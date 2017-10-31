Celgene Q3 2017: Not Far From Zero Pipeline Value

On October 26, 2017, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) reported better-than-expected Q3 2017 results, but the market has been disappointed by the downgrade on 2020 guidance.

Despite a compelling valuation, I see too many uncertainties on the long-term outlook to be positive on the name.

Q3 2017 Results

Celgene reported Q3 2017 sales of $3.28B, 3% below consensus expectations, while Core EPS were $1.91, 4% ahead of consensus, thanks to an excellent Opex management.

FY '17 guidance has been slightly revised up, with Celgene expecting a Core EPS of $7.30-7.35 in 2017 from $7.25-7.35, so I would not expect any meaningful change of Street numbers.

Main Takeaways From The Quarter

The corporate signals from the Q3 2017 results haven’t been great, with some cautious comments by the management on the 2020 outlook and a weak performance of few key growth drivers in the quarter.

The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Revlimid sales were $2.08B, 1% below Street expectations, driven by a solid performance in the multiple myeloma market in terms of volume and pricing.

Pomalyst sales were $410M, 1% above Street expectations, showing more than 20% sales growth in 3 rd line multiple myeloma.

line multiple myeloma. Otezla sales were $308M, 25% below consensus, driven by some pricing pressure in the psoriasis space for the competition of Taltz and Cosentyx. I still believe that this space will become more crowded in the future, as I have discussed here.

Lastly, the most dramatic news from Q3 2017 results for Celgene has been the announcement of the revision of the 2020 guidance. The company has decreased 2020 sales target from >$21B to $19-20B and the Adjusted EPS guidance from >$13 to >12.50. In addition to the previous announcement of the failure of Mongersen in Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis (UC), they have also postponed the delay the readout of the Phase III for Ozanimod in UC to 2019, increasing the nervousness of the investors related to this consensual name for the biotech space.

DCF Valuation

To support my thesis on Celgene, I have used a DCF analysis to show if Celgene is already trading near a zero pipeline value, which I believe as a good indicator of a plausible trough valuation in the pharma sector.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my conservative view on Celgene’s pipeline. After the recent failure of Mongersen, I have assigned no value to all Phase II and III programs of the company, as Ozanimod in UC, BCMA CAR-T bb2121 and JCAR017 in Oncology indications.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg And My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus, both top line and bottom line.

Source: Consensus Comparison Vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used reasonable assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In detail, I used a perpetual growth rate of -3%, to reflect the loss of exclusivity of Revlimid beyond 2021 and I assumed a WACC of 9%, that is lower than the Bloomberg estimate (i.e. 9.8%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Celgene is still trading at around 10% premium to a zero pipeline valuation on a DCF basis.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: This analysis reveals a slightly better result for Celgene's valuation, but the company still looks overvalued by about 7%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 6x, which is in line with Gilead’s (NASDAQ:GILD) trough valuation over the past 5 years, as shown by the following tables.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Celgene has traded historically at 19x NTM (next twelve months) EV/EBITDA, which was at premium vs. biotech peers. Today, Celgene is trading at a discount to its 5-year average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 11.8x NTM (next twelve months) EV/EBITDA, which is at 38% of discount vs. its historical valuation.

Source: Celgene's Current Vs. 5-year Average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Celgene's Current Vs. 5-year Average P/E And EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) – Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals haven’t been great. Even if Celgene’s valuation looks attractive, I would prefer to stay on the sidelines given the uncertainties on the long-term outlook.