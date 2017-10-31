Shopify Reaches Profitability, Tries To Shake Off Controversy

Considering the volatility in the stock and the rich valuations, not to mention my value-bias towards investing, I remain on the sidelines

Shopify (SHOP) has been a hotly debated name as of late. Following Citron Research's bear attack on the stock, allegedly due to questionable business practices (see a couple of great articles supporting and refuting Citron's claims), shares eased off their all-time highs of $120. Despite the bounce back of the past three weeks, today's earnings beat and improved outlook have been unable, so far, to solidify the stock's comeback. Shares were up in the mid-single digits at one point before the opening bell, but deteriorated sharply later in the morning.

Controversies aside, the Ottawa-based tech company delivered solid revenues of $171.5 million that topped consensus by about $6 million on the back of increased GMV (gross merchandise volume) and solid growth in the more profitable subscription end of the business. The performance does not surprise me, as I believe Shopify to be on the right side of commerce trends and still in the very early stages of its high-growth cycle. With increased scale came drastically improved margins, by 433 bps on a non-GAAP basis at the total company level and driving the near-doubling of gross profits YOY.

See simplified P&L below, including a YOY comparison.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Below the gross profit line were operating costs that grew at a bit faster pace than revenues, particularly on the R&D and S&M lines. Once SBC charges are taken into account, representing 8.4% of total revenues this quarter vs. 7.3% last year, the opex increase was more pronounced. I have been a critic of young, fast-growing tech companies overusing the shared-based alternative to compensation. But I understand that the cashless expense is a valid tool for retaining talent without jeopardizing scarce resources in the earlier stages of the company's life.

The bulleted items below summarize Shopify's guidance for the upcoming quarter, which compares favorably to consensus expectations.

Source: Shopify's press release

On the Shopify stock

With a solid quarter in the bag, SHOP continues to be a promising stock riding favorable trends in e-commerce and an increase in small but already numerous retail outlets. Now that the pre-earnings quiet period is over, the company's management team will be able to address concerns that may still be lingering regarding the bear case presented on the stock about a month ago.



Company/Ticker Fwd EV/Sales Fwd EV/EBITDA TTM FCF Yield Shopify - SHOP 15.3x 829.7x -0.2% Square (SQ) 14.0x 99.1x 1.0% ServiceNow (NOW) 10.8x 49.4x 2.1% Workday (WDAY) 10.0x 65.8x 1.1%

But as the chart and table above suggest, SHOP is no bargain however one chooses to look at the stock, even compared to otherwise richly-valued peer SQ and other fast-growing tech names like NOW and WDAY. Shopify has only now been able to reach non-GAAP net profitability, and free cash flow around breakeven levels on a trailing-twelve month basis suggests the company still has quite a bit of work to do.

Considering the volatility in the stock and the rich valuations, not to mention my value bias, I will remain on the sidelines and just watch the next few chapters in Shopify's promising growth story.

