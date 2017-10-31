Dunkin Brands: Growth At A Discount

The shares of Dunkin Brands (DNKN) are up about 22% over the past twelve months, and, in my view, there are more gains ahead. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financial history here. I’ll also spend some time trying to model what I consider to be a reasonable future share price based on likely dividend increases in the future. In my view, this is a very understandable business that has an immense appeal, that should do well in both good and bad economic times. I am long Dunkin Brands, and I recommend shareholders buy at these levels.

Financial Snapshot

A quick look at the financial history here indicates that Dunkin has been growing the top line nicely for years. Although operating income and net income are a bit more choppy, the per share metrics are quite good because of an aggressive share buyback program. In particular, the share count has fallen at a CAGR of about 3% over the past five years, which has been partially responsible for a dividend per share CAGR of about 13.5% over the same period.

I’m particularly impressed by the way management has treated shareholders here. They have returned just over $1.7 billion to owners of the business since 2012 (~$460 million from dividends, the balance from buybacks). This is critically important to me, as a shareholder friendly management is a necessary precondition to invest in my view. The reason I consider this to be critically important is that the opposite almost guarantees a capital loss over time.

Turning briefly to the capital structure, I’m somewhat nervous about the level of debt present. In particular, the fact is that fully 30% of the debt is due in 2019, which is within my planning horizon. I don’t think the company will have any difficulty refinancing the debt, but it is a concern. That said, the interest rate (4.4%) isn’t excessive, and the company has obviously paid down debt over the past two years, so I’m only “somewhat” nervous, and not beside myself with anxiety about it.

Finally, it seems that the most recent period is much stronger than the same period a year ago. Although revenue is only up about .7%, net income is up approximately 19%, speaking to the scalability of the firm. I like this trend a great deal for obvious reasons.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the recent financial history here has been compelling, and is in many ways interesting, investors are more interested in future price activity obviously. It’s with that in mind that I must spend some time trying to forecast what I consider to be a reasonable growth rate for the shares. Whenever I perform a forecast, I engage in what’s called a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but one. I will model and “move” the one variable I consider to be the most relevant to future share price growth.

As I stated earlier, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 13.5% over the past six years. While I consider this rate to be sustainable given the low payout ratio and given how well the firm is growing EPS, I think a more conservative estimate is in order. I’ll drop my growth rate by 26%, and forecast a dividend growth rate of 10% going forward. When I model this rate of growth, I assume a CAGR of about 12% over the next four years. I consider this to be a very return given the relatively low risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for DNKN turned bullish with a daily close above $59.00 on October 30. This signalled a bullish breakout from a rounded bottom pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $68.00 level over the next three months.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $68.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe DNKN is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

As I’ve said many times, the fact that investors access the future cash flows of a given business via the public markets is either a blessing or a curse. It’s a curse when the shares have risen above the cash flow generating properties of the underlying business. In that circumstance, the marginal buyer usually suffers a terrible future return as shares and values eventually collide. It is a (potential) blessing when the shares are inexpensive relative to the performance of the underlying business. While Dunkin Brands is trading at approximately the same multiple as the overall market, it is trading on the low side of its own history. I consider this to be critically important.

In conclusion, then, in Dunkin Brands we have a business that is growing rapidly, but whose shares trade at a discount to their own past. In my view, this is a wonderful combination and one that investors would be wise to exploit before price and value inevitably intersect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DNKN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.