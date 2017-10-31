Semler Scientific's (SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 31, 2017 11:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian - CEO

Analysts

Brian Marckx - Zacks Small Cap Research

Unidentified Analyst -

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you operator. Good morning and thank you all for joining the Semler third quarter 2017 earnings call. Semler is an emerging growth company that provides solutions to improve the effectiveness of healthcare providers. Our mission is to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products that assist our customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. We believe that our technology and software solutions enable our customers to identify when preventive care options are appropriate and to intervene before events like heart attacks and strokes occur.

Now I am excited to report another increase in the number of orders for our vascular testing product QuantaFlo. Revenue in the third quarter grew more than $1 million compared sequentially to the second quarter of 2017. And revenue grew 82% compared to the third quarter of 2016 one year ago. It is noteworthy that a significant number of QuantaFlo orders were finalized at the end of the third quarter and therefore were not yet built into the fourth quarter of 2017. We believe this timing of orders should result in continued sequential quarterly revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Now please refer to the financial results that are described in the press release which was distributed in this morning. For the quarter-ended September 30, 2017 compared to the corresponding period of 2016 revenue grew $1,625,000 or 82%. Operating expense which includes cost of revenue increased by $1,294,000 or 58%. Other quarter-over-quarter details are as follows, cost of revenue increased 82%, engineering and product development expense increased by 136%. Sales and marketing expense increased by 42%, general and administrative expense increased by 45%. Net loss was $41,000 or 1 penny per share compared to a net loss of $362,000 or $0.07 per share. Weighted Average number of shares was 5.5 million compared to 5.1 million.

As of September 30, 2017 compared to June 30, 2017 Semler had cash of $578,000, an increase of $82,000. Cash flow items will be enumerated in the third quarter 10-Q which is to be filed soon. In the third quarter we continued to invest in R&D projects to improve our products and service. In response to customer requests areas of investment include new software application platforms, sensors, cybersecurity, and data analytics. For the rest of 2017 we expect revenue to continue to grow due to increasing number of installations, higher average pricing, more usage fees, and recurring revenue from our licensing business.

We have directed our efforts towards achieving accelerating growth as the year progresses in a manner similar to our success in this regard during 2016. As I mentioned, significant numbers of orders were installed right at the end of the third quarter. Billings for these orders will begin in the fourth quarter. This timing of installations should result in continued sequential quarterly revenue growth during the fourth quarter of 2017. We also expect operating expenses to increase as the business expands but believe that the anticipated growth in revenue will exceed the increase in operating expenses.

As you can see from the third quarter results we have put in place infrastructure and its associated costs to support a larger revenue base. Should revenue growth continue at this pace and expenses grow at a more modest pace our goal of profitability will soon be reached. For the first nine months of 2017 revenue is $8.2 million which already exceeds the revenue of $7.4 million for the entire year of 2016. Or in other words we've achieved our best year ever in terms of revenue with a quarter yet to go. To reiterate although we do not give formal guidance we are intent on continuing strong, sequential quarterly revenue growth with revenue growing faster than operating expenses. Our goal is near-term profitability.

In the third quarter of 2017 and the year-to-date Semler continued to be number one, increase customer acceptance of our next generation vascular testing product called QuantaFlo. Number two, add to our next QuantaFlo installations into our book of orders. Number three, increased inventory, manufacturing capacity, and delivery capabilities. And number four, invest in research and development.

The goals in 2017 are to continue to accelerate growth in revenue from the QuantaFlo products and to further establish it as a standard of care in the industry. We believe that the market for vascular disease testing is large relative to our current market penetration so there is plenty of room for growth. We believe Semler is well positioned in this healthcare market because we deliver cost effective wellness solutions for the care of patients with chronic diseases. We may improve health outcomes for the patients by identifying those who benefit from preventive health measures. And we provide economics that work for the providers, the facilities, the insurance plans, the government, and the patients.

To conclude my prepared remarks in terms of both financial performance and in helping to provide better medical care for a growing number of patients I believe that we have achieved our best year ever with one more quarter remaining in the year to better that mark. I thank you for your interest in the company and your continuing support and now operator could you please open the lines for questions.

Brian Marckx

Good morning Doug and great quarter, congratulations on the results.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you Brian.

Brian Marckx

In terms of revenue, I think in Q2 you mentioned that there were some customization work I think that added to the revenue in that quarter, did you see that in the current quarter as well?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

In terms of customization of the product our revenue breakouts really Brian if you think about it into both the licensing fees and/or usage fees or fee per test. So in the third quarter as a comparative ratio the licensing fees were about five times the usage fees while in the second quarter to give you a comparative it was 11:1. So the usage fees are becoming a larger contributor to total revenue and we don't know if that's a seasonal trend, if the ratio will continue to increase, decrease, or remain the same in future periods. But in essence that's exactly what's happening in terms of our business. So it's not a matter of customization work it's just a matter more of a continuing usage by both current clients and new clients and a greater preponderance of dollars coming from the usage contract.

Brian Marckx

Okay, and the usage contracts are primarily the home risk assessment channel, is that right?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

That's correct.

Brian Marckx

Okay, alright. So in terms of your installed base FloChec versus QuantaFlo, do you have a sense of what percentage is still using the legacy instrument?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

I actually don't have that at my fingertips but it's a relatively small number now. And there has been a crossover that started last year to the new product and continued at the beginning of this year. But we're really not seeing many more that need to do that as I would say that we're predominately there. To give you a better idea perhaps this will help, in terms of the growth in revenue, take a look at just the same store new installations, all the new installations of course would be QuantaFlo. The growth is about 565,000 in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2017 and some of those new customers some are just expansion of orders from previous customers. And we don't really specify that difference. But most of the growth of the usage fees during the third quarter came from installations made in previous quarters because there's a time period lag where they get their machines from us, they have to train up the people using it, they have to secure a contract to do the usage for people, and then they start working with it. And new installations for usage fees that were set up in the third quarter we would assume might begin contributing more significantly to usage in the fourth quarter. So it's kind of a nice trend that we have there that we sense some of these -- excuse me we install a base and the base is now just beginning to expand in its usage of the device.

Brian Marckx

Doug you referenced 2016 Q3, Q4 in your prepared remarks related to and maybe I'm making the connection that you didn't mean to but I will ask the question. It sounded like related to potentially what the growth might be in going from Q3 to Q4 this year, in 2016 that growth was 17%, is that what you were implying that it could be similar?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

I don't think I was making any implication about percentages because we've actually far exceeded that kind of growth rate quarter-to-quarter this year. So not being specific towards the last year though was an increasing quarter-to-quarter kept increasing which is what I was really referring to that that trend is an upward trend. And there was some good amount of growth in that trend. So when I take a look at it this year in terms of where we're going I really just made the same statement that I made at the end of the second quarter and I think I may have made it at the end of the first in regards to bookings that come in late in the quarter. Those of you who are not familiar with that, for example, if we have a license model, the license fees if the installation is done in April or let's say in the third quarter of July of the quarter we would have almost three months of license fees. However if the installation was done late in September we may not have any fees yet associated with it because we haven't built yet. So that's what I mean by a number of bookings coming in at the end of the quarter that were not reflected in the third quarter revenue but should be reflected in the fourth quarter and hopefully into our current basis thereafter.

Brian Marckx

Okay, in terms of the expenses and specific to your sales force can you give us how big the sales force is currently and then do you expect to headcount to the sales force in let's say in the next couple of quarters?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Sure, the sales force is approximately 20 people but the predominant portions of those are not direct selling people but what I'll call customer service and support people in the field. So as the base of business and number of installations grow we will add on some people like that which in general are not as expensive as you might think in terms of a direct sales person with heavy commission schedule. So the support function is growing. But we really are leveraging a very small direct selling team and we're doing that because a number of the groups that we work with i.e. our customers are large insurance companies or insurance plans or larger medical groups. And therefore it doesn't take us -- we're not going to be adding on a lot of headcount in that regard. So the plan right now is pretty much keep the headcount exactly where it is in sales unless it support functions that are necessary to service the growing established base of business.

Brian Marckx

Okay, and then on the product side you talked about some features on the product side, some enhancements in the past, in the recent past are those ongoing projects that cybersecurity was one that you mentioned. SO just kind of -- just trying to get a feel for maybe on the R&D spend what should we expect kind of going forward I guess?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Yeah I think well if the question is what to expect I would think that we will continue to have these expenses even though the projects are finishing up and we could decrease the dollar spend. I think basically our infrastructure and in R&D the foundations to support are bigger revenue business. We will probably continue to spend and expenses will probably drift upwards if anything in the future years. But at a substantially lower rate than the revenue growth and we'll control that to make sure that happens as best we can.

Brian Marckx

Okay, and so on CAPEX can you give us a feel for what your expectations are on CAPEX as it relates to the instruments for lease, it looks like you spent about -- I think it was about 500,000, maybe a little bit more through the first half. So Q1 and Q2 of 2017, maybe you can just give us kind of a little color on your expectations in terms of that going forward?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Yeah, obviously for us the CAPEX is really not that large and part of that is because of the business. Well let's just step back from the question, I will come right to the CAPEX question, what our operating margins or our gross margins are. Obviously we report this cost of revenue number so we have to take the cost of revenue divided by the revenue and that decreased this quarter down to 20%. Or in other words a non-GAAP way of saying that, our gross margin rose from 77% to 80%. So that's good. Part of that is reflected in the fact that many of our customers provide their own hardware and we're predominantly a software business. So somewhere that relate to the CAPEX. So we're seeing that the CAPEX expenditure has been if anything stable, even a little lower and mostly because our individual installation is costing us less. I expect that trend maybe will probably continue so therefore our CAPEX is not going to grow too much if that helps you with your numbers. That's what it looks like right now. Of course if items change you will have to revise that statement.

Brian Marckx

Okay, and in terms of cash Doug as you referenced, the cash balance went up a little bit quarter-to-quarter. Does that mean that you were cash flow positive or does that mean that there was some exterior funds that came in?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

No, I think it's nice to be able to say that there was income from operations rather than saying there was a loss as you can see on their numbers. So, although small hopefully it will continue to grow. And therefore the cash position there was a relatively larger increase in the accounts receivable which would be a user of cash and we were able to obviously defer that with some accrued expenses and some other accounts payable. But, going forward what I think is the key question and those who may be following Brian is that we believe that there's positive cash flow from operations and we have some warrants that exercise them. We continue the improving of some of our expenses and I think we're going to be able to pay off all or most of our outstanding notes when due and also reduce some of our expenses based on our cash flow and the trends that we're seeing. That is of course if the trends continue, if they increase so we could pay off faster and if not then we will have to perhaps accrue some more. But in essence the company is interested in having minimal dilution and share issuance, so we believe the stock is appropriately valued. So when we think of undervalued we're really not interested in any kind of equity. So I think the key thing is from a cash perspective. We believe we're going in to a cash generation mode. We like to think we're going to be a cash cow and we will use that cash appropriately to improve our balance sheet. And hopefully provide shareholder -- increasing shareholder value.

Brian Marckx

Great, thanks Doug. Appreciate it.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Congratulations on a very pleasing quarter. Couple of simple questions, you talked a little bit about headcount as far as sales. Can you tell me how many people are employed by your company today and do you look at having to increase that number whether sales or operations or what have you in the next quarter?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Hi Greg, thank you for the question. The total company headcount as of September 30th was 36. That compares to about 31 on June 30th of this year. The headcount should grow in the future probably at a modest pace and the area of future headcount growth is probably in these customer service field representatives and maybe a little bit of technical support. So we are really not a big cash using or big headcount kind of company but we're using and employing a lot of leverage in the way we work.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright and one other question, the issue came up of some warrants that might be exercising, could you give us a rough indication of how many warrants might be out there today that could dilute the stock in the future?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

I believe -- I don't have the numbers in front of me. I believe that there is approximately $600,000 of warrants that aren’t exercised, let's say by early 2017 to like March or May of, excuse me, early 2018 to March or May of 2018. That would represent those options were approximately a few hundred thousand shares say approximately 200,000 shares. In total I believe that all options and warrants considered which have an average price and I can't be quoted you have to look at the numbers but something between $3 and $4 a share in general. That probably would take us up to a total of, let's see if we are 5.5 million in equity shares that would be about 8.2 million would be the total if you are thinking in those terms. Of course if we exercise all those warrants we'd have a substantial amount of dollars coming into those warrants and options but those are what the numbers are. Did I say that clearly enough.

Unidentified Analyst

At first you said 600,000 net so you're talking about $600,000 of cash flow coming in for the ones that might exercise in the next two quarters?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Yeah, exactly right, about $600,000 will come in from that and then in total including those and all equity and all options in the company there is probably a fully diluted number if you want to use that term of 8.2 million shares.

Unidentified Analyst

Very good, I appreciate that. Thank you very much.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, Greg.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you. Thank you all for joining us today. I look forward to updating you soon on our continued progress where we thought it was an outstanding quarter and are very happy with the performance of the employees and the rest of the management team. We thank you again for joining us and in your continued support. Have a nice day. Bye.

