Bank Of New York Mellon: Upside Comes With Risks

It is very rare to come across a modern, global company with direct ties to our nation's Founding Fathers. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) opened for business in 1784, with $500,000 in capital and counted Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr as its original shareholders. While the bank is noted for being the third bank chartered in the U.S., it became the first lender to the U.S. government, a loan in 1789 of $200,000, which paid the salaries of the United States Congress and President George Washington, and the first company traded on the New York Stock Exchange in 1792. The present day company is the result of many mergers, the most significant being the merger with Mellon Financial in 2007. Mellon Financial itself was founded in 1869 by the famous Mellon family of Pittsburgh. Mellon Financial was a very important cog in the wheel of the industrial revolution that took place in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company helped finance such giants as U.S. Steel, Rockefeller's ExxonMobil and Westinghouse. This brief history lesson is important because it clearly shows that from the early stages, both the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial were entrusted by its customers to provide the capital needed to grow their businesses. Today, that trust endures as BNY Mellon, the public name of the company, has assets under custody of over $32 trillion. The company counts another $1.8 trillion in assets under management and currently operates in 100 countries worldwide. This analysis will examine its operating history over the past decade to determine whether this is the right time to invest in one of America's oldest companies.

Since the merger with Mellon Financial in 2007, the company's revenues have increased at a 3.4% CAGR. Asset servicing fees, which is the custody business, have increased 6.7% annually over this time, while investment management fees have increased 5% annually. Net interest income has increased 3.8% annually since the merger. Despite this solid long-term growth, growth has slowed significantly over the past five years as total net revenues have increased less than 1% annually, with asset servicing fees and investment management fees growing at 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively. Peak revenues were in 2014 at $15.7 billion. However, it appears the company is on track for much better growth in 2017, with year to date revenues 3.2% higher than the same period in 2016.

The company is largely known for its custody business, with the aforementioned $32 trillion in assets. Over the past five years, assets under custody have increased at a 3.6% CAGR, largely due to the growth in financial markets. This year alone, assets under custody have increased 7.7%.

Additionally, the company is the largest multi-boutique investment manager in the world. Each of the company's investment management entities are autonomous, with specific strategies geared toward their individual expertise and client's specific needs. Today, the company manages over $1.8 trillion across a variety of investment styles and platforms. Over the past five years, AUM have increased at a 6.1% CAGR, and AUM are higher by over 10% this year, despite not having a large footprint in the popular ETF category. Growth has been driven by their institutional business, whereas their mutual fund business has shrunk in recent years. On the latest earnings call, new CEO, Charles Scharf, indicated that he is interested in generating more scale within ETFs, but also acknowledged that the top ETF providers have the bulk of the business. This would be something to watch as Mr. Scharf settles in to his role.

Revenues are well diversified between asset servicing, asset management and net interest income. This provides great stability to the revenue base, and it will likely serve the company well during a prolonged market downturn.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Investment services fees 46.4% 45.0% 45.3% 44.2% 46.7% 47.4% Fee revenue 31.6% 32.3% 32.6% 35.8% 32.3% 31.4% Net interest income 20.3% 20.3% 20.0% 18.4% 19.9% 20.6%

The company has maintained good control of its expenses, particularly since revenue growth has been minimal lately. Total operating expenses have increased at a 3% CAGR since 2007. However, expenses peaked in 2014 at $12.2 billion; in 2016, total operating expenses were $10.5 billion, a 13.6% decline. The compensation ratio has held steady at 0.38 in recent years, while the total efficiency ratio, a measure of overall expense management, hit a low of 0.69 in 2016. So far in the 2017, the efficiency ratio is 0.67 and the compensation ratio is 0.37, both trending in a positive direction.

As a result of these trends, the margin and net income picture has dramatically improved. Operating margin has increased from 23% in 2012 to 31% in 2016. Net income margin has also improved from 16.7% to 23.3% over this same period. Operating income and net income have increased 5.5% and 7.1%, respectively, annually over the past five years. So far in 2017, the company's results have improved further, with operating income and net income margins of 32.9% and 24.7%, respectively. Over the first nine months of 2017, operating income and net income have increased 8.6% and 8.9%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

I think it is safe to say there are no major issues on the income statement.

Turning to the balance sheet, we see that total assets have increased 6% annually since 2007, with most of the growth attributed to cash and securities. Loan growth has been strong, with net loans increasing 8% annually over the past five years. In recent years, however, the balance sheet trajectory has slowed, as assets peaked in 2015 at $394 billion. Total liabilities have basically kept pace with total assets. Deposit growth has generally been solid, although somewhat tempered in recent years. Long-term debt has increased about 4% annually over the past five years, including a 13.5% increase in 2016. Long-term debt is up another 16% so far in 2017.

Debt to equity stood at 0.63 at the end of 2016 and 0.70 at the end of the third quarter, compared to the low of 0.51 in 2012. The company can adequately cover its interest expense at the present time; investors should keep an eye on this trend to see if it continues. Despite the growth in long-term debt, the liabilities to assets ratio has held steady around 0.90, while the liabilities to equity ratio has declined to 7.57 at the end of 2016.

The company has historically generated very strong cash flow from operations. Over the past three years in particular, cash flow from operations has averaged about $5 billion.

This strong cash flow allows the company to provide generous dividends and stock repurchases. The current quarterly dividend rate is $0.24 per share, which is an increase of 26% over the prior year. Last year, the company repurchased $2.4 billion of common stock; so far this year, the company has repurchased over $2 billion of common stock. The company's current repurchase plan calls for the repurchase of $3.1 billion in common stock from Q3 2017 through Q2 2018.

Return on assets (ROA) has increased in recent years from a low of 57 basis points in 2013 to 98 basis points in 2016. Likewise, return on common equity (ROCE) has increased from a low of 5.72% in 2013 to 9.68% in 2016.

BK is plodding steadily along. Their financial results are very strong, with a diversified revenue base, excellent expense management and a strong balance sheet. Risks include an increased reliance on long-term debt and the ability of the new CEO to achieve his goals for the company.

Turning to the stock price performance, it is not surprising that the stock has had a good run of late. The stock has increased 119% over the past five years, compared to an 81% gain on the S&P 500 Index. During this same period, the stock has traded at a P/E between 12x and 23x LTM earnings, with an average P/E of 16x. At a recent price of $51.65, the stock is trading at a respectable P/E of 15.1x LTM earnings, which is close to its average P/E.

I prefer using book value for financial companies, rather than the P/E metric, given the nature of the company's assets. Over the past five years, BK has traded at a P/B between 0.8x and 1.5x, with an average P/B of 1.18x. Currently, the stock is trading at a P/B of 1.43x, toward the high end of its historical range. Book value has increased 7.3% in 2017, compared to a stock price increase of 30%. Clearly, the stock price is diverting from the company's fundamentals.

The stock is off 6% from its recent high of $54.88. The stock beat Q3 earnings expectations, but was still off 3% on the day. While the long-term trend appears to be upward, the stock recently passed below its 50-day moving average and is currently trading at its 100-day moving average. The technical picture is not that bright today.

The company has increased its dividend to common stockholders in recent years, although the payout ratio has declined. The current quarterly dividend is $0.24 per share, and the dividend payout in 2017 is expected to be 19% higher than last year. At a payout ratio of 23%, the company has the capacity to increase its dividend payment in the future, provided there are no broader economic slowdowns or a prevailing bear market.

As I have discussed in previous articles, the most meaningful valuation concept is a present value calculation. In theory, the value of any asset today is the present value of future cash flows. For BK, I performed several present value methods: residual income, abnormal ROE and the DDM. Of course, the future is not always clear, so certain assumptions have to be made.

CAGR Next 5 years:

Net revenues 3%

Net income 4%

EPS 7%

Common equity 4%

Common book value per share 7%

Other assumptions:

Risk-free rate 2.37%

Beta 1.20

Cost of equity 8%

Continuing growth rate 3%

I am assuming the company will continue to improve upon its 2017 performance so that revenues should maintain a steady growth rate and profit margins continue to improve slightly. Additionally, the company's stock repurchase plan will continue for the next several years, before tapering off as the company returns its focus toward dividend payments. Keep in mind that we are eight years into an extended bull market in stocks. It is not unreasonable to expect a correction at some point within the next five years, in which case, my assumptions may not fully hold. Nevertheless, this set of assumptions result in an intrinsic value range of between $33 and $56. At the current price, the stock is trading at the upper end of this range, and, is thus, reasonably priced.

After examining the historical financial performance, reviewing management's recent comments and analyzing the recent stock price performance, I find the stock to be reasonably priced. If overall market sentiment remains extremely bullish, it is conceivable that the stock could continue its upward trajectory toward the $60 threshold. Beyond that level, the price begins to get extremely pricey, both on a comparable basis to its peers and on a relative basis to its own trading history. Still, that would represent a modest 16% upside potential over the near term, with a decent dividend yield as a bonus. However, investors should be aware that the market is quite overextended, and a decline in the broader financial markets will be felt more heavily on BK (see Beta of 1.2). If a bear market does materialize, I can see a floor for the stock around $35, which represents a 34% decline from today's levels. Of course, that would represent a great opportunity for new investors to get in and for current investors to add to their positions. For the time being, the risk - reward ratio is skewed to the downside at the present levels.

