Ibudilast Reduces SPMS Brain Atrophy By 67% Over Placebo In 2-Year Study. Is MediciNova A Takeover Target?

Ibudilast has Fast Track designation from the FDA, which opens the door for potential accelerated approval. At a ~$260m market cap as of 10/27/2017, MNOV could be easily swallowed by Roche, especially given that Ibudilast and Ocrevus have different mechanisms of action and are likely synergistic.

This atrophy data is at least two times better than that generated for Roche's ocrelizumab (Ocrevus). When it goes to market in the US, Ibudilast could take a chunk out of Ocrevus's market share, where peak sales are estimated at anywhere between $2 and $6 billion a year.

The data showed a 48% reduction in brain matter atrophy (p = .040), as measured by brain parenchymal fraction. In SPMS patients, the reduction was 67%.

Ibudilast is a phosphodiesterase inhibitor used in asthma and stroke treatment in Japan. Recent studies have shown that it also has activity in treating alcoholl and methamphetamine addiction, ALS, and MS.

Ibudilast Top-Line Results

This past Saturday (October 28) MediciNova (MNOV) reported amazingly strong results in a ~two-year (96 week) trial of Ibudilast for treatment of advanced forms of multiple sclerosis, during the ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS conference in Paris.

The trial, funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (a part of NIH) and coordinated by Dr. Robert Fox of the famed Cleveland Clinic, the well-renowned Mass General, and the University of Iowa, set out to answer the question of whether Ibudilast reduces brain atrophy in primary progressive MS and secondary progressive MS, the most severe types of multiple sclerosis.

In the primary endpoint of brain atrophy, the data showed a 48% reduction versus placebo (p = .040), with 67% reduction in Secondary Progressive MS. (Note: some patients were on no treatment and others on an existing treatment.)

The co-primary endpoint of safety showed that Ibudilast was well-tolerated, with balanced serious adverse events between it and placebo.

MNOV's Ibudilast Vs. Ocrelizumab In Brain Atrophy Reduction

Roche's ocrelizumab, just approved for the treatment of both relapsing MS and primary progressive MS late last year (but not SPMS), is estimated to have peak sales between $2 and $6 billion dollars, with its first sales this year, in 2017. Already the first half of 2017 garnered about $200m in sales. The worldwide market (per Nature and Evaluate Pharma) was estimated at $22B in 2016. But this is still small compared to the possibility of drugs treating more advanced forms of MS -- MediciNova estimates the total market at $40B.

Roche's Phase 3 Studies

Roche's ocrelizumab underwent a study between 2011 and 2013 which similarly measured brain atrophy over the span of roughly two years (96 weeks). Thus, investors can estimate how Ibudilast compares in the reduction of brain atrophy to try to understand its market potential relative to ocrelizumab.

Trial Characteristics

Roche's OPERA 1 and OPERA 2 Phase 3 trials differed from this Ibudilast Phase 2b in three respects. Let's briefly examine those differences:

They had different patient populations: Roche's patients were milder in disease severity. They measured brain atrophy differently: brain parenchymal fraction compared to simple brain volume change. They had different controls: the Ibudilast trial against placebo, and the ocrelizumab trials against interferon beta-1a.

1) Patients in Roche's OPERA 1 and OPERA 2 trials had the "2nd mildest" form of MS, called relapsing-remitting form of multiple sclerosis, or RRMS.

As the names suggest, relapsing-remitting MS has periods of calm and periods of relapses, while secondary-progressive MS (SPMS) is characterized by continued progression with only minor periods of remission, and primary-progressive MS (PPMS) is characterized by continuous decline with no remission. Thus, RRMS is a much less advanced form of MS compared to SPMS or PPMS -- it typically takes several decades to go from RRMS to either SPMS or PPMS.

In Roche's OPERA 1 and OPERA 2 Phase 3 trials, the patient population, composed of only RRMS patients, was generally much healthier compared to MNOV's Ibudilast Phase 2b trial, which had the more severely diseased PPMS and SPMS patients. In the Ibudilast trial, the baseline EDSS score (a measure of disability in MS) was 5.4, compared to 2.8 in the OPERA 1 and OPERA 2 trials.

2) MNOV used a more advanced form of brain atrophy monitoring than was available for ocrelizumab trials, called brain parenchymal fraction.

The results were confirmed by matching magnetization transfer ratio (MTR) improvements compared to placebo. In Roche's ocrelizumab trials, brain atrophy was measured by brain volume change via SIENA/X software. For the sake of sanity, I have assumed that even though absolute numbers might be different, actual rates of atrophy change are similar between methods in magnitude -- although likely more accurate with the new method.

3) MNOV's trial compared against placebo, while Roche's trial compared against interferon beta-1a.

In both cases, however, about one-third of patients were on disease-modifying therapy, and in MNOV's case, we should also consider that therapy options did slightly improve over time, and thus Ibudilast had a bigger hill to climb. Compared to placebo, Interferon beta-1a reduced brain atrophy by 17.95% over two years in one trial with the mildest form of MS, clinically isolated syndromes suggestive of multiple sclerosis.

So, finally, we get to the reduction numbers in ocrelizumab... in OPERA 1 and OPERA 2, 22.8% and 14.9% reductions were seen compared to interferon beta-1a (-0.57% vs -0.74% and -0.64% vs. -0.75%). Although the two trials are not directly comparable because they did use different controls, different patient populations, and measurement techniques, it would seem that simply the magnitude of difference is excitingly impressive to independent researchers in the field.

So, how do we compare these numbers, even for a rough estimate? One way might be as follows. First, combine the ocrelizumab reduction on top of the interferon beta-1a reduction seen in the trial previously mentioned, but divide the atrophy by half due to the mildness of the disease in those patients. We thus get 29.7% (1 - .772 * 0.91025) and 22.5% (1 - .851 * 0.91025). Then, divide by half the magnitude of the differences in the EDSS scores to get comparable numbers to the Ibudilast trial, or 1.46 ((5.4/2.8-1)/2+1). Thus, we get 20.3% and 15.37%.

Thus, I calculated the difference between the two treatments as roughly between 2.3x and 3.1x. With these numbers, one can begin to wonder whether Ibudilast, perhaps combined with ocrelizumab or some other drugs, can effectively stop disease progression.

Can MNOV's Ibudilast Modify the Course of Disease in PPMS and SPMS?

MediciNova (MNOV) previously ran a 24-month Phase 2a trial of patients with relapsing-remitting MS. In this trial, the primary efficacy endpoint of MRI lesion count, a marker of RRMS, was not achieved, but endpoints related to disease progression were hit:

"Sustained disability progression was significantly less likely" "Significant reduction of brain volume loss" "Significant reduction of conversion of acute lesions to persistent black holes" (i.e.: "irreversible demyelation and axonal loss")

1) Disease Progression

It was found that Ibudilast reduced disability progression by 50%, as measured by the proportion of subjects with a sustained change in EDSS ≥1 point higher than baseline over a period of at least four consecutive months:

2, 3) Brain Volume Loss and Reduction of Acute Lesions to Persistent Black Holes

The brain volume loss (over a period of 12 months) was -1.17% versus -0.82% in the 60mg dose (n=100 for placebo, n=98 drug, p=0.035), which is a reduction of 30%:

This trial showed that even though the number of lesions did not change between placebo and Ibudilast, this didn't seem to matter. This may be related to Ibudilast's relative inability to prevent periods of inflammation. But let's say the symptoms stay largely the same in Year 10 as they are in Year 1 -- is this an improvement? Given the progressive nature of untreated MS, and the fact that there are other drugs which can be taken concurrently to reduce or eliminate the symptoms, I would say "yes"!

Secondary Endpoints

After analyzing the Phase 2a results, MediciNova decided to initiate a large Phase 2b trial, a trial that was luckily (and unusually so for biotechs) almost fully funded by the federal government's NIH.

The Phase 2b trial was designed to understand whether the Phase 2a neuro-protective effects of Idubilast were a fluke or not, as well as to calibrate optimal dosing. With dosing up to 100mg a day in the P2b, MNOV's team believed that the linear dose-response seen in the 2a would show itself as an improved response. With a 48% reduction for all patients and a 67% reduction in secondary-progressive MS, I would say the objective was met.

As of October 28, secondary endpoint of EDSS (reduction in disease progression) has not yet been fully compiled and analyzed, but according to several sources, the presenter (Dr. Robert Fox) stated that the data looked positive so far.

But it should follow that this endpoint was also positive, because according to researchers, all other things follow from the endpoint of brain atrophy: As the brain physically suffers, so does physical and cognitive ability.

We have thoroughly evaluated the role of brain atrophy as a prognostic factor in the progression of the disease. As previously mentioned, brain atrophy is detected in the early stages of the disease, even in stages without clinical symptoms.

By more effectively reducing brain atrophy than any other multiple sclerosis drug on the market (for RRMS, PPMS, and SPMS), Ibudilast will almost certainly provide a similar benefit in most other endpoints.

Some may ask, is the company hiding something by not presenting these secondary endpoints right away? Well, to that we answer that the company is being transparent by providing the data as it receives it or as it is able -- just as they provided the news that the primary endpoint was hit on October 26, while not divulging the numbers due to the required embargo of ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS. Presenting at this conference is not "a free trip to Paris" for the company, but a crucial component of making the results visible to other researchers, and importantly, other companies -- companies like Roche.

What value does Ibudilast this give Medicinova?

Looking at the sales estimates of ocrelizumab, it is not unreasonable to assume Ibudilast could capture over one billion in sales per year (one-fourth of the mean market size estimate of ocrelizumab), with a large part of this revenue in the US. Given MNOV's current market cap of $260M, this provides a realistic future market cap of $3-4 billion. And importantly, because Ibudilast and ocrelizumab have different mechanisms of action (ocrelizumab depletes b-cells, while ibudilast attenuates glial cells, inhibits PDE 4, and inhibits macrophage migration, among other beneficial things), they can be complimentary, which adds value to both investors and patients.

Thus, MNOV could be a very attractive target for Roche Holdings, where Ibudilast could be marketed in a similar fashion to Vertex Pharmaceuticals' planned Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor combination therapy for cystic fibrosis.

Given Medicinova's current market cap, and the strength of these results, it is quite possible that Roche is watching (or at least is aware of) these Phase 2b clinical developments.

Ibudilast: Competition From Rituximab?

Other authors have in the past mentioned the looming threat of generic drug price competition in multiple sclerosis, such as Rituximab, which became a generic in September 2016. With the strength of these results and given the different mechanism of action from rituximab/ocrelizumab, MediciNova is well insulated from this threat.

MediciNova's Other Programs, Cash Position, and Cash Burn

Although MNOV's biggest market opportunity is Ibudilast in multiple sclerosis, the company has run multiple other trials for both Ibudilast and another compound, tipelukast.

Ibudilast 6-month double-blind data in ALS is expected this quarter, with a potential worldwide market opportunity (according to the company) of $1B. Ibudilast has Fast Track and Orphan Drug indication for this indication.

Ibudilast has also been successfully tested in Phase 2 trials of opiod dependence (heroin, cocaine, tobacco) and alcohol dependence. A Phase 2 metamphetamine dependence trial is ongoing.

Tipelukast is in Phase 2 trials for NASH and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

With $24.5 million in cash as of September 2017, the company seems to have a cash burn of about $13m a year. Thus, the company has a cash runway of about 2 years. A Phase 3 trial would require further NIH funding or as previously mentioned a partnership deal. The company specifically states in its 10Q that:

We intend to pursue additional strategic alliances to help support further clinical development of MN-166 (ibudilast).

At this point, Medicinova is well-positioned to extend its cash runway and negotiate with larger pharmaceutical companies from a position of strength.

Conclusion

While MediciNova's stock did run up in these last few months, possibly in anticipation of the Phase 2b results, or possibly due to general upwards re-valuation in the sector, MNOV remains flat year-over-year (up around 2%).

Due to this recent trial's success, investors today can benefit from the de-risking of Ibudilast in a lucrative and much needed therapeutic area -- that of neuroprotection in secondary-progressive & primary-progressive multiple sclerosis.

A further readout of the ALS trial in this quarter, and the possibility of partnerships for Ibudilast, may provide yet further near-term upside.

