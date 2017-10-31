This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Kinder Morgan: What to Do Now

This is a quick update on oil stock Kinder Morgan (KMI). Every now and then, I like to provide coverage of non-gold stocks, in particular, stocks in the oil and gas sector.

In past coverage I've been pretty critical on the company and its management team, following a massive dividend cut (and subsequent stock price decline) in 2015. This came after the company made a bold statement and guided for 6% to 10% dividend growth through 2020. I also pointed toward its large debt load as a concern, with the stock trading at a 5.1X net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio in my past coverage. I stated the following:

"Kinder Morgan remains a risky stock to own with its high leverage and I don't think management's word is worth anything given the past failure."

Three months have passed since that article was written, and Kinder Morgan's stock trades 10% lower now. The stock once traded north of $40 per share and yielded 4%, so the pain has been real for shareholders.

The Dividend Announcement

The company recently announced a $.125 per share dividend ($.50 annualized) as its headline news. I feel it is still focusing on the dividend as a positive reason to own the stock.

In the second sentence of the news release, the company proclaimed that it still expects to declare $.50 in dividends this year ($.125 per quarter), rising to $.80 per share in 2018. With the stock yielding 2.76%, this is somewhat welcome news for shareholders, who once enjoyed 4% to 6% yields, and have repeatedly been told to expect further dividend increases. In 2018, the yield on shares would be approximately 4.4% if the share price remained the same price.

Kinder Morgan's 2017 guidance calls for $1.99 per share in DCF ($4.46 billion) with adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion. The company also has budgeted for $3.2 billion in growth projects, which it expects to fund with cash flow and not equity or debt (thankfully). It had planned to end the year with net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 5.4.

Kinder Morgan Earnings

Getting to the earnings, I thought this was actually a pretty decent quarter from Kinder Morgan, even as its operations were impacted by multiple storms, including Hurricane Harvey.

The company says it generated EPS of $.15 ($334 million in net income) and distributable cash flow per share of $.47 in Q3 ($1.055 billion). Last quarter, it also reported EPS of $.15 with DCF per share slightly lower at $.46.

For the first nine months of 2017, Kinder Morgan says net income totaled $1.07 billion, with DCF of $3.29 billion ($1.47), down slightly from $3.36 billion in the first nine months of 2016 ($1.50).

As a result of Kinder Morgan's successful IPO of Canadian assets and its decent results, net debt to adjusted EBITDA should now finish at 5.2X, down slightly from the previous estimate of 5.4X, as the company paid down more debt from the result of its IPO.

Yet I still cannot recommend this stock for a few reasons.

Debt remains at very high levels, as the company ended the quarter with $33.96 billion in long-term debt, compared to $2.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and other current assets. At the same point last year, long-term debt was $36.1 billion, so it has decreased by just 6%.

However, short-term debt has actually increased by $460 million in that timeframe. Overall, its net debt has fallen from $38.16 billion to $36.46 billion, a slight improvement.

Adjusted EBITDA also hasn't moved by much: it totaled $7.24 billion last year for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2016, and has fallen to $7.132 billion as of Sept. 30, 2017. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA hasn't moved much. And as mentioned, DCF actually was actually down for the first nine months of 2017 compared to last year, as you'll see below.

While this was a decent quarter from Kinder Morgan, it simply was not good enough to change my mind about the company and its stock, at least for the time being. Its debt is still too high, and its earnings and cash flow are not strong enough to repay a significant balance, while the focus is still on higher dividend payouts. This is a mistake in my opinion.

Its DCF is easily covering the current quarterly dividend of $.125 per share, but with a yield below 3%, that should be expected by shareholders. While the company will likely grow the dividend to $.80 annually by next year, the debt will likely still be a major concern at that point in time (especially given the higher payout), and I'm not confident the stock will outperform its peers over that timeframe.

Company YTD Gain Yield 3-Year Div Growth Kinder Morgan -15.36% 2.74% -31.60% Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) -6.50% 6.72% 5.60% Phillips 66 (PSX) 5.81% 3.05% 22.60% Magellan (MMP) -11.11% 5.36% 15.60%

(Source: Yahoo Finance, Guru Focus)

Also, the company's reputation is still weak in my opinion following the massive dividend cut in 2015. I think investors should be skeptical of management at this point.

Instead of buying KMI, I think energy investors should focus on other oil and gas stocks, such as Phillips 66 (PSX), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)Enterprise (EPD), and Magellan (MMP). While they have also had their challenges this year, these stocks all have a higher yield than KMI with lower leverage and higher share price growth potential in my opinion.

