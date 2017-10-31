Using Market-Maker Forecasts To Pick Best Information Networks Stocks

Using this information most effectively requires an active investment management strategy of the TERMD type. It is described here. Its over 8,000 results are updated regularly in my blog.

“Best” by our objective means building capital wealth as reliably and rapidly as possible by putting capital to work actively. Not of having dividends or comfortable stocks to “cuddle with”.

Forecasts are derived from hedges protecting firm capital at risk as MMs balance buyers with sellers in large volume “block trades” – not from what their “research” (marketing) groups say.

To compare this diversity of investment prospects we look to the price range forecasts of market-making [MM] firms as they daily assist big-$ investment fund managers adjusting their portfolios.

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) is an interesting example of what we can see

The following pictures are NOT what you may likely be used to seeing in investment reports. They are different. Please do not jump to conclusions about what they show.

Figure 1 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking “technical price chart.” Instead, it is a recent history of daily forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals. Arguably, as a community they are the best resourced players in the game, with thousands of employed world-wide local information collectors and other thousands of in-house, fundamental value-comparison researchers. All of those support troops’ efforts are absorbed into the forecasts being pictured.

Figure 1

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of coming GOOG prices implied to be likely by the actions of Market-Makers [MMs] as they commit firm capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when "filling" client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

They won't make such commitments unless they can favorably hedge away the potential price risks they see involved. What they will pay, and what the price-change protection insurance sellers will demand in derivatives markets, tells just how far negotiators on both sides of those trades think prices are likely to run during the near-future lives of the derivatives contracts.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the "research" (marketing) departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for GOOG the RI is 51, indicating about as much upside price change in prospect as downside. (100-51=49)

The “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today’s RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution’s peak are favorable, to the right may be not so. For GOOG the outlook now is slightly above its most frequent balance of expectations.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of the prior experiences of all 157 RI forecasts of 51 for this stock in the past 5 years. We use the RI to see how well the MMs’ prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety, into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions. Each position cost is taken as the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days). When a position is still open at that time, it is closed, its proceeds all to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For GOOG there have been 157 prior instances of RIs at 51 out of its 1261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in 65% of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable positions, the return on all 157 was +1.5%. Those net payoffs are substantially lower than the +10.4% upside price change expectations in the current forecast. Quite disappointing, producing a credible ratio of only 0.1 comparing the forecast upside to the actual net payoffs. An equality would be 1.0.

Since many forecast positions reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 157 was 57 market days. That compounds the +1.5% payoffs to an annual [CAGR] rate of +7%. Not bad, but there can be no guarantee that a FB position taken now will produce a profit at a +7% CAGR. Still, the 157 RI forecasts of 39 are an adequate sample size, and they all begin at different market days over 5 years, presenting a desirable time diversification.

With GOOG as a guideline, let’s look in Figure 2 at how the trade-off between its upside forecast prospect of +10.4% and a typical worst-case interim price drawdown experience of -5.4% compares with other information network providers. Price drawdowns are calculated from a presumed position entry cost price at the end of the day after the forecast.

Risk-Reward tradeoff comparisons

Figure 2

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose historical risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the map’s frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case GOOG is at location [18] and for comparison, Facebook, Inc. (FB) is at [14].

Figure 3

(used with permission)

FB offers an upside price change prospect of 13%+ with the same -5.4% price drawdown experiences as GOOG’s lesser +10% sell target potential. Further, its history at this 41 RI forecast level (322 times) has produced profit payoffs 84% of the time, compared to GOOG’s 65 of each 100.

That difference impacts the size of the typical %payoffs, with GOOG netting only +1.5% gains on all such forecasts, while FB garners winnings at an 8.1% level. Comparing the actual achieved prior payoffs at these RI forecast levels with the current stated upside prospects (GOOG: +10.4% vs +1.5%, FB: +13.1% vs +8.1%) results in a Credible Ratio of 0.6 for FB, compared to only 0.1 for GOOG.

Perhaps more importantly, the TERMD discipline causes FB’s wins to occur on an average holding period of only 48 market days, compared to GOOG’s 57 day average. In wealth-building terms that means capital growth at a CAGR of +51% for FB, instead of only +7% for GOOG.

The point here is that the forecast returns in Figure 2 may need further analysis. A comparison among alternative investment candidates is needed of how well each has recovered from price drawdowns. Similar comparisons between candidates are needed of their accomplished price gains instead of their forecast prospects. That is supplied in Figure 4, where the size of accomplished payoff price returns on the vertical scale are matched on the horizontal scale with the Odds of a position being profitable.

Comparing profitability odds and payoff sizes

As in Figure 2, more desirable results are down and to the right, and less attractive ones are in the upper left direction. Locations in the green area are most desirable.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

Here the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [4] is offered as an indication of a market average norm. Figure 4’s scales are set to include outstanding performances, so some of these issues appear attractive, in comparison to the market average.

(Apologies for securities with WinOdds less than 80 appearing in the white Payoffs vertical scale space at the left of Figure 4. Additionally, those with negative payoffs are at its upper left corner.)

But among the attractive ones, FB now is seen at [12] as a better payoff (while still having reasonably assured profitability) than SPY at [15]. Netease.com (NTES) at [12] offers more payoff potential, and Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) at [8] even more.

INXN carries too small a sample to be credible. We prefer to have a 5 year history of all forecasts, and at least 20 of the current-level forecasts. If a stock is so new to our analysis that there are fewer than 3 years of forecasts (756 days) it is excluded from active selection competitions. Established stocks with extreme (high or low) RIs may be considered if they have samples smaller than 20.

The details for UBNT are in Figure 5, and those of NTES are shown in Figure 6.

Figure 5

(used with permission)

UBNT has an ample sample size of 251 priors. It scores well with an upside price change forecast of +17% and achieved net payoffs of +12.8%. It’s typical worst price drawdown risk exposures of -7.4% have been recovered from in about 8 out of every 10 experiences. Those prior forecasts at RIs of 29 averaged 44-day holding periods under the TERMD discipline to compound the +12.8% net price gain captures to a CAGR of +98%.

Figure 6

(used with permission)

NTES has an ample sample size of 113 priors. It scores well with an upside price change forecast of +16.7% and achieved net payoffs of +8.2%. Its typical worst price drawdown risk exposures of -7.5% have been recovered from in about 8 out of every 10 experiences. Those prior forecasts at RIs of 20 averaged 41-day holding periods under the TERMD discipline to compound the +8.2% net price gain captures to a CAGR of +63%.

We provide these several dimensions for consideration because different investors have different intensity of preference for their emphasis. It is the reader’s job to conclude what stock or ETF choices best favor his/her circumstances.

A record of the performance of over 8,100 top20 named issues on MM Intelligence lists since 12/31/2015 is displayed on our blog, in comparison with the ETF of SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) during the same time period. It shows a persistent, dominant out-performance of wealth accumulation by MM forecasts managed under TERMD compared to a buy&hold of SPY. Please check it out.

Conclusion

Among the two dozen or more Information Networks compared here UBNT and FB may offer the most attractive prospects for wealth-building investors.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

