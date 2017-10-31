Dividend Champions To Buy, Sell, And Hold - Part 2

In this series of articles, I will review stocks from specific industries to determine which stocks are buys, which stocks are sells, and which stocks should be held.

Overview

In this series of articles, I will be reviewing Dividend Champions from a specific industry and selecting stocks as long-term buys, as current holds, and as stocks to currently avoid based on variety of financial and valuation metrics. I will also be looking at recent news and future outlooks in making my determinations.

More information regarding the Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers lists that Dave Fish maintains can be found here. For part 1 of this series, I took a look at Dividend Champions from the Banking industry. For part 2, I will be looking at stocks within the Business Services industry sector. These stocks include:

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Brady (BRC)

Cintas (CTAS)

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Financial Metrics

Revenue Growth

Over the past five years, Jack Henry & Associates has seen the highest increase in revenue, while Brady's revenue growth has been nearly flat. Jack Henry's revenue growth has been boosted by strong double-digit growth in outsourcing and cloud revenue along with a string of newly released products. The company's strong revenue growth was not impacted negatively by its CEO transition last year, which is a good sign that the company remains operationally sound. Brady has struggled to see any significant organic revenue growth and continues to see declines in multiple segments such as ID solution and workplace safety. The company is determined to improve this through research and development as well as improving its product pipeline. Whether this will be successful remains uncertain.

Earnings Growth

Looking at earnings, it is Cintas that has seen the highest growth over the past five years, while McGrath RentCorp has actually seen a slight decline in earnings during this period. Cintas has been able to lead the pack through combined strong organic growth in multiple sectors such as Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety services and acquisitions such as G&K. Cintas has also improved its gross margin for 16 consecutive quarters, which is very impressive and a significant factor in its long-term earnings growth. Besides dealing with high tax rates, McGrath has struggled to see consistent revenue growth throughout all of its divisions. Lower gross profit in many of its sectors such as its TRS-RenTelco division has led to its struggle to maintain positive long-term earnings growth.

Return on Assets

Jack Henry & Associates maintains the highest ROA, while McGrath RentCorp and ADP have the lowest ROA values. The low ROA of ADP doesn't concern me too much as I don't find comparing ROA values of different companies all that useful unless you are also looking at ROE and ROIC. What is troubling to me is McGrath's declining ROA value. While the other four companies have all improved their ROA value over the past five years, McGrath's has declined by 21% during this time.

Return on Equity

While ADP had a lower ROA value, its ROE leads the pack, while McGrath RentCorp is once again at the bottom compared to its peers. ADP's strong ROE compared to its lower ROA value can be partly attributed to its debt as well as its share buybacks. McGrath is really the only stock out of the five with a worrisome ROE value and once again is the only one to have seen its value decline over the past five years.

Return on Invested Capital

ROIC is similar in terms of ADP leading the way and McGrath RentCorp falling behind.

Dividend Yield

The one area that McGrath RentCorp does hold an advantage over its peers is in terms of its current dividend yield. Cintas is the only stock out of the five with a yield under 1%.

Dividend Growth

While all five stocks have solid dividend histories, the amount of growth each of these stocks have seen over the past five years has varied greatly with Jack Henry & Associates seeing the largest increase at 169.6% and Brady seeing the lowest growth at just 9.21% during this time period.

JKHY - 169.6%

CTAS - 107.8%

ADP - 31.03%

MGRC - 10.64%

BRC - 9.21%

Valuation Metrics

Trailing PE Ratio

Looking at PE ratios, Brady appears to be the most attractively valued stock, while Jack Henry appears to be slightly overvalued compared to the other dividend champions within this industry sector.

Price to Book Value

In terms of book value, ADP appears to be the most overvalued stock, with McGrath RentCorp and Brady both looking fairly priced.

Total Scores

In the chart below, each stock is given a score for each metric (a score of 1 being the lowest score and a score of 5 being the highest score). At the right of the chart are the overall scores for each stock to determine which stocks are the most attractive based on overall fundamentals and current valuation. The stocks are sorted in the order of overall best scores.

Revenue Growth Earnings Growth ROA ROE ROIC Yield Dividend Growth PE Ratio Price To Book Total Score JKHY 5 4 5 3 4 2 5 1 2 31 CTAS 4 5 4 4 3 1 4 2 3 30 ADP 2 2 2 5 5 3 3 3 1 26 BRC 1 3 3 2 2 4 1 5 4 25 MGRC 3 1 1 1 1 5 2 4 5 23

Looking at just the scores, it would seem that Jack Henry & Associates and Cintas might be the two stocks that should be considered buys, ADP and Brady might be the holds, and McGrath RentCorp should be considered a sell. While I do believe that looking at financial metrics and current valuations are a great place to start, there are other things to consider when determining whether or not a stock should be considered as a current buy (such as stock price appreciation history, recent news, future outlooks, etc.).

Price Appreciation

Looking at the chart below, you can see that most of the stocks in this group have performed well over the past five years with Brady and McGrath being the only stocks not to outperform the S&P 500.

In my previous article, 1st Source (SRCE) had the highest price appreciation over the past five years even though its total score was the 8th highest out of the 12 stocks I reviewed. However, in this case, Cintas and Jack Henry & Associates have had the highest returns while also having the two best overall scores based on financial and valuation metrics.

Looking at a more short-term period, the trends are similar with Cintas having the best YTD price appreciation and Brady trailing the pack.

Comparing long-term trends with short-term trends of each stock can help decipher whether recent price moves are a strong indicator of future gains/losses or if it presents a great time to either buy (at an undervalued weight) or sell (take gains). Adding in recent news, including quarterly earnings reports, can paint a brighter picture of the overall strength or weakness of individual stocks.

Recent News and Future Outlook

Automatic Data Processing

For its last quarter, ADP saw a 6.9% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $0.62 to $0.66 compared to the same period last year. The company saw its greatest growth in its PEO Services segment with a 16% increase in revenue. Its employer services segment saw just 2% growth in revenue for the period. For full year 2018, the company expects revenue growth of 5% to 6% and earnings per share growth of 2% to 4%. Its most recent dividend increase was 7.5%.

While new bookings worldwide did decline in fiscal 2017, the company expects 5% to 7% growth in 2018, and with continued investment in service and sales, I think the company is well poised to meet its overall goals.

Activist investor Bill Ackman has made a lot of news recently about various plans he would like to see for ADP. These include buying Ceridian, as well as picks for the board.

Brady

For its last quarter, Brady saw a 2.5% increase in revenue and a slight decrease in earnings per share from $0.49 to $0.48 compared to the same period last year. A decrease in workplace safety revenue dragged down overall results along with foreign currency translation. With a growing pipeline of products and increased investment in R&D, Brady is positioning itself well for the future; however, I think the struggles its North American WPS business continues to face will prevent the stock from making any significant short term gains. Its last dividend increase was 1.2%.

Cintas

For its last quarter, Cintas saw a 24.8% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $1.26 to $1.45 compared to the same period last year. The company's organic growth rate was impressive at 8.3% with all operating segments seeing significant growth. The strong results moved the company to increase its annual guidance for fiscal 2018. Cintas appears well positioned to continue rewarding shareholders as its shows consistent growth and has demonstrated an ability to improve its debt position. Once all of the G&K acquisition synergies are in place, I believe Cintas will deliver even more impressive results. Its most recent dividend increase was 26.7%.

Jack Henry & Associates

For its last quarter, the company saw a 4.6% increase in revenue and a decline in earnings per share from $1.06 to $0.83 compared to the same period last year. The company's revenue and earnings were affected significantly by the sale of Alogent, but the company presented a useful table in its press release that shows the company's financials, excluding the impact of Alogent. In its latest quarter, its sales teams completed 14 new core deals, and it continues to hold a strong sales pipeline that should pave the way to continued success. The company's most recent dividend increase was 10.7%.

McGrath RentCorp

In its last quarter, the company saw a 6.3% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $0.38 to $0.48 compared to the same period last year. The company's rental revenues increase by 5% year over year with TRS-RenTelco rental revenues being the dragging force with a decline of 2%. While overall results were solid, McGrath has not been able to demonstrate a prolonged ability to adapt to changing market demands in a way that produces sustained revenue and earnings growth. Its most recent dividend increase was 2%.

Conclusion

Out of this group of stocks, my favorite pick is Cintas. Although Jack Henry & Associates scored slightly higher in overall scores, Cintas has had better overall returns over the past one year, three year, five year, and ten year periods compared to Jack Henry & Associates. Strong recent quarterly results lead me to believe that this trend will continue into the future. In addition, Cintas is also currently more attractively valued and maintains a lower payout ratio. The company's yield is low, but its dividend growth has been impressive. Besides the dividend growth, Cintas has also been able to lower its outstanding shares more significantly than the other stocks reviewed.

I view ADP as a hold at the moment. Its revenue and earnings growth hasn't been terribly impressive, but it has been fairly steady. The company's future guidance seems appropriate, and I think the company will continue to see both future price appreciation and continued dividend growth.

I believe that investors should avoid both Brady and McGrath RentCorp. Brady is the less risky option as you know what you are getting with Brady. You are going to get a stock that will continue to underperform the market and its peers (it has seen a 6.12% increase in price over the past ten years), and you are going to get a stock that continues to slowly increase its dividend (1.2% last yearly increase, and just 9.21% increase over the past five years).

McGrath also has seen slow dividend growth but is even more risky, in my opinion. It is currently priced at a higher valuation, and its payout ratio has increased significantly over the past five years. When you combine the significant debt the company has, I don't believe the stock's 2.27% yield is worth the risks when there are better investment options within this industry.

The lower YCharts fundamental scores of Brady and McGrath compared to the other three stocks lead me to believe that I'm accurate in my overall assessment of these stocks.

As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.