Net debt is too high for my comfort zone, despite selling a large part of the company's non-core assets.

Devon is expecting oil production around 521K Boep/d in 3Q'17, which is a low point in the company's recent history.

Investment Thesis

Devon Energy (DVN) is a US-based independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It is a purely North American play with assets spread in six different locations (see map below).

Devon Energy is mainly a "shale" player, with an impressive production growth for the past few years.

Nonetheless, I find Devon Energy expensive for two reasons:

First, the company's net debt is too high for my comfort, and I do not see how the company can cut the long-term debt to a more acceptable level. Devon energy divested non-core assets, a value between $2 to $3 billion last year, and is about to sell $1 billion this year as well. However, the net debt still remains a concern at $8.19 billion, with Net debt/EBITDA ~x3.

Second, oil prices are squeezed between $45 to $58, and are not high enough to provide the cash flow required, especially with high maintenance CapEx required by such a "shale producer".

The only positive catalyst that I could imagine to boost the stock price is an all-stock merger with another Shale producer such as Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources or Pioneer Natural Resources. However, I would stay away from DVN until the stock retraces to its first strong support at around $32.

Independent oil & gas companies

Devon Energy is part of a global study, which includes eleven Independent O&G companies listed below:

Presentation and recent divestitures news.

Note: On July 31, Devon Energy announced that Penn Virginia Corp. (OTCQX:PVAC), which moved its headquarters to Houston last year, is buying Eagle Ford assets from Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy for $205 million in cash.

The company sold about 19,600 net acres located primarily in Lavaca County, Texas. The acquisition also includes an infield gathering and compression system with no volume commitments or acreage dedications.

Also, Devon indicated that it is selling an asset in the located in the Barnett Shale, Johnson County. These assets are still up for sale.

It is indicated in the recent presentation that "The company’s financial strength will be further enhanced by proceeds from its recently announced $1 billion divestiture program"

So far, Devon has now sold $340 million of assets or roughly one-third of its divestiture target. These divestitures represent ~35K Boep/d (~30% liquids).

DVN is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern with a long-term support at $30. A symmetrical triangle is generally regarded as a period of consolidation before the price moves beyond one of the lines indicated above.

It would make sense to accumulate a little around $30-$31.50 and hold your current holding until then. On the upside, I recommend taking profit off the table above $36 unless the stock experiences a breakout on high volume. As always, the price of oil -- WTI mainly in this case -- is paramount and should be always considered before taking any serious trading decision.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Financial Table (10 last quarter results)

Devon Energy 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 3.27 3.39 3.60 2.89 2.13 2.49 4.23 3.35 3.55 3.27 Net Income in $ Million −3,599 −2,816 −3,507 −4,532 −3,056 −1,570 993 331 565 425 EBITDA $ Million −4,578 −3,544 −4,749 −4,757 −2,984 −1,013 1,724 900 1,106 923 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 23.5% 9.9% 15.9% 13.0% EPS diluted in $/share −8.88 −6.94 −8.64 −11.10 −6.44 −3.04 1.89 0.70 1.07 0.80 Cash from operations in $ Million 1,648 1,101 1,553 1,071 165 345 700 536 834 810 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 2,121 1,445 1,193 1,656 2,376 500 424 671 767 734 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −473 −344 360 −585 −2,211 −155 276 −135 67 76 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 1.86 1.73 1.79 2.31 1.64 1.72 2.39 1.96 2.12 2.37 Long term Debt in $ Billion 11.75 12.04 11.90 13.03 12.54 12.71 11.35 10.15 10.38 10.56 Dividend per share in $ 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 406 406 406 410 474 518 521 519 522 523 Oil Production K Boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 685 674 680 681 685 644 577 537 563 536 Realized price ($/b) 31.36 42.34 31.23 29.44 13.53 17.97 21.30 23.17 25.97 24.72

Trends, Charts and commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues.



Devon Energy's revenues came in at $3.27 Billion. I expect 3Q'17 revenues to be around $3-$3.1 billion due to lower production expected. Nothing to brag about here.

Based on the value "Proved reserves versus market capitalization", I come up with a $1.14 per share, which is quite low and indicates that the company is a little bit short of proved reserves which is a red flag. As an example, I covered Murphy Oil (MUR) yesterday with proven reserves representing $7.2 per share, which is high and healthy. Furthermore, the recent divestitures will put more pressure on that value.

2 - Free cash flow



DVN is generating free cash flow for the two recent quarters and is now at $284 million on a yearly basis (Trailing FCF). We can see on the graph above that it is a noticeable turnaround from the preceding year.

Free cash flow is an important clue that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be adequate and positive, if the business model can be looked as sound. Accordingly, it must be sufficient enough to compensate for the dividend, reduce debt and pay for eventual shares buyback. DVN is passing the FCF test.

3- Quarterly Production



Devon Energy produced 536K Boep/d in the second quarter.

Production repartition for the six locations are as follows:

Note: the total production of the six segments in the above chart is 521K Boep/d, which represents the production estimated for the third-quarter.

Production has been a weak spot for Murphy since 2Q'16 as the chart above is showing. Devon experienced a strong decline in production due to its non-core asset divestiture program in 2016. DVN sold non-core upstream assets producing, representing about 73K Boep/d in 2Q'16 and 3Q'16.

According to MarketRealist:

Devon Energy’s production guidance for 3Q17 For 3Q17, Devon Energy expects total production in a range of 511–531K Boepd (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day). This guidance includes the operational impact from Hurricane Harvey. On a year-over-year basis, the mid-point of Devon Energy’s 3Q'17 production guidance range is ~10% lower than its 3Q16 production of 577 Mboepd. Even sequentially, Devon Energy’s 3Q'17 production guidance is ~3% lower than its 1Q17 production of 536K Boepd. Devon Energy’s 2017 production guidance: For 2017, DVN expects total production volume in a range of 539–561 Mboepd. For 2017, Devon Energy expects liquids production in a range of 344–358 Mboepd.

On September 15, Devon Energy reduced its production guidance by another 15K Boep/d, due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey - bad timing here.

One positive is the substantial progress improving shale inventory in the STACK and Delaware basin, lowering costs, and increasing well performance.

Commentary

The company has a balance sheet showing $8.19 billion in Net debt, which is well over my comfort zone. This is a red flag when it comes to evaluating the long-term viability of an oil company. Too much debt in an environment of low oil prices "depressed-for-longer" means troubles down the road.

DVN is aware of the issue and divested non-core assets last year for about $2-$3 billion, in order to cut debt, but the problem still remains unsolved in my opinion, while production has been dwindling by 12%. Furthermore, DVN is still selling more assets in 2017 for a total of $1 billion at a cost of 35K Boep/d in production. I expect that the net debt will be reduced, but the production will be cut as well.

