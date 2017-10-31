Introducing Loonies, Toonies & More On Seeking Alpha Marketplace

Special introductory offer to the first 25 members who sign-up to the service in November 2017.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Loonies, Toonies & More, a new Marketplace service by Mat Litalien).

Thanks for stopping by! Loonies, Toonies & More (LT&M) was born out of a simple need to deliver more in-depth Canadian stock coverage. For U.S investors, the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) offer a great way to diversify beyond their domestic markets with a plethora of investing opportunities. For my fellow Canadians, available research is predominantly focused on large-cap dividend players and many great investing opportunities often go unnoticed. To bridge that gap, LT&M will introduce subscribers to actionable ideas as we unlock value in the Canadian marketplace.

This Marketplace service will bring you focused content and investing ideas specific to Canadian equities listed on the TSX. In particular, the service will focus on three areas:

1 – Small to Mid-Cap Canadian dividend and growth stocks ideas.

2 – Canadian IPO reviews, analysis and coverage.

3 – Macro and industry analysis within the context of the Canadian market.

Before we get into the service details, let me first tell you a little bit about myself.

A Canadian With a Passion for the Markets

I’ve been “investing” for the better part of the past 20 years. I opened my first brokerage account at the age of 18. I put the word “investing” in quotations, because like a good number of investors just starting out, I didn’t have a plan. Although I did my version of due diligence prior to entering positions, my strategy was aimless, unstructured and largely unsuccessful in my early years. Fast forward 20 years... after having read dozens of investing books and spent hours pouring over 10Ks, I have become a successful investor with a solid strategy.

In case there was any doubt, I am Canadian and I also have a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a specialization in Sports Administration. I have enjoyed a very unique career working for the Canadian Football League, Hockey Canada, the NHL and even the Olympic Games. My thirst for knowledge and passion for finance and the markets has since carried me to my MBA and to becoming a contributor for Seeking Alpha and StockTrades.

Over the past year, I have committed to bringing (and will continue to bring) regular Canadian Dividend All-Star updates to the SA community. I launched LT&M because I felt it was time I answered readers' requests for more Canadian content. In launching a Marketplace service, I'm committing to a fully engaged experience with readers that's open to debate and new ideas as we strive to make LT&M a service worthy of your valuable time.

What can you expect?

The idea behind LT&M is to fill a gap that currently exists within our community. With respect to Canadian stocks, the majority of the research currently available on Seeking Alpha and beyond is largely focused on dual-listed and large-cap dividend players. LT&M will go beyond the basics to provide unique insights on under-covered Canadian investment opportunities.

Mid-Cap Dividend and Growth Stocks

Investors have plenty of content to browse with respect to Canada’s large-cap and dual-listed equities. However, the TSX is the ninth largest exchange in the world and there are plenty more interesting investing opportunities. LT&M subscribers will get exclusive access to these ideas, and readers will receive a first look at up-and-coming Canadian dividend growth stocks, those on the verge of becoming All-Stars and those who are entering a new phase of dividend growth.

Canadian IPO reviews, analysis and coverage

Although the Canadian IPO market has been relatively quiet over the past few years, the lack of coverage for new Canadian issues is astounding. LT&M intends to change that by providing detailed previews prior to pricing and keeping investors informed on all relevant Canadian IPO news through analysis and updates. Alerts throughout the IPO process will keep investors informed and LT&M will also provide subsequent post-trading coverage through lock-up periods. This service will help you make informed decisions on whether to express interest in Canadian IPOs and will track the success, or lack thereof, of recent Canadian IPOs.

Macro and industry analysis

Finally, LT&M subscribers can expect to receive regular macro and industry updates within the context of the Canadian market. What does it mean when interest rates go up? Which Canadian equities stand to benefit? The TSX recently announced that marijuana companies listed on the exchange who have operations in states where marijuana is illegal may be de-listed. I'll answer questions important to investors, such as: Who stands to benefit? Who may be at risk of de-listing? Macro events can bring about great investing opportunities, and LT&M will ensure subscribers are informed.

Join the LT&M community!

To help launch the service, I am offering a special legacy rate of $280/year for the first 25 subscribers. That is a 20% savings off the regular yearly subscription rate of $350. This offer will only be available until our membership reaches 25 subscribers, or until the end of November, so be sure to lock in your low legacy rate today.

If you have any questions related to the service or subscription, you can reach me via direct message on Seeking Alpha.

Ultimately, I hope to engage in in-depth discussions with subscribers and provide value through analysis of Canadian stocks and by building a strong community of like-minded investors interested in Canadian market opportunities. I intend to be very active and take full advantage of the chat feature as I strive to build relationships with each of you. Your comments and suggestions are very much encouraged.

I am looking forward to bringing you valuable Canadian content.

For more coverage and analysis of Canada's top dividend payers, please click the orange "Follow" button at the top of this page next to my profile.

And if you're looking for additional portfolio diversification opportunities, along with exclusive coverage on Canadian dividend and growth stocks from a native investor with his finger on the pulse of the TSX, click here to learn more about my Marketplace service, Loonies, Toonies & More.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.