4 S&P 500 Dogs Tagged For 25% Or More October Net Gains Per Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield S&P 500 dividend dogs showed 60.99% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price Dogs ruled S&P 500 top ten in October, again.

Broker target-estimated October top ten net gains ranged 17.9%-44.73% topped by CTL 10/26/17. The master list was pre-screened to include firms with net annual returns better than -10%.

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization."





Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 17.9% To 44.73% Net Gains For Ten S&P 500 Dogs To October 2018

Five of ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for October 2018:

CenturyLink (CTL) was projected to net $447.31, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Navient (NAVI) was projected to net $339.00, based on a median target estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 146% more than the market as a whole.

Kimco Realty (KIM) was projected to net $252.23, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

GGP, Inc. (GGP) was projected to net $250.40, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies (WMB) netted $219.00 based on a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

The AES Corporation (AES) was projected to net $212.04, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) was projected to net $211.00, based on a median target price estimate from thirty analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) was projected to net $198.84, based on target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group (SPG) was projected to net $194.81, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

General Electric (GE) was projected to net $178.87 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from seventeen brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 31.17% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One S&P500 Dog To Lose 3.5% By October, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts for 2018 was:

Helmerich & Payne (HP) projected a loss of $35.98 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from thirty analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top S&P 500 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 stocks selected 10/26/17 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, CenturyLink (CTL) [1] was one of two communications services sector representatives in the top ten. The other representative placed seventh, AT&T, Inc. (T) [7].

In second place by yield, Macy's (M) [3] was the only consumer cyclical representative firm in the top ten. In third place was the lone technology dog, Seagate Technology (STX) [3].

Two real estate sector representatives placed fourth, and tenth. They were Kimco Realty (KIM) [4], and Welltower (HCN) [10]. A single industrials sector firm placed fifth, Iron Mountain (IRM) [5].

Two energy sector representatives placed seventh and eighth, ONEOK (OKE) [7], and Helmerich & Payne (HP) [8].

Finally, a financial services firm placed ninth, Navient Corporation (NAVI) [9] to complete the S&P 500 top ten by yield for October.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten S&P 500 Dogs Showed 14.84% To 35.06% Upsides To September, 2018; (32) One Worst Downside of Four Was -6.99%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Estimated (33) A 10.13% Median Target Upside And (34) A 11.72% Net Gain From 30 S&P 500 Upside Dogs By October, 2018

Aristocrats top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of September 22, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price was employed to estimate stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 9.4% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 8.2% in the coming year. Notice, price intersecting and moving above dividend in the coming months portends a Dow-like oversold condition for S&P 500 top yield dogs for 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by a single analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Imagine A 60.99% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Stocks To October 2018

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to include firms with net returns greater than -10%.

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 10/26/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (35) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs Delivering 28.97% Vs. (36) 17.99% Net Gains by All Ten by Septmber, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 60.99% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The third lowest priced S&P 500 top yield dog, CenturyLink (CTL), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 44.73%.

The five lowest-priced top yield S&P 500 dividend dogs for October 26 were: Navient Corporation (NAVI); Kimco Realty (KIM); CenturyLink (CTL); Macy's (M); AT&T, Inc. (T), with prices ranging from $11.95 to $33.68.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 dividend dogs for October 26 were: Seagate Technology (STX); Iron Mountain (IRM); Helmerich & Payne (HP); ONEOK (OKE); Welltower (HCN), whose prices ranged from $38.18 to $65.78.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P500 dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.