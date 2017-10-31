Archer Ltd's (ARHVF) CEO John Lechner on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Archer Ltd Ord New (OTCPK:ARHVF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

John Lechner - CEO

Dag Skindlo - CFO

Analysts

Tord Augestad - Arctic Securities

John Lechner

Thank you, Cecilia. Good morning or good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank all of you for joining us for Archer's third quarter trading update conference call. The call is being hosted jointly from Stavanger in Oslo, and I’m on the call together with Dag Skindlo, our Chief Financial Officer. As always, please note that the information provided in today's call includes forward looking statements, as well as non-GAAP financial measures.

I will summarize Archer's operational highlights from the third quarter before handing over the call to Dag who are view the financials and comment on our market outlook. Before ending the call, we open the line for questions.

Archer’s third quarter activity trended slightly upwards, as revenue increased by $3.1 million relative to second quarter, ending at $212.3 million. EBITDA before exceptional items ended at $17.8 million, a $2.1 million sequential increase from the previous quarter. Platform drilling continued to secure contracts that were up for renewal. In the quarter, we won a four year contract for P&A rig operations at the Repsol Norge operated Gyda platform. The contract scope includes drilling and maintenance services, as well as engineering services. In addition, platform drilling renewed our contract with Chevron in the UK, the Alba and Captain platforms.

In parallel, Archer’s Wireline and Oiltools divisions were awarded a new four year frame agreement with Repsol Norge. For Archer Wireline, the contract scope includes mechanical wireline services, as well as pipe recovery and other electric line logging services, while for Archer Oiltools, the current - the contract scope includes barrier testing, establishing rock to rock barriers, and permanent downhole mechanical isolation. The award of these additional contract evidences Repsol’s confidence in Archer’s capabilities in providing integrated P&A Services. In total, the order backlog increased by more than $100 million in the quarter.

We experienced a minor setback in our US onshore business as hurricane Harvey impacted our AWC frac well activity adversely for the quarter. AWC team took immediate action to remedy the situation and our facilities were up and running shortly after the hurricane and flooding ended. AWC is gaining good momentum in the recovering US onshore market, and we're confident we are back to growth in the coming quarters. Excluding the estimated AWC third quarter loss related to Hurricane Harvey, normalized EBITDA before exceptional items is estimated at $18.5 million.

In Latin America we commenced our four year contract with Pan American Energy. Part of the contract covers the lease for high spec super single drilling rigs to deliver faster drilling and more wells per rig. The first two of these four rigs were mobilized on schedule in August and September, with a third rig mobilized earlier this month, also on schedule.

As shown at the top left in the slide, Archer's platform drilling division currently has a total of 45 platform rigs under contract, unchanged from last quarter. As I mentioned, we managed to extend our platform drilling contracts with Repsol in Norway and Chevron in the UK, again demonstrating the value of our service provision to our clients and maintaining our strong market position in platform drilling in the North Sea. We estimate total backlog additions from these extensions to be around $70 million.

Our Oiltools division had a soft quarter, with revenue of $12.9 million, down $2.4 million in the second quarter. We experienced lower activity in West Africa and Australia, and lower sales within P&A solution technologies. In our Wireline division, revenue dropped by $1.1 million, largely due to closure of our operations in Denmark. All other wireline services were roughly in line with the previous quarter.

On the technology front, we continue to line up further field tests for the two C6 ComTrac carbon fiber rod conveyance systems. And we are in the final stages of preparing the C6 tractor - Wireline tractor for initial field testing after completing successful runs at the Stavanger oil rig test facility last quarter.

Our engineering division performed in line with the previous quarter as we still see operators delaying and postponing engineering projects. However, we continue working on a page study for utilizing one of our modular rigs for North Sea platform, with other similar studies in the commercial proposal stage.

Despite an increase in active rigs in the quarter, Archer land rig utilization is roughly in line with the previous quarter, as we are currently leasing four new flex rigs to support our four year contract commitment for the provision of drilling, work over and pulling services from Pan American Energy in the south of Argentina as we announced in May this year. Despite successful ramp up of this contract and increased revenue relative to the previous quarter, the operations in the south of Argentina remain challenging, the fluctuating activity levels impacting our overall margins.

In the north of Argentina, our operations continue to deliver good performance on the back of our modern drilling rigs. Revenue was roughly in line with the previous quarter. We also expect to mobilize one of the three idle rigs in Bolivia back to operations during the fourth quarter of this year.

The US onshore rig count has flattened out, ending at 918 rigs at the end of the third quarter. In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, AWC incurred downtime as a consequence of flooding of the manufacturing facilities. Despite this downtime, sequential revenue only dropped 10%, while revenue increased 155% compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Our repair business experienced a 52% increase in revenue quarter on quarter, while new valve sales were down 16%. The impact of Harvey - hurricane Harvey should not be reflected in the numbers for the fourth quarter, and we are confident in a positive upward trend in the frac valve business. We will open a new service center in south Texas during the fourth quarter and we’ll augment our existing product offering during the first half of 2018. We estimate the impact of Hurricane Harvey to be approximately $1.7 million of lost revenue and $0.7 million of lost EBITDA in the quarter.

Finally, let me touch briefly on the status of QES. In parallel with our AWC division, QES results were also negatively impacted by hurricane Harvey, yet third quarter revenue was marginally up over the second quarter due to slight increases in pricing and utilization. QES recently mobilized a third pressure pumping crew to begin pumping in the Mid Con in early October. This is a one year contract with a leading operator. We remain cautiously optimistic on QES, with the current flattish rig count outlook in the short term. Given this outlook, QES plans to keep its strategic options open, including renewing its S1 filing from August when required. On a general note, the equity market in the US is currently not favorable, so hard to comment any further on timings.

I will now hand over the Dag for his comments on the financial results.

Dag Skindlo

Thank you, John. We continue to moderately grow our revenue, with third quarter revenue ending at $212.3 million, slightly up from the previous quarter, primarily driven by an increase in the western hemisphere activity.

EBITDA before exceptional items trended upwards to $17.8 million, primarily driven by an increase in contribution from drilling operations in Argentina. Note that in Q3 last year, we released a provisional $5 million rated pension liabilities in Norway, which resulted in a quarterly EBITDA of $21.5 million. Furthermore, please also note that reported EBITDA does not include our ownership in QES, which has improved significantly in the period.

CapEx continues to be kept at the minimum, with only $1.5 million spent in the quarter. Year to date CapEx totals approximately 1% of revenue. Majority of CapEx this year relates to maintenance CapEx. We have seen a significant reduction in net interest bearing debt, down 23% relative to a year ago, largely driven by our refinancing exercise completed in the first half of 2017. The refinancing has established a robust financial platform for offshore. Net interest bearing debt over the quarter was largely flat, meaning we do generate sufficient cash from operations to pay for CapEx, taxes and interest expenses. Note that reported net interest paying debt does not include restricted cash.

Our focus continues to be on minimizing working capital, utilizing our existing asset base, equipment and inventory, while being very disciplined in our CapEx spending. Over time, we should treat this resulting in even lower levels of net debt.

Go to the next slide. Turning to the profit and loss statement, revenue was $212.3 million compared to $309.2 million for the second quarter, which represents an increase of $3.1 million. The increase was driven by increased activity in western hemisphere, more specifically, high mobilization activity in the south of Argentina.

EBITDA before certain items was $17.8 million for the third quarter, an increase of $2.1 million compared to the second quarter. As mentioned, the increase in EBITDA is mainly due to increased results for Latin America, offset by a reduction in results for AWC due to hurricane Harvey.

Exceptional items for the quarter totaled $5 million, an increase of $2.4 million. The increase in exceptional items is related to a successful sublease of a major workshop facility in the US. Our Oiltools solution moved to a smaller, more appropriate facility, and a major service company agreed to lease current facility to end of term. The sublease will increase our cash flow and EBITDA going forward, with $700,000 per year. Remainder of the restructuring cost is mainly related to reduction of our personnel in Argentina, and a provision for everything related to hurricane Harvey. At the current drilling activity in Argentina we only have a minimal number of idle people on the payroll, hence we do see a significant reduction in restructuring cost for Argentina going forward.

Next slide. During the third quarter, we repaid $30 million US on our major credit facility, reducing both cash and interest bearing debt accordingly. The $30 million US is available for us to draw again should it be required. The increasing current portion of our interest bearing debt in the quarter relates predominantly to our Topaz facility. During the first date of October, we renewed this facility as part of the overall refinancing of Archer. As earlier communicated, the refinancing delays installments on our main facilities, including the Topaz facility to 2020, hence the current portion of our debt is now $15.5 million lower compared to what is reflected in the balance as of September 30. As a result, we only have short term debt now related to overdraft in Argentina and some lease payments related to Oiltools. The increase in the goodwill balance as reported, is driven by revaluation between Norwegian krone and US dollars in the quarter as most of our goodwill is recorded in Norwegian Krone. As mentioned before, net interest bearing debt at the end of September 2017 stands at $624.5 million, excluding restricted cash.

On concluding remarks. Our strong operational and agency performance led to continued contract awards and renewals, cementing our position as the leader with platform drilling in the North Sea. Our frame agreement for P&A services with Repsol further showcase our position as a provider of integrated P&A services on the Norwegian continental shelf. We expect US also growth to continue, both in AWC and QES. AWC has made good progress in expanding space in repairs revenue and is back on track after Harvey. QES has recently mobilized a third pressure pumping crew, which adds to revenue and EBITDA going forward.

We are already in dialogue with our clients on the 2018 projects and budget. And with a state oil product at currently half the levels, we do foresee activity and revenue growth for 2018. We have availability of $125 million, which is more than sufficient for our operations in the current market environment and enables us to meet any possible challenges in the market. Having said that, we are also looking at complementary M&A opportunities and we will be able to act swiftly as they arise.

We remain committed to deleverage and strengthen our balance sheet. So strict capital has been a focus on efficient operations. Furthermore, we remain committed to deleverage through disposal of non-core assets given enough evaluation.

With that, I will hand the call over to the operator for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Tord Augestad

A couple of questions for me please. Could you give us some revenue and margin guidance for the western hemisphere into the fourth quarter?

Dag Skindlo

We have said before and we remain that we think that Q4 will be slightly better than Q3. We still have a quarter to deliver well some in both east and western hemisphere and we leave it like that. But we do see improvement into Q4.

Tord Augestad

Okay, good. On AWC, could you remind us of the historical margin range for that business in sort of a normalized market?

Dag Skindlo

It is a big - looking back at the history, when we look back into history, ‘12, ‘13, ‘14, ‘15 where ‘15 became a difficult year, but we had margin in that period between 15% and 25% and an average I think of 22%.

Tord Augestad

Okay. That’s great.

Dag Skindlo

So in that four year period, it used to have an EBITDA of an average of roughly $10 million and the revenue in the $50 million range.

Tord Augestad

Okay, good. And last one for me please. Can you give us some indications on the sale split in Quintana for the third quarter? And I’m especially interested in how much of that is directional drilling services.

Dag Skindlo

I have the numbers, Tord, but I'm restricted from giving you those based on the process that QES is part of.

Tord Augestad

Okay. That’s it for me. Thank you so much.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s Chris here from Triton. So I have a couple of questions. First one is on - I read some news that Statoil was considering retendering some of their platform services contracts in the North Sea. Have you been made aware of this? And if so, what could potentially the impact be on your business?

Dag Skindlo

John, will you take that?

John Lechner

Yes. When Statoil awarded the platform drilling contracts in 2016, it was for a two year term. They have - we know they have submitted sort of serve - oil field services, integrated services to the major integrated service providers and have separately gone and asked for new commercial terms for the - for possible extension in 2018 for the second of the two year option on the platform drilling. So we're in the process of responding to that, both from platform drilling and also through our field and wireline services.

Unidentified Analyst

So that process is ongoing, but you can't comment on any - what it would mean in terms of revenue margin or anything?

John Lechner

No. we just - they’ve just come out recently. We don’t submit until early in 2018, even the initial bid.

Unidentified Analyst

And what's the annual revenue that you have that’s being retendered?

John Lechner

I don't know off the top of my head to be honest what it is related to Statoil. I'd have to look. I don't have it at hand right now. I just know the overall platform drilling.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. No worries. Okay, and then next question I have is on the discontinued operation that you show some $2.2 million as related to discontinued operations. Is that the Danish wireline business that was pushed down?

Dag Skindlo

No, Chris. This is related to the old headquarter in Houston in what we call the Remington building that we moved basically out of when we disposed of the asset that went to Quintana. And I took a provision at that time, but when we revisited now, we see that we needed taken all the provision based on that facility and to the end of the term. But on the positive side, we have actually more cash flow from that operation or that facility right now than we had last quarter. So we have done sub leases and sub rents, but rental rate in Houston is not very favorable for large office space. There’s a lot of excess. So we have taken that position basically for idle - that idle facility that we used to have when we had a headquarter in Houston.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And do you anticipate any more provisions or losses of discontinued operations? Or is that what you show now as of year to date, ’17 that’s it?

Dag Skindlo

I expect, based on the Q3, I expected more - to take more, Chris. But to be honest with you, that is really the only remaining part we have in our balance sheet. It is that facility so yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And then last question is on the backlog. I think you made a comment that backlog is up $100 million. Do you have an overview of your backlog over the last let's say two years, just to see how that’s developing?

Dag Skindlo

We do keep an internal frac rate on a quarterly basis, Chris. But we have very different businesses. We have these long term contracts where we have land drilling in Latin America and we have long contracts in the North Sea where basically backlog makes sense. But then we have other businesses like Oiltools, AWC that is more a PO based and some frame agreements. It doesn't really tell you the full story, but just looking at the backlog. So we have decided not to release those because they don't really tell you enough to model the future. It tells you something about platform drilling, but it's like - take the example land drilling. When we booked the four year contract with Pan American on roughly $700 million at the end of Q2. That will keep going off for the next four years. So you couldn’t make the conclusion that we are losing backlog and that should be bad, but it’s not really.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I get that. Okay. That’s all. Thank you.

Dag Skindlo

Complicated number to analyze.

John Lechner

Okay. thank you, Cecilia We appreciate everyone joining us for this quarter's call and look forward to speaking to you next quarter. Thank you and have a good day.

