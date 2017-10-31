Linn Energy: What's Coming Next

In this piece, I tackle some of the developments associated with Linn Energy that I believe to be coming up quite soon.

Earlier this year, Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) exited bankruptcy and, since then, shares have shot up nicely. With zero debt now on its books and a sizable share buyback, the company has been positioning itself for the future and it appears as though these efforts are coming along nicely (though with better management leading up to their downfall, it may not have been needed at all). As we near the firm’s quarterly earnings release on November 9th, I figured that it would be interesting for my readers to understand precisely what kinds of developments I’m expecting to see from the entity and why I believe that the firm still has upside potential moving forward.

Expect a nice cash position to form

Post-bankruptcy, Linn has solved its debt problem entirely. Between the debt that was paid off or converted into equity during bankruptcy, and the debt that was paid off entirely following the company’s emergence from Chapter 11 and subsequent asset sales, its interest expense has fallen to what should be zero (unless they take on more debt, which they may). Following this debt being paid down, management continued to engage in asset sales and, initially, they dedicated a lot of those proceeds toward buying back stock.

At first, Linn’s stock buyback was capped at $70 million. This was eventually raised to $200 million but then, following the sale of their Washakie Field for $200 million, and after management made public the fact that their revised plan was already nearing full capacity, they raised their buyback once again, this time to $400 million. Between any positive cash flow that might have been generated as a result of its operations, and the fact that management recently sold off their Williston Basin assets for $285 million, I have a major expectation that its cash balance will grow compared to the second quarter of this year.

Now, it should be said that this picture may not actually be recorded specifically for the third quarter. Rather, what we might see here is that, since $485 million worth of sales were agreed upon following the end of the quarter, a pro forma cash balance that is fairly high. Some of you might say that management may just use the excess cash from its latest sale to buy back more stock, and you may be right. However, no such announcement has been made by management.

I think a plan is in the works

This leads me to my next point: investors shouldn’t be surprised to see a plan rolled out, or at least discussed, by management. Holding some cash on hand is always a good idea, but now that Linn is debt-free and has a revolving credit facility (not to mention the fact that energy prices are doing much better now than they have in a while), it would be reckless, irresponsible, to have too much cash on its books.

Because of this, I believe that management may announce, or may at least hint at, a scenario where they will either boost their share buyback further, or do something else material. This may include an additional investment into their capex, which would help production grow in key areas, or it may be the prospect of an acquisition of some sort. As Linn veterans know, there’s risk in the M&A market, but since the energy space has continued to be depressed even as energy prices are on the rise, the risk of erring is minimal in my opinion.

Either way, I am adamant that something needs to happen soon. While the original investors in Linn (those who were hit leading up to the bankruptcy, myself included), were the sacrificial lamb, so to speak, the business is now in the enviable position of having essentially a perfect balance sheet with quality assets that can still be sold. To squander this opportunity, an opportunity that I’m not aware of any other significant E&P firm having at this moment, would be disastrous and would ruin management’s one chance to rebuild credibility.

But costs will probably rise

One concern I have is that the cost structure facing Linn, on a per-boe (barrel of oil equivalent) basis, might worsen. You see, while management has done well to offload assets that are non-core in nature, and while this may end up countering my point (but only time will tell), the fact of the matter is that Linn is in the process or reprioritizing its operations. In the long run, focusing on its core assets should ultimately save it money, but items like lease operating expenses and general and administrative costs might temporarily rise while the firm makes its transition to a more focused entity.

This does not mean, however, that its cash flow will necessarily suffer. After all, in the second quarter of this year, management made the decision to cut back 2017’s capex plan from the $413 million it was previously to $338 million. While not a “cost” in the traditional sense, this decrease will improve cash flow, keeping all else the same. That said, given the rise in energy prices recently, I wonder if management will use their cash to drill more either in the fourth quarter of this year or sometime next year. So long as the wells make sense economically, it would be unwise for management not to step in that direction.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that Linn’s management team has, so far, done a really good job this year. Admittedly, taking a firm that is a lot healthier because of bankruptcy, especially one with a lot of non-core assets it can unload, and generating positive results doesn’t take a particularly large amount of skill, so this may be a low bar to cross over. Either way, the numbers look positive in my mind and if management can prove that it can monetize existing assets and deploy the capital appropriately, the end result should be quite attractive for investors down the road.

