American Railcar Industries' (ARII) CEO Jeffrey Hollister on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 31, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

Luke Williams - CFO, Treasurer & Senior VP

Jeffrey Hollister - CEO and President

Analysts

Justin Long - Stephens Inc.

Matthew Brooklier - The Buckingham Research Group

Matthew Elkott - Cowen and Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Quarter 3 2017 American Railcar Industries Inc., Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Luke Williams, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. Sir, you may begin.

Luke Williams

Thank you, Victor. Good morning. I would like to welcome you to the American Railcar Industries Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. I am Luke Williams, Chief Financial Officer, and I would like to thank you for joining us this morning. For those who are interested, a replay of this call will also be available on our website, americanrailcar.com, shortly after this call ends. Joining me this morning is Jeff Hollister, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Our call today will include comments about the railcar industry, our operations and financial results. Following these remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.

This conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements as to estimates, expectations, intentions, and predictions of future financial performance based on currently available information. Participants are directed to our SEC filings and press releases for a description of certain business issues and risks, a change in any one of which could cause our actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Also, please note that the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures we will discuss today that are reconciled to net earnings in our press release that was issued this morning. The press release, in a supplemental information presentation, is available through the Investor Relations page of our website. Now it's my pleasure to introduce Jeff Hollister.

Jeffrey Hollister

Thank you, Luke, and good morning. Thanks for joining us this morning. As we expected, the railcar industry continues to challenge both railcar builders and lessors. But as mentioned in previous calls, we remain disciplined in our approach to sustaining a steady manufacturing production base, growing our lease fleet as market demand dictates and supporting our customers with our repair network. The industry continues to face lower demand in a market with excess capacity. While railcar industry as a whole faces challenging lower production levels, we continue to focus our efforts on manufacturing high-quality hopper and tank railcars and are maintaining our proven approach to navigating the competitive environment that comes along with downturns in the railcar industry.

Industry-wide orders during the third quarter came in at 8,671 railcars. These orders, along with the third quarter deliveries, of 11,015 cars produced a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 0.79:1. While these third quarter orders for the industry were significantly lower than those have come in during the prior quarter, both quarters orders totals were the largest level of orders the industry had seen since the fourth quarter of 2015.

Our primary products, hopper and tank railcars, comprised 85% of the industry backlog at September 30, 2017. The FTR rail equipment outlook for North American railcar market is forecasting industry-wide deliveries of approximately 41,000 railcars in 2017 and approximately 40,000 in 2018. We were busy during the past quarter, as we continue to transition the management of our lease fleet in-house. Our increased sales force and lease management teams are now in place and are working with our current and prospective customers. We are confident that the strong team we have in place will support all of our customers' needs.

Furthermore, the ongoing transition to the in-house management of the lease fleet has resulted in improved customer service and marginal cost savings during the third quarter, and we expect to continue to realize cost savings going forward. Continuing to invest in our lease fleet is the key strategy for us as evidenced by our investment of over $130 million in lease cars through the first 9 months of 2017. But we want to continue to maintain a systematic and balanced approach to evaluating what car types we add to our lease fleet and make sure we're achieving acceptable returns based on the current cyclical positioning of the railcar market.

The pricing environment for new railcars, for both sale and lease, continues to be extremely competitive for both hopper and tank railcars as orders are limited. Demand continues to be primarily focused on lower volumes of more specialized railcars. As we work through the market, we are faced with today, we continue to be disciplined in our approach of strategically pursuing new railcar opportunities for both direct sale and lease and continue to lean on our railcar leasing and repair services business to help provide steady revenue streams and cash flows during these low points in the railcar industry cycle.

Despite this softness in the market, we are seeing positive signs as well. We were able to secure orders of 761 railcars, and we saw increased inquiry activity during the third quarter. These orders generated a book-to-bill ratio for the quarter at 0.80:1, in line with the industry. We have taken additional new car orders in the current quarter and are working with key customers on additional opportunities and inquiries for new car deliveries for 2018 and beyond.

As of September 30, 2017, we had a backlog of 2,683 railcars, 657 of which we expect will go to our lease fleet. Our third quarter shipments were comprised of 35% of shipments for our lease fleet, which is closer to our historical average than the higher percentage of lease cars we shipped during the first half of 2017. Our lease fleet is now at approximately 12,750 railcars, and we expect to have over 13,000 railcars by year-end. We remain committed to strategically growing our lease fleet as market demand dictates, and we have the ability to continue making these investments to facilitate that growth. While these shipments for railcars that were added to our lease fleet are not immediately recognized in the current period's financial results, they help us in the short-term to maintain a steady level of production at our manufacturing facilities and in the long-term by providing a steady stream of future cash flows for years to come. These additions to our lease fleet also allow us to be a more flexible supplier to our key customers, who choose to purchase or lease railcars at different times in the rail cycle.

I will now turn it back to Luke for a discussion of the third quarter financial results.

Luke Williams

Thank you, Jeff. Third quarter 2017 consolidated revenues were $121 million, down 17% versus $145 million for the same period in 2016. This decrease is primarily driven by our manufacturing segment, with fewer railcar shipments for direct sales, partially offset by slight increases in revenues in the railcar leasing and railcar services segment. Consolidated manufacturing revenues were $68 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $94 million for the same period in 2016. This decrease was driven by a number of factors, including a lower volume of shipments and more competitive pricing on both hopper and tank railcars and the higher percentage of our shipments going to our lease fleet, which results in revenue recognized over the life of the lease rather than recognizing all of the revenues in the current period. We shipped 618 railcars for direct sales and 338 railcars for lease during the third quarter of 2017.

This was compared to 855 railcars for direct sales and 322 railcars for lease during the third quarter of 2016. Consolidated manufacturing revenues exclude estimated revenues related to railcars built for our lease fleet of $34 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $31 million for the same period in 2016. Railcars built for our lease fleet represent a 35% of our total railcar shipments during the third quarter of 2017, compared to 27% for the same period in 2016.

Our consolidated railcar leasing revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $33 million, up 2% from the same period in 2016. Our lease fleet has grown to 12,749 railcars at September 30, 2017 from 10,961 railcars at September 30, 2016. Although we continue to strategically grow our lease fleet, we are experiencing a slight decline in weighted average lease rates for both new railcars for lease and certain railcars on lease that have come up for renewal compared to the same period in 2016, given the current industry trends. As of September 30, 2017, our lease fleet utilization was approximately 99%. We are actively working with customers with upcoming expiring leases to renew the railcars under lease or find a reassignment opportunity with another customer.

Our consolidated railcar services revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $19 million, up 1% compared to the same period of 2016. Revenue is up primarily due to increased demand and additional capacity from our mobile repair operations, partially offset by decreased demand for tank railcar qualifications and tank railcar exterior paint and interior linings at certain shops. Our tank railcar manufacturing facility provides us the flexibility not only to produce railcars, but also to perform repair and retrofit services in a production line setup, offering another option for us to meet our customers' repair needs. This additional flexibility allowed us to complete certain repair projects at our tank railcar manufacturing facility during the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2017, that would reform to a lesser extent during the comparable period of 2016.

Certain of our repair shops have also dedicated capacity to performing work on railcars required to be inspected pursuant to the FRA's Revised Directive. These inspections were performed on our lease railcars as well as on certain railcars owned by our direct sale customers, but these inspections were typically lower revenue work.

Consolidated earnings from operations for the third quarter of 2017 were $20 million, up 22% compared to $16 million for the same period of 2016. Our consolidated operating margins were 16% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 11% for the same period of 2016. These increases were primarily driven by higher earnings from operations in the company's manufacturing segment, including a significant impact in the prior year due to recording the loss contingency reserve related to the FRA's initial directive, partially offset by a slightly lower earnings from operations in the railcar leasing and railcar services segments and higher selling, general and administrative costs.

Consolidated earnings from operations for our manufacturing segment were $500,000 for the third quarter of 2017, inclusive of the negative impact from an adjustment related to the FRA contingency reserve of approximately $900,000 compared to a consolidated loss from operations of $6 million for the same period of 2016. Operating margins from our manufacturing segment increased to 4% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to negative 2% for the same period in 2016.

These increases were primarily due to the prior period impact of the loss contingency reserve related to the FRA directive recognized by the manufacturing segment of $17 million during the third quarter of 2016, partially offset by fewer overall direct sale railcar shipments, more competitive pricing on both hopper and tank railcars and higher cost associated with lower production volumes. These earnings from operations excluded $3 million in estimated profit on railcars built for our lease fleet for the third quarter of 2017 and $3 million for the same period of 2016. The estimated profits on railcars built for our lease fleet are eliminated in consolidation.

Railcar leasing segment earnings from operations on a consolidated basis were $22 million for the third quarter of 2017, consistent with the same period in the prior year. These results included increased earnings due to the larger number of railcars in our lease fleet, partially offset by increased maintenance cost associated with our growing lease fleet and certain railcars reassigned to other lessee and lower lease rates on certain renewals. Railcar services earnings from operations were $2 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $3 million for the same period in 2016. Operating margins decreased to 10% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 15% for the same period in 2016. These decreases were due, primarily, to an unfavorable mix of work, partially offset by an increase in demand for our mobile repair services.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses increased $3 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, due primarily to the impact of a reduction to our incentive compensation expenses during the third quarter of 2016. Increased compensation cost in 2017 related to additional personnel hired in connection with increasing our sales and marketing team and supporting the ongoing transition of managing our lease fleet. Also, higher legal expenses were seen in 2017. All partially offset by decreased outside consulting expenses.

Earnings from our joint ventures were $200,000 for the third quarter of 2017, a decrease of 86% compared to the same period of 2016. This decrease was primarily due to the idling of our Ohio Castings joint venture in early 2017 and our Axis joint venture operating at lower volumes during the current period due to lower demand. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2017 were $9 million or $0.46 per share compared to $8 million or $0.40 per share for the same period in 2016. This increase was driven largely by increased earnings from operations, primarily due to the prior period impact of the loss contingency reserve related to the FRA directive recognized by the manufacturing segment of $17 million during the third quarter of 2016, offset by lower railcar shipments as discussed earlier.

EBITDA, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and other income related to short-term investment activity, or adjusted EBITDA was $35 million for the third quarter of 2017, representing an increase of 11% compared to $31 million for the same period in 2016. The increase resulted primarily from increased earnings from operations as previously discussed.

Turning to the results for the 9 months ended September 30, 2017. Total consolidated revenues for the first 9 months of 2017 were $344 million, 27% lower than the $472 million for the same period in 2016. This decrease was driven by a number of factors, including a lower volume of shipments and more competitive pricing on both tank and hopper railcars and a higher percentage of our shipments going to our lease fleet. These decreases were partially offset by slight increases in our railcar leasing and railcar services segment. Total railcar shipments for the 9 months ended September 30, 2017, were down 10% compared to the same period of 2016. We shipped 1,698 railcars for direct sales and 1,485 railcars for lease during the first 9 months of 2017, compared to 2,917 railcars for direct sale and 607 railcars for lease during the same period in 2016

Net earnings for the first 9 months of 2017 were $30 million or $1.59 per share compared to $50 million or $2.58 per share for the same period of 2016. This decrease was due to lower earnings from operations, driven largely by the heavier mix of railcars produced for our lease fleet compared to the same period in 2016 and lower overall shipments. Adjusted EBITDA was $108 million for the first 9 months of 2017 compared to $136 million for the same period of 2016, with the decrease driven by lower earnings from operations as previously mentioned.

Our earnings contributed to positive cash flow from operations of $91 million during the first 9 months of 2017, and we ended the third quarter with net working capital of $161 million, including $106 million of cash and cash equivalents. As of September 30, 2017, we had $552 million of debt outstanding under our January 2015 lease fleet financing facility. Our strong balance sheet, combined with the $200 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility, along with additional unencumbered railcars, provides us with the ability to continue to find opportunities to strategically grow as we make future investments to expand our lease fleet and evaluate other strategic opportunities that may arise and could further enhance our business model. We continue to return value to our shareholders.

On October 27, 2017, our Board of Directors declared a 21st consecutive quarterly cash dividend. This dividend of $0.40 per share of ARI's common stock has a record date of December 8, 2017, and will be paid on December 22, 2017. During the first 9 months of 2017, we did not repurchase any shares of common stock. Board authorization of approximately $164 million remains available for further share repurchases.

At this time, I would like to turn it back to Jeff for some additional comments.

Jeffrey Hollister

Thanks, Luke. Our seasoned workforce at American Railcar Industries has been through many ups and downs of the railcar industry cycle. Based on these experiences, our strategy with our 3 key business segments and our strong team, we are confident that we are well positioned to continue to navigate the railcar market downturns and to thrive during the railcar market upswing. During these challenging railcar market conditions we are currently facing, our integrated manufacturing and repair structure allows us to adjust manpower and resources to match demand and to continue to operate efficiently even at lower production levels.

Our skilled and flexible workforce can be shifted between the railcar manufacturing facility, which allows us to retain key skilled employees during periods of market softness as well as keep our cost low and maintain our ability to compete in the current market environment. These key employees not only help us to maintain quality and efficiency during the downturns, but also provides valuable experience to pass on to new employees when production needs to quickly ramp up to meet customer demand during upturns in the cycle.

Beyond operating efficiently and adjusting our production rates to reflect market demand, our objective is to manufacture high-quality tank and hopper railcars that are the preferred railcars in the industry. We are eager to meet all of our customer railcar needs through leasing or direct sale. However, if we decide not to participate in a particular lease transaction due to among other things, our portfolio mix or our financial return requirements, our objective is for the end customer to prefer the quality and designs of ARI built railcars, and then we can meet the customers' request by selling our railcars to these other lessors or financial institutions.

Our joint ventures continue to be a key part of our strategy. These joint ventures, while supplying us with necessary components, also provide a modest earnings benefit in the low points of the cycle and a larger earnings benefit at the high point. Even with our Ohio Castings joint venture currently idle due to lower demand, our Axis joint venture continues to efficiently produce railcar axles at lower level of production and is working on orders not only for domestic freight railcar market, but also other railcar markets as well.

Our previous investments in our tank car facility provide us with a flexibility to cost-effectively manufacture a wide variety of new tank railcars and to perform a variety of repair and retrofit work to existing railcars. To that point, we are seeing increased inquiries related to retrofit work and have commitments to start work for a third-party customer to perform some tank car retrofits and tank qualifications later this year and into next year. We are also discussing retrofit opportunities with other customers for 2018 and beyond, as customers start to seriously evaluate their fleets and future needs.

Although repair work industry-wide remains soft, due in part to the large number of railcars that remain in storage, resulting in decreased repair projects and tank car qualification work, we have seen increased revenues within our railcar services business over the comparable 3- and 9-month period in 2016. Our repair network is committed to support not only our own lease fleet, but also other car owners and customers' fleet. Consistent with our disciplined approach to leasing railcars during the current downturn in the railcar market, we remain disciplined in our capital expenditures, limiting them to focusing on supporting necessary maintenance needs, cost reductions initiatives, further enhancing the quality of our products and service offerings, and continuing to strategically grow our lease fleet.

During the third quarter of 2017, we've reached a settlement agreement with the FRA related to railcars that we and certain of our affiliates own that are subject to the FRA's Revised Directive. The settlement agreement provides clarity regarding the requirements of the revised directive. Specifically, it confirms that the tank railcars that are subject to the revised directive other than the 15% highest mileage railcars can be inspected, tested and, if necessary, repaired at the earlier of their railcars next qualification, scheduled maintenance, shopping our repaired events or December 31, 2025. In other words, no special shopping will be required for railcars that were not inspected prior to the end of 2017. The settlement agreement also extends the deadline for completing inspections, testing and, if necessary, repairs on the 15% highest mileage tank railcars to December 31, 2017, if needed. We are currently on track to meet this requirement.

The settlement also gives us flexibility if the FRA imposes or fails to impose requirements on the other owners of the railcars that are subject to the revised directory -- directive. In conjunction with the settlement agreement, we dismissed our lawsuit against the FRA. Throughout all the activity within our company and the challenging conditions of the railcar markets, safety, quality and regulatory compliance continues to be at the forefront of all our business initiatives and various processes. Our employees take these challenges and company goals very seriously. To this point, our facilities and employees collectively are on track to have a record year and safety and continue to implement changes and improvements in our quality systems and processes that will enhance our railcar products and the value they bring to our customers. While the North American railcar market conditions remain challenging, we are encouraged by the level of orders and inquiries we received during the third quarter.

As I have previously mentioned, our vertically integrated manufacturing structure, along with our dedicated group of employees has helped us to remain profitable and efficient even in a competitive market. We continue to identify new synergies with our in-house leasing business, and we are optimistic about the potential for our railcar services to perform a higher volume of more traditional repair works and some retrofit projects going forward. I have no doubt that we stand ready to support the industry with a complete set of railcar solutions over the full life cycle of the railcar.

Now, I would like to turn the call back over to the operator, and we will be happy to take your questions. Victor, would you please explain how our participants can register their questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Justin Long from Stephens.

Justin Long

I wanted to start with asking about inquiry levels. I believe, you said things have picked up a little bit in the third quarter. So I was just wondering if you could provide some more color on that comment? And maybe talk about the car types that are driving that acceleration and inquiries? And then also, do you expect these inquiries to translate into a pickup in orders in the fourth quarter?

Jeffrey Hollister

Yes, Justin. This is Jeff. Thanks for the question. Yes. We're seeing an increase in inquiries, and it's really across the board. It's both on covered hopper side as well as on the tank car side. Although inquiries are increasing, the -- I guess, the order amounts per inquiry are still in the lower level quantity. So there are handful of, maybe bigger inquiries that -- may be some petrochemical guys have out there, but for most of them are more smaller quantities. And it is budget season for a lot of companies. So we're trying to sort through which of these are more budgetary inquiries versus real inquiries. But we're hopeful between this quarter and next quarter some of these will turn into orders.

Justin Long

Okay, great. And then maybe on the production expectations. Any color you can provide on how you expect production to trend in the fourth quarter? And then maybe if you have initial outlook for 2018 production, that would be helpful as well?

Jeffrey Hollister

Yes, I will give a few comments from a production and market standpoint and then Luke can add anything he wants to add on the margin side or anything to that point. For the fourth quarter, I mean, we're expecting, probably, a pretty similar quarter than what we saw in Q3. I'm pushing the plans, I know several of our customers are needing cars out by the end of the year. So we're squeezing to get as many cars out by the end of the year, but probably Q4 is going to have -- be pretty similar as far shipments, maybe a little more in Q4. The lease percentage, lease-to-direct-sale percentage will probably be again pretty close to what we had in Q3, which is down a little bit from the first of the year.

And then going into 2018, I mean, again, we don't give formal guidance, but our goal would be to try to have a similar year next year from a production, shipment standpoint that we had this year or we're going to have this year. Obviously, we have a long way to go with a smaller backlog than some of our competitors year. But keep in mind our shipment -- if you look at our shipments for '17 compared to '16, our shipments are only down around 10% compared to 2016. So it's not like we really fell off the cliff here in '17. So we think we can -- -we have a great chance to maintain this level heading into 2018. We've got our sales and lease group in-house now. We're out talking to a variety of customers. If you look at that 2,500 cars orders that we got here in 2017, may go across probably 20 different car types and over 20 different customers. So we're outreaching and talking to a lot of different customers and a lot of different commodities, and we're thinking next year could be similar to this year as the industry is kind of showing.

Luke Williams

And Justin, this is Luke. I'll just jump in just to say that we expect margins in Q4 to be pretty consistent with where we are at right now. But as we move into 2018, one of our big factors that impacts our margins on a consolidated basis is really the mix of lease versus sale. So as Jeff alluded to, it's a little bit smaller backlog, we've got some work to do to get some orders and those orders could come in as direct sale or lease. So that could impact earnings for next year as you model that out. But the only other factor, I would mention is, if we have any quarters with a little bit lower production levels, we could have potential variances there due to lower production levels. But as Jeff said, we're striving for a goal next year that's consistent with this year.

Justin Long

Okay. That's helpful. And maybe lastly to follow-up on the margin point, Luke. What should we be expecting for gross margins in the leasing segment, going forward? What we saw in the third quarter, a run rate to you than the next year? Or given some of the renewals that are coming up in a pretty challenging rate environment, could we see some pressure into next year?

Luke Williams

Yes, I would say into next year, we've got roughly 10% of our fleet up for renewal next year and we're still working through a few stragglers compared with the fourth quarter here, this year. So I do expect a little bit more compression next year on the margin, but I don't expect it to come off too much.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Matthew Brooklier from Buckingham.

Matthew Brooklier

You talked about competitive environment. Just trying to get a sense for, if there's been further incremental pressure on new railcar pricing in third quarter. I mean, overall, we've seen orders pick up a little bit. It feels like maybe there's a little bit more share out there. But just trying to measure if that's translated to maybe stabilized pricing? Or do you think there is further downward pressure on pricing in the third quarter maybe relative to what we saw in the first half of this year?

Jeffrey Hollister

Yes, Matt. I don't think there is further pressure. I think there's continued pressure. I think we've been in a competitive environment all year. Certain car types that I call more commodity car types and the ones that have a little more volume to them, they are very, very competitive and pricing continues to be very low, whether it's a direct sale or lease opportunity. And we're trying to be very strategic and disciplined on what we put into our lease fleet, and we will only go so low on certain car types.

Now the other side, as I mentioned, we've built over 20 different car types here in 2017 and a big part of them have gone into our lease fleet, in an area what I call a more specialized car types, both on the tank car side and the hopper car side. And so we feel we're getting very good rates for those car types, obviously down from the high of the market, but still competitive in ARI. So it really depends on the car type as we go through this cycle.

Matthew Brooklier

Okay. That's helpful. And then if I just look at SG&A and considering you took your lease management activities in-house this year. Is $9 million roughly a good number to use over the next, let's call it, 12 months or so?

Luke Williams

Matt, this is Luke. I would say it may tick up a little bit higher than that, maybe $9.5 million going forward, it may get close to $10 million. But I think, we're going to look at this and manage. At the end of the day, we want to make sure we're saving money, and we have seen a little bit of savings as we alluded to since bringing the lease management and sales and marketing in-house. But yes, the $9.5 million-or-so is probably a good run rate going forward.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Matt Elkott from Cowen.

Matthew Elkott

So it's good to see the solid order numbers that you guys had in the quarter and good to see you had no cancellations as well. I was just wondering if there is any part of your backlog that's currently under your negotiations?

Jeffrey Hollister

No, Matt. Our backlog is solid and expected to be built over the next 2 years.

Matthew Elkott

That's good to know. One of your competitors mentioned some green shoots on tank cars. Now, your commentary has been fairly positive this morning, but are you seeing a marked increase in inquiries on tank cars specifically?

Jeffrey Hollister

I wouldn't see a huge increase in tank -- I mean, like I said, it is budget season, so we're getting especially from some of the lessors and the bigger shippers getting some inquiries out there. So some maybe thinking, "Hey, it's getting ready to take off a little bit." So we're being a little conservative, and I'm thinking that's going to happen. There are a few projects out there with shippers that have both some hopper cars and tank cars tied to it. But it's really for the next 2 to 3 years, and it may not happen and turn into an order anytime soon. So we're watching patiently. We're talking with customers daily, weekly and hopeful. But in the end, we're still seeing small inquiries and nothing big to really grab hold to, to think that is really turning around quite yet.

Matthew Elkott

Got it. And then on the leasing side, you mentioned renewals are below expirations, which is -- shouldn't shock anyone, I think. But on a sequential basis, one major lessor noted a 3% sequential increase in spot lease rates in the third quarter. Do you guys see a similar trend?

Luke Williams

Matt, this is Luke. I think we've seen a pretty much flat overall, but I mean it really depends on car type by car type. As you get into more specialty types, you may have an increase lease rate there over the average, just based on it being on a more specialized car type. So that might be driving a piece of it as Jeff alluded to, there is some demand out there for specialty car types still even at lower levels. So we are seeing a little bit of pickup there versus the average.

Matthew Elkott

Okay. And I know the margin question has been brought up a couple of times on this call. But, I kind of just wanted to get a sense on the sequential margin decline, consolidated margin. If you can give us some color on how much of that was attributable to a higher mix of hoppers versus tank cars, overall pricing pressure and higher cost? What's a breakout in the decline?

Jeffrey Hollister

I would say from Q2 to Q3 shift, it's really even mix of all 3 of those. I think as we work through more orders in the backlog, and we had slightly lower production rate in the third quarter, we did have some impact to the margin based on those factors that you mentioned. I'm sorry, we also had and I will get time to pick it up in our press release for our numbers about $900,000 adjustment to our FRA directive reserve. So a lot of these cars that we're inspecting this year, we're trying to push them to our ARI shops to get them done by the end of the year. So our freight increase was a little higher on some of those cars. Now, all that will come to the end here at the end of the year for the settlement we negotiated with the FRA, but we did have a kind of a onetime hit for about $900,000 in Q3 as well.

Matthew Elkott

That's good to know. And, Luke, I just wanted to make sure I heard you correctly in your earlier answer to the margin question. You're expecting the Q3 leveling consolidated margin to be roughly -- from margin going forward to be roughly consistent with Q3 or a bit down from that?

Luke Williams

So, my answer earlier, Matt, was more on the manufacturing side. I'd say overall, I mean the margin impact -- gets impacted every quarter based on our mix of direct sale versus lease on a consolidated basis, but I would expect margin, hopefully, to stay pretty close to where it's at now on a consolidated basis going forward.

Operator

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Mr. Jeff Hollister for closing remarks.

Jeffrey Hollister

Thank you, Victor. And thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. This concludes our conference call, and we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thanks.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.