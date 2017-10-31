Oxford Immunotec Global's (OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 31, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Karen Koski - Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Peter Wrighton-Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Richard Altieri - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

William Quirk - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Doug Schenkel - Cowen and Company

Tycho Peterson - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Catherine Schulte - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Karen Koski

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning and thank you for joining us to review Oxford Immunotec's financial results for the third quarter of 2017. Joining me on today's call are Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Altieri.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that certain information discussed during this conference call will include forward-looking statements covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, I encourage you to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the course of this call.

During the call, we will also present certain financial informational on a non-GAAP basis. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both us and investors, by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results.

We use non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecast and strategic plans to benchmark our performance externally against competitors and for certain compensation decisions. Reconciliations between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented in the tables accompanying our earnings release, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Wrighton-Smith.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. On today's call, I'll provide some general comments on our financial results and operating progress in the third quarter of 2017. I'll then hand it over to Rick, who will walk you through our financial results in detail. Once Rick's completed that, he'll back hand to me to wrap up the call and provide our updated financial guidance. We'll then open up the lines to take your questions.

Before I begin, I'd like to take a moment to welcome Stefan Linn, who joined us at the end of August as Chief Operating Officer. As we stated on the last earnings call, bringing on board additional talent and bandwidth are key enablers to drive the company through the next phase of growth and as we continue our evolution to a multi-product company.

Stefan brings to Oxford Immunotec decades of experience building and leading companies through growth strategies, operational improvements and acquisitions. And he most recently held senior roles at IMS Health, TPG Capital, McKesson Corporation. We are pleased to have him onboard and to be able to communicate further progress in strengthening the management team.

Turning to our 2017 third quarter results, we posted revenues of $30.4 million, which was near the top-end of our guidance range of $29.5 million to $30.5 million and represents year over year growth of approximately 17%, both on a reported and constant currency basis.

In the quarter, TB revenue was $24.4 million. Strong year-over-year growth in Asia, and Europe and rest of world, helped offset the impact of declining immigration and challenging weather on certain U.S. TB accounts. Tick-borne disease and other revenue was $6 million. We're pleased to report another quarter of stronger than expected growth, driven by an earlier than anticipated impact from our sales-force.

Looking at revenue by geography, U.S. revenue grew 16% in the third quarter compared to the prior-year quarter. The growth was driven by the strong results in our clinical tick-borne disease business and continued growth in our core TB business.

U.S. TB growth was impacted by a slowdown in certain customers' test utilization due to the current administration's policy, which have led to a decline in immigration to the U.S. and to a lesser extent the recent hurricanes. To expand a bit along these two points, firstly, we continued to see lower test utilization at specific accounts, quite heavily to immigrant screening. But the year-over-year impact on revenue growth was magnified, due to a tougher comp created by the timing of new account adds in the prior-year period.

Secondly, we were impacted by the recent hurricanes, which we estimate reduced our U.S. TB revenue by no more than $500,000 in the third quarter. Absent these two effects, U.S. TB revenue would have grown approximately 20%.

Notwithstanding these phenomena, we're encouraged to see our overall account retention rate remain very high and the strong productivity in new account growth being maintained. We'll begin to anniversary the immigration growth headwind in 2018 and remain confident in our ability to drive double-digit revenue growth long-term amidst large underpenetrated TB market.

Europe and rest of world revenue grew by 26% on a reported basis relative to the prior-year quarter or 22% on constant currency basis. This growth is driven by a strong TB performance in the UK and continental European markets, as well as the sale of tick-borne disease kits.

We were particularly pleased by the volume growth seen in the UK, as the NHS tenders announced in late 2015 become a more meaningful contributor. Whilst still early days, we've also been encouraged by our discussions in France, following the French Ministry of Health and Social Affairs' recent decision to reimburse IGRA test for latent TB screening in at-risk patient populations.

Asia revenue grew 15% on a reported basis over the prior year quarter, or 18% on a constant currency basis. This growth was primarily due to favorable order timing in the quarter through ramping sales - though ramping sales in South Korea also contributed to Q3 outperformance.

Based on our progress in South Korea continued strong underlying volume growth in Japan, and the strength in China on the heels of revised guidelines lending further support to IGRA testing. We now expect modest growth within reported revenues in Asia for the full-year.

Moving on to our tick-borne disease portfolio, where just over a year has passed since the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. In the third quarter, we continue to see the earlier-than-anticipated impacts of our sales force, with clinical sales of the acquired businesses growing approximately 30% pro forma.

We've been pleased to see volumes from new customers steadily growth throughout 2017. In addition to solid revenue growth, we gained the increasing confidence in our ability to serve the unmet needs in and bring a strong voice to this market.

On messaging around the importance testing for other tick-borne disease, this is resonating with product mix beginning to shift towards more comprehensive testing, which also carries higher ASPs. Despite this early success, we're still in the early innings of our marketing and medical education efforts. We see ample opportunity for near and long term growth and remain confident in our ability to build the market leadership position in tick-borne disease over time.

Lastly, subsequent to our last earnings release, we made the decision to terminate various government grants that were acquired as part of the acquisition of Immunetics. In conjunction with the decision, remaining South Boston operations will be consolidated into our other sites by mid-2018. These decisions should have a positive impact on our profitability over time.

Shifting to discuss our pipeline. Earlier this year, we communicated that a process reprioritizing our pipeline had begun. This process was necessary for two reasons: Firstly, the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics and obviously many more opportunities in our pipeline, especially when considering the Babesia blood screening tests; secondly, ensuring that R&D spending comes out as a percent of revenue is consistent with our focus on driving operating leverage and progressing the company towards profitability.

As we near the end of our review and reprioritization, four focus areas within our pipeline have emerged. We believe that focusing our investments in these areas near-term will enable us to maximize ROI and R&D spend. These four areas are: One, continued enhancements to our T-SPOT.TB kit and service offerings; two, building a market leadership position in tick-borne disease; three, Babesia blood donor screening; and four, our T-SPOT.CMV assays.

Starting first with the continued enhancements to our T-SPOT.TB kit and service offerings. We've identified multiple potential product workflow enhancements that should help improve the clinical utility of latent TB testing, and create more formidable barriers to entry long-term in both the U.S. and outside the U.S. We'll likely only be able to provide limited information and timelines associated with these programs near-term for competitive reasons, but do plan to share more details in the appropriate time.

Secondly, on building a market leadership position in tick-borne disease, we see two important unmet needs for acute presentation in the tick-borne disease space: One, the need to test for other tick-borne diseases, which were beginning to address, as noted previously; and two, the availability and adoption of testing with higher sensitivity and early detection.

In efforts to begin to address the second unmet need, we commenced prospective clinical study earlier this year. The Lyme test indication combinations for LyTIC study aims to establish the performance of individual tests, including our [swarefined] [ph] assay and combinations with test in diagnosis of early Lyme infection. While enrollment in the study is expected to continue into 2018, we expect interim analysis to help guide the development of educational materials to clinicians with earlier as early as next year's tick season.

Thirdly, on Babesia blood donor screening, as a reminder, both Imugen and Immunetics have products seeking to address Babesia within the blood donor screening market, Imugen with both a serology and a PCR testing service, and Immunetics with a serology kit.

During the third quarter, we made additional progress on the Babesia BLAs. We're in regular dialogue with the FDA on these submissions and the list of outstanding items continues to reduce.

One of the final inspections was completed in the third quarter and the other final inspection is expected to occur in the fourth quarter. Based on our interactions with the FDA, we now expect our first BLA approval in early 2018.

As a result, the planned mid-2018 close of the Immunetics South Boston site and some increased flexibility afforded by our August equity raise, we made a decision during the third quarter to begin making additional investments in our manufacturing capabilities in Babesia blood donor screening.

Despite the commencement of two IND studies for completing molecular tests, we remain confident in Babesia blood donor screening becoming a source of new revenue for the company. Clearly, until such time that the FDA issues guidance or recommendations, some uncertainty remains. Nonetheless, we believe that demonstrating our ability to meet potential future market demand is becoming increasingly important as we approach approval.

And then lastly, on our T-SPOT.CMV assay, as mentioned previously we have been pleased with the positive physician feedback on early data and we're executing a measured commercial launch of the product in Europe to gain some market experience, whilst we're waiting for more data to emerge. We expect this additional data to start becoming available in early to mid-2018, and we plan to provide an update on this data and our commercial efforts once they're closed.

Though we believe the transplantation of our kits remains an attractive potential opportunity, based on interim data obtained on the T-SPOT.PRT assay from the PROTECT trial, and our commitment to maximizing the ROI of our R&D spend, we have decided to stop offering the T-SPOT.PRT test.

Additionally, other projects in our pipeline that fall outside of the aforementioned four focus areas will remain under review or be considered for divestiture in the coming quarters.

Next, I'd like to provide a quick update on our ongoing patent litigation - patent infringement litigation, excuse me. In late September, the Court issued an order on our motion seeking to enjoin Qiagen promoting their product in the U.S. Although the Court denied our motion, because it believes we were not likely to suffer irreparable harm during the few months remaining before trial, they found that we were likely to prevail on the merits of our claims of trial and that Qiagen had not shown that it was likely to succeed on its subject matter prior art or non-infringement objections.

While we are disappointed that the Court did not grant the preliminary injunction, we are encouraged by the Court's rulings on the issues of validity and obviousness. The case remains on track for trail in January 2018. On that note, I now hand you over to Rick, who will walk you through our financial results in greater detail.

Richard Altieri

Thank you, Peter. Total revenues in the quarter were $30.4 million, a 17% increase over revenues of $26.1 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Breaking down our reported revenues on a regional basis, U.S. was $18.8 million, representing 62% of our revenue. Europe and rest of the world revenue was $2.2 million, representing 7% of revenue. And Asia revenue was $9.4 million, representing 31% of our revenue.

Turning to some comments on pricing and volume in our TB business, we sold approximately 250,000 tests in the U.S., via both our kit sales and tests processed in our ODL service business. ASPs in our U.S. business for the quarter remained stable.

Outside the U.S., kit sales and tests processed in our UK ODL service business approached 550,000 tests. In-country pricing was stable, although reported ASPs are always impacted by mix and currency movements.

Gross profit of $17.3 million, increased by $2.7 million year-over-year, an increase of 18% from the prior year's quarter. Overall, gross margin for the quarter was 56.7%, an increase of 80 basis points from the prior-year period, and a sequential increase of 450 basis points.

Although a lower tick-borne disease business currently remains a drag on overall gross margin, we continue to drive gross margin improvement, particularly within our core TB business, where gross margin reached 60% in the quarter.

Breaking down our margins on a product and service split. Product gross margin was 66.4% and service gross margin was 50.4%. Product gross margin increased 360 basis points from the prior year and 570 basis points sequentially. The increase was primarily due to lower royalty expense related from the SSI settlement continued progress in reducing underlying tick - TB kit costs and favorable mix.

Service margin decreased 150 basis points from the prior year period, a higher percentage of tick-borne disease revenues, which currently carry lower margins than our TB service revenues as well as early infrastructure investments necessary to meet future growth in our tick-borne disease and blood screening businesses, offset a number of benefits in the quarter. These benefits which included increased volume and cost reductions in our TB service business, this however help drive 390 basis points sequential improvement in service gross margins.

Overall, our core TB margins are strong and are expected to improve, and we remain confident in our ability to increase the gross margin of our tick-borne disease business to allow more consistent with our TB business over time.

Turning to operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses were $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, up $700,000 from the third quarter of 2016, but down $550,000 sequentially. The year-over-year increase in sales and marketing costs was primarily due to investments to support accelerating growth in our tick-borne disease franchise.

Research and development expenses were $4.5 million in the third quarter, an increase of $935,000 compared to the third quarter of 2016. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to increased BLA costs as we were closely with the FDA towards approval of Babesia assays.

General and administrative expenses were $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2017, up $1.7 million from the prior year period. The increase in G&A expense was primarily driven by higher legal costs related to our patent litigation.

Operating expenses for the third quarter included $1.5 million of share-based compensation. During the quarter, we recorded a credits of the P&L to reflect the change in the value of contingent consideration payments in connection with the acquisition of Immunetics. This is because we now believe that the revenues for 2017 will fall below the threshold where a milestone payment would have been due.

Additionally, we recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $11.1 million related to in-process research and development and other intangible assets acquired as part of the Imugen acquisition. The triggering event for this accounting charge were increased competition in the molecular blood donor screening market for Babesia and revised FDA approval timelines.

Net loss for the third quarter was $16.8 million. EBITDA for the third quarter was a loss of $14.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA which excludes share-based compensation, unrealized FX gains and losses, and exceptional items was a loss of $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to a loss of $2.2 million in the prior year period. Immigration and weather-related softness in our U.S. TB revenues, higher legal expenses, and our decision to begin to build capacity for our Babesia blood donor screening drove the variance in our adjusted EBITDA loss year-over-year. Both EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

Turning to the balance sheet, we finished the third quarter was $67.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, which includes the net proceeds of approximately $39.3 million from August equity offering. We used approximately $8.3 million of cash in the quarter.

I'll hand it back to Peter, who will discuss our business outlook.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you, Rick. Turning to the outlook for the fourth quarter, we expect revenues of between $25.4 million and $26.4 million consistent with our usual seasonality profile. As a reminder, in our U.S. business, we see a decline in the fourth quarter from the third quarter due to the typical seasonality of both the TB and tick-borne disease businesses.

Turning to Asia, we're also expecting a sequential decline following the favorable order timing seen in the third quarter.

Turning to guidance for the full-year 2017, we're narrowing our expectation of revenues to between $103.5 million and $104.5 million, representing 20% to 21% year-over-year growth or 22% to - 21% to 22% growth on a constant currency basis.

Our internal forecasts for U.S. TB revenues will be modestly lower as a result of continued weakened immigration flow into the U.S. and part of the impact of the recent hurricanes. Our internal forecasts for tick-borne disease revenue remain above our initial projections, reflecting the solid early progress we're making with these products.

All told, we continue to make great progress as we move down the path of becoming a multiproduct company. Our focus as a management team remains on two priorities, continuing to grow revenue and progressing towards profitability.

On the revenue side, we expect to maintain our longstanding record of revenue growth. Firstly, we'll continue to drive penetration of T-SPOT.TB into the very large underpenetrated market for TB screening.

Secondly, we'll work to further accelerate the growth of our tick-borne disease portfolio and to become a leader in this attractive market. Thirdly, we'll continue to add new sources of revenue growth by adding new products into our commercial infrastructure such as our blood screening and T.SPOT.CMV tests via thoughtful internal R&D and/or M&A.

Our second focus is progressing the company towards profitability. The gross margin improvement resulting from the SSI settlement announced last quarter was a significant step forward in that regard, great to see TB gross margins reaching 60% for the first time. In addition, we remain focused on driving operating leverage through the reduction of operating expense as a percentage of sales.

That concludes our formal prepared remarks. We will now open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Bill Quirk with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

William Quirk

Great, thanks. Good morning and happy Halloween, everyone.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good morning.

William Quirk

All right, so first question, Peter, could you talk a little bit about the PAMA impacts in tick-borne disease? And there are some thoughts [ph] that some of those rates may be impacted here for 2018, so maybe you can just talk through that and remind us kind of how much of your services - or how much of the tick-borne business in general is Medicare based?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thanks for the question. Thank you for the question, Bill. So, the answer to that is actually there are some puts and takes on the potential PAMA impact on Medicare rate to tick-borne disease, that I would - actually you have pointed out actually Medicare or third-party reimbursement in general is actually a very small percentage of Imugen's revenue. So bulk majority is actually through negotiated prices with third parties.

And so, we don't view [kind of the range] [ph], should these be finalized to be material to the tick-borne disease business.

William Quirk

Okay. Got it, and then, just I guess a question on the patent litigation you have with Qiagen. Just, I guess, given that the timing of the patents expiring, I guess, I'm just trying to get a better handle on what sort of outcome you're hoping to get. I mean, obviously, we read through the legal documents concerning potential injunction around the latest test iteration. But just help us think a little bit about that, just given the looming patent expirations.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, in view of the fact this is an ongoing legal action on I'd prefer not to comment on our strategy at this point in time, Bill, apologies.

William Quirk

Okay. And then, I guess, lastly on PRT, I guess, how bad was the data, Peter, that led to you to shift this off of platform? What does this imply for the CMV business? I mean would you consider taking just the CMV assay into the transplant centers or is this an overall asset that you'd be looking to potentially invest…?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, good question. So on PRT, we failed to observe a relationship between the test and rejection events. I would point out that there was still interim data and maybe further data would have enabled an association to be demonstrated and then maybe further studies, but also demonstrating the association. But given that we needed and wanted to focus down our R&D activities and spending, the point is moot.

In terms of how it relates to CMV, we think that CMV is attractive in its own right, but what we're looking to do in CMV is to obviously waiting for the full dataset to emerge in a peer-reviewed publication and to use our early commercialization efforts to understand what further evidence might be required and the general receptiveness of the market to that test to inform what our more fully blown commercialization strategy would be.

And we'll look forward to talking to you about that in the earnings in mid-2018 when that data emerges.

William Quirk

Got it. Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Doug Schenkel with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Doug Schenkel

Thank you for taking the question. I would like to start by digging in a bit more on U.S., latent TB testing. You indicated in your prepared remarks that you would have grown 20% in that category if normalized for some transitory dynamics. To get to 20% growth for this part of the business, I believe that revenue would need to approximate about $14.5 million.

I think you reported around $13 million. So there is a $1.5 million delta there. If I'm doing all the math correctly. Even if we add back the full $500,000 of weather to U.S. latent TB, obviously it'd be coming up about $1 million light of what I think you're describing as the normalized revenue number for the quarter.

The only other dynamic you called out was immigration policy. So the questions are, one, do you believe immigration policy depressed revenue by a $1 million? Two, more broadly, can you comment on any competitive dynamics in the U.S. and whether or not there has been any change in win rates or competitive behavior that may have impacted the quarter. And three, are we safe assuming that U.S. latent TB growth returns to robust double-digit levels in 2018 based on what you described in your prepared remarks?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay, thank you very much for the detailed question. So it is clear - first question first, it is clear that the declined immigration volumes has had a very material impact on our U.S. business. And as we said on our last earnings call, we anticipated that effect being magnified in Q3 and Q4 this year because of the timing of when we actually won some significant new accounts last year. So the year-over-year comps have actually been exacerbated, because of the timing of starting new accounts in this area last year. And they were meaningful accounts.

In terms of competitive behavior and dynamics, our view is that there hasn't been a fundamental change there. Our account retention remains as high as it's ever been. Our ability to win new account is unchanged. And just more generally, we don't view that the competitive landscape has a changed fundamentally. This is purely limited to just a decrease in test utilization by existing customers.

And then, lastly to the future outlook, clearly, I don't want to start providing 2018 guidance, because that's premature. And we'll do that at the appropriate time. But clearly, the underlying drivers of our growth are still intact, the customer retention, our ability to close new accounts, and mathematically - we'll anniversary this immigration impact as we go through 2018. And so, just mathematically one would assume that that would result in a consequent effect on growth rates going forward.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. Thank you for all that detail. Just to be clear though on that, Peter, just going back to the first part, to get to the 20%, the only dynamics that we should be contemplating are immigration and weather, is that correct?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, that's correct.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. And just to pivot to Asia, Asia growth improved notably in the quarter. Although, you did note that this benefited from some timing dynamics. How material was that timing dynamic? And was this already baked into guidance or was Asia actually better than what you expected, when you exclude those timing dynamics?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you for asking the question. It's important to answer it. So, we - in Q3, we benefited with some revenue in Asia, so we had on our last earnings call expected to be falling in Q4. So essentially some revenue that we had thought previously was going to be in Q4 got pulled into Q3. I will say that was sizeable that amount of revenue and that's one of the factors why Q4 guidance has - implied guidance has changed as it has.

Notwithstanding that, we've also just - we have, however, seen underlying growth in Asia improve. And in particular, that's because, as I said, strong continued performance in Japan, underlying volume growth, strong underlying volume growth in China, perhaps also because of these new guidelines, and lastly, an increasing contribution from South Korea, which is encouraging.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. Thanks for that. Last follow-up on that, if any chance you would quantify what sizeable means?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

So, not at this time, thank you.

Doug Schenkel

Okay, thanks.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tycho Peterson with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Tycho Peterson

Hey, thanks. Peter, I'm wondering, if you can just kind of help us break up the relative contributions from tick-borne versus TB in Europe and U.S. as it relates to growth in the quarter?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good morning, Tycho. Thank you for the question. So the maturity of our tick-borne disease revenue is in the U.S. Yeah, tick-borne disease revenues in Europe are relatively modest. Those revenues fall, obviously, in our products line. In the U.S., we have some tick-borne disease revenues in both the service and product line, but the majority - the vast majority is on the service line. So hopefully that helps you parse out the company results.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. And then, you kept force constant this year, and part of that obviously is the focus on profitability. I guess, just thinking ahead to 2018, I know, you don't want to talk a lot about next year, but how should we think about incremental investment, in particular on the TB line, where your competitor does seem to be [investing full-borne] [ph]?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, well, the fact that we - the recent financing give us a little bit more flexibility in considering decisions like that. And the way, we're in the process of formulating our plan for 2018, and our two priorities of the business are continuing to grow revenue strongly, and bringing the company towards profitability. And so there's a natural tension between those two desires. And we're currently going through discussions to trade-off those two points and considering whether we would invest further in commercial infrastructure in 2018. So I'll update you on our completions on that in - probably on our next earnings call.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. And then, on Babesia, you took the impairment charge, I mean, a couple of things there, I guess. You mentioned Imugen are going to miss their targets, so you don't have to pay out the milestone, so there's a benefit there. But then on the impairment you said it - the revised FDA timelines, which are understandable, but the increased competition dynamic. I guess, what's new on the latter front relative to your expectations?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

So I think, the impairment charge is really an accounting analysis, we have to update that every quarter based on new - if new events occur. And the chart really relates two things: One is the fact that two new entrants have started clinical testing for the molecular side of Babesia screening; and also the FDA approval timings have changed, and those two things, when you feed them through the model result in that charge. So those have been the two things that have changed that resulted in that decision to take this charge.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. And then last one, just following-up on Doug's question on Asia, I mean, you had a number of moving pieces in the first half of the year between the China distributor discounting, the discounting in Japan. It seems like you worked through most of that. You mentioned pulling forward some revenues. I guess, as we think about the Korea component, which helped you this quarter. How much of that carries through into the fourth quarter and the first part of next year?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay. Just systemically, so there were three effects that we - at the beginning of this year, we said that despite underlying volume growth, we expected reported revenues to be relatively flat for Asia for the year. There were three reasons for that. Just the first is that we gave our Chinese distributor a pricing reduction to reflect devaluation of the yuan that happens. That's certain that happened and it obviously affected us during the year. The second was the decision to stop selling certain accessories in Japan. We made that decision, and again, that decision has affected us throughout the year.

And the third was change in the FX rate, particular of the Japanese yen. And then, you can see from our - the difference between our reported constant currency revenue, in Asia, the Japanese yen continues to be a headwind for us in Asia. So those three effects that occurred at the beginning of the year happened and then got larger as we expected.

What's changed has been the fact that we've become a little bit more constructive in the years going forward on the underlying volume growth in both China and Japan, and have started to see this new impact from our early success in South Korea, so that's what's changed. And obviously, I'm expecting that those positive changes are more than just transitory in nature.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Catherine Schulte with Baird. Your line is now open.

Catherine Schulte

Hey, guys, thanks for the questions. You appointed to Dr. Edwardson, your prior COO, as the new Head of Blood Screening. Can you just talk about what sort of initiatives he is currently focused on?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, so anybody who's participated in this industry will know that submitting and getting BLAs approved is a very, very significant endeavor. It is in our experience, the most arduous approval path for any diagnostic. Peter has significant experience with the company and getting our test through FDA approval and supplements. And he also has prior experience in the blood industry. And so, it became natural for us as these products became part of our strategic focus to, given his experiences, to have him concentrating wholeheartedly on this effort, because it requires that level of dedication to get approved.

And we are hopeful, obviously, that that investment of his and many other people's time will pay back in terms of opening up a new revenue line for the company in due course.

Catherine Schulte

Okay. And then, tick-borne has been pretty strong for you, I think you said, growing 30% pro forma this quarter. As I look out into 2018, do you think that kind of growth is sustainable?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

As I said previously, I really don't want to get into giving any 2018 guidance. We're still formulating our plan for 2018 and we'll comment on that at the appropriate time.

Catherine Schulte

Alrighty, thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you so much, Catherine.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Wrighton-Smith for any further remarks.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, thank you all for joining us to discuss our first quarter results. We are pleased with the progress we continue to make against our growth strategy. We continue to believe this is an exciting time at Oxford Immunotec. We look forward to updating you on our next quarterly call.

