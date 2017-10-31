Ryanair Heads Into Labor Turbulence

But all this looks to be a buying opportunity as passenger growth continues for Ryanair despite the hiccups.

These worries, coupled with a potential slowdown in leisure travel in the UK, has pushed shares down nearly 10% for the last 3-months.

What’s the value of a brand? A lot if it you’re a discount airliner that delivers the lowest cost air flights in the market. Enter: Ryanair (RYAAY), who lost a key executive this month when chief operating officer Michael Hickey resigned. Its pilots are joining competitors, planning strikes and trying to unionize. Crew members are threatening to defect. Customers went to the media last month after the cancellation of 2,100 flights started the exodus. Yet if Ryanair turns up on mega aggregator air travel sites as the lowest cost flight, customers will pile onboard and help Europe’s busiest local air hauler, measured by summer scheduled seats, maintain its 97 percent load factor.

Operating Strength

Before September’s turbulent events, Ryanair reported continued operating strength. For the quarter ending June 30, 2017, profit jumped 55 percent on a revenue increase of 13 percent.

The short hauler is operating the flights of its 400-strong aircraft fleet to close to 200 destinations more efficiently. After sliding in the first three months of the year, return on assets has reached a record high of 13.6 percent. On a one percent increase in average fares, net margins expanded 6 percent to 21 percent in the quarter. The expense reduction is mostly attributable to a decrease in the volatile fuel component.

Over the past three months, airline industry returns have been flying just below positive territory. Being a much-loved brand means customer satisfaction slip ups, such as the September cancellations, can be more costly. Ryanair’s customers own it. Institutional ownership represents only 41% of the company’s shares outstanding versus 83% institutional ownership for America’s favorite airline American Airlines (AAL). About 700,000 customers were affected by the flight cancellations.

Operating Challenges Ahead

The airline says 99% of customers have now received reimbursement on rerouted flights. Adjustments are being made to its winter aircraft fleet and flights to offset any operational impacts from the September cancellations. In 2018, the number of planes in service will be reduced by 25, and a few flights suspended for the winter season. The number of new plane orders will be maintained, and includes 110 ‘game changing’ Boeing 737 Max 200s. The single-aisle aircraft, the fastest-selling in Boeing’s history, has four percent more seat capacity and 16 percent lower fuel consumption.

Discontent in the Cockpit

A biggie is unionization. The official story now out is that Ryanair canceled air flights because pilots were quitting and preparing to go on strike. Some pilots are talking to unions about signing up.

Whether or not the pilots unionize, the pilot pay package is going up. The airline is pilots a higher pay package, including a bonus to stay non-unionized and onboard. Norwegian Airlines has recruited 100 of its pilots. Ryanair supports employee representative councils but refuses to negotiate with unions. The airline employs 4200 pilots and is seeking to hire another 125 to avoid another cancellation crisis.

Fuel Prices

Ryanair could profit from its fuel hedging program in 2018. The effect of hurricane Harvey on US oil supply and, consequently, fuel prices is expected to linger. The IATA forecasts an average jet fuel price for 2017 of $64.10/bbl. In October the jet fuel price had increased to $69.10/bbl versus $61.80/bbl in mid-October 2016. The company has hedged 90% of its 2018 fuel price exposure at $49 per barrel.

Passenger Growth

Rising UK inflation could lead to a slowdown in leisure travel. However, currently, the European market is not showing signs of the pricing weakness in the US air travel market. Air travel prices in Europe spiked 23% in October according to Sky scanner. The price increase can be linked to two events, the Ryanair cancellations and the closing down of Monarch Airlines. Uncertainty over Brexit could heighten economic risk for European airlines in 2018.

Ryanair’s September traffic was up 10 percent to 11.8 million and the load factor increased two percent to 97 percent. These figures reflect the September and October flight cancellations. Passenger growth has steadily climbed at a compound annual growth rate of 19 percent since 1997, and is expected to exceed 10 percent in 2018.

The Final Takeoff

The recent ceasing of operations of short haul competitors Monarch Airlines (as of October 1st) and Air Berlin (October 28th) introduce new opportunities and competition. Ryanair plans to contest Lufthansa’s purchase of part of the dissolving Air Berlin to the European Commission competition authorities. It’s still a beloved airline and the recent setbacks has created a buying opportunity as Ryanair works through the overhang of union issues and cancellations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.