Exxon Mobil: The Upcycle Is Helping

Assuming the current strip holds, Exxon is finally on track to cover both its dividend and estimated $25 billion annual capex from cash flow.

With XOM's stock down 8% YTD, we have changed our view on the stock's risk-reward profile, based on the position in the Oil and Refining cycles.

Q3 Financial Results In Simple Terms

As Oil Majors are reporting their results for the quarter, Adjusted Earnings per Share versus the consensus estimate tends to be the most broadly quoted metric by the financial media. However, many keys to the understanding of the Majors' results are contained in cash flows metrics.

For Q3 2017, Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported a moderate step up in cash flow from operations, as compared to the average for the first six months of this year.

For the quarter, the sum of earnings and depreciation was $8.9 billion, or $35.6 billion annualized. For the first six months of this year, the same quarterly metric averaged $8.3 billion, or $33.2 billion annualized.

It is important to note that Upstream, the Oil Major's largest source of operating cash flow, was not the driver of the sequential increase, as both production volumes and pricing remained flattish on average. The biggest improvement was in the Downstream segment, due in significant part to the spike in refining margins and product prices in August and September due to U.S. hurricane season impacts.

It is important to note that the most recent rally in oil prices - particularly in waterborne grades, with Brent increasing over $60 per barrel - is not reflected in the reported Q3 result.

For reference, average Brent price for the quarter was ~$52.10 per barrel (using the spot FOB price in Europe), which compares to ~$51.57 per barrel on average during the first six months of the year. In other words, the Brent benchmark price increased slightly during the quarter from H1.

WTI price, on the other hand, decreased, with the spot price at Cushing averaging ~$48.18 for the quarter, as compared to $49.85 for the first six months.

Q3 natural gas prices were lower in the U.S. and also (seasonally) lower in Europe.

The most recent increase in oil prices should boost Upstream cash flow in the current quarter (Q4 2017) and, assuming the futures curve holds, in 2018.

Downstream, on the other hand, was a true standout during the quarter. Refining and Distribution delivered differential performance, as better pricing for products - in significant part due to the hurricanes - drove the margin higher by ~$520 million sequentially, from the already very strong Q2 2017 result. This impact was only partially offset by the direct negative impact from the hurricane that the company estimates at $160 million.

For Chemicals, which is the smallest of Exxon's three operating segments, the company reported an operating earnings contribution that was flattish sequentially, as a significant improvement in volumes and product mix was largely offset by weaker margins.

Looking Ahead

The third quarter provides a preview of what are likely to be even stronger quarters ahead.

We estimate that stronger oil prices will drive the cash flow contribution from Upstream in Q4 by as much as $0.7 billion, assuming an average Brent spot price for the quarter of $59.50 per barrel and an average WTI spot price of $53.50 per barrel.

We also expect refining to continue to deliver attractive margins in Q4 and throughout 2018.

The outlook for Chemicals is somewhat more challenging, as the significant increases in the global commodity chemicals capacity may translate in continued margin pressure for Exxon going forward. While the company's growing volumes and attractive cost position should help to compensate for at least some of the possible negative impacts, the risk of even stronger cyclical headwinds is certainly a consideration.

Positioned For Cash Flow Neutrality In 2018

Using current strip pricing for the commodities and assuming a robust year for the refining business, we are modeling that Exxon Mobil will generate ~$39.0 billion in Earnings-plus-Depreciation in 2018.

We further assume that Exxon will need to spend ~$0.5 billion to offset growth in the share count due to the company's rich stock-based compensation programs.

We further assume a 3% growth in the dividend, leading to ~$13.5 billion distributed to shareholders in 2018.

This would leave the company with ~$25 billion available for capital spending on a cash flow-neutral basis.

Please note that the company's current guidance for capital spending during 2018-2020 is $70-$80 billion, or $25 billion per year on average at the mid-point.

In other words, oil prices in high-$50s per barrel in 2018 should be sufficient for Exxon to execute its business plan on a cash flow-neutral basis.

Asset divestitures could provide funds for resource capture (which the company needs strongly) or share buybacks.

Changing The View On The Risk-Reward Profile

We will discuss our view on Exxon's operational position in several subsequent posts. Our conclusion is that Exxon is well positioned in both Upstream and Refining, based on our view that both segments are currently in upcycle.

Our estimates suggest that oil prices in high-$50 per barrel are required for Exxon to be able to execute its business plan - spending ~$25 billion per year on maintenance and growth - on a cash flow-neutral basis.

We also estimate that spending at a rate of $25 billion a year should be sufficient to achieve modest (few percentage points) annual volumetric growth in Upstream and Downstream, at least in the near term. Margin capture along the value chain (the integration initiatives) could enhance such growth.

Growth in Chemicals, particularly in the U.S., can continue at a faster rate ,but we are concerned about cyclical headwinds in the sector.

In the medium-to-longer term, the capital requirement for growth may increase, as the company's legacy projects continue to decline naturally and the growing reliance on U.S. Unconventionals creates a "treadmill" effect.

The combination of the meaningful stock price decline (-8% year-to-date) and more favorable outlook for the cycle in Oil and Downstream make a difference in terms of the stock's attractiveness in the near term.

If we were to assume $60+ per barrel oil prices and a continuing upcycle in Global Refining, the stock's current dividend yield of ~3.7% appears competitive on the return+growth metric, as compared to other opportunities in Basic Materials and taking in consideration Exxon's risk profile.

For few years, we have vocally expressed our concerns with regard to the stock's risk-reward proposition. Given the meaningful decline in the price and assuming a continued momentum in the Global Oil and Refining cycles, we now view the stock's risk-reward as skewed moderately to the upside, even though Exxon is not our top pick in the Oil & Gas sector.

