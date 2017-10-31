ROTY Volume 1 Edition 44: Global Blood Therapeutics In Focus And Other Catalysts

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking





Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me the past decade or so it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

In the last edition of ROTY I cautiously speculated that selling was overdone in the biotech sector and we could see some rebound. I'm glad to see that certain positions such as Tracon Pharmaceutical and AVEO Pharma have bounced back significantly.

I have added several new Contenders I am excited about and hope readers start doing their due diligence on those as well.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)- This ROTY core holding had a strong Monday after presenting a compassionate access case study in an oral presentation at the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) 45th Annual National Convention over the weekend. While some shady biotech companies announce single patient results in order to draw in retail money and give false hope of future success, this was definitely not the case. In my recent update piece published Monday, I argue that this case study was material and outline reasons why I believe it has strengthened the bull thesis significantly.

Prima Biomed (PBMD)- This so-called "October runner" has really been trying my patience, but we held on and tomorrow Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Frédéric Triebel will be giving his oral presentation on Prima’s ongoing TACTI-mel phase 1 clinical trial in metastatic melanoma at the World Immunotherapy Congress meeting in Switzerland. Either way, this one should be interesting to watch play out.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)- The company announced that CEO Tony Liu and SVP Andy Chan will present at the Biotech and Money World HealthEx Forum in mid-November. This event in London could be a significant step in gaining more exposure for this intriguing Chinese CAR-T story.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)- ASH abstracts come out tomorrow and this one could be a big mover.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)- The company´s late breaking oral presentation at the SITC annual meeting will take place November 10th through the 12th. This ticker should see a bit of volatility prior.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS)- This ROTY Contender announced a third quarter conference call on November 2nd to discuss recent results and highlights (at 2 PM eastern). I also note that a director picked up around $800,000 of shares.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Initiating a pilot position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals- See my most recent update piece here. The ROTY model account will now own a quarter position at the day´s closing price. After recent dilution I find the bull thesis strengthened and look forward to initial data from several cohorts to hopefully be presented in the second quarter of 2018 for their reversable, non-covalent Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase-inhibitor SNS-062.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades, the end result is a growing brokerage account.

*Each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBMD, INFI, SMMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Readers should be aware that I occasionally collaborate and provide research for The Biotech Forum in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.