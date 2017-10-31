Monotype Imaging Holdings' (TYPE) CEO Scott Landers on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 31, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Chris Brooks - VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Scott Landers - President & CEO

Tony Callini - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Steven Frankel - Dougherty

Jackson Ader - JPMorgan

Kevin Liu - B. Riley

Allen Klee - Sidoti

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg

Chris Brooks

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I am Chris Brooks, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Monotype. Thank you for joining us for Monotype's third quarter 2017 financial conference call. With me this morning are Scott Landers, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Callini, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that matters we’re discussing today and the information contained in the press release issued by the company earlier this morning announcing our third quarter 2017 financial results that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements, including predictions, estimates, expectations and other forward-looking statements generally identifiable by the use of the word believes, will, expects, or similar expressions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Accordingly, participants on today's call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of today's date, October 31, 2017.

Information on the potential factors and detailed risks that could affect the Company’s actual results of operations is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in our third quarter 2017 press release or on this morning's conference call other than through the filings that will be made with the SEC concerning this reporting period.

Additionally, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will include references to non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted EPS and pro forma non-GAAP measures, which are intended to serve as a further complement to our results, provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A detailed reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures can be found in our press release.

As a reminder, pro forma results exclude the impact of purchase accounting related adjustments. In addition, a link to today's call can be found under Events in the Investors section of our website at monotype.com. The call will be archived on our website for one year.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott Landers. Scott?

Scott Landers

Good morning and thanks for joining us.

Monotype had strong third quarter. Revenue finished at the high-end of our guidance range and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA exceeded our range with the better-than-expected 26% margin. Our creative professional business continues to perform and we are executing on our strategy which is to serve the marketing and design needs of the world's largest brands. And we've also made tremendous progress stabilizing our OEM business and now have 80% of estimated printer revenue under fixed fee arrangements.

On today's call, I’ll provide an overview of our performance, as well as strategic and business highlights from the quarter. Tony will provide details on our financial performance and expectations for the remainder of the year. We'll also provide the high-level view into 2018.

Starting with our financial performance. Our Q3 revenue on a GAAP basis was $60.5 million with 16% increase year-over-year. Q3 non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $15.9 million or a 26% margin. Creative professional finished at $34.5 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year and 13% organically.

OEM revenue was $26 million up 6% year-over-year driven by the one-time benefits of our fixed fee printer arrangements and a nice quarter and automotive. Now, I'll walk you through the Q3 achievements against our four areas of focus. First, continuing strong momentum in creative professional, second integrating and growing Olapic, third, their expanding our reach within the Global 2000 and finally stabilizing OEM.

Starting with creative professional. We had another strong quarter particularly within the enterprise sales channels across both North America and EMEA where we experienced growth in excess of 30% in both regions year-over-year.

In previous quarters, we talked about the investments we've made to build and train our enterprise sales team. These investments are paying off as we continue to drive meaningful revenue opportunities.

As a proof-point we look at large deals. In the quarter, our creative professional enterprise sales team closed nearly 40 deals of more than $100,000 each with major brands generating in excess of $10 million from those deals alone. As we have expanded our presence within the Global 2000, it is clear that our flexible and comprehensive licensing is resonating with brands.

We also made great progress as it pertains to HTML 5. In Q3 2017, we generated more digital ad revenue from brands than we did in all of 2016. We're encouraged by this growth and it's where we expected to be in terms of market adoption and timing. In the quarter, we closed new type deals with brands like Harley-Davidson, Leo Burnett, MasterCard and wix.com.

Moving to the digital, or e-commerce portion of our creative professional business we remain focused on returning this channel to solid growth over time. Although it declined slightly in the quarter, we are making progress on a number of fronts including exploring new partnership models, increasing our inventory and introducing new licenses that simplify pricing in the checkout process for customers.

From a partner standpoint, we're focused on working with companies that will help us get our high-quality type into the hands of more creative professionals. To that end, we announced a partnership with Adobe in August making more than 700 of our FontFont designs available in the Adobe Typekit Marketplace and almost 300 available in the Adobe Typekit Library. Through this pilot partnership, we’re delivering more comprehensive licensing options of our IP to our joint customers.

We also added more than 50 new foundry partners in the quarter and started testing a new creative license. Modeled after our enterprise license, this new option is designed to make it easier for individuals and smaller organizations for license our IP for multiple use cases. We believe these strategies should enable digital commerce to return to modest growth in 2018.

Moving to Olapic. Q3 2017 marked the full year since we closed the Olapic acquisition. We now have more clarity about all Olapic growth prospects and how we will invest and manage the business to focus in the right areas to drive growth.

Upon the close of the acquisition, we developed three funding plan that contemplated low, meaningful or rapid growth scenarios respectively. In 2017, we funded Olapic assuming a continuation of its rapid growth. Based on what we know when you’re in, we are now funding the meaningful growth plan which we defined as 15% to 30% annual growth.

We continue to believe that Olapic will be a profitable $50 million plus revenue stream for us over time. Our revised investment approach will mean significant acceleration towards Olapic becoming a self funding business which will have meaningful positive profit implications on Monotype as a whole. I will touch more on that in a minute.

First, I would like to cover what we have learned about Olapic. Approximately 90% of Olapic's revenue today comes from seven key vertical markets including apparel, beauty, CPG, housewares and home furnishing, jewelry, retail and travel and leisure. This is where customers recognize the most ROI have the lowest turn and its where we've seen the most success in both new customer acquisition and upsells. Particularly within large brands that are deploying a UGC strategy across several channels for multiple campaigns.

For example, in Q3 Olapic signed new deals or expanded its presence within brands like Clarisonic, Cover Girl, Dyson, Ethan Allen and Rebecca Minkoff. Currently we are only approximately 10% penetrated across these key vertical markets. Our revised plan will focus our go-to-market and product investments specifically on these verticals. In doing so, we believe it's realistic to capture 20% to 40% market share over time.

By focusing our resources, we can drive an even better customer experience and provide our employees with clear direction and stronger support to win with a set of customers who view UGC as a key element in the go-forward content strategy.

From an P&L perspective, this means that we will manage Olapic to be breakeven for the full fiscal year 2018 versus our original goal of becoming breakeven in Q4 2018. We have built the resulting $20 million year-over-year improvement in EBITDA into our high-level view for 2018. We are lowering our 2017 Olapic ARR guidance to reflect 14% to 23% growth and next year we expect ARR growth of approximately 20%.

From a Global 2000 brand perspective, we're deepening customer relationships across both our TYPE and Olapic businesses and seeing positive signs of our ability to sell across these two offerings. We're doing this in a number of ways. For instance, an automotive customer may come to us for help with text in the in-car dash, as well as to rollout a UGC campaign for a new vehicle model or perhaps a CPG company that has worked with Olapic in the past is looking to do a brand refresh and wants to talk about our type solutions.

We started to see traction in this approach and to date have more than 35 incremental customers that are using both Monotype and Olapic solution. Our goal is to leverage the relationships we have with these brands and create more than one touch point for them to do business with Monotype.

Operationally, we are now integrating the go-to-market teams from Monotype and Olapic to best serve our customers long-term. Finally, turning to OEM we continue to exceed initial targets of stabilizing the printer business. When we discussed our strategy earlier this year, we said that we would consider it a success if we had 50% of estimated printer revenue under fixed fee contracts by the end of 2018.

We're happy to report that the end of Q3 2017 we had approximately 80% of estimated printer revenue under fixed fee arrangements. This model has not only helped us mitigate quarter-to-quarter printer business volatility, but also helped us create stronger relationships with our customers by providing them with a more flexible way of doing business with us.

The one-time revenue benefit from these arrangements has offset a mid-single digit decline in printers. Within our non-printer OEM business, we continue to see promising growth in automotive where our solutions play an integral role in creating a legible, consistent and personalized in-car experience.

Before I discuss our expectations for 2018 and turn things over to Tony, I want to quickly recap. We're very pleased with our progress in the quarter. We're outpacing our expectations with respect to CP enterprise sales growth, as well as stabilizing our OEM business. And with Olapic, we’ve aligned our strategy to better position us to take advantage of key growth verticals. We're confident this business will remain a meaningful contributor to our overall top and bottom-lines as we move forward.

In 2018 we expect to continue our momentum with brands and see strong growth within our TYPE and Olapic offerings. We expect our digital commerce business to resume low growth and expect OEM to be flat with 2017 not counting the one-time printer revenue from 2017.

We will also absorb a few percentage points of headwind from the new revenue recognition standard which Tony will touch on. As a result, we expect 4% to 8% GAAP revenue growth in 2018 when excluding - in 2018 when excluding 2017 one-time items and the 2018 implementation of the new revenue recognition standard the underlying business will be growing low double-digits.

From an EBITDA perspective as we said at our Analyst Day in late 2016, we expected 2017 to be the bottom from an EBITDA dollar and margin perspective. Over the past few years, we have been working to expand Monotype from an OEM business primarily focused on a handful of key customers to an enterprise business focused on thousands of customers.

Much of our foundation is now in place, the team is executing and we expect to leverage these investments in 2018 as we have in the second half of 2017. We believe that this combined with the Olapic focus on self funding for fiscal 2018, will mean that EBITDA growth will significantly outpace revenue growth.

And now, I will turn the call over to Tony to provide you with more details on our financial results and guidance. Tony?

Tony Callini

Thanks Scott.

I’ve done over the last few quarters, I'd like to start by providing an update on both the progress we’re making and the results we're seeing as we execute on the strategies laid out last year. I’ll then review the traditional financial metrics and guidance for the remainder of 2017. Then I'll provide some high-level thoughts for 2018 and a framework for how we think about revenue and EBITDA margin expansion next year.

As a reminder, our fundamental principle has been to make strategic investments that are expected to drive sustained topline growth while continuing to execute against our profitability targets. Similar to prior quarters, we think it's important to regularly provide updates on the returns from our investments as we execute on our strategy.

We've talked on prior calls about the investments made in the Monotype go-to-market organization and some of the early signs of return. We completed the bulk of that investment cycle during the middle of 2017 and are now seeing meaningful leverage in the business model. Our investments were primarily focused on building out brand direct enterprise software sales function, as well as accelerating growth in the Olapic business.

We're seeing the results of these investments across our business in a number of ways including strong performance from our enterprise sales team for the second straight quarter including strong double-digit growth in both the Americas and EMEA.

Continued creative professional growth as CP revenue was up 24% over the prior-year which is 13% organic, and greater traction in the number of larger enterprise deals with marquee brands. As Scott mentioned in Q3 we signed nearly 40 agreements of more than 100,000 each totaling more than 10 million.

As it relates to the Olapic business, Scott referenced earlier that we're now expecting an improved bottom line performance from Olapic in 2018 even as we moderate our near-term revenue growth expectations. We had previously anticipated that Olapic would breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2018. We now anticipate the business to be breakeven for the full year 2018 and while revenue for Olapic in Q3 was near the lower end of the guidance range, we're pleased to report that the net adjusted EBITDA exceeded the range by almost 300,000 reflecting both a commitment to managing our investments and refined focus on the verticals where we've had success.

Back on the February call, we pledged that we'd be mindful of our cash investments saying we'd invest aggressively if we saw more growth opportunity than anticipated or we’d throttle back if we didn't see the near-term market uptick. We remain excited about the UGC market and believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on its evolution, as more and more brands make user generated content a regular part of their marketing strategy. That said, our focus is on profitability and execution while that market opportunity matures over time and we're managing to get to profitability sooner than originally anticipated.

Now turning to Q3 financial performance, as I review the financial results I will primarily be speaking to GAAP performance, while we’ll also offer certain non-GAAP metrics such as pro forma, non-GAAP revenue and pro forma non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA. The pro forma results for Olapic exclude the impact of purchase accounting adjustments.

As a reminder we’re providing this information to offer additional clarity on the performance of the combined operation. Revenue for the quarter was $60.5 million, an increase of 16% and at the high end of the guidance range of $57 million to $61 million. Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA in Q3 was $15.9 million or 26% of revenue which exceeds our guidance of $11.2 million to $14.2 million.

On a pro forma non-GAAP basis revenue of $61 million increased 12% over the prior year and pro forma non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $16.5 million or 27% margin. The impact of traditional purchase accounting adjustments on Q3 Olapic revenue and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was approximately 500,000.

Now I’ll drill a bit deeper into revenue. Creative professional revenue grew 24% to $34.5 million of which Olapic contributed $5.2 million. Excluding the impact of Olapic creative professional grew 13% driven by strong double-digit growth in enterprise sales partially offset by a low single-digit decline in digital commerce.

OEM revenue of $26 million was 6% higher than last Q3 primarily due to a strong quarter from our automotive business and the one-time revenue we record when we convert - printer customer from a royalty based contract to a fixed fee. We have now locked in about 80% of our estimated printer revenue under fixed fee arrangements.

During Q3, we recorded 2 million of one-time printer revenue putting our 2017 year-to-date total at $6.1 million. As a reminder this incremental revenue only happens on conversion to fixed fee and will not recur in the future which will create a bit of a headwind for us in 2018.

Additionally Q4 2017 will be the first period in which we will have a one-time printer revenue in the prior year as we recorded $2.2 million in Q4 2016. Gross profit margin for the quarter was 82.5% which was 500 basis points higher than our guidance range of 80% to 82% primarily due to a favorable mix in the creative professional business.

Operating expenses of $43.8 million came in favorably below our guidance range of $45 million to $47 million. Much of the improved performance was due to Olapic as we begin tightening our focus on key verticals and integrating the go-to-market teams.

When compared to Q3 of last year, expenses increased $7.1 million driven primarily by $4.4 million from Olapic operations, as well as investments in the core Monotype go-to-market organization.

Also included in our Q3 2017 operating expenses is $1.4 million in acquisition related compensation. We reported GAAP net income of $1.3 million with a quarterly tax rate of 69%. Our effective tax rate increased from 53% in the same period last year primarily due to nondeductible compensation for recent acquisitions. Earnings per diluted share was $0.03, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.12.

Turning to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 was $79.5 million and cash flow from operations was $8.9 million as compared to $3.1 million in the same period last year and $6.8 million in Q2 2017. The year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow was primarily result of the negative $9 million impact restricted cash last year and higher non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA.

Q3 non-operating uses of cash included $3 million of debt repayments, $4.7 million for quarterly dividend, and $4.2 million to repurchase approximately 230,000 shares of our common stock. At the end of the third quarter, we had $12.9 million remaining under our current share buyback program.

And consistent with this quarter, we will continue to pay a dividend of $0.113 per share in January 2018. We remain committed to returning value to our shareholders as evidenced by our history and practice of share repurchases and quarterly dividends.

Now I'll turn to our financial guidance for the remainder of 2017, and I'll touch on 2018 high-level expectations. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect revenue of $60.2 million to $64.2 million. Gross profit margins between 80% and 82% and operating expenses between $46 million and $48 million.

We expect our operating expenses to increase sequentially due to certain seasonal expenses and an increase in advisory fees related to shareholders relation. We anticipate non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to be between $12.5 million and $15.5 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.08 and $0.10 and GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.00 and earnings of $0.02 per share.

For the full year we're tightening our revenue and EBITDA guidance. We now expect total revenue between $231 million and $235 million, gross profit margins between 80% and 82% and operating expenses between $177 million and $179 million. And we now anticipate non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to be between $49.5 million and $52.5 million.

We are also adjusting our EPS guidance for the full year because of certain volatility we are experiencing in our effective tax rate related to the new accounting rules or on the tax effects of share-based payments. As we discussed on prior calls, two items are contributing to the increase in our effective rate over the last few quarters.

The first is a non-deductibility of acquisition-related compensation. The second is the variable effect of the new accounting pronouncement we adopted in Q1 mandating that all tax effects of share-based payments be recorded in the P&L, as opposed to stockholders equity. The tax deductibility of these grants is based on our stock price as of vesting dates creating variability in our tax rate caused by market volatility.

We now expect non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.19 and $0.20 and GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.00 and $0.01. As Scott mentioned earlier, we are also lowering our expectations for Olapic year-end ARR to $25.5 million to $27.5 million which reflects annual growth of 14% to 23%. We are tightening the Olapic revenue range to $19 million to $20 million and a non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA loss to $20 million to $19 million.

We had previously expected that Olapic would incur a non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA loss of $21.5 million to $19.1 million. We are increasing the TYPE full year expectations through revenue range of $212 million to $215 million and a non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA range of $69.5 million to $71.5 million.

Finally, pro forma non-GAAP revenue is now expected to be between $60.5 million and $64.5 million in the fourth quarter and between $234.3 million to $238.3 million for the full year. Pro forma non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $12.8 million and $15.8 million in the fourth quarter and between $52.8 million to $55.8 million for the full-year.

As we look out to 2018, we expect to see increased operational leverage where improvement profitability outpaces revenue growth. While we anticipate revenue to grow between 4% and 8% we expect non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to significantly outpace revenue growth as non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA margin expand to 23% to 26%. There are a few 2018 revenue modeling consideration to highlight we expect that 2017 one-time printer revenue to create $6 million to $8 million headwind for us next year.

Also like many companies we will be adopting the new revenue recognition rules in 2018 while we are still in the process of evaluating the full impact of this charge we expect to record a one-time reduction of deferred revenue and unbilled backlog at the end of this year. Our current modeling assumptions include a $5 million to $9 million impact to 2018 revenue related to that one-time reduction. We’ll provide further updates on the adoption of the new revenue recognition guidelines as we complete our analysis.

Finally we will benefit from the run off of the Olapic purchase accounting adjustments which will provide about $3 million of lift to 2018. We’ll provide more specifics on 2018 guidance on our year-end call in February, but we wanted to frame the improvement in operating results for you now. In closing we’re excited to share the progress we made against our strategy during the quarter.

We continue to be encouraged by the results we've seen particularly around the conversion of investments into new growth opportunities an expanding margin. As we close out 2017 and look forward to 2018 we will remain focused on execution, profitability and creating enhanced long-term shareholder value.

Now I like to turn the call over to the operator to begin Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Steven Frankel

Let's talk about your change in posture relative to Olapic. First of all, will your mind us what your prior guidance was for ARR revenue this year? And then how much of this was the ramp you were seeing versus the drive to improve profitability so they are willing to sacrifice growth for improved profits?

Scott Landers

The original guidance I believe - Tony correct me if I'm wrong was 31 to 35.

Tony Callini

That’s right.

Scott Landers

And this is really all market-driven. So we are taking an approach as a management team to run this business outside and across every piece of the portfolio. Starting with printer if the market growth isn't there, let's employ a strategy to lock in those cash flows for as long as possible. And you can go right across the portfolio.

So what we're doing with Olapic is no different. The difference being is we only had Olapic for a year and it's a brand new market and it’s evolving quickly. So there we’re reacting every 90 days to the feedback so what we did there Steve was originally fund based on a rapid growth plan assuming that what they grew last year from a percentage basis they would continue.

And as we deployed those resources what we found is as we blanket the market may be just a broad idea here - as we blanketed the market going after 20 verticals over six to nine months period, we found that seven of those verticals were really the ones that were ready to digest the Olapic offering in employee UGC strategy really as a corporate strategy which would take advantage of all the things that Olapic can bring to bear meaning an omni-channel solution where the analytics are key.

So as we deployed those resources and we saw the feedback we were getting from the market, we decided to focus those resources proactively on our own to those industries that were giving us the best feedback. So today we’re focused on those seven key verticals we think it's still a really nice growth business at 15% to 30% and we think what's good for us as we get to do it more profitably and quicker.

Steven Frankel

And then on the HTML5 ad opportunity, maybe tell us what you think this opportunity ultimately ends up being and where are we in the adoption cycle.

Scott Landers

Yes, so the good news is the revenues are coming quick and we’re still early days. So we have specked this out for investors multiple times hoping that HTML 5 could be a multiple of what we did in Web Fonts and if you remember that Web Font business was a $30ish million business so our hope is that HTML 5 could be to be 60 million plus.

And so we're basically year or two, and what we’re seeing is that those multiples are playing out right is that what we did last year we’re going to do two to three times that this year from the brand perspective and giving into statistic this quarter - it was a great quarter for HTML 5 where we did more revenue in the quarter than we did all of last year with the brands which we said on previous calls we did about $2 million with the brands in all of 2016.

So we're seeing great feedback and our sales team is doing a really great job and this really stems back from the investments we made over several years and simplifying the model, having our product marketing team really articulate the value proposition having folks like our accounting and legal team streamline.

The license, so now our sales team we referenced those 40ish deals with $10 million in revenue, a lot of those deals now have a discrete component that include HTML 5. And so we’re not only capturing the HTML 5 revenue, we are also going into the enterprise and capturing all of their TYPE needs from a holistic perspective basically providing them brand fidelity wherever their brand goes next and that's a pretty powerful thing.

We think we’re one of the - maybe one of the only companies or the only company who can do that with the cross-section of type that we have and so we’ll continue to march down that path.

Steven Frankel

And then on the e-commerce side, earlier in the year you thought just fixing the checkout process would get this business back on track. It sounds like it's more complicated than that. What have you learned and ultimately do you think you can stabilize and grow this business?

Scott Landers

We do think we can stabilize it and grow it and from that last piece you’re right Steve, we’re simplifying that checkout process we've just launched that in pilot phase - in a pilot phase this quarter. And so we hope to - we're getting good feedback from that pilot, it’s a biggest change you can make so you want to make sure you're right. The last thing you want to do is introduce a new checkout thing that’s going to take you backwards.

And so our hopes are that throughout Q4 we will continue this pilot expand it to more and more fonts in 2018 it’s included on a large part of the portfolio. And we think that that would be a big driver to get us back to modest growth and as we look longer-term to build more to solid growth I think with some of the initiatives around partnering that we have, and then ultimately being successful with something like our Monotype Library subscription which is probably more of a 2018 thing to talk about which can ultimately allow us to grow even at a higher rate for this longtail of creative market.

Steven Frankel

And then on the OEM business, you've done a great job converting the printer business to fixed payments. What's the next logical piece of business to do the same thing and is that something you can accomplish in 2018?

Scott Landers

Yes, so I think we will look at that what I'll call it on a device by device basis based on where the needs of that market are. So in the case of printer, this fixed arrangement is a win for us and it's a win for them. In many of the other new device categories, the royalty model is still just fine right because they have a variable cost that we win when they win and automotive is a great example where we have grown that business real nicely over the last four years or so.

I think this isn’t the question he asked me but I think what's next is as we look at things like AR and BR. Right, could that be the next automotive opportunity for us to kind of kick start that non-printer business. But then Steve we would look at perhaps other device categories where maybe they are more mature and see if that holistic fixed fee license is something that would be a win-win for them as well, but really from a percentage of the portfolio this exercise on the printer business was really the big heavy lifting we had to do.

The next question comes from the line of Jackson Ader from JPMorgan. Your lines are open.

Jackson Ader

Just wanted to touch on a couple of things. There have been some headlines recently in the shareholder base. Wanted to know what your initial I guess public thoughts were on that; what the early conversations have been, how constructive, not constructive, that sort of thing.

Scott Landers

I won’t comment on any of that, what I will say is that I've been here 10 years and we come to work every day on behalf of all the shareholders of the company. And we will do that from here on now whatever the makeup of that shareholder base is and the only thing I will say is from an approach as a management team we've had the same approach forever which is to identify the market opportunities, invest against those market opportunities, measure and adjust.

And you can see that within our portfolio today, we have got some of the markets we serve that are mature and have a certain strategy for those. A few years ago, we thought that there was some markets that could be growth factors and we invested behind those and we are seeing the dividends being paid today.

And then there is other new thing that we’re trying to take advantage of this unique leadership position that we have. But many of those cases we are not going to invest blindly to chase revenue growth for the sake of growth. We've always been a management team that’s about ultimately driving long-term shareholder value by driving profitable revenue in markets where we can make a difference.

So that strategy we've had forever and we will continue to and in its one that we look forward to discussing with any of our shareholders at any time. So there you have it.

Jackson Ader

And then I guess as far as the quarter specifically the Wix relationship, what's the nature of that agreement? Will the entire library be available for people to build their websites? What's the nature of that? It seems like it could be a really big opportunity just given their subscriber base.

Jackson Ader

So I won’t comment specifically on Wix we don't give that level of detail on a customer by customer basis but I’ll tell you what our partner strategy is where Wix is a great example and Adobe is a great example. Is we look to have our type at the fingertips of creative, wherever that creation point maybe.

Right in some cases the creative are coming to our market place to put it in their own little basket to take across the creation points. But other programs are right to have our stuff and think of Word where you have the drop-down menu where some of our fonts are right there. We would do the same with something like Wix.

So if you are in there developing a website you’re going to want some unique fonts to give you a greater palate of creativity and we can license our fonts to someone like Wix to provide their customers, a greater creative license as they go and do their work.

And so you we've got a dozen or perhaps more type of partnering relationships like those companies and we will continue to pursue that. And there is someone like Adobe who obviously with their tools and their reach within the creative community creates a lever point between the two companies. Our customers are somewhat identical but we provide Adobe, more content and Adobe provides us greater reach. And so we will continue to explore these at every turn.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Kevin Liu from B. Riley. Your line is now open.

Kevin Liu

In terms of the margin expectations for 2018, you covered how Olapic will turn around. Can you talk a little bit about how the rapid growth you are seeing on the enterprise sales drives your investment decisions there?

In other words, do you expect to invest fairly aggressively on the legacy Monotype side in 2018? And beyond that, I'm just looking at areas like Swyft or other pieces of the business. Are they are areas where you are either going to pare back or invest more aggressively given results to date?

Tony Callini

So you’ll look at what we said about the investment so far is that were we’re really past the bulk of this phase of the investment cycle. And I think we have some pretty good traction over the near to medium term from what we've already invested in it. I think we have started to see the results in Q3 specifically where we are starting to get more leverage and we’d expect that to continue going forward.

So I think on the traditional type side we will continue to invest and go to market as it's appropriate but it's not to be that, ahead of the curve type investment that we made in last half of last year and the back end of last year in the first half of this year.

Our expectations as we are ride that leverage and get the benefit from the investments that we've made and then just make incremental go to market investment is, whatever the market opportunity gives us there. But it’s not going to be a ahead of the curve investment like we’ve just made.

Scott Landers

And only other thing I'd add to that Kevin, is from the last couple of acquisitions, we spoke to Olapic and that being self-funding in 2018. Swyft is already self-funding, with the small piece of the portfolio. It’s a nice value add in our creative stage, potentially down the road it would be a nice feature if something like Olapic if that matures. But you know neither of those are big drains.

And to Tony's point we’re really in the mode now of leveraging. I mean it was heavy lifting as we turn the ship from an OEM dominated company to now the Enterprise. And it feels pretty good to be in the spot where we can now reap that benefit overtime.

Kevin Liu

And just a quick follow-up to your partner strategy comments. With respect to the Adobe partnership, when you are licensing or giving them access to the FontFont library, obviously that increases what they can bring to market. How are you seeing the competitive situation for your Web Fonts business specifically? And are you still anticipating growth in that area of the business going into 2018 and beyond?

Scott Landers

So Web Fonts - so you’re talking specifically about Web Fonts Kevin.

Kevin Liu

Correct. Just given the fact that you guys are giving them access to some additional fonts for their Typekit offering, I'm just kind of wondering about the competitive make up there.

Scott Landers

So I’ll respond to you more broadly. One of the reasons why we're doing a pilot is that we want to make sure that this is a win-win for both companies. And I think folks on the call have asked investor asked over time, when you're going to be at the point with Adobe where you're partnering more on the digital side and we think this pilot is a great exercise because we want to make sure what is a win for Adobe's customers and for Adobe is also a win for Monotype.

And we think we got a pretty good shot of figuring it out right that because of their reach there is a reason for us to be doing some business with them and for us we set out as a strategy a couple years ago, we don't have to do it all ourselves right. We want to make our partners more successful because ultimately if we’re looking to solve for the same thing which is to solve for the creative professional user experience there's likely a win-win there.

And so the reason we're doing a pilot and so we can measure over time to see what the revenues are from that arrangement versus any cannibalization, I can tell you to-date it feels like a pretty good pilot to us.

Kevin Liu

And then just lastly from me, you guys talked about some one-time-ish advisory fees for Q4. Could you quantify that for us? And would any of these fees extend at any point in fiscal 2018?

Tony Callini

I don't that we’ll get into that level of detail in terms of how much it is for Q4. We've modeled it in something in for Q4 I think we’re still right on track with our full year guidance although we tightened the range for EBITDA around that and I think it’s probably too early to say for 2018 and what that affect might be.

And our next question comes from the line of Allen Klee with Sidoti. Your line is now open.

Allen Klee

Could you just remind us on Olapic of what the ARR was at the beginning of 2017 and the dynamics of the growth and why then you're confident I think you said in 15% to 30% growth in 2018? Thank you.

Scott Landers

Yes that’s a great question. I think we exited 2016 around $22 million and so we’re talking here I think the midpoint of what we guided it was 26.5 and so I think that comes out to about 20ish percent growth in that range and that’s we talked about with 2018.

So one of the reasons now on that we are focused on these seven verticals, this is where we’re seeing the most traction, right. It's where 90% of the revenues are if you look at the retention rates within those verticals, they’re very good. If you look at the retention rates plus the up-sells within that installed base they great. If you look at the ROI and the new customer acquisition its, terrific and so what we've been living through here over the last several quarters is that we've actually it’s higher than anticipated churn in those non-key verticals right.

And so when we modeled going into the beginning of the year, you’ve got certain verticals which actually are using their products but they don't see user generated content as a key strategic items so maybe they're only using it one website and one geography right.

So when it comes for renewal time maybe they don't renew. When it comes to renewal time maybe they go to a competitor, maybe that person leaves the job and that renewal doesn’t happen until six months later when somebody new comes in and fills it. So I'd say the one big disconnect from our early models was the performance of these non-core verticals.

So what we've done and what we already began to do in Q3 was to narrow down our focus on where we're getting the most bang for the buck, right. Now that doesn't mean that some of those other verticals two, three years from now from a maturity perspective might not be ready for our solution and if so we will begin to attack that market. But for now we're going to focus on those customers that UGC is a core element of strategy and what we call an omni-channel which means we are using under e-commerce page, we’re using it for digital advertising we’re using it for email campaigns and they’re measuring that performance across the enterprise.

Allen Klee

And then is there a way we can think of for the digital e-commerce - for the e-commerce stuff, how it's been tracking sequentially?

Scott Landers

Yes so I can tell you that in Q3 we declined slightly on a year-over-year basis. The year-over-year performance in Q3 was better than Q2 right. So we are seeing improvement throughout the year there is some seasonality within e-commerce business because the summertime is so heavy from a vacation and if you’re not working you’re not buying. But we feel good with the progress to-date the real trigger there Allen as we mentioned on an earlier question is going to be simplifying the user experience to check out.

And we took our time on getting that developed and now we’re taking our time implementing to make sure that we're taking customer feedback into account before we push it across the whole site.

Tony Callini

and Allen one of the - I think just wanted to remind you as we've talked about getting this business back to a low to moderate growth, the checkout component was one piece of it but it’s also about adding new inventory, make more currency available and we've been doing those things over time and we think that's all going to add up as we exit 2017 and get into 2018 to get back to more of a stabilized low growth business.

And our next question comes from the line of Glenn Mattson from Ladenburg. Your line is now open.

Glenn Mattson

Within those seven verticals you talk about for Olapic, can you give us a sense for the breadth of the customer base? Is it highly concentrated in a handful of customers or is it pretty diverse? And how much of the growth is coming from new customers versus existing and some statistics like that?

Scott Landers

Yes so one of the things we said is that we’re currently - so if you were to size this market, if we had - we’re only 10% penetrated and have $20 million plus worth of annualized recurring revenue right. So that gives you a size of the overall market for just these verticals in particular, it could be hundreds of millions of dollars across these key verticals where UGC is important.

So as we look to that going forward plan, we think we can get to 20% to 40% market share which would put this business or the revenue from these verticals and that 50 to 100. From a focus perspective, we may do that a year to longer but we’re going to do it much more profitably much quicker but it doesn't all come from one, two or three customers, it's nicely spread across tens of brands if not hundreds right but it’s a fair number of brands. And again if you look at that total market I think its 260 companies which have several sub brands underneath.

Glenn Mattson

Right. And to date, like for instance in 2017, is more growth coming from existing or from new customers?

Scott Landers

No it would be a combo so the new customer uptick there is very good.

Glenn Mattson

And how about the long-term profitability? It's a significant change that you're announcing today about getting to break even for the full year next year in Olapic. But you mentioned a $50 million to $100 million business. What do you think the profitability would be two or three years out I guess?

Scott Landers

I don’t know if we timestamp it’s a two or three years out, I think we historically said over the long term this will get to 10% to 30% margin I think as we’ve refined our focus I would expect the bottom done and that range to come up significantly. So it’s probably reasonable to say somewhere in the 20% to 30% range over the long-term and next year think about that as breakeven and then trending up from there.

Glenn Mattson

Last question on OEM. Surprised - congratulations on getting 80% of the customers to fixed fee, but just looking at it longer-term, surprised that printers continue to deteriorate after such a long period of underperformance. Do you have any sense of how or when that end market could rightsize itself and bottom-out at least stop showing year-over-year declines?

Scott Landers

I mean we’ve been trying to get that for a while which is why we put these contracts into place. I think we would find it hard to believe if printers were declining 5% to 10% in perpetuity. I think we’re now the third consecutive year of being down maybe single-digits. We can try and get some Intel going next time we do the IDC rev. What we like about it is, we’re thrilled that our customers have agreed to this because I think it shows a couple of things, one they think we’re key partner and two they think there's a reason to take our IP and put it across more touch points within their portfolio because that's what these contracts given the ability to do.

So what's really interesting about these contracts, a statistic that wasn't in there. I think if you sum total the contracts we signed, it approaches about $140 million in total across these customers which we will may recognize in revenue across '17, '18, '19, a little bit in '20.

So that 80% we have locked in is actually for 2018, and I want to say 2019 is well. It is an outstanding job that was done by this team within Monotype. I think it’s a real testament to the customer relationships we developed over a 30 year period.

At this time, I’m showing no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Scott Landers for any closing remarks.

Scott Landers

Thanks everybody for joining us today. We absolutely thank you for your support and look forward to talking to you again real soon. Take care.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

