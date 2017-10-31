HSBC: Ignore The Noisy Q3 And Focus On Growth And Dividends

Importantly, the bank is set to deliver robust revenue growth, thanks to excess liquidity on its balance sheet and a rising interest rate environment.

We believe long-term investors should not overlook the fact that HSBC still has several upcoming catalysts.

HSBC (HSBC) published its 3Q results. The bank comfortably beat consensus estimates for both earnings and top line. HSBC delivered stronger-than-expected revenues in the Asian region, which has been traditionally viewed as a key growth driver for the bank. Additionally, in contrast to Barclays (BCS) and Deutsche Bank (DB). HSBC’s results in the FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities) segment exceeded consensus forecasts and, as a result, the bank has outperformed European investment banks in IB/capital markets.

However, the market reacted negatively to the numbers as higher-than-expected operating costs came as a disappointment. As shown in the figure below, HSBC’s operating costs increased on both an annual and sequential basis. Higher operating costs were mainly driven by IT/digital security investments and bonus payments. Most importantly, the bank’s cost growth exceeded its revenue growth in Q3, resulting in negative operating jaws. For starters, one of the company’s strategic goals is to deliver positive jaws for FY2017. As such, there is a possibility that HSBC will fail to meet its guidance.

A slight decrease in the bank’s CET1 ratio was another disappointment. Although the ratio printed at a very respectable level of 14.6%, several analysts have pointed out to a negative contribution from the bank’s RWA, suggesting that HSBC’s RWA rationalization program, which was launched by the bank several years ago, has finally come to an end.

To be fair, HSBC’s 3Q numbers could have been better, and we do agree that rising operating costs are a concern, especially given that IT/digital security transformations in large banking groups could result in significant cost overruns. With that being said, long-term investors should not overlook the fact that HSBC still has several upcoming catalysts. Below we argue that HSBC is set to deliver robust revenue growth. Most importantly, thanks to excess liquidity on the bank’s balance sheet and a rising interest environment, HSBC’s revenue growth should exceed any potential increase in operating costs, in our view.

Higher HIBOR to support revenues in Q4

As our regular readers know, HIBOR, which is the rate charged for interbank lending on Hong Kong Dollar-denominated instruments, is very important for HSBC, given that Asia accounts for more than 40% of the bank's revenues. During the first nine months of the year, HIBOR came under significant pressure due to abundant liquidity in the HK market, largely driven by mainland Chinese fund flows.

However, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has taken some actions in order to decrease liquidity in the system. In particular, the regulator said it would issue the so-called exchange fund bills to drain excess liquidity. As a result, HIBOR has increased by almost 20 bps since mid-October.

The spread between HIBOR and LIBOR has also narrowed.

Higher interbank rates bode very well for HSBC’s net interest margin, given that HSBC has a very low loans-to-deposit ratio due to excess liquidity on the bank's balance sheet. The bank’s loans-to-deposit ratio printed at just 71% in Q3, which is one of the lowest LtD ratios among global banks.

It is also important to note that HSBC has a favorable balance sheet structure. As the chart below shows, HSBC has a high share of variable rate loans. As a result, the bank's loan spreads are most likely to be re-priced upwards, thanks to higher HIBOR.

In addition, on the liabilities side, HSBC benefits from low cost and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

Notably, Hong Kong and Asia together represent almost 50% of HSBC’s total deposits.

Higher interest rates in the UK

In a recent article on Lloyds (LYG), we note that the UK economy is in much better shape than many had feared it would be. The Office for National Statistics reported that the British economy expanded by a better-than-expected 0.4% q/q in the third quarter of this year. As a result, bond traders are now pricing in a 90% chance of a rate hike by the Bank of England this week.

Higher interest rates in the UK are clearly supportive of HSBC’s net interest margin, given its deposit base. As noted earlier, UK deposits represent 29% of HSBC’s total deposits. According to the bank, a 25bps BoE rate hike should add $425mn to HSBC’s net interest income or around 3% of the bank’s FY2017E earnings.

Impressive capital position of the North American unit

As we have said for a while now, HSBC remains an attractive capital story, mainly due to its US division. According to our estimates, HSBC could release up to $7-8bn, thanks to impressive capital ratios of the North American unit.

In addition, HSBC is also positively geared to rising US rates. As the figure below shows, a 25 rate hike in the US would add $789mn to HSBC’s net interest income or around 6% of its FY2017E earnings.

Bottom line

HSBC remains a great stock to own in a rising interest rate environment. Higher rates in Hong Kong, the UK and the US bode very well for the bank’s net interest margin, thanks to excess liquidity on its balance sheet. As such, we believe HSBC’s revenue growth should exceed any potential increase in operating costs. Additionally, with a 5.2% dividend yield and a buyback program, HSBC is a very attractive capital return story. Ignore the noisy Q3 and remain long.

