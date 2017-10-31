Garmin Acquires Navionics For Marine Navigation Aids

The deal will further build out Garmin's BlueChart and LakeVu offerings as it satisfies demand for the transition from analog- to digital-based navigation aids.

Garmin has announced the acquisition of Navionics for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Navigation technology company Garmin (GRMN) has announced the acquisition of Navionics S.p.A. for an undisclosed amount.

Navionics provides boaters with charts and mobile apps to help them navigate waterways more safely.

Garmin continues to acquire firms to grow its electronic navigation and positioning businesses as the transportation industry transitions from analog to digital.

Target Company

Toscana, Italy-based Navionics was founded in 1984 to provide navigation aids to water sports enthusiasts.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Giuseppe Carnevali, who developed the world’s first marine electronic chart plotter, called the Geonav.

Below is an overview video of Navionics’ various products:

(Source: Navionics)

Navionics’ primary offerings include:

GPS Plotter Charts - Navionics Marine, Lakes, HotMaps

Mobile Apps - Boating, Ski, Hike & Bike and Flying

The only known investment in Navionics was a $500,000 debt financing disclosed in 2014. The firm has approximately 350 employees worldwide, who will be retained.

Market & Competition

According to a 2013 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global electronic cartography market was expected to reach $21.3 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 1.46% from 2014.

The transition from analog, paper-based mapping to electronic mapping has been propelled by IMO (International Maritime Organization) and other association regulations and programs to foster the use of electronic navigation due to the increased accuracy and efficiency of navigation.

The report goes on to say that the Asia Pacific region will ‘be the highest contributor to the electronic cartographic market by 2020. China, North Korea, and Russia would be the major players in this region.’

Major vendors that provide electronic cartography products include:

Honeywell International (HON)

Rockwell Collins

Furuno

Jeppesen

Raytheon Anschutz (RTN)

Thales Group (OTCPK:THLEF)

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Transas

IIC Technologies

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Garmin didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so I assume the deal was not a material amount relative to Garmin's $10.6 billion current market cap.

Garmin has acquired Navionics for its popular boating app and for its proprietary survey and chart data for oceans, rivers and lakes.

As Cliff Pemble, Garmin’s CEO stated in the deal announcement,

Navionics has long been known as a leading supplier of highly accurate navigational charts and mobile applications for boaters. By combining Navionics’ content with Garmin’s BlueChart® and LakeVü™ content, we will be able to offer the best available breadth and depth of coverage to our marine customers. Going forward, we plan to retain the Navionics brand and will continue to support Navionics’ existing customers.

So, Garmin aims to integrate Navionics’ charting data with its existing premium BlueChart and LakeVü systems to enhance navigation safety and fishing experiences on the water.

The firm hasn’t been shy about acquiring companies, with eight acquisitions since the beginning of 2014.

It has been helped by improving performance in its stock, which has risen from a five-year low of $30.00 per share to a recent high of around $57.00.

The markets for its navigation technologies has never been more robust, and management is right to make necessary acquisitions to further enhance its offerings as transportation transitions from analog- to digital-based location and positioning.

