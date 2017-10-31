Ensco: Stability Finally

Ensco (ESV) reported solid Q3 with regard to estimates, but more importantly the offshore driller appears to signal some positive trends in the sector. However, the recent merger with Atwood Oceanics clouds the near-term results and investment decision.

At $5.50, Ensco continues to trade far below book value with plenty of liquidity. The question though is whether the new contracts provide long-term support for the stock when these contracts aren't necessarily turning the business profitable.

For the quarter, Ensco lost $0.05 on revenues of $460 million. The company beat estimates, but the results still included a loss.

The most important news of the quarter were the multiple awards for drillships. Ensco signed four drillship contracts during Q3, but the last contract was signed back in August. The deals support the concept that the energy giants will engage on more offshore projects as oil prices move above $50/bbl supporting bigger drilling budgets going forward.

Source: Ensco October presentation

Again, the contracts are positive signals, but the day rates aren't large enough to return Ensco to a profitable position. The average day rate increased sequentially to $166,000, up from $156,000 in both Q1 and Q2. The company has generated operating cash flow of $220 million for the YTD period, but in a similar manner the company has burned cash for the first nine months of the year.

The real story is the book value with this stability in day rates. The stock still trades far below book value with $9.1 billion of shareholder's equity following the Atwood transaction. Just doubling the price to book value would still leave Ensco trading far below book value while greatly rewarding shareholders.

With Ensco guiding to a 3% revenue decline for Q4 despite including Atwood Oceanics in the numbers, the stock still remains set for a bumpy ride. The indications via contracts and day rates though are that stabilizing business sets up the sector and Ensco for a rally in 2018.

Any company such as Ensco ought to be able to restructure to generate profits and free cash flows once having stable rates. Without a liquidity issue due to debt structured for the long term such as only $1.0 billion due before 2024, the risk owning the stock is greatly reduced.

The key investor takeaway is that the downside risk on Ensco appears limited. The stock might not see a ton of upside unless oil prices rebound into the $60s, but shareholders will see tons of upside if this occurs.