Earnings Report: Del Taco, IBM, And American Express

Del Taco

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) posted strong results yet again in their earnings call this month. The self-branded “QSR Plus” chain beat on revenue at $111 million, versus the estimated $110. They also met on EPS at $0.13 per share. Although Del Taco has reported positive same store sales comps 17 quarters in a row, the stock price fell around 20% after the earnings call. More than likely this stems from the narrowed range of guidance reported. Sam Frost states “It’s almost all reliant on guidance. So, if you have a bad quarter but raise your guidance, people will buy the share up. On the other hand, narrowing guidance may cause the market to punish you.”

IBM

In contrast with Del Taco, IBM (NYSE:IBM) has posted revenue declines for the last 22 quarters. As Ben Nye sums up “big blue is in the big red right now”.

However, IBM lost less revenue than expected this quarter. Sales were a bit stronger and the stock jumped as a result. The sales spike comes from the new z14 mainframe product, which is allowing IBM to further growth.

Ben Nye states “They now have this big product, the z14 mainframe is subsidizing the cost of new growth in areas like blockchain, software, and cloud computing.”

American Express

American Express (NYSE:AXP) reported EPS and revenue that beat estimates on Wall Street. Earnings per share were $1.50 versus the estimated $1.48. Revenue was reported at $8.4 billion versus the expected $8.2 billion. These are good results for AXP, especially in the aftermath of losing the Costco contract last year. Analyst Ben Nye mentions the shift in the customer base “You’re seeing a maturation of these new consumers who are of inferior quality to the elites – the Costco customers. As a result, you’re starting to see that loss rate and delinquency rate tick up for AMEX.”

In addition, Matt Krebsbach offers “A lot of those new customers carry balances, they’re not charge cards. So, AMEX is now carrying that risk of being repaid. It changes their risk profile in my opinion.”

The raised guidance reported was fairly expected, and that momentum should carry into 2018.

