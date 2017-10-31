Prospect Capital: Unsafe At Any Price

This article will provide a framework to think about the Net Present Value of this part of the business to shareholders (could be negative hundreds of millions of dollars).

Fifty years ago, Ralph Nader wrote “Unsafe at Any Speed”, which revealed the automobile industry's complete and utter disregard for safety measures. I see a clear parallel today in Prospect Capital’s complete and utter disregard for your financial health in order to enrich its owners. While unlike the car manufactures of yesteryear, Prospect's actions won't actually kill you, they have shown a clear preference for maximizing profits at their closely held investment advisor over maximizing profits for their shareholders. It is my hope to shed some light on how how PSEC has engaged in uneconomic, shareholder value-destroying practices in order to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in fees. In a world in which Goldman Sachs is referred to as a vampire squid for trying to suck out as much money as possible from the world, and hedge fund managers are roundly criticized for charging a 2% management fee (on net assets) and 20% incentive fee on overall net profits, Prospect, which charges a 2% management fee on GROSS assets and a 20% incentive fee on net investment income while creating a separate non-netted category for realized and unrealized losses (which have been -$468million over the last 5 years) has thus far managed to avoid the public spotlight.





This two part series will go through Prospect’s business model from a top down perspective. It will seek to explain why there is no state of the world where Prospect should trade anywhere near its Net Asset Value. This is not because I dislike the business of lending money to to middle market companies (I actually love it), nor because I think Prospect is bad at picking who to lend to (I have no opinion), but because the fee structure they have in place has undeniably enabled despicable behavior and created abysmal risk adjusted returns that could be replicated through far safer debt strategies.





Part 1 of this article will focus on the economics of the $2.8bn of debt that PSEC has taken on to fund investments and offer a framework to quantify the degree to which it is a value destroying proposition.





Part 2 will discuss how their incentive fee is really just a management fee in disguise and offer a framework to think about what the appropriate discount to nav should be for the company as a whole.





Authors note: I will greatly simplify PSEC’s model for illustrative purposes that allows readers to put in their own assumptions and arrive at their own conclusions. That said, this is broadly a fair reflection of the economics of PSEC’s main operating business, which is the lending of money.





Part 1:

There is so much to say, but I want to start with the clearest, most objective example of the stomach-wrenching behavior of this company so that if you only read one argument it is this. These are the economics of the company’s use of leverage (of which they target around 70% debt to equity). All pasted table below come from PSEC's most recent 10k or their 9/17 Investor presentation.





Let’s say the company borrows $1000 and then lends it out at 12.2% (PSEC's weighted average yield on investments at the end of 2017).





Assuming no defaults, this start us off with $122 (1000*12.2%) in annual interest income. Now the fun part: the deductions.

2% management fee=$20 (1000*2%)

6.14% weighted average borrowing cost=$61.40 (6.14%*1000)

.2% other expenses (legal etc)=$2 (1000*.2%)

This is from a hypothetical fee calculation they give in their 10-K. In reality, total costs are ~1% but I am using this for the marginal cost on new loans for levered purposes.

Pre-incentive fee net income=$38.6 ($122-$61.4-$20)

20% incentive fee=$7.72 (I will discuss in part 2 my approximation that around 6% of PSEC’s debt would have to stop paying interest in any one quarter for them to not get the full 20% incentive fee)

Put it all together and the investor is left with $30.88 ($38.6-$7.72)





This means that when all is said and done that the investor has received a 3.08% return if CEO John Barry and his merry band men pitch a perfect game and have no defaults in exchange for taking 100% of the risk on a loan that started off paying 12.2%.





Are you kidding me? If we take the last 4 years of data from the 10k, we find that gross unrealized and realized losses have averaged 1.86%, so your expected return if that were to continue is 1.22% or a whopping $10.22 for your $1,000 of risk. In case you like pictures and hate reading, this is the split of revenue on the average Prospect loan funded with leverage. Would you ever give someone ⅔ of the profits to lend out your money which you took 100% of the risk? This isn’t Apple. These paper pushers don’t create anything. They take your money and they lend it to someone else.

One final point here, I assumed above that all loans are at the weighted average mean. If Prospect were to lend money at a lower rate like the 9.23% below (and no I don’t know anything about this loan, but thought it was likely more fair than picking one of their busted clo’s which have rates below borrowing costs+management fees yet they still don’t sell them), then assuming it didn’t default, your annual return on $1000 would be $92.3-$20 (mgmt fee)-$2 (admin)-$61.4 (int. to lenders)-$1.78 incentive= $7.12.

You get .7% a year if this loan does not default. You get $7.12, Prospect gets $21.78. Prospect 75%, Joe Schmo Shareholder 25%





Does anyone think Prospect’s use of leverage makes an investor better off? Pretty please convince me of why this makes economic sense and this will be my first and last article. I’ll help. Maybe you think John Barry is the the second coming and in his spare time he invests your money and you trust his judgement so much that you’ll happily take a maximum 3.08% return for him to borrow money on your behalf and lend it. Since John was so nice as to borrow the money for you, you get to keep your cash and put it in a 5yr note yielding 2.07% so you are actually now getting 5.15% on your money (2.07% + 3.08%). I’ve got a better alternative. In the year ended June 2017, Prospect issued 5yr internotes (retail bond like things) at a weighted average yield of 5.08%

Would you rather be PSEC’s equity holder with a max yield of 5.15% on your leverage assuming no defaults or be its debt holder at 5.08%. Um, is the pope catholic? Alternatively, for “sophisticated” leveraged investors with money who need returns you could open an interactive brokers account and borrow money at 1.66% if you’re a large investor and 2.16% if you’re a medium size investor and buy some PSEC debt yourself at 5.08% if you want to look at things that way. Dear PSEC, stop borrowing money on your shareholder’s debt and giving them a lower return maximum return on it than you pay your bondholders to fund it while all the while taking more risk. It’s a disgrace, it’s inexcusable, it’s un-american. Leave the choice of how much to lever to me and stick to investing in businesses like you used to do (PSEC only went over 20% Debt-to Equity starting in 2011).





I’ve been racking my brain to think about how to start valuing this company because as any good trader will tell you, everything has a price. While I will discuss the company as a whole in part 2, I’m going to stick with the leverage thing for now and propose a framework. This is pretty novel, and potentially absurd which is why I’m going to submit this article in a sleep deprived state and open myself up to crushing criticism before I can change my mind. Let’s divide the company into two pieces, the $3.3billion of equity and what that’s worth, and the $2.8bn of borrowed money that’s used for investments and what that business is worth, and then we’ll add the two together. The following analysis is intentionally highly oversimplified as it’s meant to be a thought exercise for others who have more specific bottoms up knowledge to build on as opposed to a precision analysis that splits hairs over precise duration measures and the fact that PSEC isn’t 100% debt investments etc.





As mentioned above, Prospect is at best paying you 3.08% (let’s call it 3%) on the loans it makes using borrowed money. What if we think about this as a shareholder effectively selling $2.8bn of credit default swaps (CDS) on Prospect’s loan book at 3% for 5 years (arbitrary number for how long it would take to change behavior and because it matches nicely with other CDS indices for comparison). Essentially, as a shareholder you collect 3% a year but have to make up for any defaults that happen to the underlying companies by taking a hit to your equity much like a CDS seller would do. What should the price of this CDS be? I pulled the CDX North American High Yield B-rated company cds index from Markit - Indices. It stands at 487bps. Personally I’m not sure what the average rating would be on Prospect’s loans if they were rated but B doesn’t sound absurd given the Prospect’s asset mix (lower rated companies but higher up in cap structure). At 487 bps (ie you get an extra 187bps over what Prospect is giving you), The present value of 5 years (let’s use 4.75 to PV the duration) of a 187 bp annual difference on $2.8bn is ($2.8bn*1.87%*4.75)=$248million. This would imply that the fact that Prospect levers takes away $248million from the value of the company if they were to do this for the next 5 years. Anywho, plug in your own number for where you think the CDS on Prospect’s companies should trade and how long you think they’ll continue to engage in this activity and you can come up with your own value. My choice of numbers is completely arbitrary but I can tell you that I don’t think anyone would sell cds on Prospect’s loan book at 3% which is where the levered part of the business would be worth 0 to shareholders.





And now for the grand finale. How much does Prospect get paid each year to keep this part of the business going?

$56 million management fee ($2.8bn *2%)

$21.6 million incentive fee (plug in $2.8bn instead of $1,000 to the first example i gave to get this).





John Barry’s privately held Prospect Capital Management collects $77.6million a year in fees to engage in an activity that I believe is uneconomic to shareholders and at the least has alternatives that would make more sense.





Great investors make their fortunes over time by buying great companies and holding them, not trying to pick the bottoms of poorly run companies when they become cheap enough then selling them for a quick profit. Any company that thinks it’s okay to engage in this kind of behavior is not one that can ever warrant a long term position. More to come in part 2.





Appendix: Below is a summary table from PSEC's most recent 10-k for easy reference.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own puts on PSEC partially hedged with long stock. I am also long PBB, its baby bond.