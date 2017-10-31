Trick Or Treat? Kuroda Blinks Like A Dove

The BOJ has just signaled that it is preparing to enable re-elected Prime Minister Abe's proposals for further reflation.

The last report in this series discussed the possibility of BOJ Governor Kuroda speaking the noble lie about his true intentions and capabilities. It was suggested that the BOJ has become a "Virtuous Currency Board" to manage a steadily weakening Japanese Yen despite the holding posture adopted and articulated by Kuroda. Further investigation of Governor Kuroda's facial guidance has been carried out recently by Nomura. The analysts used AI facial recognition software to decode his facial guidance. Whilst mostly neutral, the researchers found that Mr. Kuoroda's inscrutable poker face had a slight tendency to display signs of "anger" and "disgust" when discussing current yield curve targeting policy. They inferred that he is dissatisfied with said policy; and frustrated with the constraints upon its efficacy. Could it also be possible that Mr. Kuroda is lying about his true intentions and capabilities and struggling to hide his lies? The analysts' conclusion is that his facial-tell signals the lie in his words. One should do as Kuroda facially signals, rather than as he says.

Taking Kuroda's most recent communication to regional commercial bankers at face value, he signaled that there will be no official change in the current yield curve targeting strategy. Addressing the negative externalities on bank profitability, from negative interest rate, he acknowledged publicly for a rare moment that the BOJ has not always supported them. Clearly, he would have liked his regional banking audience to believe that he has their interests at heart and that their financial pain is in some way a constraint upon his ability to continue with NIRP. He then proceeded to rattle off the old signals, of a broad based recovery, as the next constraint upon easing monetary policy further. A new disclaimer on further QE was also introduced by him, in the form of his growing awareness that consumers will accept another price hike from rising sales taxes without reducing their consumption. If he is angry and disgusted about continuing yield curve targeting policy, he is a masochist; because he has increased the list of reasons for adhering to it. If he is managing the Yen's expected fall as the Fed normalizes further, then his extended list of yield curve targeting reasons has rationally increased the bid for the Yen and slowed its fall.

BOJ Board member Makoto Sakurai also remains convinced that the central bank should continue with its current phase of monetary policy expansion, but does not need to expand it any further.

Prime Minister Abe's choice of a snap election, at a time when North Korea is flexing its muscles and Xi Jinping has just announced his plans for global domination by 2050, had the desired impact of giving him a resounding poll victory. The move towards further militarization and offensive capabilities will thus ensue. In terms of economic policy, Abe will now claim that he has a stronger mandate for continued reflationary policies.

Abe's first move was to reinforce his commitment to honor his pre-election promises for spending on education and welfare over a commitment to balance the budget. At the time this was framed as deficit neutral, but then disclaimed as being so by finance minister Taro Aso. Abe's first move was then followed by leaks from his sources, that he will have a supplementary budget in place by early November to continue the fiscal stimulus. Abe therefore appears to be swiftly returning to deficit spending. In order to avoid this perception however, it has been rumored that he will declare a victory over deflation soon in order to give him cover to raise allegedly deficit balancing sales tax in October 2019. A precondition for inflation victory is higher wages, thus the Prime Minister has wasted little time in calling on companies to award their employees 3% wage increases.

Fitch closely shadowed Abe's post-election early moves with a forecast that his victory will see a return to reflationary policies that will have a limited impact. The rating agency also said that the victory was more likely to see Kuroda retained as BOJ Governor. Between now and October 2019, there is still plenty of time to then enact further deficit ballooning fiscal measures. The BOJ will therefore be under greater pressure to enable said policies through expanded monetary policy. Thus far, the BOJ has shown unwillingness to respond with alacrity to this pressure and has instead targeted the yield curve; but the recent monetary policy meeting may have signaled that things have changed.

No sooner than Prime Minister Abe's landslide victory had been announced, sources close to the BOJ leaked its subtle knee-jerk reaction. In said knee-jerk reaction, the BOJ was rumored to be lowering its inflation forecast for this year. Such an incremental move however responds with alacrity to Abe's expected demand for easier monetary policy. The incremental move should be placed into the context of the global central bank agenda to appear to be normalizing monetary policy. The BOJ is thus distinguishing itself from the global normalization movement, whilst signaling to the Prime Minister that its room for easier monetary policy maneuvers is also constrained. The next round of easing will therefore not take the shock and awe approach of the last one.

The first indirect public domain outreach from the Government to the BOJ post-election was performed by Abe's adviser Koichi Hamada. Applying a conciliatory tone to establish rapport he opined that: "It is wrong to over-criticize the monetary authorities for not achieving their inflation target." This was accompanied by the loaded comment that: "the reason we need an inflation target is because it is easier to achieve the basic needs." Having established a rapport and a common sense of the greater good in achieving "basic needs", for the Japanese population, the road to further BOJ enabled reflation is now open. Hamada is an original architect of Abenomics, so his recent rhetorical effort has both a strong historical precedent and current context.

Further incremental progress along the reflation road was then made at the latest BOJ monetary policy meeting. Although policy was left unchanged, the lowered short-term forecasts (as previously leaked!) for growth and lower medium to long-term inflation signaled that the BOJ is preparing the case to justify a change from its current position to one that is looser. In its outlook report the BOJ also opined of inflation, that "the momentum is not yet sufficiently firm, and thus developments in prices continue to warrant careful attention". The reduced confidence in the inflation forecast, combined with the promise to pay "careful attention" are the closest the BOJ is likely to come to signaling that monetary policy may expand in the future without triggering bitter accusations of currency manipulation from its normalizing trade partners.

The signature BOJ solution to creating consensus from dissent was also a key signal from the meeting. BOJ newcomer Goushi Kataoka has previously dissented, since his arrival, in favor of further policy easing. This time he was pacified by the BOJ, shuffling towards his view by, agreeing to ease again if the appropriate economic conditions occur. Consensus has been achieved through the BOJ becoming more Dovish. This tyranny of the minority has been embraced by the majority. The corollary is that the political tyranny of Prime Minister Abe has also been sustained and become accommodated by the new BOJ position. Governor Kuroda may have done enough to keep his job after all!

