Intrepid Potash: Mixed Results

Having seen the stock all the way through some of its darkest days I can certainly state that bankruptcy is no longer a serious question. On the other hand, its current market cap of near enough $500 million is not nothing either. Is Intrepid Potash (IPI) still undervalued? Stay with me while I lay out my thinking.

Water Sales

What drove the stock to soar around 250% in the past 12 months was nothing to do with potash, but the company's efforts to sell water, a by-product of potash mining to fracking companies, which are in desperate need of water. This was the story that management put out there and caused the stock to soar.

At the time of the announcement, Q1 2017, Intrepid Potash's management said,

During the first quarter we finalized multiple contracts with various oil companies and water delivery companies to lease a portion of our significant rights, and are currently negotiating additional agreements but most importantly are delivering water and collecting revenue. As a result we believe our water sales could generate between $10 million and $15 million of additional cash flow in the next 9 to 12 months and hope to at least double that range annually for the next several years based on the investments made by the various oil companies, their announced capital programs, the agreements we have in place, and the growing interest in our water.

Now, here is the thing, this minimum of $10m-$15m is absolutely nowhere to be seen. For the trailing 9 months, I count slightly over $1 million for Q2 2017 and $2.1 in Q3 2017, which puts it at, in the best case, at approximately $3.1 million -$3.5 million for the trailing 9 months. At the Q2 2017 earning call, management said,

[...] we more than doubled our water sales compared to the first quarter of 2017 to over $1 million of sales in the second quarter. Demand continues to increase in the third quarter with July sales alone totaling over $700,000. We expect significant growth in water sales in the second half of 2017 and based on current available information and requested demand, which is the equivalent of our order book, we anticipate each remaining months of 2017 should easily meet or exceed July's sales total.

Now, at the Q3 2017 earnings call, yesterday, they updated this forecast and said,

We expect fourth quarter water sales to be between $3 million and $4 million.

So, every quarter that passes, the original estimate is brought down to a more realistic valuation. So what initially started as at least $10 million over the next 12 months, will be closer to $7.5 million in the absolute best case. Possibly closer to $7 million. How can we truly trust management's forecast into 2018 (more than 15 months out) when they could not even forecast 9 months at the time of Q1 2017? It is a case of over promising and under delivering.

An Appraisal of Management

Which brings me to an important question. If management claims that they will now start selling other by-products, such as Lithium and other by-products, why did they have to wait until the company had tripped covenants and nearly went bankrupt before considering selling other minerals? In the back of my mind, I'm highly suspicious of Intrepid Potash's management. Having done some very superficial background searches on the CEO and CFO I have a little doubt that they are very nice people. But here, I am not discussing their personalities, but their business ethics.

For instance, just before the share offering 9 months ago, the shares fell around 50% in a matter of weeks, which implies that someone knew something and acted on it. Which can only mean that management was not able to keep a lid on its fundraising efforts. In fact, I'm doubtful of whether they would have managed to sell their shares to the heavyweight investor, Prem Watsa, without mentioning the potential water sales as a carrot.

However, on the other hand, for several years, Bob Jornayvaz III took a salary reduction and has chosen to take the majority of his salary in stock options - and truly not excessive; particularly since in some years, his cash salary was only $50K. Meanwhile, when the stock was at rock bottom and on the company verge of bankruptcy, he spent millions of dollars acquiring the stock in the open market, signaling to anyone willing to pay attention that this was a great opportunity and that he was highly confident of the company's prospects.

Again, it is worth reminding readers that the stock did not rally +250% on the back of a potash recovery, but due to water sales story.

Potash Sales

The company's potash segment has vastly improved from the dark, rock bottom prices it found itself last year. However, sequentially, potash pricing is softer. As Intrepid Potash has opted to diversify its customer base away from Central and Western United States, it has lost some pricing power. Basically, due to freight costs, but also due to excessive global oversupply. Although, certainly pricing has improved from the lows of 2016, but the company is still during a prolonged downturn.

Moving on, what was initially spun as Intrepid Potash's premium product, Trio, and how it was envisioned to command a higher price than the commoditized potash mineral, has ironically actually been causing a drag on the company's overall pricing. In one of my previous article, I had explained management's efforts as a marketing strategy, in which Intrepid Potash is selling trio at below market rates, in an attempt to get farmers familiar with the advantages of Trio versus the standard potash fertilizer. In the earnings call, management highlighted the effort of one competitor, this author assumes this competitor to be Mosaic (MOS), to decreases prices of their own version of its premium potassium fertilizer and how this is causing headwinds to its domestic operations.

Meanwhile, globally, there continues to be an excessive amount of capacity versus demand. As for domestically, where Intrepid Potash generates the vast majority of its sales, Intrepid Potash is one of the smallest competitors, and as such, its ability to price potash is very much down to its competitors' own strategies.

Source: Potash Corporation 2017 Q3 Slides

Having said that, potash is a commodity, and if Mosaic or Potash Corp. (POT) want to raise their revenue, they will, at some point, stop decreasing the prices at which they sell potash, creating some tailwinds to Intrepid Potash's own performance.

Valuation

To estimate what a stock could be worth in the next 2 years or so is a highly tricky exercise at the best of times. And to compound matters, when we are dealing with a commodity company at the bottom of a downturn, this exercise becomes even more uncertain to the point of futility.

What I will say is this, in the event that Intrepid Potash truly does end up with recurring $20 million to $30 million from water sales, that side of the business could be worth $500 million, possibly even more, if this becomes a truly a recurring source of revenue. But here is the thing; management must prove without a shadow-of-a-doubt that this is truly a recurring source of revenue, and not changing the goal post every quarter.

Then, investors are still left with a company which could sell some by-products, lithium was mentioned in the earnings call. I for one, know of one company by the name of Tesla (TSLA) which needs as much lithium as it can get hold of. Tesla is absolutely desperate for lithium for its car batteries.

And finally, investors are still left with a potash company which has in the past been worth at least $500 million. Granted, it was worth more when potash prices were more stable, but in any event, it could still be worth at least $300 million.

Takeaway

Intrepid Potash is a lot more stable and stronger than this time last year. Although it consistently keeps fudging the numbers from its water sales, these water sales still do appear to start percolating through its financials.

Intrepid Potash should be congratulated on paying back a substantial amount of debt. However, I am slightly cautious of its ending cash balance. I truly hope that it has not been too aggressive in bringing down its debt levels. In any event, Intrepid Potash's net debt levels have come down from approximately $119 million as of Q3 2016 to an approximate net debt of $58 million; a meaningful $60 million reduction - taking away a lot of risk from its balance sheet.

