Fundamental And Technical Reasons To Consider Kroger

In a previous article, I discussed some of fundamental and technical reasons investors should consider the Cincinnati, Ohio-based traditional grocer Kroger Co (KR). Since that time Kroger’s stock price has consolidated and their management team has continued to address its challenges. This article will cover new comments made by Kroger’s management as to how they are addressing the future and I will cover some bullish technical developments of Kroger’s price chart.

In June, Kroger shareholders were dealt a double whammy. First, Kroger management cuts it guidance from $2.21 - $2.25 per share to $2.00 - $2.05 for this year due to commodity prices and increased competition. The day after that, Amazon (AMZN) announced it was buying Whole Foods Market. All told Kroger’s share price fell about 27% in June.

However, there are some fundamental and technical reasons to be optimistic about Kroger at current prices. First, while Kroger is cutting its guidance, Kroger has actually gained market share 1.8% over the past three quarters. Secondly, Kroger management recently stated that it feels it has growth opportunities not only in the traditional grocery business but also in what it calls the total food service business, which includes restaurants, fuel service, pharmacy, and general merchandise. Data analytics is another area where Kroger is investing for the future. It is rolling out a new space-optimization initiative in 20-30% of its stores in 2018. This allows each Kroger store to be optimized for its core customers, demographics, or competitive landscape. This type of optimization can lead to increased sales and operating margins. Overall, Kroger is planning on increasing its technology investments by 200% in 2018. Lastly, Kroger management is expecting free cash flow generation of $6B in the next three years, of which $1.5B will be returned to shareholders as dividends. Kroger will continue to raise its dividend and buy back shares.

In addition to the fundamental reasons identified above there are some technical reasons to be optimistic. First, Kroger stock appears to be consolidating around the $20 level. Look at Chart 1 below.

Chart 1 – Kroger Weekly Stock Chart

After the large price drop in June, it appears that Kroger is consolidating around the $20 level and may have formed a double bottom price formation. The double bottom price pattern would be confirmed if Kroger closes above the $24 level it reached in July. If confirmed, the target price from the double bottom price pattern would be about $28. Another reason to be optimistic technically is that Kroger just had a bullish moving average convergence divergence (MACD) crossover as can be seen on the chart. This indicates momentum has changed from bearish to bullish. Only time will tell but a bullish MACD crossover is an excellent technical indicator to follow.

In conclusion, investors interested in a quality company serving an economic need in both good times and bad times should consider Kroger. They are the largest traditional grocer in the US with revenues of over $120B. They serve 120 major and minor markets and they are the number one or two grocer in 98 of those markets. Kroger is gaining market share, still has other growth opportunities, is continuing to invest in technology, and will continue to generate copious amounts of free cash flow. That cash flow will support a growing dividend and share buybacks. Investors also have some technical indicators supporting a purchase of Kroger at current prices. A double bottom price pattern along with a bullish MACD crossover point to a possible price target of $28. All in all, Kroger is a compelling investment at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.