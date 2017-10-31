The Much Maligned Leveraged ETF

However, a 30 year historical simulation flies in the face of that conventional wisdom, if using leveraged ETFs in a balanced portfolio.

The majority opinion is that leveraged ETFs are "crazy" - by which they mean a terrible investment vehicle.

Yesterday, Dealbreaker.com linked out to an excellent post by RHS Financial's Colby Davis entitled "The Line Between Aggressive and Crazy." In examining the Kelly Criterion and optimal leverage, Davis opines:

From this we start to see the problem with levered ETFs as they are currently constructed: they generally use too much leverage applied to too volatile of assets. Even with the plain vanilla S&P 500 3x leverage is too much. And after accounting for the hefty transactions costs and management fees these ETFs charge, even 2x might be suboptimal….

He proves his point by showing that a return optimized leverage of 2.37 applied to SPY since 1993 takes on a lot of risk for that boosted return, collapsing mightily during the dot-com bust and the financial crisis. Moreover, no one knows what leverage will produce optimal return over the next 24 years, so this optimal scenario was already "totally cheating."

But then Davis completely undercuts his argument, seemingly without realizing it. He considers applying leverage to a less volatile 50/50 mix of the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV) and Long Term Treasuries (TLT), and finds that the return optimized leverage over the past 24 years is 10.38 with an annualized return over 45%! He produces this chart:

Davis uses this point as a means to pivot to pitching RHS Financial's ability to enhance risk-adjusted returns by optimizing leverage using real-time forecasts of return and volatility (rather than perfect future vision like the above "cheating" back-tests). That's all well and good, but what about those much maligned 3X leveraged ETFs? If return optimized leverage for a 50/50 mix of SPY and TLT was over 10x for the last 24 years, it's not a crazy leap of faith that over the next 24 years it will probably be at least 3x. These leveraged ETFs might not be so bad after all, as long as they're part of a well balanced portfolio.

In reality, there is currently no leveraged ETF for the S&P Low Volatility Index, so we'll have to suffice with the S&P, which has 3x leveraged ETFs, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXL) and ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:UPRO). Luckily, the Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TMF) does exist to replicate 3x long term treasuries. Over the past 30 years, the return optimized daily leverage for a simulated 50/50 portfolio of the S&P 500 and long term treasuries was 9.8, still handily above the 3x we can achieve in reality.

Going back to mid-1986 (starting only 1.5 years before Black Friday), a simulated 50/50 portfolio of 3x daily S&P 500 and long term treasuries paints a markedly more attractive picture than conventional wisdom about leveraged ETFs would suggest:

Anyone interested in a 27.6% annual return over 30 years? It's certainly not without risk, but the 62% drawdown it suffers in 2009 isn't much worse than the 55% drawdown that hit the S&P 500 that year (and investing in the S&P would only get you sub-10% returns over the same period). For those interested in other risk/return metrics, this simulated 50/50 3x daily leveraged portfolio has a Sharpe Ratio of .99, a Sortino Ratio of 1.62, and an Information Ratio of 1.05 vs. the S&P 500. Not crazy at all, depending on your risk tolerance.

This kick-ass performance still isn't quite realistic. For one, it assumes daily rebalancing, and trading fees would seriously erode performance unless you're using Robinhood (no trading fees!), but even then it would be a headache to recalculate and rebalance daily. The good news is that you don't need to rebalance that often to have similar returns, and even if you're using a platform like Motif (in which rebalancing a portfolio costs $10, but it's much simpler to deal with than Robinhood and supports IRAs), you can still do fine with ~8 rebalances a year (assuming you're starting with somewhat more than $1).

Secondly, the above simulation doesn't include the added expense ratio charged by these leveraged ETFs. Despite a lot of noise about how high these expense ratios are (around 1%), it's a small price to pay for 3x leverage (equivalent to an interest rate of only .5% on loaned assets)!

Tweaking my model to make it more realistic, I've modeled how a $10,0000 investment in a 50/50 mix of the ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF and TMF would have performed, incorporating their expense ratios and rebalancing only 8 times annually with a $10 rebalancing fee.

We're still handily clobbering our unleveraged components in this more realistic simulation. Annual returns of 26.1% over 30 years with a 65% max DD, .98 Sharpe Ratio, 1.61 Sortino Ratio, and .92 Information Ratio against the S&P 500.

One important caveat I should throw in here-clearly past results are not predictive of future performance, and this dataset notably suffers from only covering the great bull market in bonds over the past 30+ years. I'm not a prognosticator, but I wouldn't deride anyone for being cautious about loading up on bonds right now.

I've spent quite a bit of time examining long term simulations of leveraged portfolios, and this 50/50 UPRO/TMF is just scratching the surface. Keep an eye out for future posts on this subject! Thanks in advance for your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPRO, TMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not predictive of future performance. My simulations utilize historical data from Yahoo! Finance, which may contain errors.