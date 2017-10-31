Innophos Holdings' (IPHS) CEO Kim Ann Mink on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Mark Feuerbach

Good morning. And thank you for joining us today for Innophos’ third quarter 2017 results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Kim Ann Mink, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer.

Please turn to Slide 3, during the call today management will be reviewing our third quarter financial performance.

With that, please turn to Slide 4 as I turn the call over to Dr. Kim Ann Mink.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks Mark. And good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today as we share and update on our recent quarter performance and the progress we continue to make executing against our three strategic pillars. Now before Han reviews our third quarter performance, let me touch on some highlights from the quarter. We delivered solid top and bottom line results for Q3 with earnings above our expectations and the strongest adjusted EPS performance in the past 12 quarters.

We swiftly closed on the Novel acquisition which contributed $10 million to the top line and was accretive to EPS excluding purchase accounting adjustments. Having made excellent progress with the integration of the acquisition this five week revenue contribution from Novel more than offset the natural disasters related impacts we experienced during the quarter as well as pricing declines that were in line with expectations. In addition by remaining focused on cost discipline and operational excellence across the organization we delivered year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin growth for the seventh quarter in a row, despite a 1% decrease in sales. As Han will expand upon, we are increasing our revenue guidance and maintaining our earnings guidance for full year 2017 both of which are expected to be flat when compared with 2016.

Moving to Slide 5, we’ve continued to make excellent progress executing against our three strategic pillars. In Q3, we began the implementation of our Phase 2 operational excellence program, which involves process, systems and organizational changes to optimize our MRO, packaging and logistics cost. We already have a tremendous level of activity underway and I’m very pleased with the progress that our team has made in initiating these efforts particularly given the complexity of this phase.

In Q3, we delivered $1 million of Phase 2 savings and we expect to recognize an additional $2 million in Q4. Now although near-term logistics savings are being impacted by a lack of trucking equipment availability following the recent hurricanes, we’re very, very encouraged by the early momentum and remain on track to deliver the full $13 million run rate of Phase 2 savings in 2018.

We continue to look at additional opportunities for further productivity improvements in 2018 and beyond in the areas manufacturing optimization and value chain repositioning. These efforts will not only reduce costs over the long-term, but they will be critical in ensuring that we maintain our North American leadership position in our core phosphate portfolio. This part of our business remains an important cash engine for Innophos. In Q4, we will initiate a plant maintenance and supply chain optimization program that will phase throughout 2018, and Han will discuss this in more detail.

Now in commercial excellence, our market focus global sales organization and three in the box go-to-market model have now been fully implemented for two quarters and continue to benefit our sales efforts. The work that we’ve done around commercial excellence over the past 18 months was paramount in ensuring an expedient and successful integration of the heritage Innophos Nutrition and Novel Ingredients customer facing organizations. And lastly, with the Novel Ingredients acquisition closed and the integration well underway we continue to make significant advancements under our strategic growth pillar.

We have a robust pipeline of acquisition targets that we are actively evaluating to further expand our FHN platform advance our goal of being a leading specialty ingredient solutions provider to attractive FHN markets and more closely align Innophos with consumer mega-trends such as health and wellness, energized aging, and clean labels. And we look forward to keeping you updated as our efforts in this area progress.

Turning to Slide 6, during the quarter we made progress with our organizational and cultural transformation, which is at the foundation of our successful execution on our three strategic pillars. We’ve continue to build bench strength across the organization by acquiring external talent and promoting from within. Diversity also remains an important priority for Innophos, our board, our employees and our shareholders. We are an organization that believes that diversity drive success and we were honor to have received two external recognitions for this commitment both of which are a true testament to the efforts of the entire Innophos team for embracing a culture of change. And finally, we are very pleased to have a unified Nutrition customer facing organization.

Moving to Slide 7, we’ve made excellent progress with the integration of Novel Ingredients. We’ve established a disciplined integration process with by our newly created Integration Management Office or IMO with oversight by an Executive Steering Committee. We have been stated weekly process reviews that allow us to take advantage on best practices from our combined teams while also identifying and implanting external best practices. The repeatable integration process that we’re mapping out will be instrumental going forward as we continue to execute on our strategic growth pillar to drive toward our vision 2022 growth aspirations.

Through this disciplined approach, we’ve already achieved several key milestones with Novel. Our unified Nutrition commercial team came together as one at SupplySide West, the largest nutrition trade show of the year launching a joint booth and engaging with customers as a combined organization for the first time at the show I personally met with nearly every one of our large customers. These meetings validated a significant amount of credibility that Novel has in the market and highlighted for me the very positive response from our customers to the deal.

It is clear that both costumers and employees see the value in bringing Novel into the broader Innophos organization providing access to deeper resources for innovation and guided by a clearly defined vision to be a leading supplier of innovative, science backed ingredient solutions for the growing Food, Health and Nutrition market. It allows us to continue to build at our FHN platform, drive sustainable growth and advance toward our vision 2022 goals. We also continue to work towards the $15 million of identified cost and tax synergies that we previously identified and we remain encouraged by the potential for cross-selling opportunity.

With that I’ll now turn the call over to Han to review our Q3 financials and our outlook for the full year 2017. Han?

Han Kieftenbeld

Thank you, Kim Ann. Please turn to Slide 8. Before I discuss our financial results, I want to remind everyone that our adjusted EBITDA financial measure excludes stock-based compensation, currency translation and severance, fair value inventory adjustments and M&A related cost. Please refer to our press release, the appendix of today’s presentation and our SEC filings for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Now let me start with some highlights. As Kim Ann indicated we had a solid top and bottom line performance with earnings ahead of our expectations. We delivered year-on-year adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 79 basis points, despite a 1% decline in sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the total company grew to a very credible 19%, which compares to 17% adjusted EBITDA margin in quarters one and two of this year.

As the adjusted EBITDA bridge demonstrates, our continued focus on lowering input cost and tight cost controls delivered a $11 million of savings year-over-year, which combined with $1 million of savings from the second phase of our Operational Excellence program, more than offset the unfavorable $9 million impact from price erosion. This is consistent with the trends seen in prior quarters.

We delivered solid operating cash flow and free cash flow for the current quarter. Comparisons were down year-over-year due to significant working capital improvement in the prior year, when we significantly reduced average working capital as a percent of sales by 587 basis points. We had sustained our working capital around 22% of sales for multiple quarters now.

Now, let’s turn to Slide 9 to take a closer look at some of the quarter details. Sales on $184 million in the quarter were down 1% versus the prior year, with volumes up 3%, and selling prices down 4%. Our top line performance reflects the five week contribution from Novel Ingredients which more than offsets the demand impact cost by the natural disasters in the Caribbean and Mexico.

Gross margin continued at a steady 22% and improved 49 basis points year-over-year due to favorable input cost and the effects of pruning which were partly offset by unfavorable pricing and segment mix. The stable nature of our margins are significantly held by the GTSP tolling agreement that we implemented in December 2016, which has much reduced volatility in this regard.

Moving on to earnings on Slide 10. Net income was down $2 million or an unfavorable 15% versus the prior year. This was due to purchase accounting and M&A related expenses. Net income as a percent of sales was 6% in Q3, down 103 basis points year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million was up $1 million year-over-year and yielded a margin of 19%, as I mentioned just a moment ago. This was up 79 basis points compared with prior year. Operational Excellence initiatives continue to make a strong contribution with favorable input cost more than offsetting lower selling prices. The quarter also included an initial $1 million of manufacturing cost savings related to Phase 2 of our Operational Excellence program.

The increase in SG&A cost was primarily due to the addition of Novel Ingredients. The effect from FX was down to $1 million year-over-year due to a strengthen Mexican Peso versus the U.S. dollar.

Moving on to Slide 11. Food, Health and Nutrition sales of $98 million were up 5% versus the prior year, with an 8% improvement volumes held by the addition of Novel Ingredients. This was partially offset by a 3% decline in price, in line with our expectations primarily due to unfavorable customer mix from lower sales to health end markets.

FHN’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% was strong and in our expected range. Industrial Specialties sales of $68 million declined 4%, with margin improved 628 basis points to 21% due primarily to a lower input cost resulting from our Operational Excellence initiatives.

Other sales of $18 million were down 20% versus the prior year, primarily due to strength in commodity fertilizer in the prior year period. Other margins were 11% down from 15% for the same period last year, which was prior to answering into our tolling arrangement. As I mentioned, the other arrangement as moved without strengths in our margin profile which we saw in prior years.

Now turning to Slide 12. Net interest expense of $2 million in the third quarter was flat with the same period last year due to the higher debt levels and leverage offset by lower applicable margins benefiting from the cost effective credit facility that we implemented in December of last year. Our effective tax rate of 33% for the third quarter was inline with our expectations and compares to 31% for the same period last year due to prior year tax return true-ups.

Capital expenditures of $9 million in the quarter was up from the same quarter last year, reflecting the investments in the Geismar deep well, which remains on track for completion in 2017 and is running favorable to budget. Capital expenditure this quarter included approximately 40% for maintenance, 45% for growth related projects and 15% for the Geismar deep well investment. We paid $9 million in dividends during the quarter and our annual dividend rate of $1.92 per share is a 55% payout ratio of LTM free cash flow.

Finally in the third quarter, net debt increased to $262 million due primarily to the $125 million borrowed for the Novel acquisition, which was completed in August 2017. Accordingly our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 2.1 times, compares with 1.4 times in the same period last year. These metrics are consistent with what we’ve communicated during our last earning call when we discussed the normal transaction.

Now turning to Slide 13. Q3 GAAP diluted EPS was $0.58 down 15% from the same period in 2016 due to purchase accounting and M&A related expenses as noted earlier. On an adjusted diluted basis, Q3 EPS were $0.78 up $0.03 or 5% from the third quarter 2016, which was the strongest performance in 12 quarters due to strong underlying earnings performance held by sales mix and a favorable cost profile.

Moving to Slide 14. Q3 cash from operations was solid at $27 million, but lowered in the same period last year due to a large working capital improvement in the prior year period.

For the current quarter, average working capital improved by 14% or $24 million, year-over-year and represent a 21% of Q3 2017 annualized sales. Free cash flow of $19 million was primarily used to fund the dividend and $10 million of debt reduction.

Now turning to our outlook on Slide 15. We’re updating our 2017 guidance to reflect the contributions from Novel Ingredients, as well as currently industry dynamics and manufacturing actions that we plan to initiate in Q4. Most specifically, on a full year basis we continue to expect over market conditions and the competitive landscape to be similar to 2016. Demand impacts on the recent natural disasters which expected to carry into Q4 and is forecasted to have an unfavorable $3 million affect on sales for the full year.

In addition, Q4 is expected to reflect typical seasonality with lower sequential sales and unfavorable mix. We expect Novel Ingredients to contribute total sales of $35 million, which $25 forecast for Q4. We expect to deliver an additional $2 million of Phase 2 Operational Excellence savings in Q4 for a total of $3 million of savings from Phase 2 in 2017. As Kim Ann noted, the recent hurricanes have had an impact to near term were just savings.

In Q4, we have setting out of broader maintenance and supply chain optimization investment program to further announce our supply agility and cost base. This program, which will be pay through our 2018 supports our strategic priority to maintain our leadership position in the North American phosphate market.

As the first step, we are planning Mexico plant manufacturing stoppage in the fourth quarter, which will impact earnings by approximately $4 million due to maintenance expense, lower fixed cost absorption and higher cost externally sourced material. This is up from the $2.4 million we spent on maintenance stoppage in 2016.

Q4 2017 is forecast to show double digit sales and adjusted EBITD growth versus prior year and we expect a tax rate will remain at a normalized level of approximately 32% to 33% in the fourth quarter.

As a result of these factors, we are raising our 2017 revenue guidance and maintaining our adjusted EBITDA guidance with full forecasted to be broadly in line with 2016 actual results. And regard to uses of cash flow, we now expect 2017 capital expenditure to be near the lower end up to $35 million to $40 million range we indicated last quarter.

Our progress with our cost and performance initiatives as well as the progress we have made with the Novel Ingredients integration gives us confidence that we will deliver a strong Q4 performance to meet our guidance for the year.

With that I’ll turn the call back over to Kim Ann.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks Han. And now turning to Slide 16. Our vision 2022 strategic roadmap is based in our pursuit of two concurrent tracks. We’re growing our FHN platform to more deeply align with high growth attractive end markets where we also selectively defend our cash generative core phosphate portfolio. The progress we’re making in executing against our three strategic pillars is positioning in a faster success on both fronts in keeping us on track to achieve our vision 2020 goal.

The addition of Novel has enhanced the value we deliver to our customers and created a solid FHN platform that we can now build upon to drive revitalized growth and deliver enhance to shareholder value. The robust integration process that we now have in place will help support the successful close and integration of future strategic growth opportunities. And we continue to take important steps to position our core phosphate portfolio for success while remaining committed to our Operational and Commercial Excellence programs across the organization. This is an incredibly exciting time for Innophos, our employees, our costumers and our shareholders and we will forward to keeping you updated as we execute on our plan.

With that we’ll open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Brett Hundley with Vertical Group. Please proceed with your question.

Brett Hundley

Hey, good morning guys.

Kim Ann Mink

Hi Brett. How are you?

Han Kieftenbeld

Good morning, Brett.

Brett Hundley

I’m doing well. Thanks for asking. Han, my first question might be for you. I wanted to talk about legacy FHN performance and check some math with you. So essentially the volume mix that you guys reported for FHN was a plus 8.4, and if I back out Novel I get to – excuse me, I get to a minus 2.2 as far as growth/decline.

And then if I take the $2 million that you guys called out in your deck as far as negative impacts from weather. That gets me back to about even for the year, if I’m doing everything correctly. Okay. And so that’s slightly below what I was anticipating for your legacy FHN business, we didn’t have a ton of growth in there but it was slightly below on the volume side. And I could have been modeling it wrong. So I wanted to see how that performance kind of lined up with what you guys were anticipating both for the quarter and as you kind of look ahead.

Han Kieftenbeld

So first off, your math is correct. I mean, what we’ve said and what we’ve communicated is that a little lying the FHN platform is probably and it’s in the rounding, but it’s just a smidgen up volume like we had last quarter. So that was pleasing, because we also remember we were coming off kind of a streak of quarters where we saw volume declines, right? So what we said, that’s what we’ve talked about for the last couple of quarters is stabilization and that’s what we’ve seen actually in the second quarter and seen again in the third quarter on the underlying basis.

So if your question is, was that – we’re happy with that and was that in line with our expectation, yes it was. Now really the one thing singled it out that none of those [00:24:24] weather impact from the hurricanes and then we’ve quantified that. So that underlying, yes, absolutely we’re satisfied with what we’ve seen.

Brett Hundley

Okay. Thank you. And then basically on the Phase 2 op savings, it sounds like essentially $2 million is getting move from 2017 into 2018. Would it basically be your explanation that you guys would expect to capture that relatively quickly in the front part of 2018?

Kim Ann Mink

Yes. I’ll take that Brett. Just a couple of different things, initiating a program like the Phase 2 program we talked about is a big complex, it takes more time than we talked about around the Phase 1. It involves making changes to complicated processes, systems, organizational structure. We continue to remain extremely encouraged. But because we’ve experienced an impact in Q3 from lacking trucking equipment availability due to recent hurricane and that impact it a bit. So with that said, though we remain confident in our ability to achieve that $13 million of savings that we identified and we should do that in the first half of 2018. So yes, you’ll start to see as we move into 2018. We’ll capture what we did not get for this half.

Brett Hundley

Okay, in H1 of 2018.

Kim Ann Mink

Yes.

Brett Hundley

Okay. All right, wonderful. And then I just wanted to ask one more question now you have the floor [ph] Kim Ann, I thought it was really interesting to see what you guys were doing with the IMO, the Integration Management Office and we’re seeing that from other companies that we follow. I wanted to get some color from you on I guess three main questions, kind of the who part, so if you can give some added color on who is the part of that effort and secondly why. I wanted to talk a little bit about why you and your team sat down and thought that this was truly needed and maybe there were some learnings along side Novel or even some forward expectations. But I wanted to talk about the why part. And then just maybe give some added color lastly on the processes that are going in place as far as enabling you to execute on what your thoughts about which is the further evaluation of more strategic opportunities.

Kim Ann Mink

Sure, great question. I’m a firm believer of IMO that from my previous experience. And really from the previous experiences of all my executives that I’ve brought on board from three other companies we feel that’s best-in-class to do something like that.

With regard to WHO, yes, I actually named – we actually formed a PMO and IMO being part of that, and that is being led by Sally Wilson who was one of my Vice President actually in the finance organization to Han, she now reports directly to me and Sally has a great set of experiences coming from Rohm Haas and Dow and some other companies along the way where she is really participated in many of those areas within integration.

So we really feel we’ve got a great executive in charge. And this is her full time role, because this is part of our DNA now what we’re doing as far as strategic growth. So why, I think because of the experiences we bring to the table, we’ve seen how this works. We’ve also seen when you don’t have a disciplined and stringent integration process. We’ve also seen throughout our carriers and that how things can go arise, because the success of an acquisition, you can purchase something in that successful but we know so many of them fail due to a lack of integration.

And so it’s really learnings along our myriad of experiences over the last 30 years or so, you learn the hard way sometimes, Brett. And we want to do this successfully. And we also felt that this really sets up a blueprint for future acquisitions. And we’ll also be learning along the way as we implement this Integration Management Office and we’ll make sure we fine tune it every step of the way to be best in class.

With that said, Sally does has the IMO and she has project managers reporting to her and then we’ve got an Executive Steering Council that oversees that and we meet weekly to ensure that we’re progressing along the right path for our integration and making sure we hit on our synergies. So the steering council is myself, Han who you know is our CFO, Josh Horenstein, who is our Chief Legal Counsel, Mark Santangelo our Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, Engineering, Sherry Duff who is our CTO and CMO and Amy Hartzell who is our SVP of Supply Chain and Purchasing.

The way we set this up is we’ve got work streams for every key function, supply chain, technology, manufacturing and so forth. They are co-led a member heritage Innophos and a member from heritage Novel. Again, we won’t put plenty, it was three here taking the best of both. And we’re also looking for best-in-class, if we don’t feel like we have best in class we’re implementing that along the way. So we’re in our mojo and those teams are working furiously and it’s been really a great experience to do this.

Brett Hundley

That’s great color. Thanks Kim Ann.

Larry Solow

Great. Good morning guys.

Kim Ann Mink

Hi Larry.

Han Kieftenbeld

Good morning.

Larry Solow

Just a bunch of moving parts I think hope you sort of peel back the onion. Can you just help me sort of pass through the modest revision to guidance. So EBITDA essentially looks like revenue basically stayed the same that we add back Novel you have a little bit of weather impact. But outside of the impacts from the weather or the natural disaster that you call it – it’s looks like it’s similar number. Is that fair to say on the revenue side?

Han Kieftenbeld

If you look at the underlying business, so if you peel back – towards your question peel back Novel it’s couple – I would say a couple of percent lower in Q4 overall and obviously we have – I reference the sequential seasonality and that too right?

Larry Solow

Right, which has been changed, the seasonality have been changed and it’s just really the – it’s just the weather. And then on the EBITDA obviously that your guidance has been basically flat – obviously you have a benefit of Novel which based on sort of the historical margins I imagine that’s adding about $4 million EBITDA for this year plus or minus and then you are loosing that essentially that same $4 million on maintenance shutdown or I don’t know somewhere that was already built into your expectation. I’m just trying to trigger that out and then obviously you have a little bit of impact from weather, so I’m just trying to figure out what has actually is it base adjust – your Novel as about $4 million of supply demand and shut down and then lower input costs sort of offset the lower sales from natural disasters, is that an okay summary?

Han Kieftenbeld

Absolutely Larry, it was out of four pieces. So it’s actually not a complicated, but you head the right there. So between the seasonality piece, the weather impact, the turnaround, and then only upside be obviously the savings from OpEx too. So between the pluses and minuses that will make the delta.

Larry Solow

Go it. So all around, we’re basically about where we – not a major significant change one way the other, it seems like from your guidance.

Han Kieftenbeld

Correct.

Larry Solow

Got it. And then the maintenance supply chain optimization program obviously a little bit of an impact upfront. Is there something impact again as we look at into 2018 and then – what is the inevitable benefits you’re expect to get from this maybe not in the dollar amount, but maybe could just help – always qualify a little better?

Kim Ann Mink

Yes. Yes, I can comment on that Larry. Consistent with what we told you in April at our Investor Day. The plant maintenance and supply chain optimization program is really part of our strategic plan. To really make sure our phosphate business is healthy, right, and generated cash growth, so we can invest in the growing business. And to ensure we maintain our market leadership position in North America and position Innophos for targeted growth. We really felt and we mentioned that’s now been talking about this consistent with what we’ve said. But we really want to try to optimize our cost position even further with the strong focus on value chain positioning and our manufacturing footprint.

Now with Mark Santangelo, our SVP of Manufacturing joining us earlier in the year, we’re ready to do more of that. So these turnarounds have always been part how we operate in our manufacturing network, and we’re taking a much more overstep view to plant maintenance and supply chain optimization. And this plant maintenance is just the first step in a broader program that is going to be phase throughout 2018 and we determined we wanted to start that now in the fourth quarter.

So we will talk more about this in the fourth quarter, but we still – we’ll start to see earnings benefits late 2018 with the majority of benefits expected to take root in 2019, again we’ll update you along this away we’ll have more granularity, when we come out with our fourth quarter. But we do anticipate, I think this is very important, this is exciting to generate strong rates of returns. This is an important aspect of our strategic plan as we commented on in April.

Larry Solow

Okay, great. And then just last question, obviously your volumes have certainly stabilized through 2017 and hopefully can remain stable or even just to turn the corner at 2018 plus see a benefit acquisitions going forward. What about the pricing obviously there still some pressure this quarter – is it seems like you guys feel like we’re hopefully reaching a point there that things will start to stabilize. So can you sort of help us, I know I’m not giving any guidance for 2018, but just sort of how you see pricing trends from where we stand today going forward?

Kim Ann Mink

Yes, Larry, yes, we’re really starting to see stabilization in that and we should start to see that as we go into 2018. We’ve really worked very closely with our commercial organization to ensure that, working closely with our customers. I think going through contract seasons things looks very, very good. So all part of that commercial excellence that benefits we’re getting with the way we’ve now are looking at our customers and so forth. So yes, stabilization will be the word about around pricing for 2018.

Kim Ann Mink

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Michael Sison

Hey good morning, nice quarter.

Kim Ann Mink

Hi Mike, how are you?

Michael Sison

Good. In Industrial Specialties, EBTIDA margins and prices above 20% at least in the third quarter, can you maybe talk about some of the drivers for that year-over-year and then – is that the right level to think about longer term in terms of where you’d like to get that segment?

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes. So, let me start with the second part of your question first, and then come back to the first part of your question. So where do we see typically these margins, actually similar question was asked last quarter. We really see that in the – around the maintenance over 15% in that kind of range and that’s kind of where we’ve been this quarter, so does the expectation going forward. And we would be satisfied with that level. Obviously we’re always aim for a higher, but that’s just something that we’ve also kind of communicated during the April Investor Day.

Now if you – in terms of what happened in Q3, we particularly benefited from some of the product mix there, as well as the input cost, I would say out of our Mexican facility, and that’s what we see in manufacture itself in the Industrial Specialties. So I would say that the way that pick this quarter again next quarter I’m looking into 2018, we’re looking more around 15% range.

Michael Sison

Okay great. And then when you think about the incremental cost savings post the current one Kim Ann, I think you’ve talked about looking for other opportunities to lower costs there, any particular areas in the business or maybe regionally that that you can find in 2018?

Kim Ann Mink

Yes, Mike. When we talked about our Operational Excellence particularly around the supply chain and purchasing, right, we talked – we have already talked about Phase 1, we’re now in Phase 2, which is the $13 million, which will see for 2018. Beyond that is really and we talked about this at our Investor Day, beyond that is really continuous improvement. I’m a firm believer setting productivity target improvement for that area. So for past 2018 it’s really going to be more of that some percentage and we’ll lay that out probably in mid-2018 of what that looks like in 2019. So that’s really more of that continuous improvement, productivity and efficiency.

Now with that said, we are talking about some of the work we’re doing in manufacturing under Mark Santangelo and that’s really targeted at lowering our overall cost structure again for our phosphate portfolio, because again that generates great cash and we want to take that cash and reinvest in the business to have a larger FHN platform. We’ll be able to give you more granularity in Q4 around that, but that’s the other area of cost improvement if you will and efficiencies.

Michael Sison

Got it. And then in terms of acquisitions for the FHN segment. Are there certain chemical product lines or technologies that you’d like to add with the portfolio and maybe any color on what would be a good fit in terms of acquisitions and whether these would be more bolt-ons or are there another sizable addition to go after?

Kim Ann Mink

Yes. Our pipeline remains very active. And I know we’ve been talking with all of you for quite sometime now about the very healthy acquisition pipeline we’re looking at, and we continue to evaluate target acquisition that build on the Novel acquisition and further strengthen the FHN’s platform. And it really switch strengthen our capabilities and our product portfolio and then our presence in these high growth market.

So we are continuing to evaluate M&A, and we delver bolt-on or be more meaningful in size. So we are considering those opportunities and that’s consistent with what I said. Right now, we’re not going to comment on specific product lines, but you can imagine they would be complimentary if you will to the Novel Ingredient acquisition.

Michael Sison

Right. And then just the quick one on third quarter you had $11 million in terms of the plus from more input costs, is that going to be – you’re going to have a similar positive in the fourth quarter?

Han Kieftenbeld

Well, the fourth quarter, I mean we’re obviously getting to a point where the year-over-year costs are starting to dial in. We still continue to extract a good size comp, but if you look at it sequentially obviously we commented on Phase 2 specifically Mike, and as what we talked about in both the PR and the comments that we just made. So that you can dial in. But the year-over-year comp still Q4, yes, you’ll have it, but as we had into the first quarter of 2018 somewhat that will disappear from a year-over-year perspective.

Michael Sison

Okay, great. Thank you.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks Mike.

Operator

Thank you. I’d like to turn the call back to Kim Ann for closing comments.

Kim Ann Mink

Thank you for joining us today. And we look forward to keeping you updated in our progress. Have a great day.

