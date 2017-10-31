Guyana Goldfields' (GUYFF) CEO Scott Caldwell on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCPK:GUYFF) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Jacqueline Wagenaar

Thanks, Dan. Welcome and thank you everyone for joining our Q3 2017 financial and operating results call. On the line with me today is Scott Caldwell, President and CEO; and Paul Murphy, Executive Vice President and CFO. They will review results, and following this will be available to answer any questions at the end of the call. This mornings release is available for viewing on the Company's website under the Investors Tab.

Please note that certain statements made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied. For more information, we refer you to the detailed cautionary note within today’s release. Please note that all dollar amounts mentioned in this call are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Caldwell

Thank you, Jacqueline and thank you to everybody who joined us this morning on the call. Good quarter, happy to report that the operation is back on track, generating positive cash flow. All metrics looked very good for the quarter. Health, safety and environmental performance continues to be outstanding. Production is right as we thought it would be right around 41,000 ounces of gold produced.

Costs are trending down, our cost savings initiatives, owner-operated equipment et cetera are starting to kick-in. After several months of battling we've got that really working well now.

And September was an outstanding month, you know, producing nearly 19,000 ounces of gold, very, very good cash cost and I think that trend is going to continue on into the fourth quarter and you can see from our production numbers that we released on October, it looks pretty good for the quarter.

So we're on track to hit our guidance, the lower end of our guidance and costs are trending in the right direction. The mines performing well, the mills running well, recoveries going in the right direction averaging 90% in the quarter and it's going to be close to 91, 92 it looks like for the Q2 - for the fourth quarter.

So our carbon region activities are taking place. The expansion is on track, on budget, on track. We completed the Phase 1 expansion completed next quarter i.e., in first quarter of 2018. Bottom-line, great quarter, we're proud of what the teams done out there.

And with that, I'll hand it over to Paul and he will talk a little bit about the financials.

Paul Murphy

Sure. Thank you, Scott. The quarter was pretty much as expected, but I guess the thing to note on it is, it's 18% higher on production from the prior quarter of 2016 and we're actually up 37% if you look at the second quarter results, which of course is - you know, we were trying to unexpectedly hit in that period.

We have the lowest strip ratio of 2017 in the third quarter. We had the highest head grade in the third quarter and we had the best recovery in the third quarter. And you know, we’ve all year along we've guided - giving guidance to the fourth quarter being our strongest quarter and we expect that trend to continue both in terms of the grade, a lower strip ratio in the fourth quarter and focused on cost, as well we’ll be working on our working capital balances.

Our payables have been very low this year so far. We're working on our credit terms and we’re also working on bringing down our inventory balances.

I think that's about all I can say. The quarter was as expected and the fourth quarter should be much better.

Scott Caldwell

Thanks, Paul. And I guess, with that, I mean, before we turn it over to questions. I am happy to also report that we are - we have begun drilling on both Wynamu and Iroma. We're excited about what the potential of both of those targets are, and we hope to have some drill results out later this quarter Q4. But we just got the drills turning there and we're pretty excited about what that opportunity.

With that, I'll hand it over for some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Andrew Breichmanas with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Andrew Breichmanas

Thanks. Good morning. Just to following-up on the last time you mentioned Scott about the exploration programs. Can you talk a little bit more about heading into next year, what you're expecting to see from the programs? And how we could see them scale up, maybe over the next, I know, 6 months or so, how drill programs proceed given the rainy seasons and things like that? And sort of what to expect in terms of news flow over and in the next couple of quarters or so?

Scott Caldwell

Sure. And as I mentioned, we're presently drilling on Wynamu and Iroma. Iroma is about 15 kilometres north of the mine site of the mill and Wynamu is probably about 30 or 40 kilometres, its very near Sulphur Rose, away from the site.

But both programs have one drill - drilling now. We'll drill with around one program, weight on assays and then continue. So hopefully the first phase will be completed in the next several weeks. We get the assays back and then we move forward.

We have five drills on site. We do not own them, but two are active and three are at the mine site. We also are going to begin near mine or what we’re calling Brownfield’s exploration and that exploration will continue through the rainy season. The outside activities depending on the access you know, we may or may not continue to drill through the rainy season.

So the idea would be to keep two to three drills running and continue with the drill results and obviously if we have some success we could put up to five drills, with five drills available we could ramp up to about five drills.

So it's kind of a phased approach as most exploration efforts are. It's difficult to access. You’ve been there. You’ve seen the access the access through the train. So it would be difficult to have you know, 15 drill rigs running, although and when Rory's Knoll was in its full drill out, there was far more than five running.

But it's - so we're going to be a modest program, advance it in a very scientific logical approach. We're excited about the potential. We’ll stay tune and hopefully we’ll have some drill results, some assay drills wells here in the next few weeks.

Andrew Breichmanas

Great. And I guess, second question is just on the expansion. Can you maybe provide a little bit more detail on what - what's remaining over the next few months? Are there any sort of tie-ins or anything that need to be completed in Q1 that have potential to affect anything? And how do you see the tonnage ramping up through the first half of next year?

Scott Caldwell

Sure. The mill right now is running, as you saw in Q2 is running about 6200 and we expect that tonnage to be north of 60 to sometimes close to 8000 and when we're feeding some saprolite. The mill was designed for hard rock and so we’ll do over 6000 tonnes a day of hard rock.

But back to the progress, we're about just under 40% complete. All of the civils is done. The tanks are being erected right now. The contractors on site had a schedule with the tank erection. The last tank to be erected will be the thickener itself.

But he is working on the leach tanks, basically piping a mechanical, 100% design is completed, all the engineering is completed. Essentially the procurement is complete as well. All of the goods are not on site.

Critical path is the thickener drive and the drives for the - for the agitators for the leach tanks. But on track, on schedule, while we’ll be commissioning next quarter and should have it up and running to full capacity early in the second quarter, which has always been our target budget.

Looks like it will be slightly under the $21 million budget, but not by much. Productivity is a little bit better than - quite a bit better than what we assumed in the initial analysis, as far as the manpower loading, so it's about half of what we thought we would need to build it. So all in all going very well.

Andrew Breichmanas

Okay, thanks. And I guess, the last question is just on some of the cost savings that I guess, you've seen and you're expecting going forward is obviously been a significant amount infested in the first 9 months.

But in terms of what you're expecting, have you - have you already started to see any of those, those cost savings come through in Q4? And sort of directionally, I mean, could you maybe put any sort of more numbers around what we might expect sort of going forward on an ongoing basis?

Scott Caldwell

Yeah, I think that you know, first on the – on what the initiatives are, they are measurable. We've been talking about them. But a big one for example is we were having to rent last ore drills because of the late delivery of our drills and we had problems commissioning them, but our blast ore drills are now running and so the rental drills are - although they are still at site we're not using them.

So that's a significant savings of - right around the delta is about US600,000 a month, for us that’s a lot of money. We're using a 100% bulk emulsions now with ANFO and so no stick powder and that's another very, very large savings. We've - and this is where this thickener and the leach tanks will help us.

But we've made great strides in our cyanide detoxification system by optimizing it, so meeting all the required environmental standards of course, but reducing our reagents. But I think you're going to see costs you know, in the fourth quarter lower than or very similar to the cost that we saw in September. And so – and we did break those costs out in the press release.

So significant reduction in costs and probably another major aspect is our strip ratio for the latter part of the year in particular Q4 is quite a bit less, and so there's less waste tonnes being mined.

So if you were to think about September meet or beat the September cost that's kind of what we're looking at for the fourth quarter. We will meet our guidance – the higher end of guidance on our operating costs for the year. So obviously it’s going to have to be pretty strong quarter.

Andrew Breichmanas

Great, Paul. Thanks very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of John Tumazos with John Tumazos Very Independent Research. Please go ahead.

John Tumazos

Thank you. Looking forward and looking back, I guess, the stock has been as high as US$6, US$7, US$8 and may be a target toward those values might be earning US$0.25 and last year it's $0.16 in the share with a good fourth quarter maybe $0.12 as part of the way there.

In terms of building up the earnings to build up the continued appreciation of the stock, do you expect there to be bigger contributions to grow the earnings from the gold price or more tonnes above the 8 million ton mill expansion or a higher future grade.

And how will you mitigate the tendency for stripping ratios to rise and more basement hard rock and potentially underground mining and higher costs, as the life of the mine increases?

And also on the cost front to your credit, administrative cost, exploration cost, depreciation interest are very small and maybe those corporate overheads are going to rise over time with regional exploration or other programs?

Scott Caldwell

I'll try to answer some of those questions John and then Paul here is as well. I'll start with the last exploration spending will increase, but we do not have a large, obviously, if we're successful we could find ways to spend more and increase that spending. But we're targeting about 6 for an entire year, so next year about $6 million for exploration program that's our plan to spend. So it's a modest program.

Corporate G&A will always be low. We have - at a very strong asset, a great mine and beyond, but we have one mine, so our corporate G&A will always be – will always be below. Obviously if we're successful and find some more mines, we had to increase our corporate G&A spend, i.e., when we would.

If you look at the strip ratio for the site, it does go up for the next couple of years. We have – our stripping ratio goes up and then it drops right off. Some real good news on that front, we have soak stability experts working on that. It looks like we are able to steepen our slopes and that will reflect in our strip ratio coming down overall. But we will be mining more waste tonnes in 2018 and ‘19 than we did in previous years.

As far as the hard rock goes, the majority of our feed of the 6200 tonnes a day that we said in Q3 was hard rock, September as well and bulk of the feed, many, many weeks, days where it's 100% hard rock and we're seeing the mill perform 56, 5800 tonnes, 6000 plus for hard rock. So it's in our cost, the cost of mining and knowing hard rock, so I don't anticipate that to change much. So I don't know if I answered your questions there or not, a lot of them there. But all in all…

John Tumazos

I am just trying to see mechanically the roadmap to more earnings to get more stock price?

Scott Caldwell

And part of that John is you know, mine our reserve grade which we have not been doing in the first couple of quarters. And then the other bigger issue is the volumes of production, because a lot of our costs are pretty static in terms of money in the camp and if we can ramp up production to 200 or more thousands ounces a year that's going to have a tremendous effect on cost. But strip ratio longer term is going to go up.

Paul Murphy

Yeah. And so it's - it really is the divisor. We - you know, I wish I could influence the gold price, but obviously this is – its something we don't spend a lot of time worrying about. We focus on the things we can control. But as Tom pointed out you know, if we can get over 200,000 ounces which is our target is to get a nice level playing field of 200,000 plus for 10 years or so, it really should improve our earnings and cash flow.

John Tumazos

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Trevor Turnbull with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Trevor Turnbull

Yeah. Congratulations, Scott, that was - certainly Q4 looks like its setting up to be nice, based on what you've got in October and so forth. And you've been running the mill well above kind of that 5,600 level. I'm wondering as you go through the Phase I expansion, with the leech tanks and thickener, are you looking to gain not just throughput because you've already started to get up a bit of the throughput above nameplate. But you're looking to get some recovery benefits from that Phase I implementation?

Scott Caldwell

Absolutely. And whether it be saprolite or hard rock we think we're going to see at least 1% if not 2%. So let's just say if we're sitting at 90, which we were in Q3 a year from now with the same head grades, we should see 92 or so. So we're going to see improvement recovery and a further reduction in reagent consumption, in particular of the detox system with the additional leach tanks. So the recovery will – our cyanide, our residual cyanide in the final tanks before we go to the detox will be not at 75 PPM – PPB, but it will be like a five.

And so we’ll have a much lower reagent consumption on the tail end. So there is an operating cost savings on reagents and an improvement recovery. So we're excited about what it's going to do for us. And then the final thing is as with the thickener there it really help with our density control and that will also help our recovery.

So you know, it's a recovery/throughput enhancement and then eventually you add some crushing or grinding and then you can take it up to 8000 tonnes a day or grow it.

Trevor Turnbull

Okay. And then switching gears over to exploration. Going back, I thought one of the things you're going to be able to get to drills to this year was, I think, Sulphur Rose. And I thought that you're waiting on assays for that. Did you ever get any results back from Sulphur Rose?

Scott Caldwell

We haven't received all the results. We are not actively drilling there, but when we do have those - the final results. We've had samples turnaround time. I think the whole industry is kind of experiencing right now, it’s a bit extended. We are not running the exploration samples in our assay lab at the mine and we send them off-site. But when we do give results, we will talk about that.

And Sulphur Rose, as well as Wynamu and of course, Iroma. We're drilling on the other two and pretty excited - my personal favourite is Iroma because it’s never been drilled before and or mined by RC [ph] miners. So we're kind of excited about what that might reveal and it’s close to the mine.

Trevor Turnbull

Right. And speaking of closer to the mine, you still got Brownfield’s program, used to talk about a number of targets. But a couple of them seemed like they've kind of dropped off the schedule in terms of getting mentioned, one, Powis Hill and the other is Gold Creek and I apologize because I think I probably asked this before. But what's the status of those relative to the other Brownfield targets you're still chasing?

Scott Caldwell

Yeah, we've moved, we've - we're looking at other targets that we think have more potential, i.e., immediately adjacent to. So sort of we're basically ranking exercises and we're excited about a zone that's very near the mine called the wetting zone that we're going to have - started to look at that and we're also excited about Swamp Vein, which is right immediately, I don't know if you remember, Trevor, what that batch or the aggregate plant was. It just on the other side of that off the hill.

So we've kind of just you know, looked at the data and said you know these targets have higher potential and then you know, like a Powis Hill probably get added back on to the list. But we are going to get a drill turning on the near mine stuff.

Not - this would be resource. It's not a current resource. So all this Brownfield’s exploration we're not talking delineation drilling for ore control or that kind of stuff, we're talking through Brownfield’s exploration outside of the current resource.

Trevor Turnbull

Okay. And then just one final kind of question for Paul. You mentioned the inventory build up. So trying to get that reduced in Q4, that should get you back to a point where you're putting cash back on the balance sheet?

Paul Murphy

Yeah. And we want to focus on improving as much as we possibly can. You know, it's interesting to note in September we added $10 million in cash to balance sheet and that's net, after paying back the $5 million in debt.

So you know, it's capable of generating a very strong cash flow. But in the quarter a lot of it was consumed by a build up in inventory without a concurrent build up and payouts.

Trevor Turnbull

Yeah. That's what it looked like. Okay. Thanks, guys.

Scott Caldwell

Thanks, Trevor.

Operator

And we have no further questions in the telephone queue at this time.

Scott Caldwell

Well, Caldwell again here. First I'd like to thank you all for joining us on this call and spend a few minutes with us this morning. As you can see, we're excited about the quarter we had. It was a solid quarter. As Paul just mentioned, we're generating cash or cash flow machine is back running on all the cylinders here and we're looking forward to Q4 being an even stronger quarter and a strong finish to the year and then moving into 2018 with another strong quarter, and start to string them together back to back.

The - all of the metrics, health, safety, environment, mill recovery everything is been trending in the right direction. We're really excited about the targets that have been identified by – on both Brownfield’s and Greenfield’s, realized we had to drill them and demonstrate that they're viable. We're excited about starting to get these programs moving and I’ll be talking about those later in the quarter or maybe before the end of the year. Well have a lot of news. Who knows? We'll see it unravel. But anyway, things are going well. Thank you for joining us on the call and as always if you want to talk some more, Jacqueline and I are always available. Thanks much.

Operator

Thank you to everyone for attending today. This will conclude today's call and you may now disconnect.

