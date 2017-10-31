HDFC Bank: New Catalyst On The Horizon

However, the financial injection is likely to be a significant catalyst for private banks as well.

Investment thesis update no. 2

Even though shares of HDFC Bank (HDB) have gained over 50 percent since the begging of the year, I believe the company is still at the early beginning of its growth phase. As I described in one of my previous articles, India still has a large number of people who are unbanked and are not likely to be served overnight. Coupled with the recently announced government's plan to recapitalize the financial industry, HDFC Bank is on track for continued growth.

Private vs. Public

Before diving into the details of the new recapitalization plan, let's start with an important distinction. As of the first half of 2016, almost 90 percent of the system's bad loans belonged to state-owned banks, causing a considerable worry to the Indian government. While most public banks reported downturns in their profitability over the past years, some private banks such as Yes Bank (OTC:OTC:YYBKY), Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank managed to grow their net profits roughly by 20-30 percent a year. Measured by gross ratio of non-performing assets [NPA], the difference between state-owned banks and private sector banks' quality of assets is also obvious. Last year, this key metric was close to 11 percent for the eighteen major state-owned banks and approximately 3 percent for the six largest private sector banks as illustrated in the output below.

NPA ratio of public and private banks/Source: livemint.com

Recapitalization - A game changer

On Tuesday last week, India's officials announced a massive bank recapitalization measure aimed to alleviate the country's bad loans issues. Over the next two years, the government plans to pump in 2.11 trillion rupees (approximately $32 billion) into public sector banks to support money flow, loosen credit conditions and boost investments. The proposed financial injection represents roughly 1.3 percent of the country's gross domestic product and will be financed partly by bond issuance (65 percent) and partly by financial institutions' own capital-raising efforts (35 percent). Although the recapitalization is focused on state-owned banks, one can expect that it will also have a positive indirect impact on the private sector.

HDFC - The best pick in India's financial industry

Indisputably, HDFC Bank belongs to the best picks in India's financial industry. Not only the bank has one of the highest asset quality as measured by gross NPA ratio (1.05% - 2017), but it also has one of the lowest deposit costs in the industry (5.3% - 2017). Amid the recent weakness in the financial sector, the bank's high net interest margin remained relatively stable as can be seen in the output below. This testifies superior overall portfolio quality and strong health of the financial institution.

Source: Investor presentation

Valuation

Based on Peter Lynch's earnings line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized return of 29 percent, the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, HDFC's shares seem to be currently significantly undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with 30 percent adjusted operating earnings growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of FY2023 is forecasted to reach $379.4 USD, which implies more than 33.5 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

The bottom line

To sum up, HDFC Bank presents an exceptional opportunity for all long-term investors. Compared to the developed world, the bank operates in a rapidly growing market in which it is still gaining market share. The bank's strong network across urban and rural areas is an invaluable competitive advantage making the company one of the key players in India's financial sector with many years of growth ahead.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.