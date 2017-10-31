Westmoreland Coal's (WLB) CEO Kevin Paprzycki on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Westmoreland Coal Co (NASDAQ:WLB)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

October 31, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jennifer Almquist - IR

Kevin Paprzycki - CEO

Gary Kohn - CFO

Analysts

Nate Martin - Seaport Global

Howard Blum - UBS

David Troyer - Seaport

David Gagliano - BMO

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Westmoreland Coal Company Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all telephone participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today and a replay will be available as soon as practical on the Investor portion of the Company’s website.

I will now like to turn the call over to Jennifer Almquist, Investor Relations.

Jennifer Almquist

Thanks Christina. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining the call. On the call today are Kevin Paprzycki, our Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Kohn, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before Kevin and Gary’s prepared comments and the question-and-answer session, please let me remind you that statements on this call regarding Westmoreland’s expected future performance and conditions constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings as filed with the SEC.

We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Also, during today’s call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release we published this morning.

In addition, we have posted a presentation to accompany today's prepared remarks in the Investor Relations section of Westmoreland's website, www.westmoreland.com.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Paprzycki

Thanks, Jen. Good morning, everyone. Today's call will follow our usual routine. I'll start off with a brief overview of the quarter and give an update on our strategic initiatives. I'll also share some thoughts on how we're looking at the business and the overall markets. Gary will then walk you through our results and outlook in more detail.

We delivered solid results in the third quarter in line with our expectations. Year-over-year results reflect the actions we've taken to strengthen the business including contract extensions and the accelerated collection at Genesee. Despite mild summer weather, we remain on track to achieve our full year guidance. During the third quarter and especially in the last several weeks, we made significant progress on our strategic initiatives.

First, we completed our ROVA process, fully resolving one of our non-core assets. Earlier this month, we successfully closed the asset sale and exited the related power supply contracts with BP and Dominion. These actions yielded $17 million in cash incremental to our free cash flow guidance.

Second, we continued to advance our capital structure optimization. Our team, comprised of our finance committee, our recently appointed Chief Investment Officer, Jeff Stein, and our Advisors, continues to make collaborative progress in discussions with our lenders. We're progressing diligently down the path of strengthening our balance sheet and providing greater financial flexibility.

Third, over the past year and a half, we've had great success integrating our acquisitions and streamlining the organization through our One Westmoreland initiative. We've created a leaner corporate structure through a shared services approach, driven key supply chain and working capital improvement and reduced our operational cost structures. To build on that success, we formed a Board level operations committee and have recently engaged process improvement professionals. Together, we're working to identify additional opportunities to drive free cash flow and create shareholder value.

Lastly, we made key internal adjustments to our leadership team and named Joe Micheletti as our new Chief Operating Officer. Joe has been highly influential at Westmoreland. He has driven world-class safety initiatives, created efficient and cost effective mine plans and overachieved on acquisition performance over the last several years. I want to congratulate Joe on this well deserved promotion.

During the quarter, we made additional progress on our Coal Valley resolution. We're disappointed in the time of taking but negotiations are ongoing and we remain optimistic. In the meantime, we continue to run the mine efficiently and expect to recover some of our first half cash losses. The negotiations around Coal Valley and the resolution of ROVA have taken a phenomenal amount of effort from the team here at Westmoreland. I want to take a moment to thank them for their resolve this year.

Taking a step back and looking at the business as a whole, I remain confident in the resilience of our operations. Over the last several months, we've continued to visit customers to understand both where they're headed and how Westmoreland could best support them. As a result of these visits, we have even greater confidence in our long-term outlook.

In the U.S., we are optimistic about contract renewals and the longevity of our mine operations. However, we are seeing our customers regulatory planning and approval process taking longer than is historically has.

In Canada, many of our customers are still evaluating their options with respect to government pressures. Our mine mouth transportation advantage model differentiates us from our peers. Just like in the U.S., we also have confidence in our Canadian contracts which are designed to protect our volumes, cash flows and capital investments. Also, most of our Canadian business is in Saskatchewan where the government has consistently articulated the importance of coal in their long-term energy plans.

Our largest Canadian mine also serves the plant with full carbon capture technology. It’s also important to note that like our Jewett operation, most of our contracts provide for solid cash flow streams beyond the end of mining as we perform high margin reclamation work. This is an attribute of our model that is often overlooked. For these reasons, we have a high degree of confidence in our business model for the long-term.

In summary, the third quarter came out right where we thought which puts us back on the path for delivering a strong second half. We made meaningful progress during the quarter on our strategic initiatives, which will drive significant cash flow and EBITDA generation in the fourth quarter. Our team has been tireless in their dedication to bringing our strategic initiatives to completion. As we continue to execute in the short-term on these value generating catalyst, we strengthen our business and position our operations to run for the long-term.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Gary.

Gary Kohn

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning everybody. We operated well in the third quarter generating adjusted EBITDA of $63 million. With this result, we were on track to achieve our full year guidance. When comparing the third quarter of the last years, the decrease in EBITDA was driven by several factors, most notably the steps we took to improve the business.

First, we accelerated into the first quarter, the collection of all the financing income and cash flow from the capital power and loan receivable. This represents a $2.9 million change to the year-over-year comparison for consolidated and Canada EBITDA this quarter.

Second, we announced last quarter two key contract renewals, one at Kemmerer and the other at Colstrip. While the Colstrip renewal effected year-over-year EBITDA by $2.5 million, the extension added additional years of EBITDA and cash flow from the units 1 and 2 and created an improved path for the ongoing discussions with the other larger Colstrip units.

Third, energy demand and our results in Ohio continue to be pressured this quarter. The remaining story for the quarter is straightforward. We operated well across our portfolio of mines and we performed well on the solid margin reclamation work we are doing at Jewett. We did however continue to see some lingering pressure on our results from two Canadian operations, Coal Valley and Estevan. Estevan is round at the corner and Coal Valley is set to recover some of its losses while the sale is pending.

We finish the quarter with $44 million of cash on hand. This is after making $45 million in principle reductions and $90 million in capital lease payments during the first nine months of the year. The cash was in three buckets, $22 million with the DMLP, $17 million was at San Juan and $5 million was at the parent where we also had $17 million of revolver availability at the end of the quarter. As of Friday, total liquidity the parent to loan was nearly $55 million inclusive of the ROVA cash receipts and related release of letters of credit.

Our net debt was $1 billion at quarter end. Of this, $753 million is parent and San Juan net debt and $304 million is MLP net debt. We generated $46 million of free cash flow through nine months with our expected highest cash flow quarter being the fourth. This included cash uses of $81 million for interest and $33 million for reclamation. It also included a working capital use of $5 million. We expect full year working capital to be positive.

Turning to the outlook for 2017, we expect full year adjusted EBITDA towards the higher end of our range. We will have a $10 million non-cash EBITDA benefit from the ROVA sale. The sale led to an acceleration of differed revenue recognition in the fourth quarter. Excluding this, we're on track to hit the middle of our 250 to 270 million EBITDA range.

We expect to generate between $115 million and $140 million of free cash flow in 2017. Importantly, this free cash flow guidance range does not include the $17 million in cash inflows from the ROVA transaction. Of which $5 million resulted from the asset sale and the remaining $12 million is from the return of the cash collateral related to the ROVA power purchase derivatives.

As a reminder, our free cash flow definition does not include cash collateral changes and proceeds from assets sales. So, these amounts are additive to the free cash flow guidance. The fourth quarter is our seasonally strongest quarter of the year. As a reminder regarding this fourth quarter year-over-year comparisons, last year's fourth quarter was a record quarter and included $5 million of EBITDA and cash flow from the loan and lease receivable which we will not have in this year's fourth quarter. This year's fourth quarter will also reflect the pricing changes for the contract extension at Colstrip and the differed revenue at Kemmerer.

We continue to believe in the long-term value potential for the Westmoreland. The steps Kevin mentioned that if we take into further streamline and fortify the business are beginning to yield our results. Our commitment to exceeding on our value creating catalyst that set us up for strong fourth quarter cash generation, we look forward to further updating you on our progress in the months ahead.

Operator, we're ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Mark Levin with Seaport Global. Please proceed with your question.

Nate Martin

It's actually Nate Martin on for Mark, how you’re all doing?

Kevin Paprzycki

Good morning, we're doing well.

Nate Martin

Good, good. First question I had actually going back to last quarter's call and previously as well you guys had an outlook of EBITDA around 200 million in 2018. Just wanted to kind of revisit that and see if there're any additional puts and takes there. I know when previously mentioned interest of 90 to 95 in CapEx about a $1.25 a ton, anything new there to speak off?

Gary Kohn

We are obviously going through the budget process now, as we work through that we'll provide full year 2018 guidance with all the applicable details and ingredients, when we do our fourth quarter call. I think the things that we've more clarity around certainly the renewals at Kemmerer and Colstrip one and two. And just thinking it through on a high level obviously capital power, the payment doesn't reoccur and that's now kind of $2 million to $3 million annual run rate. We've the step down in San Juan. On the plus side, we're eliminating the drag of ROVA and Coal Valley.

So I think we've a good sense of where we're headed. I think relative to CapEx I think it's at a $1.25. We've typically set around the $1.50 kind of as a blended average per ton CapEx number. We've currently been below that for a number of years and again just good maintenance practices, good use of inventory in spare parts, we continue to manage that well. So, again it could be lumpy, but I would expect 2018 to be not much or substantially different from 2017 what we're seeing this year.

Nate Martin

And just for clarification, Gary. What do you not expect of any much different in '18 versus '17?

Gary Kohn

The capital expenditure piece specifically. And again, we're through the details now, yes.

Nate Martin

Got it. Because I think previously you said a $1 to $1.50. I was just using that mid 1.25. So you think traditionally maybe even more towards the high end of the $1.50 there. And then you did mention obviously the Colstrip One and Two, any update on Colstrip Three and Four there, any timing, anything you can provide color there?

Gary Kohn

Yes, we're pretty optimistic as those negotiations go from a term sheet in the final documentation. I think we work through building with customers. We understand what they like. And I think here just as they work through their planning process, I would expect that to be renewed in the next probably six months, probably sometime early in 2018. But that's an operation, we're definitely optimistic both about the renewal as well as the longevity.

Nate Martin

Just to follow up on that, Kevin. Are there any contracts out there that you guys are maybe more concerned on? I mean I know you had some prepared remarks about your Canadian operations, how much of it is from Saskatchewan and including one of your largest mines with the full carbon capture, but any contracts out there that you maybe -- just maybe some slight concern on renewal?

Kevin Paprzycki

No, no, absolutely no. We've gotten out this quarter as we always do kind of in the middle of the year, really made an effort to touch base with all of our customers and we feel optimistic about all of the key renewals. So, San Juan is going to step down this year. It's going to run through 2022. All the rest of these contracts are key contracts we believe are going to step down -- sorry, are going to be extended and run through the end of their productive life. So, we feel pretty optimistic again about the renewals and about -- probably even more optimistic about the longevity here of our operations.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Howard Blum with UBS. Please proceed with your question.

Howard Blum

Good morning. I’m just sort of looking at obviously market caps have come down a lot with the prices of parent and the MLP, but I am just curious looking at the MLP, it’s got a market cap of approximately $4 million and there must be significant cost to maintaining it as an independent company. And I wonder what the strategic reason is where to continue that separation as you were the substantial holder of the MLP anyway?

Gary Kohn

Yes, good morning, Howard. This is Gary. It's interesting. A couple of year and year and a half to go in some of the other companies with MLPs were looking at flattening those and bringing the MLPs back to the parent. They were articulating opportunities to save significant cost. In other our case, the way we run the MLP and supported from the back office perspective, we did not have that kind of opportunity. I think we’ve said historically that literally, if you folded it in, you would save -- we would have the potential to save $100 million, listing fees, some other back office, but we really run it pretty efficiently.

So from a cost saving perspective really not a lot of benefit to fold it in, and that it I just -- as I think through kind of the capital structure initiatives in the refi some of the things we're talking about with our advisors be limited to my comments, but obviously leaving as many options open as possible at this point as discussions are underway is the right approach.

Kevin Paprzycki

Howard, as you see a lot of other MLPs have gotten folded into parent structures, you’re seeing some pretty massive overhead numbers in terms of savings out there. And I just want to pay complement to our financial team from top to bottom because they’ve run efficiently. They’ve done a great job of minimizing the expense. There is a little bit there, but I think it’s a credit to our team and how they’ve run this that you wouldn’t see the type of numbers that you’ve seen in other MLP foldings.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of David Troyer with Seaport. Please proceed with your question.

David Troyer

Good morning. Kevin, I assumed to recall not too recently or not too long ago, you had mentioned that you -- I don't want to put words in your mouth, but you regretted or you lamented not having bought back bonds in the open market in, say, the summer of 2016 when they were maybe high 60s to low 70s. Bonds are there again maybe then a little bit lower than that. So, I was wondering, if there is any plan or what your thoughts were around bond buybacks open market?

Kevin Paprzycki

Yes. Thanks, David. We still see our initial value creation focus here for Westmoreland is de-levering, and we’re watching the bond prices and we look greatly forward here to getting in the market and taking advantages of that trends downwards. That said, our capital market focus here is an iterative one. And we’re focused right now on the MLP. We’ll focus right now on San Juan debt and as we get through those key steps that we’re going to focus overall on our capital structure. So -- but we've also suffered from sort of bad timing here because we had a fantastic fourth quarter of 2016. And if your recall, we’ve generated free cash flow well an excess of our guidance.

And as we did that unfortunately our bonds traded up in price and we were unable to kind act on that discount really take advantage of it, but this year as we've gone through the operational structural, the operational challenges that we've seen in the first half, between weather, equipment issues, that’s brought us to a significant result level that's well below our plan to cash generation. And so, we're not able to take advantage of that at the parent either, right now. But our focus right now is overall on delivering, but it’s near to process, focusing on the MLP and the San Juan debt here this year in '16. But we look forward to getting out and looking at various ways so we can get that debt down.

David Troyer

Okay, thank you. Then on the San Juan, fairly considerable cash balance there at $17 million I believe Gary said. Are there -- I mean there is obviously an amortization schedule there on paying down the debt, are there prepayment penalties if you exceed the amortization or what -- why is there such a large balance there and not a more rapid pay down?

Gary Kohn

Yes, this is Garry. 17 million is the correct number of the cash at the end of the quarter. Apart of the cash sits in an operating account. So we’re funding -- kind of free funding this following month's capital on operating expenses. The loan the way it was established obviously was kind of the classic bridge loan and we've talked about the incentive to get us to refi that. And the other side is there are no prepayment penalties or issues. So we will continue to balance the rate at which we amortize that loan relative to keeping a reasonable cash reserve on hand.

But clearly as we -- Kevin said, we think about delivering in the amount of debt we been able to take down for full year 2017, we will pay that note that about by about $30 million or $35 million that we're finishing the year right now about $50 million or $55 million. So, leverage is obviously the lowest across our structure at San Juan and part of our iterative process is to work through that loan in a different structure, as we work here towards the end of 2017.

And David, it's also worth mentioning that the operational challenge is here that we saw in the first half, all happened to fall under the parent structure. It's unfortunate but the cash generation we've seen and the areas are performing better in our business have in the MLPs cash generation as well as San Juan where we generated a lot of cash. The guys down there have done a fantastic performance and really paid down that debt well, but it's unfortunate the operating challenges that we've seen this year have prevented us from generating excess cash flow at the parent. And we don’t have access to those other buckets to use to deliver at the parent apparent level.

David Troyer

And then my last question one around clarification. I think you said here that the excluding things on ROVA, you would expect to be at the midpoint of your EBITDA range for 2017. Did I hear that correctly?

Gary Kohn

So, the range is 250 -- I am sorry, is there more of your question, I cut you off?

David Troyer

So, 260 to 280 towards the high end including ROVA and towards the middle of that range excluding it, is that correct?

Gary Kohn

Yes, to be clear the range is 250 to 270 and there's a $10 million acceleration of deferred revenue. That 10 million would get us to the high end. So without it, we're squarely in the middle of that 250 to 270 range.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Gagliano with BMO. Please proceed with your question.

David Gagliano

I just have a quick question. Commentary regarding the focus on the MLP in the San Juan debt. How should we be thinking about a bit of a timeline on restructuring that for both San Juan and MLP?

Gary Kohn

Yes, David. This is Gary. Good morning. We've talked about working through those at an expeditious, but diligent pace with a goal of getting them done this year. And clearly, we've talked about and tried to set up that, if the MLP in particular with the 2018 maturity not having that, not having the resolution to that by -- clearly, by the time we re-file 10-K for that entity. It would raise a growing concern paragraph or some language in the opinion which would have implications for the debt. We obviously want to avoid that technical change to the opinion, but ultimately the quicker we have the resolution and remove the uncertainty the better.

So appreciate that it's complicated when you deal with the parent, a sub and a group of lenders, what I would describe the process and the discussions as collaborative. And as you know, these things kind of take a while, but as you -- the closer you get to resolution, I think the quicker they move. So I would stick to a -- hopefully by the end of this year, we'll have a clearly defined answer and plan of attack that we can share both for the MLP and San Juan.

Operator

We've reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to management for closing comments.

Kevin Paprzycki

Thank you everyone for joining our call. We'll be looking forward to speaking to you down the road in a few months. And just in closing, I would say today being Halloween please everybody and your families have very safe and happy Halloween here. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.