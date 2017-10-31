Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Today's Data Is Just The Beginning

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should initiate pilot positions in the near term.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) have lost around 15% since their recent initial public offering. I note that demand was strong at the beginning for the upsized offering, with the $17 pricing coming ahead of the originally estimated $14 to $16 range and the stock opened at $23.21 on the first day of trading.

With a market capitalization just above $600 million, the Boston-based firm has cash on hand of around $125 million (after the IPO). This compares favorably to operating losses for the first half of the year of $13.1 million.

They are dedicated to progressing their pipeline consisting of peptide therapeutics for treating rare genetic deficiencies resulting in life-threatening metabolic disorders.

Figure 2: Pipeline (source: company website)

Lead clinical candidate setmelanotide is a first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist being evaluated in treating rare genetic disorders of obesity. It is thought that activating MC4R can regulate the body´s energy balance and appetite. While first-generation MC4R agonists failed in the clinic due to safety issues (i.e. blood pressure increases) and disappointing efficacy, it is management´s expectation that setmelanotide will not meet the same fate and could actually reestablish weight and appetite control in patients with the above genetic disorders.

The most advanced indications are POMC deficiency obesity and LepR deficiency obesity, both enrolling patients in the pivotal program. Weighing in the company's favor is early promising data in a proof of concept study in Bardet-Biedl syndrome, with the mid-stage trial ongoing. Mid-stage studies have also begun enrolling patients for the purpose of establishing proof of concept for several other related disorders as seen in the figure above.

As for opportunity and incidence, I note that there are estimated to be between 100 and 500 patients in the United States with POMC deficiency obesity (with no approved treatment for the obesity and hyperphagia associated with the condition). Incidence for LepR deficiency obesity is estimated to fall in the range of 500 to 2,000 patients in the United States (again with no approved therapy). Prevalence of Bardet-Biedl syndrome is 1 in 100,000 in North America, amounting to an addressable patient population in the range of 1,500 to 2,500 patients in the United States.

Today the company reported preliminary data from the mid-stage study of setmelanotide for the treatment of Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS). Five patients with morbid obesity and hyperphagia were enrolled and administered daily subcutaneous injections of the study drug for 52 weeks. Within Weeks 6 through 19 significant weight loss was observed in 4 of 5 patients. Specifically, they lost 17.8kg (12.1%), 7.9 kg (7.9%), 11.8 kg (9.7%) and 9.5 kg (9.7%). The patient who did not lose weight still achieved weight stabilization, while hunger scores improved in all patients. Importantly, treatment was well tolerated with mild injection site reactions and increased skin pigmentation noted as adverse effects.

Keep in mind that the study drug has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for treating the two lead indications for which it is enrolling patients in phase 3 development.

I want to also point out that MPM BioVentures owns 9.5% of shares outstanding, OrbiMed Advisors owns 10.7%, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) owns over 5%, and New Enterprise Associates holds an 18.8% stake.

Management stems from the likes of Merck (NYSE:MRK), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), with very relevant experience in progressing product candidates through the clinic and transitioning into successful commercial launches.

While analyst rating should be taken with a grain of skepticism, I do note that Cowen has a $40 price target on the stock and estimates peak sales of $750 million to $1 billion across several obesity disorders being targeted.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is a Buy

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should initiate pilot positions in the near term. With readouts from several mid-stage studies expected by mid 2018, I believe shares could run up prior to data. In the event of significant appreciation in share price, a prudent strategy would be to take partial profits while retaining a stake in order to maintain upside exposure in the event of encouraging data. I also believe that the company could be an intriguing takeover target for other rare disease-focused firms looking to boost their drug portfolios.

There are several risks, including the possibility of dilution by the middle of next year due to increased clinical costs as management progresses the pipeline and taking into account their current cash balance. Readers should be aware that expiration of the quiet period occurs on November 14th, while the 180 day lockup period comes to an end on April 3rd. The burden of proof is on management to overcome efficacy and safety concerns of first generation MC4R agonists, and disappointing results in mid-stage studies would weigh negatively on the stock price as well as cast a shadow on the prospects of their pivotal studies. As ultra-rare conditions are being targeted, enrollment delays could also be an issue. In the event of positive data and approval, commercialization has its own unique challenges which should be taken into account.

