NuStar Logistics From The Perspective Of A Preferred And Note Investor

I have laid out my case for each. Which would you place you bet on?

However, it faces no imminent existential threat and offers a moderately attractive yet reasonably safe preferred or note opportunity.

One of my most knowledgeable followers called me with a heads-up for a potential winning investment. When he speaks I know to listen and I have acted on his advice - hence my research and this article.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a NuStar Logistics (NS) preferred or note, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes from the one we would use if we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type NS in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:



Here we learn that NS is a large MLP that transports and stores crude oil and refined specialty liquids through 8,700 miles of pipelines and 79 terminals and storage facilities. The company and changed its name and ticker symbol on 4/2/07 from Valero (VLI) to its current NuStar Logistics, NS.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that NS offers two preferreds, NS-A & NS-B with respective coupon rates of 8.50% & 7.625%. It also offers a 7.625% Note.

Let's click on NS-A because greedy me always likes to look at the preferred that offers the highest coupon yield first.

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that its payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. The company will suffer sanctions and/or restrictions during the time the preferred payments are suspended. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

I also like that it is a fixed/float preferred that helps insulate it from the vagaries of future interest rate hikes.

These shares are callable on 12/15/21 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means your dividends are secure for at least 4 years.

It pays a yearly dividend of 2.125, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.53125 on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, and 12/15.

At the time of its IPO, 11/17/16, these shares were rated Ba3 by Moodys and B+ by S&P.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

Now let's look NSS its note.

I like it because it's a Note, meaning in an event that its interest payments have been suspended, this company is in default and likely to face imminent bankruptcy. Consequently, unless in the direst circumstances this company will make certain to make these interest payments.

These shares are callable on 1/15/18 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. And this note matures on 1/15/43.

It pays a yearly interest of 1.90625, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.4765625 on 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, and 10/15.

At the time of its IPO, 3/11/15, these shares were rated Ba2 by Moodys and B+ by S&P.

Interest is not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, notes are senior to preferreds and commons and pari passu to both secured and unsubordinated debt.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issued by a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:



It displays how NS performed over the past 5-years. During that time it was on a real rollercoaster ride, beginning the period priced at $42.14 on 11/5/12 to its current $33.98. Certainly, nothing to write home about. However, during that time it maintained its common quarterly dividend of $1.095, which is encouraging and a very healthy canary in the coal mine.

I believe this company faces no imminent existential threat and a preferred or note investment might be considered. But let's decide about that after I've had the opportunity to run the numbers below.

Let's take a peek at NS' Finviz financial highlights.



Its market cap is $3.11 billion. It earned $57.10 million on sales of $1.84 billion. Its B/S value is $20.69 and a D/E of 1.88. However, YTD is has lost -30.92% in value. However, I still don't view this company as facing the possibility of an existential threat.

Now let's consider a note or preferred investment in this company. At present, I suggest a watch and wait because I have a feeling that in a short period of time we might be able to pick up some tremendous bargains simply because of the downward trend of its common shares, which if this trend continues will most probably further negatively affect its share values.

The following screenshots are taken from MarketWatch.

Symbol Callable/Mature Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best NS-A 12/15/21 2.125 26.12 2.125/26.12 8.14 NS-B 6/15/22 1.90625 25.30 1.90625/25.30 7.53 NSS 1/15/18 / 1/15/43 1.90625 25.19 1.90625/25.15 7.58

This one is a toughy, and the market will either prove me a genius or an idiot here. Although NS-A offers the highest yield, I hate the thought of buying anything $1.12 above par. Although NSS, the note is considered the safest of the three and provides a slightly better yield than NS-B, it is priced 0.19 above par and will be callable in a few months. However, because of its one guaranteed payment, I am certain not to lose anything. In this case, all are, for tax purposes, treated as income, therefore no preferred advantage there.

Because discretion is the better part of valor, I'm going to punt on this puppy and allow you to decide for yourself, because as I stated above the market will decide and I have no desire to be shown to be an idiot.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.