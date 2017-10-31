S&P 500 'Safer' Dividend Dog Net Gains Topped By Navient Per Brokers October Targets

Analyst one year targets revealed that ten highest yield "safer" dividend S&P 500 Index stockholders could accumulate 35.39% more gain by investing $5k in the lowest priced five, than from putting $5K in all ten. Little low price dogs still rule the 'safer' dividend S&P 500 contingent.

Besides safety margin, S&P 500 Index dividend dogs also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth to validate their dividend resources. The list of 88 shrank to 77 by disqualifying stocks with negative annual returns.

35 of 88 S&P 500 Index top-yield dividend stocks were labeled as "safer" for dividends. They showed positive one-year returns, and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields 10/26/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Bet Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend S&P500 Stocks Will Net 8.74% to 33.9% Net Gains To October, 2018

Seven of the ten tops-by-yield 'safer' Dividend S&P 500 dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for this month, proved 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades culled by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Navient Corporation (NAVI) netted $187.04 based on a median target price set by eight analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 140% more than the market as a whole.

Foot Locker (FL) netted $252.02 based on a mean target estimate from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies (WMB) netted $150.00 based on estimates from nineteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) netted $90.65 based on a median target price estimates from thirty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

The Interpublic Group (IPG) netted $124.49 based on a median target estimate from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) netted $197.37 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris Intl (PM) netted $134.39, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from twenty analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) netted $189.06, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

ONEOK (OKE) netted $112.56 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) netted $85.99 based on estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 19.19% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" Dividend S&P 500 Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One 'Safer' Dividend S&P500 Dog To Lose 5.2% By October, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts for 2018 was:

Garmin (GRMN) projected a loss of $52.41 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Ten Of Eleven Sectors With 'Safer' Dividends Were Represented In This 'Safer' Dividend S&P 500 Collection

Nine of eleven sectors are represented by the 35 "Safer" members of the S&P 500 Index. Those were called 'safer' because they showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of October 26.

The "safer" dividend S&P 500 Index sector representation broke out as follows: Consumer Cyclical (9); Technology (6); Communication Services (1); Energy (5); Financial Services (3); Real Estate (1); Consumer Defensive (5); Basic Materials (1); Healthcare (2); Industrials (2); Utilities 0).

The first seven sectors listed above made the top ten 'safer' dividend S&P 500 Index team by yield.

35 of 88 S&P 500 Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 50 top yield constituents of S&P 500 Index culled from this master list of 88.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 35 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out seventeen with drooping returns.

Corporate financial fortunes, however, are frequently re-targeted by boards of directors manipulating company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio send a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Predicted (12) A 8.4% 1 yr. Average Upside and (13) A 10.85% Net Gain For Top 20 October "Safer" Dividend S&P 500 Stocks

Top dogs on the S&P 500 "safer" Dividend list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 26, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points from 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 7.4% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the S&P 500 dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 6.7% in the coming year.

Notice the S&P 500 'safe' top twenty dividend dogs show average price already exceeding dividends derived from a $1k investment in each. That is an overbought condition identical to those of the S&P Aristocrats and Dow Index dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered Big Bargains From Lowest Priced 5 of Top 10 Yielding 'Safer' Dividend S&P 500 Index Stocks

Ten "Safer" Dividend S&P 500 firms with the biggest yields October 26 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (14) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend S&P 500 Dogs, Delivering 19.78% VS. (15) 14.61% Net Gains from All Ten by October, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend S&P 500 Index 10 pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 35.39% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced "safer" Dividend S&P 500 dog, Navient Corporation (NAVI) showed the best analyst-augured net gain of 33.9% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five 'safer' Dividend S&P500 Index dogs as of October 26 were: Navient Corporation (NAVI); Host Hotels & Resorts (HST); Macy's; Williams Companies (WMB); AT&T, Inc. (T), with prices ranging from $11.95 to $33.68.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend S&P500 Index dogs as of October 26 were: Seagate Technology (STX); Kohl's (KSS); ONEOK (OKE); Qualcomm (QCOM); Philip Morris Intl (PM), with prices ranging from $38.18 to $106.93. The small, low priced, S&P 500 Index dogs won out, again.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

