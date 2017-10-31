Aetna (AET) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aetna, Inc. (NYSE:AET)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 31, 2017 8:30 am ET

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob and I'll be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I will like to welcome everyone to the Aetna Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Krocheski, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Krocheski, you may begin.

Joseph Krocheski - Aetna, Inc.

Good morning, and thank you for joining Aetna's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call and Webcast. This is Joe Krocheski, Vice President of Investor Relations for Aetna. And with me this morning are Aetna's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bertolini; and Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Guertin. Following the prepared remarks, we will answer your questions. Karen Lynch, Aetna's President, will join us for the Q&A session.

As a reminder, during this call, we will make forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may impact those statements and could cause actual future results to differ materially from currently projected results are described in this morning's press release and the reports we file with the SEC.

We've also provided reconciliations for certain non-GAAP measures in our press release and guidance summary. These reconciliations are available on the Investor Information section of Aetna.com. We would also like to invite investors to mark their calendars for Aetna's 2017 Investor Conference, which will be held in New York City on December 14. Invitations for this limited-attendance event will be sent shortly, and for those unable to attend in person a webcast will be available. As you know, our ability to respond to certain inquiries from investors and analysts in non-public forums is limited, so we invite you to ask all questions of a material nature on this call. We would like to remind you, however, that it is our policy not to comment on rumors or speculation in the media or otherwise.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mark Bertolini. Mark?

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Good morning. Thank you, Joe, and thank you all for joining us today. As you are all aware, there has been a lot of speculation in the media about Aetna. As Joe stated in his introduction, it is our policy not to comment on rumors or speculation.

Turning to our third quarter results, this morning Aetna reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share, an 18% increase over the third quarter of 2016.

Our third quarter results are a continuation of our momentum from the first half of the year. Specifically, underwriting margin performance was strong, disciplined pricing, a focus on high quality care management, and an overall moderate medical cost trend environment resulted in a total health medical benefit ratio of 81.9%, an improvement compared to the same period last year despite the suspension of the health insurer fee. And we achieved an adjusted pre-tax margin of 9.2% while continuing to make targeted investments in growth initiatives.

Our focus remains on helping our members achieve their personal health ambitions, and our third quarter results reflect our continued progress. Based on our continued strong results, today we increased our full year 2017 adjusted EPS projection to approximately $9.75 per share, up from our previous projection of $9.45 to $9.55 per share. Our updated projection represents a $0.25 per share improvement over the midpoint of our previous projection, and an 18% growth versus 2016, well above our targeted long-term growth range.

In a few moments, Shawn will provide a more detailed review of our third quarter results and updated 2017 guidance, but first I would like to highlight some operational and strategic accomplishments in the quarter. From an operational perspective, our diversified portfolio of businesses continued to deliver strong underwriting results in the third quarter across Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid. Specifically, our Commercial results in the quarter featured continued improvement in our small group products as repositioning these products has continued to drive better results. And the performance of our Government products in the quarter reflect strong underwriting results in our Medicare products and our previously disclosed increased investment spending on growth initiatives.

From a top line perspective, our Medicare products continue to be the main growth driver for the company. We now serve over 2.2 million Medicare members across group, individual Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement products. This represents year-to-date growth of over 150,000 members driven by 15% growth in individual Medicare Advantage membership. Our strong Stars positioning, attractive product designs and increasing geographic presence are all visible in our third quarter Medicare results. As we look to the annual election period which is currently underway, we believe we are well positioned to grow our Medicare Advantage membership in 2018. Our Stars positioning remains strong. Our planned expansion into 128 new counties for 2018 is expected to increase our geographic footprint to cover approximately 62% of the individual Medicare-eligible population, up from 56% in 2017.

We are launching innovative products, including a portable Medicare Advantage option, to address the needs of mobile seniors and we are launching new Medicare Advantage products in Virginia built on our Innovation Health joint venture. Combined with the successful renewal in selling season in group Medicare Advantage, we remain confident in our ability to grow our 2018 MA membership in excess of industry growth rates.

Looking forward, our business model will be increasingly driven by data and the application of advanced analytics to enhance our understanding of each of our members. Interpreting the data in a way that makes it actionable to impact member behavior and help improve their health will further position Aetna as the partner of choice for people seeking to achieve their personal health ambition. Acting on this information, we are focused on developing models that improve health outcomes, provide care closer to members' homes and local communities, and increasingly center on a deeper understanding of each individual's social determinants of health and reducing the barriers that prevent our members from improving their health.

To accomplish our goals, we will work with health care and other non-traditional providers in local communities to source needed services for our members. Our collaboration announced in the third quarter with Meals on Wheels America speaks to the types of creative arrangements we will continue to develop. Together, we are launching a pilot program to create a best-in-class model for care coordination, integrating Meals on Wheels daily nutritious meals, social support and critical safety checks and the continuum of care required as people age.

This relationship will help us better connect with our members and their homes and communities and enable us to partner with them to address the many social determinants that influence their health. By combining advanced analytics, engaging digital consumer tools and innovative local care models, we will deliver on our brand promise by continuing to enhance our service levels, increase the quality of care our members receive, reduce the rate of medical cost trend, and help our members achieve their personal health ambition.

The recently-released 2018 Medicare Star Ratings continue to demonstrate our progress in delivering on our strategy. At 87%, Aetna has the highest percentage of membership in 4-Star or greater plans among publicly-traded companies for the third straight year. Based on our projected membership growth in 2018, we expect that percentage to rise and be relatively stable year-over-year. We often speak about our strong Star Ratings in financial or competitive terms. However, it is important to remember that the Star rating program serves as our report card to our Medicare members where we continue to demonstrate our ability to deliver value across a variety of clinical and service metrics.

Our consistently high ratings further validate our commitment and execution in delivering high quality and affordable service to our members. In short, we are pleased with our third quarter and year-to-date operating performance and strategic progress. In a few moments, Shawn will provide more detail on how to think about Aetna's growth prospects in 2018. But first I would like to provide some overall content.

At our investor update meeting earlier this year, we shared with you our growth model for Aetna in which we discussed our ability to drive mid to high single-digit profitable top line growth. To achieve this level of growth, we needed to rebalance our portfolio of businesses to point towards products that have better prospects for profitable top line growth. We began this process with our ACA-compliant small group and individual Commercial products.

As you know, since late 2016, we have been repositioning our ACA-compliant small group products towards alternative funding products and reducing our exposure to individual Commercial products in 2017 and outright exiting for 2018. In addition, earlier this month, we announced the sale of our U.S. group life and disability businesses which will enable us to focus capital and management attention on achieving our broader strategic objectives and our company mission of building a healthier world.

Finally, a strong underwriting margin position across our core businesses has enabled us to make a number of investments that we believe will drive longer-term growth. While collectively these actions have created some near-term headwinds, they will better position us to achieve our targeted top line growth objectives beginning in 2019.

In summary, I am confident Aetna is positioned to achieve our long-term growth goals. We have the right vision to lead in a changing health care marketplace, that the investments we are making will position Aetna to succeed as the health partner of choice for the people we serve and we can achieve our updated 2017 adjusted EPS projection of approximately $9.75.

I want to thank all of our employees for their efforts in serving our members and delivering another strong quarter for Aetna and our shareholders. I will now turn the call over to Shawn who will provide additional insight into our third quarter results and our updated 2017 outlook. Shawn?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. Earlier today, we reported third quarter 2017 adjusted earnings of $814 million and adjusted earnings per share of $2.45, year-over-year growth of 11% and 18% respectively. Our third quarter results reflect strong core business fundamentals driven by disciplined pricing, moderate medical cost trend and continued capital deployment.

I'll begin with some comments on overall performance. Our medical membership of 22.2 million is in line with our expectations for the period. Adjusted revenue was $14.9 billion, a year-over-year decrease driven by a planned reduction in Commercial ACA insured membership, the 2017 suspension of the health insurer fee and known Medicaid contract losses. These dynamics were partially offset by higher premium yields in our Commercial and Government businesses and membership growth in our Medicare products.

From an operating perspective, our businesses are performing well. Our adjusted pre-tax margin was 9.2%, a very strong result and at the high end of our target range. Our third quarter total health medical benefit ratio was 81.9%, an improvement of 10 basis points compared to the same period last year. Our third quarter results reflect strong underwriting performance that more than offset the approximately 200 basis point impact of the one-year suspension of the health insurer fee.

Our adjusted expense ratio was 17.5%, a 10 basis point improvement over the third quarter of 2016, driven primarily by the suspension of the health insurer fee in 2017 and the continued execution of our expense management initiatives, partially offset by the targeted investment spending on growth initiatives discussed on prior earnings calls this year. From a balance sheet perspective, we remain confident in the adequacy of our reserves. We experienced favorable prior period reserve development in the quarter across all of our core products, primarily attributable to second quarter 2017 days (13:30) of service and our days claims payable were stable sequentially at 54 days at the end of the quarter.

Turning to cash flow and capital, our year-to-date Health Care and Group Insurance cash flows were approximately 1.5 times net earnings. During the quarter, we distributed $166 million through our quarterly shareholder dividend and we repurchased $545 million of our shares. Year to date we have returned a total of approximately $4.3 billion to shareholders through share repurchases in our quarterly shareholder dividend. In short, we are pleased with our third quarter results and the continued successful execution of our strategy to become a more consumer-focused company.

I will now discuss the key drivers of our third quarter results in greater detail. Beginning with our Government business, we delivered another solid quarter, continuing our positive momentum from the first half of 2017. From a membership perspective, we grew by 23,000 Medicare members in the quarter, including growth of 11,000 in individual Medicare Advantage. Our Medicaid membership declined by approximately 218,000 members in the quarter, primarily driven by our June 30 exit of the Maryland ASC contract.

This membership decline was in line with our previous projection for the period. We grew our third quarter 2017 Government premiums, which represent over half of our total health care premiums, to $6.7 billion. Medicare premiums grew nearly 5% compared to the prior-year period, driven by strong premium growth of 12% in individual Medicare Advantage. Medicaid premiums declined year over year due to previously disclosed state contract exits. Our Government medical benefit ratio was 82.4%, a continuation of the strong results we achieved in this business during the first half of the year.

Shifting to our Commercial business, which also had a very strong third quarter from an operating margin perspective, we grew insured Commercial membership in the quarter by 177,000 members, reflecting international growth related to our acquisition of Bupa Group's Thailand business, partially offset by our continued repositioning in small group ACA-related products, which drove reduced small group insured membership. From a year-over-year perspective, total Commercial premiums were lower, largely the result of our reduced ACA-compliant individual and small group exposure and the suspension of the health insurer fee, partially offset by higher premium yields.

However, our large group Commercial premiums were modestly higher as compared to the third quarter of 2016 despite the impact of the suspension of the health insurer fee. Our Commercial medical benefit ratio was 81.4% for the quarter, a very good result and a 240 basis point improvement over the third quarter of 2016 despite the negative influence (16:36) of the suspension of the health insurer fee.

To better understand the year-over-year comparison let me discuss the drivers of our underwriting results by product group. Continuing the momentum from the first half of the year, we delivered another strong quarter of underwriting results in our large group Commercial insured products. Our third quarter results reflect continued pricing discipline and moderate medical cost trends. Based on our year-to-date 2017 results, we now expect our 2017 non-ACA core Commercial medical cost trends will be approximately 5.5%. We also had a strong quarter of underwriting results in our small group Commercial product as we continue to have success in repositioning these products to improve their profitability.

Moving to our ACA-compliant individual Commercial product, our third quarter results were largely in line with our expectations, with lower losses compared to the same period last year due in large part to our reduced membership. Based on our third quarter results and excluding prior-year items, we continue to project an underlying loss on 2017 ACA-compliant individual Commercial products.

Shifting to our fee-based group Commercial business, we grew Commercial ASC membership by 95,000 members in the third quarter. We now serve nearly 410,000 more Commercial ASC members compared to the same period last year. From a profitability perspective, our group Commercial fee-based business had another solid quarter, exceeding our previous expectations.

Moving on to the balance sheet, our financial position, capital structure and liquidity all continued to be very strong. At September 30, we had a debt-to-total-capitalization ratio of approximately 39.5%, reflecting our decision in the quarter to pre-fund $1 billion of debt maturities that come due in the fourth quarter of 2017. We expect our year-end 2017 debt-to-total-capitalization ratio to come back down to be more in line with our targeted range.

Looking at cash and investments at the parent, we started the quarter with approximately $203 million. Net subsidiary dividends to the parent were $705 million. We issued $1 billion in debt in the quarter. We paid a shareholder dividend of $166 million. We used $545 million to repurchase shares. And we ended the quarter with approximately $1.2 billion of cash at the parent, reflecting the previously discussed pre-funding of fourth quarter 2017 debt maturities. Our basic share count was approximately 326.1 million at September 30.

This morning, we increased our 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to approximately $9.75 based on continued strong performance in the third quarter. Our updated 2017 projections are influenced by the following drivers. We now project our full year 2017 adjusted revenue to be approximately $60.5 billion, reflecting the divestiture of our U.S. group life and disability businesses. We now project that our full year total Health Care medical benefit ratio will be approximately 82.3%. This improved outlook is driven by continued moderate medical costs.

We now project our adjusted pre-tax margin to be approximately 8.9%, consistent with our high single-digit target. We now project adjusted earnings will be nearly $3.3 billion. And we now project full year 2017 dividends from subsidiaries to be up to $3.2 billion excluding any dividends related to the cash consideration received for the sale of our U.S. group life and disability businesses. Excluding dividends related to the sale, we expect to end the year with approximately $400 million in parent cash, reflecting the repayment of $1 billion of debt maturities during the fourth quarter and additional capital deployment.

The balance of our 2017 guidance metrics remain unchanged and can be found on our guidance summary. As is our convention, we will not be providing any 2018 projections on today's call. However, I will provide some directional commentary to help investors better understand some of the larger moving items that we expect will impact 2018 adjusted revenue and adjusted earnings. As you know, as a matter of course we do not include prior-year's reserve development in our forward earnings projections.

Additionally, 2017 results benefited from the final assessment of 2016 risk adjustment and reinsurance for ACA-compliant products. Based on our updated 2017 adjusted EPS projection, and the combination of these two items, we believe Aetna's 2017 baseline adjusted earnings to be approximately $8.75 per share. While we are still working through our planning process, we have incorporated a number of challenges in our forward outlook. From an adjusted revenue perspective, these include the previously-disclosed sale of our U.S. group life and disability businesses, the previously disclosed Medicaid contract exits, our exit from individual Commercial products and our continued repositioning of our ACA-compliant small group Commercial products. We project these top line challenges will also pressure adjusted earnings in 2018.

In addition to these items we project adjusted earnings growth to be pressured by the reintroduction of the industry-wide non-deductible health insurer fee, creating a headwind of approximately $0.25 in 2018 due to the timing of revenue and expense recognition. We also expect this reintroduction to produce incremental experience rating pressure in our large group insured products.

For 2018, we do see a number of opportunities, including our projected above-industry growth in individual Medicare Advantage and strong growth in group Medicare Advantage products, the full year impact of 2017 capital deployment action, and the potential to deploy additional capital to improve adjusted EPS growth, the reduction of losses from exiting individual Commercial products in 2018 and our ability to achieve expense efficiencies as we continue to simplify our processes and drive for best-in-class business performance.

In closing, as we begin the final quarter of 2017 and continue to plan for 2018, we are encouraged by what has been a strong adjusted EPS growth year in 2017 despite some top line challenges. We also remain confident in our ability to drive long-term adjusted EPS growth over time.

I will now turn the call back over to Joe. Joe?

Joseph Krocheski - Aetna, Inc.

Thank you, Shawn. The Aetna management team is now ready for your questions. We ask that you limit yourself to one question so that as many individuals as possible have an opportunity to ask their questions. Operator? The first question, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from Josh Raskin with Nephron Research.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research

Thank you. Good morning. I guess I want to talk about the top line a little bit more and maybe juxtapose that with some of the investment spending and so I guess I just want to get a better sense of the top line. I understand this repositioning, it sounds like 2018 won't be a growth year, but you're expecting that in 2019. So, I guess I just want to understand what are the major drivers? I'm assuming Medicare is in there, but how do you think about the rest of the book after you pare (24:40) everything back? And then maybe you can include what some of the investment spending has been? You've seen an acceleration of that spending through the income statement, and CapEx was actually up a lot in the quarter as well. So hopefully those are connected questions where you guys can talk a little bit about where the growth would come from?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah. Josh, I think your overall characterization of 2018 and 2019 is correct. And when you think about a lot of the spending that we've been doing, especially in the second half of the year, a lot of that actually has been more pointed at 2019 growth, particularly in Medicare for example, with ongoing geographic expansion. A lot of the expenditures we're doing around analytics and technology and digital platform are also things that have a multi-year sort of growth dynamic to them. So I think when you think about 2019, we would largely think about Medicare continuing on that above-industry growth trajectory that it's been on. I would continue to think about our large group core business as sort of being in that mid single-digits, which they've largely been on.

And what will be a driver I think around 2019 actually will be Medicaid. And if we can get back on the low double-digit track of Medicaid earnings growth, then obviously we're making some investment there around sort of our procurement and re-procurement processes. But that I think will ultimately turn out to be the linchpin around sort of the degree of growth for 2019.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research

Okay. Perfect. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. Great. Maybe just following up on that question then, I guess can you talk a little bit about the small group positioning? It's been a few years now in a row where you continue to talk about small group positioning where I guess the margins continue to perform well but the top line is not really growing. When do you think we'll see that inflection point?

Karen S. Lynch - Aetna, Inc.

Kevin, it's Karen. I think you'll continue to see a contraction in small group during 2018 as we continue to look at the ACA book and really have a tailored approach to that. As you know, we've been repositioning the book for self-insured that has been doing quite well for us in the market. So I think the 2019 year is where you should expect to see growth. You'll see continued – you should see growth there.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Can I just follow up?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah. Just recall, Kevin, that obviously there's a dynamic here of going on of the move to alternate funding, right, which sometimes we're saving some of those members but they're in a reduced revenue profile. The other thing I would say that I think has happened this year is when we look at that business, we've largely got that business back into a target margin range, and so I think the repositioning is more successful than just sort of the revenue line might indicate on the surface.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And how much of that ASO membership is coming from the small group conversion?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

A fair amount is coming. I mean, we're getting both. It's both large group and small group but there's a fair amount of strength in the underlying small group move into that market.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Justin Lake with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead with your question.

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research LLC

Thanks. Good morning. Just wanted to stay on the top line for 2018. Did you say that you agree that 2018 would be a down year from a revenue perspective? And then Shawn, I know you've talked about exiting some of these businesses and the Medicaid losses booked (28:30) on the SG&A line. Can you expand at all on how you expect that SG&A is deleveraging the impact to business and whether you feel like you can offset it with some other efficiency targets?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah. So let me be clear about 2018. I think, in response to Josh's question, I was concurring that it wouldn't be a growth year. I don't think I said that it would be a down year. I do think it's important to – on these revenue issues, right, we have a good handle on what the revenue is. The individual exit is a little north of $1 billion. The Group Insurance divestiture is $2 billion. The Medicaid exits are probably approaching $2 billion. So there's a lot in this repositioning there to sort of hold flat.

I think, as we mentioned, some of what we did this year was to try to accelerate SG&A spending and spend it in lieu of maybe spending it in the future. We've done that. Some of the spending that we've ramped up this year won't recur. But to your point, I think in this business, when you're challenged on the top line, you just really need to take the action on the SG&A line through your productivity measures and elsewhere, and I think that will be part of sort of the roll forward for having a successful 2018 will be managing this deleveraging.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Peter Costa with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead with your question.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning. I'd like to ask you about your PBM contract, which is coming up at the end of 2019. You've talked about having an answer for us some time by the end of this year, but you'd also recently said you were hopeful of having that done before Anthem got their contract done in case CVS won it, and it appears they have won it. So can you talk about how you perceive your contract will go this year for 2019 or 2020?

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Yes. Peter, this is Mark. So we have to make a decision at the latest, announce a decision at the latest in mid-2018 in order to make the transition operationally were we to move that contract. If you look at the details of the Anthem relationship, it's very much patterned after ours but with a very short exit to their own PBM operation. So we view this as not a problem for us. We believe that that will help in leveraging the buying that CVS does for drugs so we can continue to find a lower cost structure. So we're not at all concerned about that relationship. We think it's fine, and we think that we've got some time. We're talking to all the right people across all the relevant parties that could help us with a contract like this to get to a decision and announce a decision no later than mid-2018.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

So is mid-2018 later than you'd originally thought? I thought you were hoping – hopeful for it by the end of this year.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

We will have our own internal decision-making process by the end of this year, but we will – it'll probably be mid-2018 before we figure out the logic of how we're going to communicate it and how we're going to transition it. Once you come to a decision, you have to build the execution path to move forward.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Gary Taylor with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. Good morning. Most of my questions are answered. I just want to go back to Shawn on the HIF headwind for 2018. That $0.25 net impact you're talking about that, that would be both impact in terms of commercial timing and also any net impact on MA margins?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

What we've tried to do is actually characterize it as other people have characterized it in this cycle. So what I would say is it's a combination of sort of the accounting dynamic that exists this year and then the effect of this next year. As I've mentioned before, this is – money is fungible and so this is all about – you can put it 100% into pricing, but it's about whether you get your overall aggregate price at the end of the day. So this quantification was sort of intended to pick up both dynamics.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

In Medicare it's really a market-by-market determination based on where we are with the plan design, where we are with the rebate structure, how our underlying medical costs are going. So it's – it can't be looked at on average. I mean we'll give guidance toward that near the end or as we get to 2018 guidance, but from our perspective this is a market-by-market discussion.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

And I continue to, as we've talked to people as this has played out obviously, the group Commercial, the large group place (33:33) is the space to sort of watch this, because I think the absolute level of rate increase matters. And we're having obviously a good year on Commercial, and so I think that is going to create some challenges in terms of sort of how much of that will flow back through the experience rating process.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

I mean, are you saying that you're actually seeing some more aggressive pricing behavior in large group Commercial? Is that effectively what you're saying?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

No. No. No, no. Not at all. I'm just saying the absolute rate increase matters, and as we try to sort of manage that dynamic through the experience rating process, I think it creates pressure on the overall sort of renewal rating process.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Christine Arnold with Cowen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Christine Arnold - Cowen & Company

Hi. I'd like to follow up on the HIF. Given that you're exiting about $1 billion in revenue in individual and about $2 billion in Medicaid, are you able to cover the HIF related to that? Because the HIF is related on prior-year revenue. And how do we think about that headwind and the ability to offset that with rate increases to the rest of the book?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yes. So, Christine, when you start to recover this, you're always making provision for what is the estimated revenue base you're going to have to recover this from. And so in doing that we normally buy ourselves some breathing room and anticipate that we might have some of this. So that dynamic though is captured in the $0.25 when we look at it. I think we've done a pretty good job of positioning ourselves for sort of how this has played out.

Christine Arnold - Cowen & Company

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of David Windley with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Good morning. I wanted to put a finer point on the SG&A spending bar estimate. Your increase in SG&A guidance this year is probably about $0.5 billion, maybe even a little more than that in terms of your expected spending versus the beginning of the year. And I wondered, Shawn, you alluded to some of those being pull-forward in an earlier comment. Could you be a little more specific or precise about how much you're able to dial that back? How much of that is nonrecurring? Things of that sort? Thanks.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah. I probably can't be overly specific at this point on that. I think the number you have is a little bit high. We have been dragging a little bit on the top line this year, and that impacts that ratio as well going forward. So some of it, as I mentioned in a previous question, sort of managing that spend as well as other actions, that will be part of how we bridge from 2017 to 2018. So it will be a meaningful part of the equation, but that's – we're working through our planning process right now, so I really can't be more specific at this juncture.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Chris Rigg with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi. Good morning. Just wanted to come back to the pricing environment. In cost trend once again in 2017 is going to be about 100 basis points below where you started the year. I just want to get your view, is there any building pressure or pushback in your minds coming on the pricing front? Do you think you're pretty much in a steady-state environment? Thanks.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Chris, this is Mark. I think we are in a pretty much steady-state environment. Of course, we always price for an expectation of an increase in the next year, and so we continue that practice as a conservative approach. But so far in the environment based on medical costs and, obviously, you all can see it by virtue of the reporting of for-profit hospitals and other health corporations that there is a definite slowdown in trend. And I think we will continue to see sort of a moderated trend environment and a conservative pricing environment.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah, and I think, Chris, the fact one of the cleanest places to sort of see this is when we talk about large group. And when you HIF-adjust sort of that revenue, we're right there in the mid single-digits for revenue growth. And I think that's a very good indicator of sort of the state of the market around this issue.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Sarah James with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you. You flagged an increased focus on analytics a couple of times today. And I've noticed Aetna popping up at more tech industry events like Strata as well as the spike in hiring for data scientists. So clearly it's a big focus right now. Can you speak in greater detail to what Aetna is doing on the analytics side? Then just to understand the data behind what's being analyzed are you able to pull in data from HSA balances from PayFlex or use any additional forces such as clinician and home health visit notes, or data from external services to understand the full picture of the member?

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Thanks, Sarah. This is Mark. A couple of things. First let's start with the data itself. We are pulling from multiple sources. We are building what I would call reusable and disposable databases where we can pull data together and do analytics. We are using tools that are a lot less expensive than tools that were available five years ago or before. So all of that has allowed us to gear this up pretty aggressively from the standpoint of not only the data we're collecting and aggregating, but also the people we're employing, and getting excited about this.

As you know, in the data analytics world, these techie people love to get a hard problem to solve. And so we're really pushing after that, and that's a big part of the compensation (39:44) associated with bringing teams together. So we've geared up pretty significantly in the numbers and types of people we've hired around that. We are now using these data analytics and these findings throughout the whole P&L. So at the revenue line, we're now looking at, on a daily basis, our branding spend and how we're approaching particularly Medicare enrollment, and how we change the marketing mix on a daily basis to move money to the best places to continue to drive growth. And even in the Commercial Group market, we're using it to better understand how we can approach employers in different market segments.

In the small group that Karen noted earlier, we're using bswift and a lot of interesting tools to go after groups that want a very different kind of product on a self-funded basis. And so on the revenue line, we're using a lot of data analytics. On the medical cost line, we're now able to detect fraud based on looking at charts and looking at claims as they come in, and looking for keywords and patterns of behavior that may give us insights on fraud, may give us insights on practice discontinuities.

Our relationship with Meals on Wheels is now using an app that really is crowd sourcing social determinants in the home as we pilot it in two markets, getting to roll that out nationally once we work out the bugs of meeting the demand that we find in that. And then of course as we look at SG&A, this obviously gives us a much cheaper set of insights to go after, both creating what I call an economic flywheel where we invest in the quality of the products and services to our members. We keep them longer. That drives more revenue and the bottom line really is an output. The result being now we're looking at lifetime value of members across the spectrum and across products and across markets as a way of determining where our best opportunities are. So there's a lot going on here. It's been a pretty big investment. It's come up pretty quickly and I think we're just scratching the surface.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

That's very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ralph Giacobbe with Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning. Just hoping you can reconcile the comments on the revenue headwind relative to sort of the earnings headwind. So I certainly appreciate (41:46) for instance losing money on the top – losing the revenue, but that is a money-losing business. Medicaid's obviously lower margin. Your group life disability has cash proceeds coming in to kind of offset some of the earnings pressure. So, I guess any help on small group, or maybe if you're willing to just give us sort of a net result of all those headwinds to kind of earnings similar to what you did on the revenue dollars. Thanks.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah. So I think it's a very good point, Ralph, because a number of these revenue headwinds really don't have the corresponding earnings pressure that their size might make you think. As we mentioned in the announcement, the Group Insurance revenue side, $2 billion, but what we've said is that that will be slightly dilutive. And if you thought about $0.10, that would be about the right number for something like that. Obviously, the Individual Commercial exit is over $1 billion of revenue. But when I take out the prior-year items, we're still north of a $200-million loss on that business. So that will be better; so that will be a good guide and it's a question again of sort of managing sort of the fixed expense element around a product exit.

Medicaid, clearly that business was profitable, but it's lower profit than average for our overall book, so there's that side of it. So I think when you think about an adjusted base of $8.75 to grow off of, I think we feel good about sort of the forward prospects when we think about capital deployment, the Medicare growth that we're going after. And so I do think there's a good dynamic here that we need to keep in mind sort of between the top line and the bottom line, at least as it is for 2018.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Borsch with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Yes. Hi, and I'm sorry if I'm missing something out of context with this, but just looking back from your 2014 Investor Day when you talked about your targets for 2018, and I know you know the $80-plus billion in operating revenue was something that we talked about previously is not realistic given the circumstances of events since then, but I think you had said the $10 in EPS was still something that you expected to be achievable. I'm not trying to get – trying to ask this question, without getting at guidance, if you see what I might be missing in the intervening time period.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah. So we've had that target out there in the past. So let me be clear, because we're close enough to 2018. I'm not providing 2018 guidance. We're just too close to that for me to comment specifically, but what I would go back to is this adjusted baseline of $8.75 and think about the drivers forward off of that. And, again, I continue to think about capital deployment, because we will do a lot – we've done a lot of that this year. That will have an annualized benefit next year, plus we'll have next year's capital deployment. So that should be a meaningful number for next year in the overall equation. And we've talked about some of the challenges around experience rating and the health insurer fee and things like that, but, again, we do have some good opportunities on Medicare and the exiting of the individual business. So from that adjusted baseline going (45:25) forward, and I think we're feeling pretty good right now.

Matt Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Zack Sopcak with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Zack Sopcak - Morgan Stanley

Hi. Good morning. Thank you. I had a question on your Medicare Stars rating. Now that you've had three years at the top of your peer group, can you talk about how important that is to your strategy to grow on Medicare Advantage? And, conversely, when you think about seniors, how high is the rank on their list of importance to have that availability of 4-Star plan?

Karen S. Lynch - Aetna, Inc.

Hi. It's Karen. I think we've demonstrated that having top of the game performance in Stars is really helping us generate our overall Medicare growth. We talked a little bit about investments before, this is an area that we're squarely investing in to continue staying at the top of our Stars game here. I think that if you think about the seniors and how they select it's important to them, and I think we have demonstrated results in the past year showing that we're exceeding our membership, exceeding the market membership, and we expect to exceed market memberships next year as well. So it's clearly important to us.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

I would add this is something that we have as a bottom-line investment every year regardless of what other things are in the budget. And as a result of what we think will happen in open enrollment this year, we will maintain a pretty level area of the percentage of members we have in these 4-Star plus plans. Our next opportunity though is 4.5-Star plans and 5-Star plans. And so part of our relationships, the Inova Innovation Health Plan relationship and unique products we're building there will give us an opportunity to start to drive a 5-star plan. Our relationship with Alina and a few others are all investments we're making and those kinds of relationships, they give us a better opportunity to do 4.5-Star and 5-Star plans.

Zack Sopcak - Morgan Stanley

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Lance Wilkes with Sanford Bernstein. Please proceed with your question.

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Yeah, morning. I've got more of a strategic question for you. And what I was wondering is, what's your current vision and strategy with respect to the various forms of care delivery and entering those businesses and, in particular, in sort of alternate settings for care delivery? How important is it to own those assets as opposed to perhaps what you can do through partnership and integration in that space?

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Thanks, Lance. Mark. We do view lower-cost venues of health care delivery, like in the home, like at retail and in our pharmacy relationships, as opportunities for us to provide a higher-quality, more convenient version of care at a better price point and a lower cost structure, particularly given that 41% of the health care spend now is coming out of people's pockets on average. And so it's our view that this is the next big arbitrage. We don't need to own it but we need to find the right economics to make the relationship work for both parties, the deliverer of the care as well as for us in insuring that care. So as we move ahead, we continue to look for things like the Meals on Wheels partnership, other relationships to do home infusion, getting lower cost DME and closer to the home. All those sorts of things are really big opportunities over the long run to change the sort of arc of the curve of health care expenditures and trend.

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

And, Mark, how big of an opportunity do you see this as? What I'm thinking of is, obviously, you're not going to move surgeries into the home or something like that. But if you're talking about the various categories of spend, do you think it'd be diverted from higher-cost settings, so emergency room or hospital imaging or things like that? Roughly speaking, is that 5% of medical costs? Is that 25% of medical costs? Like how big of an opportunity is this?

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Well, I think you have to sort of widen the lens on what you consider being provided. So it's not about taking what's happening in what I call the warranty card system from the home or from the institution into the home. It's actually doing things like our Meals on Wheels effort where we can crowdsource on social determinants that allow us to make investments in support of socialization, access, quality of life in the home that keeps people out of the emergency room, keeps people away from the surgery center, results in a better, longer-term quality of life and a better lifetime value of the member by making those investments early.

So I would not sort of think of it as purely arbitrage from taking somebody out of an ER and moving them into a mini-clinic. I think you have to think about keeping people away from the medical industrial complex by offering better services in the home, meeting social determinants, which are a big driver of health care expenditures today, much bigger than people understand, and then where we have an opportunity to do things like DME infusion, blood draws, imaging, discharge planning, we can do those closer to the home or in the home at a lower cost than we can do them today.

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks so much. And just one follow-up is, as you're going through different strategic decisions right now, how do you take into account tax reform and different things like that, that could be altering your future earnings growth power? And what's your outlook for tax reform coming out of Congress?

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Well, I think our whole view is that the best thing to do when you're going through hell is just to keep going. And so you just keep plowing through it and you will let all the other stuff happen the way it's going to happen. Our strategy is not impacted by tax reform. Things only get better for us in tax reform because we don't have the kind of tax expenditures other kinds of businesses have. Reform on the ACA, we're out, so when that gets right and stable, we'll look at reconsidering on how we get in. Medicaid is a state-by-state evaluation. Medicare is a program that works very well for seniors most importantly but also for the people who do the right thing, which is invest in the quality of life of the senior.

So I would say all of this other noise, the best way to handle it is just to keep going, focus on your strategy, deliver on it, knowing that these exogenies might actually have some impact, but know which ones are positive and which ones could take your feet out from underneath you. And right now, I don't see any of those taking our feet out from underneath us.

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Michael Baker with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks a lot. Mark, I was wondering if there would be any interest in addressing the need for skinny health plans? Obviously, I know it's a bit of a gray area now. Are you looking for a more definitive response to the government before you get back into individual?

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

We are actually looking at reenergizing a program we had prior to the ACA but in a more on a focus of short-term, one-year kind of plan, or transition plan, versus just the skinny benefit, which leaves a lot of people at some moral harm at some point. And so we have to think about what kind of plan it would look like and offer it as a transitionary plan over a year. And so we're already all over that. As soon as the executive order came out, we were on top of it.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Would you be one of the first to kind of offer an actuarial value to that so at least consumers can start to compare? And I understand that notion might be a little bit confusing, but at least some baseline for people to begin to shop and compare a little bit better than what they've had historically?

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Regulation matters on that, right? So we have to get the executive order to regulation before we can understand what the rules are. But we will be prepared when we have the opportunity to act.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our final question this morning comes from the line of Steve Willoughby with Cleveland Research. Please proceed with your question.

Steve Barr Willoughby - Cleveland Research Co. LLC

Hi. Good morning, and thanks for taking my question. Just a question regarding MA, I was wondering if you could provide a bit more color on some of the investments you're making in MA, specifically related to your PBM business within MA and Part D? And any changes going on with that going forward?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Well, let me talk to you about the general investments in MA, and then we'll address the PBM one. First, it's about geographic expansion. So we have really good same-store growth. We need more stores. And so it is our intention to get into the 80%, mid 80%s coverage over the next few years. And we're on a ramp. Part of the – one of the biggest parts of our investment is ramping the ability to build out networks. And we're actually using very interesting data analytics to figure that out as well, using the Medicare database. And so this whole idea of expanding more markets is going to generate future growth.

Now the other is that we've got 30% of the people that retire every day, 11,000-ish that only take Medicare Advantage, 70% don't. In large part that 70% is related to network coverage and portability. So for 1/1/2018 we will have launched a portable Medicare Advantage product across our current network, which is approximately 62% coverage, where we will test out some of the aspects in certain markets of having this kind of coverage and learn more so that when we get ramped up to that mid 80%, we will have an ability to offer a nationally portable Medicare Advantage product. And that, we'll go after that 70%. Star ratings getting to 4.5-Stars, 5-Stars with some of our big ACL relationships is a big idea.

And then back on the PBM side, we continue to develop a relationship across our network. We have the ability to build our own network where we're getting the best cost structure we can get to provide an affordable product for seniors in the PDP and MAPD product.

Joseph Krocheski - Aetna, Inc.

Thank you, Steve. A transcript of the prepared remarks for this call will be posted shortly from the Investor Information section of Aetna.com, where you can also find a copy of our updated guidance summary containing details of our guidance metric including those were unchanged or not discussed on this call. If you have any questions about matters discussed this morning, please feel free to call me or one of my colleagues in the Investor Relations office. Thank you again for joining us this morning.

