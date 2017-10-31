AGNC Investment Corp.: Looking Better

Hopefully this article will help you grow your assets.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a blue-chip mortgage REIT. It has come under pressure lately. The Fed Funds Futures as of October 26, 2017 indicate a 96.7% probability that the Fed will raise its rate by another +25 bps on December 13, 2017. The Fed has also started its balance sheet unwind by $10B/month ($6B/month in Treasuries and $4B/month in MBS) in October 2017. It expects to proportionately increasethis amount each quarter to $50B/month by this time next year. This would be expected to put downward pressure on Agency MBS prices. On top of that ECB President Draghi announced October 26, 2017 that the ECB is planning to taper its bond buying activity from €60B/month to €30B/month starting in January of 2018. The term of this initial cut is expected to be nine months. The current expectation is for further reduction(s) of the QE bond buying after this initial period. This too would be expected to put downward pressure on Agency MBS prices. All of the above are expected to exert upward pressure on interest rates. The extra MBS coming onto the market may engender widening of basis spreads, etc. (lower value of MBS prices). This puts mortgage REITs in a less than ideal position.

Another worrisome point is that the spread between the two year US Treasury Note and the 10 year US Treasury note has narrowed from 1.25% on December 30, 2016 to 0.79% as October 31, 2017 (-46 bps). Usually an inversion of the yield curve is thought to be a sign of a coming recession. Narrowing is usually the sign of a slowing economy. As the yield spread narrows, banks (and Agency mortgage REITs) usually make less money. It is also worrisome that the yields have been rising rapidly of late; but the 10 year and the two year curves have not moved farther apart. The graphs of these two are below.

The 10 year US Treasury interest rate curve is below:

The two year US Treasury interest rate is below:

It is also worth noting that the 30 year 3.5% FNMA MBS has fallen from the September 28, 2017 close of 103.02 to the close of 102.81 on October 29, 2017 (-0.21). I am using the 30 year 3.5% FNMA MBS as an approximate proxy for AGNC's portfolio. The chart is below.

The downward trajectory looked very ugly.; but the new trend has reversed itself in the last two days. CEO/CIO Gary Kain did mention that AGNC was about 92% hedged at Q3E 2017. However, hedges never seem to be completely efficient. This is worrisome. Some are speculating that the recent actions and planned future actions by the Fed and the ECB are likely to send the yields on US Treasuries (interest rates) significantly higher. Some are speculating a near term top of about 2.65% on the 10 year US Treasury Note. Others are speculating on a move to over 3.0% in the near term. This latter rate could have a significantly negative effect on AGNC's book value.

The table of the Duration Gap Sensitivity (risks) below shows approximately how big the losses would be for a large move upward (the values on the right).

The above are non-negligible losses; and that is with hedges. It seems likely that the losses would be larger, if the move was +100 bps or more.

Many will want to see AGNC's portfolio. It is below.

As readers can see, far more of the portfolio is in 30 year Agency MBS ($55.26B) compared to in 15 yr Agency MBS ($14.533B). As readers can see in the table above the one immediately above, the higher percentage of 30 yr Agency MBS make the portfolio more susceptible to interest rate moves, especially upward ones.

The three actions by central banks mentioned at the beginning of the article might make one think that yields on US Treasuries were likely to keep going up. However, in the last two days we have seen that minor trend reverse itself. it is hard to say with any certainty whether the still newer trend will continue. What may have spurred this reversal in the US Treasuries yields' trends may have been the inversion of the Chinese yield curve recently. For instance, the China 10 year sovereign note yield is 3.916% as of this writing October 31, 2017. The China 5 year sovereign note yield is 3.963% (or higher by +0.047 bps). This is an inversion of the yield curve, if only a small one. An inversion in the yield curve is one indication of a likely coming recession. China has the world's second largest economy at $11.2T as of 2016E. The Chinese economy has grown so much in recent years that the phrase, "When America sneezes, the world catches a cold" may apply to China as well as the US. That means the Chinese yield curve inversion is of significant importance. The growing risks in Chinese bonds may be driving US bond yields lower.

Of course part of the explanation for the recent US Treasuries yield rise reversal may simply be that those yields bounced off some overhead resistance. They may just as easily reverse again to make another try at higher yields. The three actions by the central banks mentioned at the beginning of the article would argue for higher yields. Further the overall rise in Chinese yields should feed into US and EU bond yield rises (a generally rising yield environment). The one year chart of the 10 year Chinese sovereign government note yield is below.

As readers can see the yield on Chinese 10 year sovereign government notes has risen +1.16% over the last year. Yet the spread in yields between the 5 yr. and the 10 yr. has inverted. That tells you that the nearer term payment of debt is more worrisome. The nearer term economic situation is more worrisome.

In terms of AGNC's investments in Agency RMBS, this means that the CPR (constant prepayment rate) is more uncertain going forward. We are heading into the slower season for sales. It is likely to go down nearer term, which is good. However, the overall trend may be upward given the inverted yield curve in Chinese bonds. Such a trend would hurt AGNC's profits going forward. The narrowing in the US Treasuries yield curve may further negatively impact earnings going forward. This is a worrisome situation for AGNC, especially with yields likely rising further from here.

On top of the above, AGNC has been carrying a significant amount ($1.41/common share) of goodwill and other intangible assets on its books as of September 30, 2017. Notably it has started stating its book value in terms of tangible book value of late. This makes one think that the company may soon write off a good portion, if not all of, the goodwill and other intangible assets. The drop in the stock price after earnings seemed to reflect this.

Yes, the earnings did disappoint. Q3 2017 spread and dollar roll income was only $0.62/common share compared to $0.67/common share in Q2 2017. This was still far above the dividend rate of $0.54/common share. However, the drop brings in worry about the sustainability of the dividend over the longer term. It is worth noting that the net interest spread and dollar roll income fell -14 bps to 1.41% from Q2E 2017. The portfolio CPR (constant prepayment rate) was up to 12.1% for Q3 2017. On the good side that tangible book value was up +$0.53 to $19.78/common share from $19.25/common share at Q2E 2017. This gave a return on tangible book value of +5.6% for Q3 2017 and a return of +9.7% on tangible book value for the year so far. The close on October 30, 2017 was $20.31/share. This is a $0.53/common share premium to the tangible book value of $19.78/common share (+2.68%). Its discount to the "book value of $21.19/common share", which includes goodwill and other intangible assets, is about -4.15%. In other words AGNC is looking much more of a bargain at its latest stock price.

CEO Gary Kain points out that AGNC is better positioned for profitability than most other mortgage REITs. When you include its management fees from managing MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE), its "all in" management fees were only about 65 bps of quarter end equity. This was about -110 bps less than the industry average. That is a huge advantage. AGNC raised $1B in common and preferred equity during Q3 2017. This helped to reduce costs per share going forward.

The two year chart of AGNC below provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The recent big dip in the stock price is worrisome. The fundamental situation with world economies is worrisome in spite of many pundits touting a global expansion. The uncertainty about US corporate tax rates is worrisome. The uncertainty about US healthcare is worrisome. In fact that situation seems to be deteriorating. The inversion in the Chinese yield curve is very worrisome, especially when coupled with the US yield curve narrowing. Still the relative disappearance of the goodwill portion of the book value from AGNC's recent stock price is heartening to an investor. There is still a lot to worry about in the mREIT sector; but I would raise my rating on AGNC to a HOLD at this point. Compared to many other investments, it likely has a lot more stability.

I admit I am uncertain what effect the hurricane damage in Florida and Texas may have done to AGNC. That damage may lead to an increase in the CPR in the near future. That would be bad for earnings; but it should be a temporary problem.

NOTE: Some of the fundamental fiscal information above is from Yahoo Finance.

Good Luck Trading/Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.