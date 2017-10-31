Things Seem To All The Sudden Go Gazprom's Way

It was seemingly just recently that with the crisis in Ukraine, everything seemed to be going against Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY). All the sudden, Gazprom found itself exporting half of its gas from Russia to Europe through a hostile country. Efforts to go around Ukraine, such as the South Stream were obstructed in 2014, with the EU and the US leaning heavily on tiny Bulgaria, which finally gave in and decided to lose out on perhaps as much as $400 million/year in transit fees in order to appease its strategic partners. With the cancellation of that project it seemed that Gazprom was condemned to having to deal with a hostile transit country when exporting to what seemed like an increasingly hostile customer. Looking back at that period, while contemplating where things stand right now, the fact that things are looking so good for Gazprom in Europe, seems beyond belief.

Nord Stream 2 & Turk Stream.

It did not take long after the South Stream pipeline project with a capacity of 63 Bcm (2 Tcf) was cancelled that we learned of Russia's intention to build a second Nord Stream project meant to double the capacity of the already existing pipeline that takes gas from Russia directly to Germany. This project, which is not being talked about in terms of EU over-reliance on Russian gas, as was the case with South Stream, but rather as a business venture, will double the Nord Stream route's capacity from 55 Bcm, to 110 Bcm. The Turk Stream project is also set to more or less replace The South Stream project, with perhaps just half the volumes, depending on what European partners decide to do in regards to building up the infrastructure that will take the gas from Turkey to the rest of Europe. At the moment, it seems that the project is being restricted to about 32 Bcm, consisting of two lines, but more capacity could still be added.

Source: Gazprom.

In addition to this, an EU ruling lifted restrictions on Nord Stream flows that had it operate under its maximum capacity, which is likely to increase flows by about 12 Bcm. Adding up all these new projects, as well as the lifting of restrictions on Nord Stream, we all the sudden find ourselves in a position where Gazprom will potentially have the capacity to supply more natural gas to Europe than it did before the Ukraine crisis, even if it were to have to rely 100% on pipelines which will bypass Ukraine. All the events and projects I mentioned amount to about 99 Bcm, while the maximum amount that has been transited through Ukraine in the past few years has been about 80 Bcm. I personally don't think that exports through Ukraine will cease completely, but it will clearly play a much-reduced role as a transit country by the end of this decade, which is when these projects are set to be completed.

It should also be mentioned that in response to the Ukraine crisis, Gazprom also inked a deal with China to build a pipeline that will carry 38 Bcm from Russia to China. At the time, the mainstream media falsely branded it as a deal born out of desperation, on which Gazprom was set to lose money. Fact is however that at the time of the signing of the deal, which back then was valued at $400 billion, for 38 Bcm delivered annually for a period of 30 years was priced more or less in line with the average price that Gazprom was getting from Europe back in 2014 when the deal was made. When including the volume of gas that Gazprom is set to sell to China under that deal by the beginning of next decade, we are looking at as much as 50-60 Bcm in extra export capacity, even if we were to assume that the transit of gas through Ukraine were to cease completely, which is unlikely to happen.

Transit fee savings.

Aside from the fact that it is now increasingly clear that Gazprom's exports to Europe and elsewhere are set to increase significantly by the end of this decade, there is also the fact that the cost of exporting is set to decline. My guess is that while Ukraine will not be completely shut out of the gas transit business, it will in fact have a much-reduced role to play. In 2015, Ukraine received $1.7 billion in transit fees, for allowing 64 Bcm through its territory and infrastructure. My guess is that this transit fee bill will be cut in half at least, as transit volumes will be much reduced. Furthermore, Ukraine and Russia will have to re-negotiate their transit agreement in 2019, at which point Ukraine will not be in a very strong position to negotiate, given that by then Gazprom will have significant new options for gas transport. My guess is that Gazprom will be able to save about $1 billion per year from lower export volumes through Ukraine, as well as most likely a lower tariff for the gas that it will still export through Ukraine after 2019.

Higher oil prices means higher natural gas prices.

In addition to the increased export volumes, as well as the lower costs of transit, due to less reliance on Ukraine as an export route, higher oil prices may also play a significant role in Gazprom's fortunes going forward. I recently wrote an article which points out the reasons why I believe the whole low oil price, for the foreseeable future narrative is not by any means flawless, to say the least. When looking at both supply as well as demand going forward, the overall picture in regards to the global oil market seems to be one of tight markets going forward, leading to higher oil & gas prices. I will not repeat my main arguments in this article, but I recommend those who are interested in the subject to read my previous article.

If I am correct and oil prices are set to further recover from the lows we saw in 2016, Gazprom is set to benefit from the clause in its long-term delivery contracts which sets the price of natural gas in accordance with oil price movements. It is impossible to know for sure what oil prices will do in the future, but most fundamental data points currently point to a favorable situation for Gazprom in this regard. I think there is a good chance of oil prices being much higher than they are today, just in time for all of Gazprom's new projects to come on line towards the end of the decade, in which case, things are really looking good for the longer term.

The demand issue.

One last issue I want to address is the issue of natural gas demand in Europe and in China. When it comes to the recent pipeline controversies in Europe, one of the main arguments used against the approval of new projects between Russia and Europe has been that the gas is not even needed, because of the recent economic slump since 2008, which greatly diminished energy demand, as well as the growth in renewable sources of power. But if we are to look at the longer term demand trend for Gazprom's gas in Europe, we can see that there is a definite long-term demand growth trend.

Data source: Gazprom.

The longer term trend of increasing reliance on Gazprom exports to Europe is undeniable, but of course, that by itself is no guarantee of the future, even though last year there was a new record set in terms of European imports of Gazprom gas. But if we look at the main factors that led to this increase, it is clear in my view that the trend is set to continue.

One of the main factors that led to the increase in natural gas demand in Europe has been its greenhouse gas emissions policies. While a great deal of effort is made to portray this fight against climate change as one fought predominantly through the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy, the actual reality in Europe has been that since 1990 natural gas demand has increased a great deal, while coal demand declined.

Source: EC.

Source: EC.

As we can see, despite the decline in natural gas demand, which was a consequence of Europe's stagnated, or shrinking economy between 2008-2013, natural gas demand last year was still about 30% higher than it was in 1990. With the economic recovery that started in 2014, natural gas demand is also starting to once again increase. Coal demand on the other hand has been on a constant declining trend since 1990, reflecting largely its replacement with cheaper-burning natural gas. I expect this trend to continue going forward, which means that natural gas demand is likely to remain on an expanding path for the foreseeable future.

Aside from this very important factor affecting demand, there is also the issue of declining domestic supplies. The Netherlands in particular is a significant factor in this regard, given that back in 2012 it was producing about half of the EU's domestic supplies, while some estimates now suggest that it may become a net natural gas importer about a decade from now. UK production has been sliding for a long time now, and has been a factor in pushing demand for Gazprom's gas higher, but given that its production has already shrunk considerably, its future declines will not play as large a role as they did in the past decade or so.

There have been some suggestions in regards to China perhaps not being as eager to increase its natural gas imports anymore, given its slowing economic growth trend. I personally do not agree with that assessment, because even if China's economic expansion rate is no longer as robust as it was in the last few decades, it is still significant. We should also keep in mind that it is no longer growing from the low base it was growing from in decades past, but as a country that is now firmly in second place in terms of its share of global GDP and by some forecasts, it is set to become the world's largest economy in the not-too-distant future. It also accounts currently for almost half of the world's coal consumption and it is now realizing the need to diversify into cleaner forms of energy, not so much because of climate change worries, but because its own population is suffering the direct health effects of the poisonous gasses it is releasing into the air. Just to put things into perspective, the 38 Bcm/year that China is set to import from Russia through the new pipeline is only set to displace about 70 million tons of coal consumption. That is only about a week's worth of Chinese coal demand.

It is true that there is still no reason to believe that all the factors and trends that seem to be going in Gazprom's way will all play out. It is a big change however from just a few years ago when everything seemed to be going against it, while all trends seem to be aligned in its favor currently. It is true that many of the factors that were thought to be going against Gazprom a few years back, were more political and ideological wishful thinking, rather than objective assumptions based on hard facts, therefore they were always going to be proven to be wrong. The assumption that the EU will greatly curtail Russian natural gas imports for instance was based on some very flawed assumptions in regards to EU natural gas demand going forward, as well as a lack of understanding of the fact that EU domestic production is experiencing significant decline. While it is true that some or even all of the positive trends that seem to be going Gazprom's way may yet again be reversed, at the moment, based on what we know, it looks like by the end of this decade things will be mostly rosy, which is nothing like most expected to see just a few years ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.