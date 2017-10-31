Netflix: Can You Value The Hype?

Streaming the world over!

Firstly I would like to disclose that I’m a huge fan of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) as a consumer. I binge watched Narco’s, House of Cards, Bloodline, caught War Machine when it was released, and countless other Original and Licensed programming that Netflix has streamed over the last 3 years. Recently I finally convinced my parents to subscribe and so far as I can tell they love it. In the most recent 5 years ending in 2016 Netflix has expanded from 33 million subscribers to 93 million, averaging a 23% compounded growth rate. If we expand this to include their 2017 YE forecast of 115 million, we hold steady at 23% annual growth over 6 years… impressive for any company its size and scale. Despite variability in earnings or cash flow, at least 23% as a growth rate assumption should be something we can all agree on, at least for the next couple years.

TV is moving to the internet and everyone knows it. Each time I turn on the TV at my in-laws, who pay about $50/month for their traditional cable package, its a huge wake up call and a reminder about how bad traditional TV really is… its such a poor experience that I actually can’t watch it. Gone are the days of high quality content and here are the days of reality TV Drama’s as far as Cable TV is concerned. The sheer volume of advertising that takes place when you’re watching a TV movie is truly staggering when you’ve gotten used to a ‘cord cutting’ environment. Even the advertisers know it; during a recent hotel stay at a high end hotel in Toronto all I could find to watch was the 90’s classic Armagedon and by the time I was finished the movie I felt like I should see my doctor… clearly I wasn’t the core demographic of Cable TV anymore. When the Aerosmith song came on "…don’t want to close my eyes, don’t want to fall asleep cuz I miss you babe…." for me and cable TV this simply was not the case, I could barely make it to the end with all those commercials stuffed in. My family has been off cable for 3-4 years and we typically split our screen time between iTunes (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix, and YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOGL) via our Apple TV and various other mobile devises. For the context of this article, we’ll assume that our experience is the way of the future… given the current options. The one thing I’m certain of is that Cable TV is dead…just a matter of time.

Barriers to competition…

It was inevitable and sensible that they would eventually offer their service as a standalone application. Many people will subscribe to both Netflix and HBO since we have different shows, so we think it is likely we both prosper as consumers move to Internet TV.

- Netflix Investor FAQ

Netflix began streaming in 2007 in the US and 2010 globally. At this time they had the market all to themselves with a service that was truly unique where the only other large scale streaming medium would have been YouTube or iTunes. Lately…not so much. In the last few years we’ve seen several other players enter the market with budgets over $1B for content spending. HBO, Apple, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Disney (NYSE:DIS) and YouTube all have their own content ambitions and each uses or will use the same direct to consumer model (Apple is reportedly investing $1 billion in original video content). The Netflix perspective on this increased competitive environment is that it will lead to consumers subscribing to multiple services instead of choosing one over the other which I certainly agree with. Despite whatever near term competitors emerge, I’m unlikely to cancel my Netflix subscription simply because we’ll still get sufficient value for the cost of the subscription. Where this will no doubt become an issue for Netflix is in its ability to attract customers and increase its subscription prices given that their market now has large competitors unlike a few years ago. The ‘large’ part is important because there have been other streaming services in the past such as Hulu and Crackle although they simply don’t have the financial backing that the new round of competitors have. As we’ll get to in a moment, this is a business where you need very deep pockets.

To give you a sense of why things are different now, I would refer to Disney’s recent announcement that it will be exiting its relationship with Netflix in 2019 to compete directly with its own streaming app. As detailed by The Verge, Everything you'll be able to stream before Disney leaves Netflix, there are currently around 14 major production movies that will be flowing through Netflix in the next in the next 2 years alone prior to the end of the agreement. They’ve also identified an additional 7 movies which Netflix will miss out on once their contract ends in 2019.

One of the interesting things to consider in 2019 is how Netflix plans to replace this content gap in its lineup considering Disney’s monetization model is far superior and transparent when it comes to covering its cost of production. With any given major movie production Disney drives revenue from the Box Office, merchandising, rental market (iTunes), and finally its licensing agreement with Netflix (soon to be Disney’s own subscription service). In contrast, Netflix only has their subscriber base to rely on. Some additional context was given during Reid Hastings’ interview on ReCode earlier this year (Full interview: Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix | Code 2017), confirming Netflix has no plans to distribute their content to movie theatres and is only starting to give thought to the idea of merchandizing the brands they’re creating. Netflix reportedly spent about $60M on the movie War Machine...did it get its money's worth? Who knows...certainly not their investors because the viewing metrics aren't disclosed and even if they were its hard to correlate them to customer retention or attraction in the overall service.

Yes, Yes, but all this is okay because Netflix has its own Original Content which is amazing and that why they’re so unique!..right? Half right but mostly wrong; many of their hit Original programming is actually licensed production from other well established studio’s. House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, Narco’s, Bloodline, and many more are produced under licensing agreements with Sony (NYSE:SNE), Marvel, Lionsgate and others. The important thing to understand here is that Apple, Amazon, or HBO could have purchased the same content had they been willing to spend the money. Netflix has significant global scale, but the long term barriers to competition and content creation simply aren’t there.

The Netflix business model… is it unique and is it attractive?

Over the long term as an investor I think this may be the most important question. From a financial perspective Netflix appears to resemble a fast growing SAAS Tech company with the capital requirements of a heavy industrial business. If it sounds like a terrible combination, thats because it is.

The excess content payments over expense is variable based on the payment terms of our content agreements and is expected to increase as we enter into more agreements with upfront cash payments, such as licensing and production of original content.

- Netflix Investor FAQ.

With increasing requirements to produce original content as other content providers such as Disney exit their license agreements and compete directly, the Cap-Ex requirement prior to the amortization period of each piece of programming on their overall offering should increase beyond where it is today. Have a look at the various trending going on in their last 5 years of reporting:

It seems fairly clear that the growth of Netflix is funded by a combination of increasing amounts of debt and equity dilution. Since this is unlikely to stop in the next few years an interesting question as an investor would be with FCF trends, how much dilution do you expect to stomach if their stock price starts to decline and capital requirements continue to increase? Investors were diluted 10.3% in the last 5 years, could it be more in the next 5? With significant negative FCF, if their stock price declined, would they still be able to attract cost effective debt? The point I'm making here is that this is a very capital intensive business which requires enormous amounts of additional funding to grow YOY.

The last point I'll make on the business model is one of flexibility with regards to fixed vs. variable costs. Each year Netflix releases a new Original program it has already incurred almost 100% of the production costs in the 1-2 years prior. My point here is that a large part of their underlying cost basis on each year's revenue was incurred 1-2 years prior when they were in production. When you take into account their future contracted commitments their appears to be little flexibility for them to maneuver their cost structure in response to slowing revenue growth. When their growth rate inevitably starts to slow, expect to see a very negative effect on earnings reported since the volume of content assets it will be committed to producing and then amortizing in that year and the next year will be relatively fixed. Here's the current state as of 2016 year end:

How does Netflix see their business evolving as we move forward?… sounds like more of the same.

We currently expect to generate free cash flow of approximately -$2 to -$2.5 billion in 2017. In 2018 and beyond, with continued success, we will invest more in originals, which would continue to weigh on FCF, even after we achieve material global profitability. As a result, we anticipate being free cash flow negative for many years.

- Netflix Investor FAQ

Earnings, Cash Flow, and Conclusion

Amortization Methodology - 90% of all content costs are amortized within the first 4 years for Netflix Original TV and films available on the site. General content amortization periods are 6 months to 5 years.

- Netflix IR

When it comes to earnings the first thing you have to decide is are they representative of the economic reality of the business; with net margins of around 2% there's not a lot of room for error. More specifically for Netflix, are they amortizing their assets properly. I struggle to think of any new season or movie that has much appeal more then 2 years after its released. Should they really be amortizing content for up to 4 or 5 years when they don't plan on re-licensing it back out to another distributor? Have a look at the massive differential between net income & amortization of content:

Net income for 2016 is approximately 4% of the incurred content amortization in that fiscal year...put in another way, if you think there's a possibility that true amortization might need to be even 4% higher than current reality then Net Income is wiped out to 0$. The tricky part of inaccurate amortization is that it remains hidden as long as its growing YOY, only when annual content spend flattens will we know for sure if earnings were true earnings.

With its current TTM P/E Ratio's around 240x I would think there's a possibility of some significant downside in its valuation given the fundamentals of the business outlined above. I also am fully aware that Netflix has some degree of incremental pricing power with its subscriber base and could therefore increase revenue and earnings when required. I also believe its a tricky balancing act to manage pricing power and growth objectives in a market that's no longer absent of competition.

It's a common saying that a business is the present value of its future cash flow after taking into account an acceptable discount rate on capital and growth rate on earnings. Although we could make reasonable judgements on overall growth rates and cost of capital, given their unique business model and the significant uncertainty around free cash flow, I don't believe I can value Netflix with any degree of accuracy. For the moment, we'll take Buffets advice and put this one in the Too Hard Pile and move on...

Reference material:

