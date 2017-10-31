Golar LNG Partners From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

I've laid out my reasons why, now it's up to you to decide for yourselves.

Fortunately, because I have an alternate trading broker, Merrill, I was able to purchase GOLPF on the gray market.

As far as I'm concerned GMLP is built to last and faces no immediate existential threat.

Although I heard about Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) new preferred offering, I couldn't find it or place a bid that would be accepted even though my alternate broker, Merrill, has access to its gray market shares. However, I persisted and eventually my bid was placed and accepted. I initially had a bit of a problem because Golar's ticker symbol was incorrectly written as shown below.

I then checked Quantum for additional details but found it was as yet not listed.

As usual, I will do the research as I write.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a GMLP preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type GMLP in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:



Here we learn that GMLP owns and operates floating storage and regasification units and LNG carriers under long-term charter contracts of 5-years or more. Meaning they expect a source of stable cash-flow.

Here I had to do a bit of sleuthing to find Quantum's (GOLPF) synopsis, which I accomplished by typing the ticker symbol directly into Quantum's search box rather than finding it by clicking on the usual Find Related tab.



I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that its payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. Usually, the company will suffer additional sanctions or restrictions when the preferred payments are suspended. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

It pays a yearly dividend of 2.1875, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.546875 on 2/15, 5/15, 8/15, and 11/15.

At the time of its IPO, 10/24/17, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

Its permanent ticker symbol will become GMLPP when it begins trading on the open market.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how GMLP performed over the past 5-years. As far as I'm concerned, it has not performed well overall, falling from $29.76 on 12/17/12. However, of late, beginning at its bottom of $10.18 on 1/11/16 it has more than doubled its value to its current $21.79. Better yet, it has raised its quarterly dividend distribution from 0.50 from the 5-years ago to its current 0.5775.

Let's take a peek at GMLP's Finviz financial highlights.

Its market cap is $1.48 billion. It earned $181.70 million on sales of $466.10 million. Its B/S value is $9.52 and D/E is 2.89. However, YTD is has lost -7.45% in value, and was downgraded by Steifel in January from a buy to a hold.

Although I urge that you do your own careful DD, as far as I'm concerned this company is built to last and I have already purchased 1000 shares of GOLPF on the gray market, here it comes, at $25.09, nine cents above par, which as you know is not my usual MO.

However, I will earn a 2.1875/25.09 = 8.72% yield for at least 5-years before it's callable. In this instance, I can well afford and quite comfortable to pay a few cents above par value to own this preferred.

