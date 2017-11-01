Introducing The Industrial Minefinder On Seeking Alpha's Marketplace

I am offering an introductory legacy rate. The first 20 subscribers can lock in this rate for the lifetime of their subscription.

It is my view that the industrial miners will be the best sector to be in over the coming years.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Industrial Minefinder, a new Marketplace service by Joshua Hall).

What is the Industrial Minefinder?

The Industrial Minefinder is focused on providing subscribers with insight into exceptional investment opportunities within the industrial mining sector.

This will include companies that primarily mine:

Base metals — aluminum, cobalt, copper, lead, lithium, iron ore, manganese, molybdenum, nickel, tin, titanium, vanadium, and zinc

— aluminum, cobalt, copper, lead, lithium, iron ore, manganese, molybdenum, nickel, tin, titanium, vanadium, and zinc Steelmaking ingredients — iron ore and metallurgical coal

— iron ore and metallurgical coal Precious metals primarily used for industrial purposes — palladium, platinum, and silver

— palladium, platinum, and silver Energy metals — thermal coal, thorium, and uranium

— thermal coal, thorium, and uranium Rare earth metals and industrial minerals

I will not be covering primary gold miners.

Coverage will roam across the market capitalization spectrum — juniors, intermediates, and majors — but will tend to focus a bit more on the juniors and intermediates as this is where more profit potential lies.

Put succinctly, Industrial Minefinder is free to run anywhere mining related except for the primary gold miners.

Why did I launch Industrial Minefinder?

I own a Registered Investment Advisory ("RIA") business in Pennsylvania (U.S.A.) through which I manage investment portfolios for clients. It is my view that the industrial miners will be the sector to be invested in over the coming years and possibly decades. About a year ago, I began to commit a significant amount of time and resources in my advisory business to take advantage of this trend for my clients. This decision has paid off as the industrial miners have now clearly emerged from a protracted downturn. The MSCI ACWI Select Metals & Mining Producers EX Gold and Silver IMI Index just recently broke out of a 10-year downtrend. [Note: The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) tracks this index.] I do not think I am just launching another marketplace service, but one that is strategically positioned in the early stages of a secular bull market. Some of the strong fundamentals underpinning this include:

Chinese reserve depletion Indian economic boom Advent of electric vehicles Global infrastructure development (e.g., China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative)

I put a lot of work into researching the fundamentals of specific metals and the miners and would like to be able to leverage this to a broader group of individual and institutional investors. My clients are mainly not do-it-yourself investors so I have limited interaction with them about the underlying specifics of their investments. I am looking for the opportunity to share my ideas and strategies with investors that are closer to the markets.

Industrial Minefinder will also be a great addition to the Seeking Alpha Marketplace because there is very little coverage of the juniors and intermediate producers from this sector. I cannot tell you how many times I have looked up one of these companies on Seeking Alpha only to see no coverage at all, or perhaps one or two articles that are 3 to 5 years old.

Why is a Subscription to Industrial Minefinder worth it?

I write occasional articles on mining companies on Seeking Alpha, but with the Industrial Minefinder, I have decided to commit a maximum effort. Not only will subscribers simply receive a far greater volume of material on this sector, but also ongoing updates with my thoughts, price targets, and time considerations. I intend this service to be a living connection between myself and subscribers to what I think are the best opportunities in the sector. The best part is that with the community chat forum I can continually incorporate subscriber feedback to enhance the product.

The most important reason to subscribe is for the opportunity to achieve superior investment performance. The junior industrial mining space provides an avenue for exceptional returns, especially when metals prices are moving higher. One quality pick here can easily make several years of a subscription worth it. As I navigate the junior sector, I frequently find both short-term trade opportunities and buy and hold gems. I have built my own development project database that I continue to add to. I have found it to be very helpful for assessing the quality of various mines and their economic potential.

Please keep in mind that because I am a regulated advisor and bound to certain compliance restrictions, I am not going to tout the success of any of my recent recommendations on Seeking Alpha. Readers can easily go to my profile to review them.

I also enjoy developing my own methodologies and sharing them with other investors, so a subscription will also include some more reflective, teaching aspects that will help investors reinforce their own decisions. I promise to not only provide investment recommendations but educate subscribers as well. Many readers will find value in this aspect.

The Industrial Minefinder is Suitable for all types of Investors

Individual & Professional Investors

The Industrial Minefinder is primarily focused on uncovering the best long opportunities in the mining sector that can lead to exceptional returns. Sometimes this may happen in a few months; other times it may a few years, but will be well worth the wait. Whether you are simply trying to grow your retirement account or are running a portfolio for a hedge fund, the name of the game here is capital appreciation and growth.

Income Investors

The Industrial Mining sector holds opportunities for individual and institutional investors looking for income from high dividend paying stocks. Consider the following:

In certain resource-rich countries, like Australia, there is more of an emphasis on rewarding shareholders with high dividends instead of share repurchases.

An advantage of generating income from miners is that you are owning part of a natural resource business that inherently acts as an inflation hedge.

Alternative strategies can be employed for more conservative, income investors. I sometimes advocate coupling an investment in a miners stock with some of their bonds (e.g., a 50/50 combination) to increase income and reduce volatility.

Short-term Traders

The Industrial Minefinder generates short-term trade ideas primarily through one of the following ways:

The way mining projects are explored and developed by junior and intermediate miners lends itself to an array of catalysts that can cause significant short-term moves in a miners stock. Owning the right junior in the right metal at the right time in the price cycle can lead to truly exceptional short-term returns (without the use of derivatives), which are hard to find elsewhere.

Examining the supply and demand for specific metals often leads to trade recommendations for certain miners leveraged to the price of metals ready to make a strong move for fundamental reasons.

Institutional Investors

It takes years to develop mines. This presents unique opportunities for institutional or family office investors with long time horizons. It is not uncommon to be able to buy an advanced staged junior for 1 to 3 times their estimated future earnings if one is simply willing to wait five years until their mine goes into production.

A Note for U.S.-Based Investors

The nature of this industry inherently leads to a global perspective. To take full advantage of the Industrial Minefinder, it is helpful to use a brokerage platform that has access to international markets — especially the Australian, London, and Toronto exchanges. Some companies are far more liquid on their home exchanges and the wide bid/ask spreads for some companies on the U.S. over-the-counter ("OTC") market can be a disadvantage. I use Interactive Brokers for my own advisory business because they provide low-cost access to many foreign exchanges.

What Will I receive as a Subscriber?

As you enter Industrial Minefinder, you will find some initial coverage of companies and strategies that I think are the best current opportunities. As I continue to write, you will receive:

Analysis of the supply and demand fundamentals for certain metals that I will often build upon with investment cases for specific companies.

Shorter-term trading ideas (e.g., 3 to 12 months) and longer-term buy and hold ideas (e.g., 3 to 10+ years) with price targets and timing considerations.

Ongoing updates and monthly or quarterly recaps to keep you up-to-date with my current thinking on past ideas. This will include a log of all my recommendations so that subscribers can assess the value of my service.

Frequently updated list of near-term catalysts effecting junior miners that I have covered that may have a meaningful impact on their share price. This is designed to help traders and investors plan their entry points.

Educational articles on some of my methods so that when readers see them in my analysis they will have a complete understanding of what I am referring to.

Chat with the Industrial Minefinder community and email access to me. I am here to serve my subscribers and always open to suggestions to help them achieve superior results.

As I move along, I expect to also include some interviews with company executives for insight into their companies and the broader mining industry.

Why Should I Get Started Now?

In order to get the ball rolling, I am offering an introductory legacy rate of $480 a year for the first 20 subscribers - a 20% savings off the regular annual $600 subscription price. You will be able to lock in this rate for the lifetime of their subscription. All subscribers who choose an annual subscription will also receive a 20% discount off the regular monthly rate. Remember, you can always cancel at any time.

I think you will find a subscription to the Industrial Minefinder to be insightful and valuable for your investing outcomes. Should you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to send me a direct message.

Thank you for your interest.

Joshua Hall

True Vine Investments

Disclosure

I am an investment adviser and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption.

Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into the account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

All data presented by the author is regarded as factual, however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis.

Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment adviser.

My clients always come first. I reserve the right to buy or sell any security at any time, often for reasons not related to my articles, in order to properly manage their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.