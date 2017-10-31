3M: Take The Money And Run

Image credit

After 3M’s (MMM) Q2 report earlier this summer, I switched my long-held view of the company from bearish to bullish. I had, in the past, been turned off by 3M’s exorbitant valuation. But after a strong Q2 that somehow led to a selloff, I was in. The stock had dipped below $200 when I turned bullish and that ended up being a great spot to get long because after the record Q3 3M came up with, the stock is making new highs in the $230s. The problem in my view is that 3M is right back where it was in terms of valuation despite the outstanding performance, so I’m afraid I have to become cautious yet again.

Here we can see the enormous rally the stock has been enjoying for the past two years as some selloffs have occurred, but they’ve rather quickly been met with buying. The stock is overbought once again after the earnings report and is roughly 17% in excess of the rising 200 DMA, something that is normally a trigger for a stock to at least consolidate a bit. But all is well with 3M right now as the bulls are firmly and completely in control.

My problem with 3M in the past was anemic levels of revenue and margin growth. But as evidenced in Q2 and again in Q3, revenue is no longer of concern. Total revenue was up 6% but organic, local-currency revenue was up a staggering 6.6%. The difference was due to a positive adjustment from forex translation and a negative adjustment from acquisitions and divestitures. But where it really counts, 3M blew it out of the water again in Q3.

Electronics and energy led the way in terms of growth rate at 13.1%. But every segment produced positive results. Given the diversity of product that 3M makes, that is an extraordinary accomplishment. 3M has been able to generate enormous levels of growth this year and it led to a boost in guidance for 2017. I couldn’t have imagined Q3 would be this good for 3M from a revenue perspective. And while I was bullish after Q2, I wasn’t this bullish.

One thing I was a bit surprised by – and not in a good way – was margin growth. One thing 3M has done a sensational job of in the past few years is to grow margins. Cost controls as well as natural growth in pricing has led to steadily higher operating margins for 3M for years. But in Q3, they hardly budged, moving up 30bps to 25%. That is a very strong level of margin. But at the same time, organic revenue growth of nearly 7% should be the time when margins improve the most. Revenue gains like what we saw in Q3 tend to produce the most leverage on fixed costs that then drives margins up. But that didn’t happen in Q3 and it makes me wonder if 3M has finally reached its margin plateau, an idea I've floated before as theoretical. We won’t know for at least another quarter or two but it does make me wonder -if almost 7% organic revenue growth doesn’t move the needle with margins, what will?

I don’t have an answer for that question and as a result I’m more cautious on 3M at these levels. I really liked the stock under $200 but that was 17% ago and after a move like that – particularly one that only took a couple of months to unfold – I’m certainly more inclined to be cautious. The stock is going for more than 24 times next year’s earnings so not only does 3M have a valuation problem, but it has a sentiment problem as well.

Analysts continue to raise targets and that is for a good reason - 3M continues to perform very well. The problem is that when sentiment is as high as it is now with 3M, that leaves little to no room for improvements down the road. As we all know, sentiment is a huge driver of stock performance for any company. And while 3M is in the driver’s seat right now, I don’t see any catalysts for further improvement in investors’ attitude toward the company.

In addition, at 24 times earnings, 3M’s PEG is almost 3 given its medium-term growth rate in the high single digits. That’s very steep in my view and, in tying this to the sentiment discussion, the opportunity for even more multiple expansion is reduced because investors already are very high on the stock. Further rallying is going to take higher estimates – which may happen – or continuously rising sentiment – which I’m much more cautious on. Obviously, I could be wrong and 3M may continue to shoot higher. But the odds certainly look against that sort of thing happening right here while risks abound.

There is no doubt that 3M had a tremendously successful Q3 and the company should be very proud of what it has accomplished. The problem is that a huge revenue gain in Q3 should have led to higher margins. But it really didn’t and that has me concerned. If margins have plateaued, 3M is going to have a very difficult time growing into a valuation of 24 times forward earnings, let alone expanding that multiple further. I think it is prudent to take the money and run with 3M because the odds of the rally continuing from here look a bit long to me.