MasterCard: Can The Outstanding Growth Continue?

MasterCard is out with earnings this morning and the Street is barely reacting after another beat against consensus opinion.

MasterCard (NYSE:MA) is out with earnings this morning and the Street is barely reacting. This is because the Street has essentially baked into share prices continued beats against consensus estimates, with its multiple approaching 40 times trailing earnings. Right now, the stock is at 52-week high, again, though pulling back as we write. MasterCard is up about 66% from where we recommended it at $90 a share. With the exceptional growth the name is showing, the valuation has been justified. The question is, can this run continue? In this column, we examine trends in sales and earnings and discuss our expectations looking ahead.

Revenue expansion

The just reported quarter saw another impressive top line, with solid increases over the past three years:

Figure 1. MasterCard Third Quarter Earnings Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Well, once again the company delivered a strong report, and revenues were stellar. The results indicate that the company will continue its stable and reliable growth. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $3.4 billion, an 18% increase over Q3 2016. This was primarily due to a 10% jump in gross dollar volume and a 17% increase in transactions to approximately 16.9 billion. Transaction growth continues:

Figure 2. MasterCard Third Quarter Transactions Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

This growth is pretty sizable for a long-standing company like MasterCard. So, once again revenues were up nicely on the back of transactions increasing. What is most impressive for us is that our expectations were surpassed on the top line. We were looking for $3.3 billion, or a 13.7% gain over last year. Because gross dollar volumes were well above our 7-8% projections, revenues surpassed what we were looking for. This is a sigh of strength, but we have to question whether expenses rose offsetting this positive sign.

Operational expenses

Operational expenses do continue to rise. Expenses grew year-over-year versus last year by 20%, but if we adjust for a 1% hit from currency related issues, we see that expenses were up 19% on an adjusted basis:

Figure 3. MasterCard Third Quarter Currency Neutral Expenses Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

While we hate to see rising expenses, given that revenues were up almost 18%, it is acceptable. That is, we can absorb the rise in expenses and still see a bump in earnings. It is worth noting that a large chunk of this increase (8%) was from the Vocalink acquisition. Total operating expenses were $1.5 billion for several reasons including primarily spending related to strategic initiatives, as well as higher promotional spending and of course acquisition related integration expenses. All of this led to operating income increasing 14% as reported. Operating margins were a strong 57.1%, while earnings per share continues to impress.

Earnings in context

While expenses continue to rise, they are justified by the pace of revenue growth, which was impressive. When we factor in the billions of shares repurchased over the years, in addition to the growing top line, we have seen a nice bump in earnings per share:

Figure 4. MasterCard Third Quarter Earnings Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

For the last three years, the company has been expanding its bottom line. Net income came in at $1.4 billion, up 20% from last year's $1.2 billion on an adjusted basis. Further, earnings per share were 1.34, rising 24% over last year's $1.08. This figure surpassed our estimates of $1.21 per share in earnings, mostly on the back of the higher than expected revenues, but the company also repurchased $838 million worth of stock (6.4 million shares). With our estimates surpassed, we now expect the entire year to see a boost, barring Q4 catastrophe.

Raising our 2017 expectations and early 2018 forecasts

Factoring in the year-to-date performance and the better than expected results versus our estimates, we believe revenue will now approximate $12.3 billion to $12.5 billion. This is up from our prior expectations of $12.1 to $12.4 billion. In addition, thanks to continued strong margins and bottom line outperformance, we are raising estimates for the bottom line for 2017. We now see earnings coming in at $4.53 to $$4.70 per share, up from our prior expectations of $4.39-$4.60. We also feel strongly about 2018 being substantially better thanks to continued momentum. At this juncture, based on the trends in new card issuances, transaction volume, and 2017 performance, our initial expectation for 2018 revenue is $13.5 billion to $14.1 billion. We further see earnings approximating $5.15 to $5.50.

Our take on MasterCard stock

The company exceeded our expectations in Q3, which were more bullish than most analysts, and this is a major sign of strength. We really can't see anything other than a broader market sell-off hitting shares. However, we have a 66% gain in shares here. It would be prudent to take SOMETHING off the table, and redeploy elsewhere or hold onto some cash, while letting the rest run. If our projections are correct, and the multiple is maintained around 35-40 times earnings, shares could then grow to $180 to $200 per share by this time next year, using the lower end of our 2018 expectations. This of course assumes the bull market continues and the Street assigns a premium rating to shares, which it has done over the last few years.

Finally we will always reiterate that our only problem with the company is its weak dividend. The company now pays an $0.88 annual dividend, $0.22 quarterly. This only translates to a 0.59% yield. While a dividend is shareholder-friendly, its low right now, in part due to the growth of the stock, but we do expect this dividend to grow in the coming years. All things considered, we believe MasterCard serves a place in any moderately aggressive growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.