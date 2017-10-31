Caterpillar: Wow

Image credit

For the longest time, I was bearish on Caterpillar (CAT). We all know CAT struggled for years with waning demand and profitability that went into the tank, but those days are long gone. CAT has, for several quarters now, been an unstoppable rocket ship higher. Indeed, after the Q2 report is when I finally “got it” with regard to CAT’s recovery and although I was late to the party to be sure, the stock was $114 then; at today’s price of $138, it seems like ancient history. The blowout third quarter has investors clamoring for shares, and why not? Everything is going right for CAT these days. The thing is that even after the continuation of the massive rally we’ve seen, CAT looks cheap to me. As a result, I’m reiterating my bullish position at the highs.

The stock continues its almost unbelievable trajectory higher and has made new highs yet again. It has been doing so since early 2016 when the stock was just $53 and it really has never looked back. I’ll caution that right now, it is extremely overbought and is a whopping 30% in excess of the rising 200DMA; that’s an enormous gulf between the major moving average and the stock price. That doesn’t make CAT a sell but generally when stocks reach this sort of level of overbought, they have to consolidate for a bit. I’d be very surprised if CAT doesn’t consolidate around these levels, but that is a short term thing. Longer term, CAT is still very bullish.

The revenue party continued in earnest in Q3 as CAT’s top line soared 25% YoY. The company’s recovery in demand and more favorable pricing continues unabated and honestly, I’m not sure what more it could have done. The recovery in demand has also helped with pricing integrity and that is not only continuing to drive higher revenue, but higher margins as well. CAT boosted its revenue outlook for the rest of the year slightly and analysts spent last week desperately trying to raise their estimates for next year in response. There’s some concern that CAT cannot keep up these growth rates forever and of course, it cannot. However, the rebound in demand is occurring more quickly than perhaps anyone thought and as a result, bullish sentiment is high, but with good cause.

Operating profit more than tripled in Q3 on the back of higher sales volume as well as better pricing and lower manufacturing costs, partially offset by a larger contingent workforce. CAT obviously cut thousands and thousands of employees during the downturn and as a result of surging demand, has made an effort to replace some of that lost capacity with flexible positions. The full-time workforce was about flat to last year but the flexible workforce went from under 12k to over 18k as CAT has grappled with demand outstripping supply in some cases. That’s an outstanding problem to have and CAT is dealing with it, but it does cost money to do so. It will be interesting to see if CAT, going forward, decides to bring in more full-time staff or if it continues to use the contingent labor as it has been. For now, however, the margin recovery is alive and well thanks to rapidly increasing demand – which CAT thinks is far from over based on guidance – as well as thanks to lower costs due to prudent spending practices adopted during the downturn in revenue. The rate of revenue growth has to slow down as CAT's base gets larger but margin growth can carry on for years and it looks to me like that is exactly what is going to happen.

The thing is that even after another big rally and another new high, the stock is only going for 17.8 times next year’s earnings. Analysts, as I said, are scrambling to try and keep up with the pace of CAT’s recovery and I’ll admit I didn’t see anything like this coming a few quarters ago. I thought CAT’s recovery would stall out long before we reached nearly $8 in EPS for 2018 but I was wrong and as the facts have changed, so have I. Given the tremendously high growth rates CAT is producing, 18 times earnings looks very cheap to me and while CAT is no longer all that enticing from a yield perspective at just over 2%, I’m not sure anyone cares anymore.

Q3 was really quite outstanding and this is the best quarter CAT has produced since I began covering the company years ago. The revenue cycle recovery is progressing more quickly than I think anyone could have foreseen as higher demand begets better pricing and margins, and the results have been spectacular. The stock is quite overbought right now but I suppose that’s to be expected given the blowout nature of the quarter. I do think a consolidation of some type is needed to work off the huge gap between the 200DMA and the stock as well as the momentum indicators telling us shares have moved very quickly to the upside. But I’d welcome it as longer term, CAT is tremendously bullish from a fundamental perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT.

