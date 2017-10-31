Exact Sciences Hits Another Astro-Like Home Run

Cost per test unexpectedly decreased on efficiencies, but is projected to rise temporarily on further investment by Exact.

The revenue per test increased to $451 as collections at higher rates continued to come in with pricing over $500 per CMS guidelines and company statements on private insurer contracts.

I have been following and investing in Exact Sciences (EXAS) a long time and their management just continues to amaze me. As CEO Kevin Conroy told me a few years ago, eventually "Exact becomes an execution story." Today we are seeing the company execute.

My Long-term Coverage of Exact Sciences

In one of my first articles about Exact Sciences back in 2012, I called the company "An Exact Opportunity" as the stock hovered around $10 per share. Today it is trading over $50 per share in just over five years time.

I continued my coverage of Exact at MarketWatch through 2016 and have covered the stock extensively here at Seeking Alpha. See these articles to follow along:

Short Squeeze Imminent In Exact Sciences Shares

In that article I got the story right, but an unusual ambiguity in guideline language by the USPSTF (US Preventive Services Task Force) forced shares lower. When the USPSTF made their inclusion of Exact Science's Cologuard test into colorectal cancer screening guidelines clear, the trend for the stock price shot up from a low near $5 and hasn't looked back since.

The rise in the share price has crushed shorts the like of Whitney Tilson (Why Exact Sciences Is A Great Short At $10), Travis Cocke who gave a short thesis in a contest, Jacob Ma-Weaver who tried to influence a government panel and recently upended Andrew Left on his short call that was republished on Seeking Alpha: Citron Research Exposes Exact Sciences And Proves Beyond Any Doubt Why This Stock Will Soon Be Cut In Half.

I followed up coverage on Exact Sciences with:

Citron Is Very Wrong On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Crushes Estimates Again

Optimistic Takeaways From Exact Sciences Annual Meeting

In those Seeking Alpha pieces I followed up on my analysis of the company by demonstrating an actual in depth understanding of the company that includes deconstruction of corporate reports, industry journals, government documents, listening to conference calls and going to annual meetings. The sorts of things that famed investor Jim Rogers meant when he talked about the best advice he had ever gotten:

"The best advice I ever got was on an airplane. It was in my early days on Wall Street. I was flying to Chicago, and I sat next to an older guy. Anyway, I remember him as being an old guy, which means he may have been 40. He told me to read everything. If you get interested in a company and you read the annual report, he said, you will have done more than 98% of the people on Wall Street. And if you read the footnotes in the annual report you will have done more than 100% of the people on Wall Street. I realized right away that if I just literally read a company's annual report and the notes -- or better yet, two or three years of reports -- that I would know much more than others. Professional investors used to sort of be dazzled. Everyone seemed to think I was smart. I later realized that I had to do more than just that. I learned that I had to read the annual reports of those I am investing in and their competitors' annual reports, the trade journals, and everything that I could get my hands on. But I realized that most people don't bother even doing the basic homework. And if I did even more, I'd be so far ahead that I'd probably be able to find successful investments."

By "doing the homework" as I talked about in a recent MarketPlace Roundtable interview, I was able to become the top ranked analyst in America on Exact Sciences for predicting revenue and earnings per Estimize:

Linked at Twitter - follow me @KirkSpano where I post my SA articles and talk investing with followers.

Why do I bring all this history up? Because the linked articles should give you a great idea about what Exact Sciences is all about and because it matters with what I am going to say below as I update my 2 to 4 year price target on the stock and outlook on the company.

3rd Quarter Earnings

Exact Sciences announced another quarter that beat analyst estimates which have been rising consistently this year. The beat was not entirely expected by many, as at the annual meeting, management had warned that the quarter was expected to show slightly slower growth due to timing issues. Also, the hurricanes were expected to have a negative impact.

As it turned out, the company reported that 161,000 Cologuard tests had been completed in Q3 which slightly exceeded even my optimistic projection. That allowed the company to post revenue of $72.6 million versus analyst estimates of 65.03 million. My estimate had been the very high end of the range of estimates at $72 million.

Per Estimize

The company raised their annual revenue projections by $14-17 million for the full year to a range of $254-257 million. I expect that to be exceeded very slightly.

The company's earnings came in at (23¢) versus my estimate of (22¢) which I made based upon continued efficiencies at the company. The company did indeed cite major efficiency improvements that far offset their new investment spend.

The cost per test fell to $129 from $133 in the previous quarter, even though the company had predicted a slight increase in cost due to new investment expense. For Q4 they are once again projecting a temporary increase in the cost per test. I expect this time it will happen with a cost per test approaching $140. Management did say in the earnings call that long-term the efficiencies for Cologuard were sustainable and that cost would again come down in the future.

The realized price per test, which had been an attack point by shorts, rose to $451 as insurance companies became more up to date on making payments. I discussed the idea in previous articles that shorts were making a silly math mistake not realizing insurance payments were coming in slow and not fully reflecting the actual price of Cologuard which is above $500.

As insurance companies continue to make contract price payments - again, that number is above the CMS price of $504 per CEO Kevin Conroy, the realized prize will rise towards the CMS price.

Long-term Outlook

The long-term for Exact Sciences looks bright. Management again mentioned that Cologuard tests would eventually exceed 40% of the market share for colorectal cancer screening. This is in line with my and Canaccord Genuity's estimate that Colguard would in fact one day approach 50% market share.

As discussed in the "Optimistic" article linked above, as Exact approaches 50% market share that figures to an annual revenue over $8 billion. Depending on R&D and other variable expenses, that translates to a company that could churn out over a billion dollars in earnings against about 120 million shares outstanding.

Current margins support the idea of an even bigger earnings number, but as I suggested in my UnitedHealth Faces 50% Share Drop Or Worse, I do believe there will eventually be some pressure on prices from Congress after 2020. More importantly, as the company develops its pipeline, it will spend some of the developing free cash flow. There is no precise way to know what earnings will be using any model, which is why I use ranges.

Here I would note that I do not expect much more in the way of capital raises using share issuance by Exact Sciences. But even if they do issue another 10 million shares, we would be looking at earnings of around $8/share or higher in the next several years - and that is without pipeline development.

Pipeline development could be exciting in coming years. Conroy on the earnings call said that in 2018 the company would be announcing plans related to developing a blood assay for lung cancer. That test has validated well and I believe the long winding process of commercialization will start by the end of the next year. That test could generate up to $1.5 billion in additional revenues down the road.

I find the potential for further development of Cologuard for screening of proximate cancers, such as stomach (good for Asia), as exciting. A test for pancreatic cancer also appears on the horizon. What this all adds up to is the potential for more positive surprises over time.

Right now, the share price is in the early to middle innings of reflecting the long-term value of Cologuard. If there are any other revenue drivers, then an even higher share price based on those could happen over time.

Revised Price Target and Trades

For the past two years my 2-4 year price target for Exact Sciences has been a range from $60 to $100. I revised it down from $100 to $200 after the USPSTF fiasco.

It is important to know that I do not make 12 month price targets. I project out a price range over a 2-4 year time frame, which happens to be very similar to what Jim Rogers does.

Based on the momentum noted above in Cologuard adoption, continued efficiencies at the company, good capital stewardship and the likelihood of positive pipeline developments in the next two years, I am returning my 2-4 price target to $100 to $200, which implies a double to quadruple in share price by 2021 - which exceeds my "potential triple within 7 years" criteria I have for buying stocks.

I believe that Exact Sciences shares are a buy on any multi-day pullback. What we know about the stock is that it does have some volatility. We can use that to our advantage. I like to sell cash-secured puts (see CBOE Learning Centerto learn about selling puts).

Over the years, I was able to accumulate quite a large position in Exact shares as some of my put sales were assigned to me after share price corrections. Other times, most times, the options expired and I simply kept the premiums which have been and are very generous on mid cap (formerly small cap) biotech Exact Sciences.

I equate selling cash-secured puts to setting a limit buy order and getting paid to do it. Here are the two cash-secured puts I like selling now:

December 2017 $50 puts for at least $4 in premium.

January 2018 $50 puts for at least $5 in premium.

Selling those puts means I am happy to acquire shares at $50 less premiums received. Never sell puts unless you are happy to acquire shares at the strike price.

While neither option trade is quite at those prices right now, you can set a limit order on the puts and likely see the puts sold on volatility in the next week or two. I have little doubt there will be a consolidation day or two after the recent rally, if you sell both puts, you increase your odds of buying EXAS shares for a net cost well below the current market prices is which should be your goal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor, however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.