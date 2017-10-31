Keys To Success: Church And Dwight Have Them

Quick Note: This article will be very long, so I will be breaking this article up into at least two articles. This article will go over the "11 Power Brands" and their ability to develop and maintain brand strength. The sequel will go over the financials, peers/ competition, valuation and other insights. It will also tie everything together.

Introduction

In the world of investing, there is nothing more appealing than a recession proof company. Investors come flocking to the sounds of these companies. The sorts of companies that weather a recession are producers and sellers of things that everybody needs. However, that is only have the equation. The other half has to do with pricing. The products or services must be inferior goods, or good's whose consumption rises when wages decrease and decrease when wages rise. But when creating a portfolio of products who do not only want inferior goods, but also normal goods or good's whose consumption rises as wages rise and decrease when wages decrease. The few companies who are able to blend these attributes have got what DJ Khaled refers to as the "Keys to Success".

The greatest investor of all-time, Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), adores such companies. He owns many companies that could easily weather a recession including: Costo Wholesale (COST), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Mastercard Inc. (MA), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Procter & Gamble (PG), Visa (V), Verizon (VZ), and Walmart (WMT) among others. The portfolio he has constructed at Berkshire Hathaway is something that should be in a museum. However, there is one company I recommend to Mr. Buffett.

As I said above, companies who are able to create a portfolio of brandname products that are a mix of premium and value are a rare breed. One company who has meticulously crafted their portfolio to the tune of all those attributes is Church and Dwight (CHD).

Bing Images

Church and Dwight Back to School Investor Presentation

American Success Story

Founded in 1846, yes you heard that right 1846, Church and Dwight was the result of the unification of two individuals, John Dwight of Massachusetts and his brother-in-law, Austin Church of Connecticut. When the two combined to form the partnership they were selling sodium bicarbonate, or baking soda, they refined in Dwight's kitchen.

The Arm & Hammer logo, was created back in the 1860's. A comical misunderstanding is that people often claimed the name came from Armand Hammer. He was asked so much about the company that eventually he attempted to buy it. The attempt went unsuccessful, however his Occidental Petroleum (OXY) acquired enough stock in CHD that Armand Hammer was able to join CHD's board of directors.

Church and Dwight Investor Presentation

Evolution to Today's Church and Dwight

Based in Ewing, New Jersey, Church and Dwight develops, manufacturers, and markets a broad range of household, personal care, and specialty products. They are the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate. Sodium bicarbonate or baking soda, is natural product that cleans, deodorized, leavens, and buffers. Currently they own 85% of the baking soda market and 75% of the sodium bicarbonate production in the United States and is also the only producer of ammonium bicarbonate and potassium carbonate. Their consumer products unit is organized in 2 segments: Consumer Domestic and Consumer International. Consumer Domestic comprises of household and personal care products. Consumer International consists of personal care products. In addition, they have a third segment: Specialty Products. This segment is an industry leader in animal productivity and bulk sodium bicarbonate. CHD focuses mostly on their "11 Power Brands" which are Arm & Hammer, OxiClean, First Response, Orajel, Xtra, Trojan, Spinbrush, Nair, Batiste, Lil' Critters & Vitafusion, and the most recent acquisition of Waterpik.

Church and Dwight Back to School Investor Presentation

Masters of Brand Building

Thanks to their portfolio, Church and Dwight are a unique company. The brand the company was built off of was Arm & Hammer, which is one of the strongest brands in the world. It is so strong that according to a Nielsen study, Arm & Hammer is in "More aisles in the grocery store than any other brand. A&H products are in 86% of U.S. households in America." Let me give you a second to contemplate that quote for a second... 86%... you heard that right folks. Actually according to another case study, A&H products are in as many as 95% of households. Church and Dwight created Arm & Hammer and created a household BEHEMOTH. Whether its via origination or acquisition, Church and Dwight is a master of brand building and maintaining.

Since 2001, a core strategy has been growing through acquisitions. Management focused on companies that had fabulous products, that were #1 or #2 brands in their segment. Once fully integrated, the management would focus on building brand strength and recognition. This tactic worked very well, as evidenced by their success, and created great sales growth. This success allowed management to continue to purchase more companies and repeat this process, ending with the same results every time.

As you can see below in 2001 the management of CHD went on a highly successful shopping spree acquiring Trojan condoms, Xtra, First Response, and Nair. After that, management acquired another 7 companies "Power Brand" companies from 2005-2017.

The Joint Ventures that Started it All

Church and Dwight formed a Joint Venture with private equity company, Kelso & Co. called Armkel LLC. Church and Dwight shared 50-50 interest in the new JV with Kelso & Co. Kelso & Co. acquired the rest or Carter-Wallace's consumer products business. Armkel acquired the brands Trojan, Nair hair remover and First Response pregnancy and ovulation test kits. Then in 2003, the brands acquired by CHD and Armkel were consolidated under CHD control.

Trojan was bought from Carter-Wallace when Church and Dwight bought their personal product line for $739 million. Trojan was first introduced in 1906 by Merle Leland Youngs. Church and Dwight has done an outstanding job building up this brand to what it is today. The brand is so strong that a good comparison would be when someone tells someone else to search something they say "go google it". The same thing occurs here when you say "put protection on" the first thing that comes to mind is Trojan. In fact in 2013, according to a research report published on Yahoo Finance, Trojan had 69% market share of the condom industry vs. the no.2 in Durex with 15%. In the end, in good and poor economic times, condoms will never go out of style and Trojan will be in prime position to take advantage of that.

As you read above, Nair hair remover, was acquired as part of the JV with Kelso & Co. Nair has been a trusted brand since the 1940's. Trying to find data and competitors for Nair was not easy. So I asked my girlfriend if Nair had any real competition, and she said "Not really, if you want a hair removal lotion, its really only Nair." That is something that I and investors should want to hear. In fact, according to a survey of 1,000 millennial women by Nair and Kelton Global, 85% of respondents said they "hate" shaving and are looking for a solution to manage unwanted hair. In addition, 56% of respondents say shaving is time consuming, and 44% said it irritates their skin, and 72% said hair grows back too quickly. Women, in this generation, are very desperate to maintain hairless, 48% of the respondents would give up coffee, 44% Netflix, or 39% sex, for a month to be free of unwanted hair for one year. The most shocking part is an additional 38% said they would give up social media for a month. For my generation, that cannot live without those items, it is shocking that women are this desperate to maintain hairless.

In 2001, CHD formed a Joint Venture with USA Detergents called ARMUS LLC. The JV combined the laundry products businesses of both companies. Among the products of USA Detergents were Xtra and Nice N Fluffy. In the terms of the agreement, CHD had the option to buy USA Detergents which they exercised in May 2001. Since the acquisition, Xtra has become the #1 "Extreme Value Laundry Detergent" in America, according to Church and Dwight's Back to School Investor Presentation. Church and Dwight has three of the Top 10 brands of detergents, according to Statista. The brands include: Arm & Hammer at #5, Arm & Hammer with OxiClean at #8, and Xtra at #10. Xtra is number #10 overall, but is the #1 "Extreme Value Laundry Detergent". Being this deep of a value product makes this an inferior good. This means that in a downturn, consumption will increase drastically. This happens because as wages decrease, consumers will look for cheaper alternatives and more bang for their buck, which this product offers. However, with the major wage inequality, Xtra will still be able to grow. There are plenty of people still looking for that type of product because of the massive differences between classes, the amount of people in class, and the evolution of the classes.

Church and Dwight Back to School Investor Presentation

Post 2001 Acquisitions

On Oct. 31, 2005 Church and Dwight acquired the Spinbrush toothbrush business from Procter and Gamble for $76.8 million in cash at closing including acquisition costs. PG sold them the business, which was doing $100 million a year to get antitrust clearance from European regulators for the Gillette Co. acquisition. Church and Dwight received this business for a major discount, specifically 76.8 cents on the dollar. Now, Spinbrush, which is an Arm & Hammer brand, is the #1 "Battery Powered Toothbrush"

Then in July, 2006, it was announced that Orange Glo International would be purchased by Church and Dwight for $325 million in cash. Through this purchase, CHD would obtain the robust portfolio of OxiClean, the premium- priced brand leader in the laundry pre-wash additive category, Kaboom bathroom cleaner, and Orange Glo household cleaner products. From the time of the acquisition, CHD has been able to maintain OxiClean's market share and spot as the #1 "Laundry Additive".

Subsequently, in July, 2008, Church and Dwight CHD)/Acquisitions" rel="nofollow">bought Orajel from Del Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in cash for $383.4 million, including fees. The Orajel purchase, according to chairman and CEO, James R. Craigie, provided CHD with more exposure to the "fast-growing segment of the attractive premium oral care category". As you may see below in the graph generated by Statista, Orajel, overwhelmingly, dominates the oral pain relief industry. Generic Orajel has double the sales of next brand. In addition, Orajel maintains 3 of the top 10 brands with Orajel, Baby Orajel, and Orajel PM at numbers 1,4, and 7, respectively. This chart validates the conclusion made that Orajel is the #1 "Oral Care Pain Relief" brand.

Per Statista

After 3 years of no shopping, Vivalis LTD's Batiste dry shampoo, was acquired by Church and Dwight for $64.8 million. According to CHD, "dry shampoo is the fastest growing segment in the haircare". On that note, the industry has grown significantly since 2012 to 2016 as sales grew from $32 million to $115 million. According to P&S Market Research, "the global dry shampoo market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1%" from 2017 through 2023. They cite "consumers switching from chemical-based to natural hair care products". To make it even sweater, a case study performed by Getmemedia found that "batiste Dry Shampoo is the market leader in the dry shampoo category with an 80% share". Based on those numbers it is right to conclude that Batiste is in fact the #1 "Dry Shampoo".

Church and Dwight Back to School Investor Presentation

The following year, chairman and CEO James R. Craigie, continued the fun by purchasing Avid Health for $650 million. This was a significant purchase because it granted access to the high growth vitamin and supplement industry, in the form of gummies. You heard that right, gummy vitamins. Avid Health was the maker of Vitafusion and Lil' Critters gummy vitamins. The gummy vitamin segment has evolved immensely since 2012, as you can see below. It is fair to assume that the growth will continue from traditional forms to vitamins to gummy forms. This development places CHD in a great spot to profit.

Church and Dwight Back to School Investor Presentation

Waterpik Acquisition

Last, but certainly won't be the last, this past summer, Church and Dwight made headlines when it was announced they were purchasing Waterpik for ~$1 Billion in cash. The massive acquisition was crucial and was directly accretive to the strengthening and expansion of their Oral Care products portfolio. Waterpik is the #1 water flosser brand and #1 shower head replacement brand in the United States. It was highly important for Mr. Craigie to make a move such as this one because "the flosser products business is a fast-growing platform and capitalizes on the trends of increased gum disease, oral care awareness across all demographics and expansion of the middle-class in emerging markets", according to Business Insider. In addition, Waterpik's products have a very strong track record among dental care professionals. Their water flosser was awarded the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance, earlier this year, based on the fact the safety of the product and efficacy for:

Removing plaque along the gum line and between teeth

Helping prevent and reduce gingivitis

For the trailing 12 months, Waterpik's net sales were $265 million, which will be a nice boost for CHD as well as provide synergies. WaterPik maintained a 30% EBITDA margin which is higher than Church and Dwight's. This higher margin will allow the WaterPik acquisition to contribute more to earnings and elevate CHD's, already growing, EBITDA margin.

The integration of Waterpik will take some time and be dilutive to earnings, only in the third quarter. It is forecasted to hit Q3 earnings by ($0.02), but then be accretive in the fourth quarter to the tune of $0.02, essentially canceling out the dilution in Q3 and making the acquisition non accretive nor dilutive in FY17.

Now looking forward to 2018, as you may see in the graphic below, management has provided an EPS outlook for 2018 including the Waterpik purchase. As you can see, expected growth was previously set for 7%; with the addition of Waterpik and transition costs, the net effect will be an additional 2% expected increase. This brings the total 2018 EPS guidance to 9% growth vs. 2017. This is not a bad bump up, for a company that grows slowly. High single digit growth is nothing to complain about.

Church and Dwight Back to School Investor Presentation

Additional Bolt on Acquisition

Below you will notice a chart of acquisitions made. Previously, I talked about the "11 Power Brands and their origination or acquisition. Now, lets briefly review the other bolt-on acquisitions pursued over the years. One of the less discussed yet very important transactions was with Unilever back in 2003. During this transaction, Unilever (UL) agreed to sell their U.S. and Canadian oral care brands to Church and Dwight. Among the brands was Mentadent and Pepsodent. The acquisition cost Church and Dwight $104 million with another $5 million to $12 million being paid to Unilever based on its brands' performance in North America. This acquisition was an incredible addition to their expanding oral care portfolio at the time, and currently still is.

Church and Dwight has acquired so many companies, many of them small bolt-on purchases to boost their existing portfolios. Writing on them is unnecessary because most were small.



Church and Dwight Back to School Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Church and Dwight has constructed a portfolio of well known brands thanks to management's ability to stick to investment strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. The strategy of purchasing #1 and #2 brands has worked superbly. As I said earlier, companies that are able to construct portfolios of value and premium brands are well suited to weather/gain during economic downturns and still prosper in good economic times, have what DJ Khaled refers to as the "Keys to Success". Having these "keys" is a major advantage and will allow them to catch that "Major Bag Alert".

P.S. there will be at least one more article in this series for Church and Dwight. The upcoming article(s) will provide more in depth analysis of financials, peers/competition, valuation, and other insights. Stay Tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would have liked to initiate a position in it long ago but capital is limited so I am un able to. This is one of my very favorite stocks and follow it closely.