Data Center REITs Are On Cloud 9

The rise of the hyperscale public cloud providers including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft continues to be a threat. For now, these firms have a symbiotic relationship with these REITs.

The boom in demand for cloud services has been met by an equal boom in construction activity. REIT executives report that supply/demand conditions appear balanced across most markets.

Digital Realty reported negative rent growth on renewals in the third quarter and the firm expressed that similar choppiness should be expected in coming quarters.

Data Center REITs continue to be the standouts in the REIT space. Data Center REITs are up 25% YTD and have returned more than 60% over the past two years.

REIT Rankings: Data Centers

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce readers to one of the fifteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives.

Data Center Sector Overview

Data Center REITs comprise roughly 10% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our value-weighted Data Center Index, we track the five data center REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $75 billion in market value: CoreSite (COR) Digital Realty (DLR), Equinix (EQIX), CyrusOne (CONE) and QTS Realty (QTS).

Data centers are the home to the "cloud," which simply refers to the outsourcing of computing processing and storage capacity from one's own device to a data center where it can be handled more efficiently. Cloud computing gives customers the ability to access computing resources on an as-needed basis and negates the need to have under-utilized processing and storage capacity on-site or on-device. The economics of utilizing cloud computing is highly favorable for most consumers and businesses, which has prompted an insatiable wave of demand for data center space.

Consumers and small businesses typically access the cloud via public cloud providers such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, and Google. iCloud and Office 365, for example, are some of the largest public cloud services. These large tech companies rent huge quantities of space from data center REITs in order to "release" capacity to these customers but command significant pricing power over REITs as "wholesale" customers. Convenience and scalability are benefits to the public cloud, but privacy and lack of control can be issues for larger businesses. A data breach at Amazon, for instance, could potentially put all Amazon Web Service customer data at risk.

Medium and large businesses, on the other hand, typically have an economic interest to create their own "private cloud" which gives them more control, more privacy, and the ability to customize their IT solutions. While more expensive in the short-run, the economics of managing one's own cloud can be more advantageous than the public cloud over time. These entities typically rent their own server space from data center REITs and have less pricing power as "retail" customers. "Hybrid" cloud solutions (outlined below) combine the benefits of the public and private cloud, whereby business run non-sensitive applications on the public cloud and sensitive applications on a private cloud. This IT strategy is most advantageous to data center REITs who can retain some pricing power over retail customers while continuing to lease in high volume to wholesale customers. Shifts in the propensity to use the public vs. private cloud affect the value of data center REITs.

The value of each data center is largely a function of its position along the internet backbone, the physical fiber optic network that links every connected-device across the world. Properties within the backbone are able to provide higher-value network-based "co-location" services, command higher rent-per-MW, and generally, have higher barriers-to-entry. Properties on the periphery typically provide more ubiquitous enterprise-based services including storage and cloud-based software applications and primarily rent these facilities to wholesale customers who pay lower per-MW rent.

We also note that Digital Realty and Equinix have a global data center platform while the other three REITs are primarily US-focused. We added Equinix to our index during the past quarter, which was the most recent data center firm to convert into a REIT. We should note that unlike the other four REITs, EQIX owns less than 50% of the real estate that it leases and thus has different investment characteristics than the other REITs.

Recent Developments and Quarterly Performance

Data Center REITs have been one of the best performing REIT sectors over every recent measurement period. The sector has gained 25% YTD and more than 60% over the past two years.

3Q17 earnings were largely in-line with expectations. Of the four REITs that have reported earnings, all four beat FFO expectations and DLR, CONE, and QTS raised full-year estimates while COR maintained guidance. Across the sector, revenue growth and AFFO growth per share continue to grow in the mid-teens. Choppy leasing results, however, resulted in underperformance from Digital Realty, Cyrus One, and CoreSite. Digital Realty surprised investors by reporting a 3.8% YoY decline in cash rents on renewals and coming up short on new leases. While investors were previously warned that choppy leasing results should be expected, the overall pricing trend at Digital Realty on renewal has been quite weak over the past year, in part a result of increased pricing pressure from hyperscale providers that purchase in large quantities and command increased pricing power. Digital Realty dipped more than 6% immediately after the results, but remain higher by 2% over the past quarter and 18% higher YTD.

Over the past quarter and during earnings calls, several key themes and recent developments are being discussed. From a macro perspective, the consensus view is that the shift from on-premises IT to the "cloud" (data centers) is still in the early innings and that the economics clearly favor outsourcing this IT spending. Further, data consumption is rising exponentially and the need for low-latency connectivity will continue to increase with new technologies such as artificial intelligence and self-driving vehicles. On the micro-level, there are continued concerns over competition from the mega-cap tech firms who are expanding their "public cloud" offering. As discussed earlier, the propensity to use the public vs. public cloud affect the pricing power of these REITs. On one extreme, the industry could transition into a "cell carrier" model whereby three or four cloud providers (cell carriers) are the primary consumer-facing-providers of capacity and have considerable pricing power over the data centers (cell towers).

1) Supply/Demand Conditions

First, despite high levels of construction activity in recent years, REIT executives report that supply/demand conditions appear roughly balanced across most markets and supply-constrained in key markets including Silicon Valley and LA, a positive sign for future rental growth. Some markets, however, have seen downward pricing pressure from oversupply. Demand continues to be relentless for both the public and hybrid cloud. Earnings results from the hyperscale cloud providers beat expectations across the board, providing a strong macro tailwind for the data center sector. Supply growth has certainly heated up in Digital Realty reported an LTM absorption to current pipeline multiple of 1.7x, up from 1.5x in 2Q17 but down from 2x in 1Q17. Digital Realty saw decreasing supply in Dallas, Houston, and Silicon Valley and increased supply in Northern Virginia.

Digital Realty believes that barriers to entry are beginning to develop in some major markets. These barriers include lack of available land and lack of adequate power supply. Other markets, particularly those in California, are also quite difficult to develop because of tight zoning restrictions, high energy costs, and other costly regulation. From the Digital Realty earnings call:

"Demand is outpacing supply in most major markets… Given the sector's recent history, any prospect of an uptick in speculative new supply bears watching. We expect the demand will continue to outstrip supply, while barriers to entry are beginning to grow in select metros, which we believe bodes well for long-term rent growth"

2) Choppy Leasing Results

Second, leasing activity continues to be choppy and there are renewed concerns over downward pressure on rents from the mega-scale hypercloud companies including Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), and Oracle (ORCL). While Digital Realty's management is unwavering in their belief that weak trends in pricing on renewals is simply the result of choppiness and product-mix, investors are less confident and sent shares of DLR down more than 6% after results. In support of DLR's belief, pricing trends have continued to be solid at the other data center REITs. There is a general awareness, however, that the competition from the public cloud providers has driven down pricing across the sector as even small and mid-sized tenants have stronger negotiating power to receive "wholesale" prices. The long-term cash rent growth across the sector has historically averaged roughly 3% per year. Just-in-time expansions and broader supply growth have historically kept a lid on rent growth and seeing periods of near-term weakness is not uncommon and may indeed be a result of near-term oversupply rather than competition from the public cloud providers.

From the Digital Realty earnings call:

"Broadly speaking, I think despite the robustness in the overall volume of demand, the fact that supply is rising up to just try to intersect with that demand is something that kind of puts a bit of a lid on rates from spiking and you also have a phenomenon where the buyers are buying in bigger and bigger quantities, hence commanding better pricing on each of those buys. We remain optimistic that these rates stay flat to slightly increasing, going within the U.S. for half a second."

3) The Threat and Opportunity From Amazon and Google

Third, while hyperscale continues to drive incremental demand, there is always a focus on the risk that these massive public cloud companies may eventually enter the data center ownership space, competing directly with these data center REITs. REIT executives, however, continue to express confidence in their competitive positioning within the space and believe that the mega-sized cloud service providers will continue to see the most relative value in overlaying their services atop the data center owned by these REITs. We continue to believe it is more likely that these hyperscale providers allocate capital towards minimizing costs related to networking hardware and software rather than real estate ownership. To date, no major tech company has shown signs of making any significant push into real estate ownership.

From the From the QTS earnings call:

"Clearly we've seen the enterprise customers go from building their own facilities to now really going to outsource providers almost 100% as they've seen our ability to deliver a high quality product at a much more cost effective that allows them to get the speed and flexibility and economics that they look for…We believe that's also kind of the long term outlook for the Hyperscale. As you'll see even today some of them have already moved to 100% outsourced strategy, others are in 50-50 and there are still some that are focused on building their own facilities. But over time we'll see the same migration to really putting their capital to work for the things that they're best at and putting using ourselves and others to really build what we're the best at."

4) International Expansion

Fourth, international expansion is a theme that has received increased focus over the recent quarter. Digital Realty announced a JV with Mitsubishi Corp to build and manage data centers in Japan. Also in this quarter, CyrusOne announced a $100m investment in GDS holdings, a Chinese data center company.

Overall, it was another strong quarter but investors are perhaps a bit more anxious about 4Q17 leasing results and will need to see signs that the downward pressure on rents is indeed the result of choppiness rather than a broader trend. Below is our REIT Heatmap, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors.

2 Reasons To Be Bullish on Data Center REITs

1) Demand for Data and Connectivity Will Be Relentless

As Digital Realty outlines below, data centers are on the cutting edge of the secular boom in data demand. Double-digit annual growth rates are expected over the next decade in IP traffic, storage needs, and mobile computing demand. This surge in data demand has occurred even without the participation of developing nations, which will add another leg to the demand-boom once high-speed internet access becomes available to several billion more people over the next decade.

2) The Shift To the Cloud Is Still in The Early Innings

Business spending on cloud infrastructure is still in its infancy, as nearly 70% of global IT spending is still on traditional IT. According to IDC, cloud deployment is expected to steadily accelerate over the next decade and by 2020, more than 50% of IT spending will be on cloud-based infrastructure. The economics of cloud deployments are expected to remain highly favorable for the foreseeable future.

2 Reasons To Be Bearish on Data Center REITs

1) Mega-Cap Tech: Customers in Short-Term, Competitors in Long-Term

Enterprises have two choices when it comes to deployment of their networks. They can rent space directly from these data centers (private cloud) and install their own servers and software, or they can use one of the hyperscale providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle, and run their software through these providers, generally mitigating the need to use their own servers and software. Public cloud providers rent massive amounts of space from data center REITs, but command significant pricing power relative to smaller, individual 'private cloud' leases. A concern for investors in data center REITs has been the power of the hyperscale providers to push down rents low and implicitly threaten to build their own data center space using their ample liquidity. For now, at least, the hyperscale providers' demand for space far exceeds their ability to build it themselves.

2) Just-in-Time Supply Growth Continues to Keep Lid on Rent Growth

Unlike most other real estate sectors, expanding capacity at existing facilities is more achievable as many data center facilities are built with expansion capabilities to meet incremental demand. While this will continue to be a significant growth-driver for data center REITs, this just-in-time supply growth does have the effect of keeping a kid on rent growth. Outside of existing facility expansion, supply growth of new facilities has also been robust and has been able to keep up with demand. Historically, cash rent growth on renewals has averaged less than 3% across the sector. In other words, the performance of these data center REITs has been fueled by external growth while the underlying organic growth metrics have been average at best. If and when the external growth environment cools, the underlying organic growth of these facilities will become a larger focus.

Valuation of Data Center REITs

Data Center REITs appear expensive based on current earnings, but very attractive after factoring in the robust growth expected over the next several years. Data Center REITs trade at 28x current Free Cash Flows, making them the third most expensive REIT sector we track. When we factor in two-year growth potential, however, the sector appears far more attractive. We use a modified PEG ratio, using the forward FCF multiple divided by the expected 5-year growth rate. Based on FCF/G, Data Center REITs are the second most attractive sector.

Within the sector, we note that the network-focused players, Coresite and Equinix trade at moderate premiums to the wholesale-focused REITs, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, and QTS. The sector is expected to grow 10% per year over the next two years and 5% per year over the next half-decade.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Outside of Equinix, which trades like a tech stock, Data center REITs are among the more interest-rate sensitive REIT sectors, which is a surprise to many investors. High-interest rate sensitivity is a result of the sector's long lease terms and relatively high dividend yields. The low Beta to the S&P 500 ( SPY) shows that these REITs are not particularly sensitive to movements in equities.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (click to read more information about our methodology).

Within the sector, we note that there are significant divergences in factor sensitivities. Digital Realty is among the most interest-rate sensitive REITs in any sector. Equinix, on the other hand, is among the least interest-rate sensitive and has one of the lowest correlations to the overall REIT index. Investors seeking bond-like characteristics with higher income yields would be better suited with Digital Realty, while investors seeking growth characteristics and lower income yields would be better suited with Equinix.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Two years ago, before the 100% rally in share prices, Data Center REITs were among the highest yielding REIT sectors. At 2.4%, the sector is now one of the lowest-yielding REIT sectors. Data Center REITs, however, pay out just 67% of their free cash flow, leaving them ample capacity to increase dividends or reinvest in growth.

Within the sector, we note the differences in yield for these five REITs. Equinix, as noted, pays a low 1.7% dividend yield while Digital Realty and Coresite pay 3.2% yields.

Bottom Line: Data Center REITs Are On Cloud 9… But Is The Air Getting Thin?

Data Center REITs are the growth engines of the broader REIT sector. Once a fringe sector, they have gained mainstream acceptance, but both REIT-focused and generalist investors, and for good reason: these companies are at the epicenter of the internet and the explosion in data consumption. Data Center REITs continue to be the standouts in the REIT space. Data Center REITs are up 25% YTD and have returned more than 60% over the past two years.

3Q17 earnings in the Data Center sector were generally in-line with expectations. Choppy leasing results, however, spooked investors and renewed concerns over competition from hyperscale public cloud providers. Digital Realty reported negative rent growth on renewals in the third quarter and the firm expressed that similar choppiness should be expected in coming quarters.

The boom in demand for cloud services has been met by an equal boom in construction activity. REIT executives report that supply/demand conditions appear balanced across most markets. Hyperscale cloud providers including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have increasingly used their pricing power when leasing data center space. The shift towards public and hybrid cloud pressures data center REITs. For now, these hyperscale cloud providers have a symbiotic relationship with these data center REITs. Demand for connectivity far exceeds their ability to build capacity for themselves.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view the CoreSite, QTS, and Digital Realty as the most attractively-valued REITs in the sector followed by CyrusOne and Equinix. To see where data center REITs fit into a diversified REIT portfolio, be sure to check out our other REIT Rankings for all fifteen REIT sectors: Apartments, Malls, Self-Storage, Manufactured Housing, Healthcare, Net Lease, Student Housing, Single Family Rentals, Hotels, Cell Towers, and Office, and Shopping Centers, and International.

