GGP (GGP) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GGP, Inc. (NYSE:GGP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 31, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Kevin Berry - GGP, Inc.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Analysts

Daniel Santos - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Brian Hawthorne - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Jeff J. Donnelly - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Craig Richard Schmidt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Jeremy Metz - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Carol L. Kemple - J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons LLC

Floris van Dijkum - Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

Michael W. Mueller - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Daniel Joseph Busch - Green Street Advisors LLC

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the GGP Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over your host, Mr. Kevin Berry. Please go ahead.

Kevin Berry - GGP, Inc.

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to GGP third quarter 2017 earnings call hosted by Sandeep Mathrani, our CEO; Shobi Khan, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Michael Berman, our CFO. Please note that certain statements made during this call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Please reference our earnings press release and SEC filings for a detailed discussion.

Statements made during this call may include time-sensitive information, accurate only as of today, October 31, 2017. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC this morning, and also available on our website.

It's my pleasure to turn the call over to Sandeep.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Before I review the quarter, I'd like to take the opportunity to sincerely express my heartfelt gratitude for Michael Berman and his long partnership with me as CFO of this company. When I think back to where we were in 2011 and where we are today and how much of that progress and improvement is because of Michael's leadership and thoughtfulness, I can only say a simple thank you, and I will miss having you here every day. Thank you, Michael.

Heath Fear (01:57) to GGP to assume Michael's responsibilities as CFO after a transition period of a few months. He spent about 12 years with GGP, leading our capital markets activity and a key member within our legal team. I know I speak for him when he says that he is returning to GGP, feels like coming home. I'd like to take a moment to recognize that teams in Houston and South Florida for their unbelievable commitment not only to their respective properties, but to each other, for getting us through the hurricanes that hit these areas.

In light of the devastation in these areas, our properties got back to normal operations within a few days and it was only because of the dedication of these individuals. We were fortunate to sustain only minimal damage to the assets, but the recovery continues for many of our employees for their personal losses and GGP stands behind each of them. Family is everything.

Okay. Let's get to the quarter. Third quarter Same Store NOI increased 2%, an increase from last quarter's increase of 0.7%. Company NOI increased nearly 3%, up from last quarter's rate of 1.3%. EBITDA increased nearly 5%, also up from last quarter's rate of 1.5%. FFO per share came in as a strong $0.37, in line with our expectations and up nearly 7% over third quarter last year.

During the quarter, we've remained an active acquirer of our common stock. We acquired 9.3 million shares at an average price of about $21.19, investing a $197 million. We firmly believe that our stock at this price level represents an accretive investment opportunity for our capital allocation activities. We have a $188 million remaining under our board authorized share repurchase plan.

Brookfield increased their GGP investment by exercising their warrants. In turn, GGP received $462 million. Also, last week ADIA net shares settled their warrants. Keep in mind that the warrants all expire on November 9 of this year. As we've said previously, we are prioritizing capital to a stock buyback, redevelopment activities and debt reduction.

Operation trends picked up in the third quarter as new tenants took occupancy and we expect this to continue throughout the remainder of 2017 and into the next year. The second quarter of this year was the trough following the store closures earlier this year. Occupancy at quarter end was 95.4%, up 80 points from end of quarter – of the second quarter, which was 94.6%, and basically flat to the end of the third quarter last year.

Albeit, this year was a year of heightened bankruptcies and termination income. Let me give you the math. The net termination income were $16 million. This is how we arrived at the number. We've received year-to-date $27 million of lease termination income against a loss of $11 million of income from those tenants that terminated. Hence, the net of $16 million. Bankruptcy year-to-date account for $19 million of loss income. They wash each other out. Our growth rate of the operating business is approximately 2% year-to-date.

For the fourth quarter, while guiding to a Same Store NOI growth of about 2.5%, a Company NOI growth of nearly 3%, Company EBITDA growth of over 5%, leading to FFO per share growth of 8% to 10%. Our leasing teams have done an extraordinary job with nearly 10 million square feet lease this year exceeding our goal. This is a record for us and a testament to the talent within the team and the quality of the real estate. Approximately half our leasing goals for next year is complete, a level similar to where we were at this time last year.

We've been host to a number of exciting new store openings throughout the portfolio, including Forever 21's new concept Riley Rose, Zara, Life Time Fitness, Round 1, (06:29), Target, T.J.Maxx, Lolli and Pops, H&M, Kendra Scott, NYX, UNTUCKit, Alex and Ani, Indochino; the list is long. The interesting ones are routes (06:42) from Canada coming into the United States. Lands' End opening standalone stores. In New York, Bulgari reopened its flagship store at the Crown Building and we're bringing them (06:56) to 530 Fifth Avenue, their first store in Fifth Avenue. That lease was actually signed yesterday. We're also excited about the upcoming grand opening of Isabella's Eatery at Tysons Galleria.

Overall, sales were $21 billion, up slightly, but there are some interesting trends going on in the numbers I'd like to highlight. If I exclude the above category that accounts for about 35% of our total sales, our sales increased 2.5%. If I look at the A-rated centers which make up nearly 80% of our sales volume, sales were up 1.6%. Again, excluding apparel, sales in the A-centers were up 4.4%. The luxury segment is having a terrific year and we're seeing it play out in several of our shopping centers.

Sales at Ala Moana are up 8%. Sales at Oakbrook Center are up 10%. And even in St. Louis, Plaza Frontenac, which is the Neiman Marcus, Saks anchored luxury center, sales are up 13%. The takeaway is high-quality wins and the newest and most exciting retailers know it. I found it interesting to read recently a comment made by the CEO of Everlane, Michael Preysman. If you don't know Everlane, the company is an online clothing retailer based in San Francisco. The company became online claiming it shut the company down before they open a store. How ironic? They're opening stores after experimenting with pop-up stores.

Another firm you may not be aware of is Beta, interesting business model. They offer brands, lease to retail operations. They're just opening in Macy's Herald Square. They focus mostly in electronic companies and have found the unlikely partnership can emerge. For example, bringing some of the best tech companies into bricks and mortar. The consumers need to touch, feel and test the product before purchasing will continue to buoy the need of the brands to present products into their life. I believe Beta has about 70 stores now.

The largest e-commerce retailers continue to make strides in opening bricks and mortar stores. I will pick someone from out of this country, Alibaba, who has invested $8 billion in bricks and mortar retailing, acquiring stakes in supermarket chains by privatizing Chinese luxury mall, mall in – department store tenant in time for about $2.6 billion in January. Here in the U.S., Jet.com bought Bonobos with its 35 (09:37) shops and as we know Amazon bought Whole Foods.

One of the key tenets of our business plan is capitalizing on the embedded opportunity with our portfolio to redevelop anchor boxes. With a 115 locations we developed to date, encompassing 9 million square feet and over $2 billion invested at very attractive returns, we will continue to redevelop the anchors. To that end, in early October, we acquired two Sears locations at Neshaminy Mall in Pennsylvania and Oakwood Center in Louisiana, and entered into lease termination agreement with Sears at Crossroads Center in Minnesota and Oxmoor Center in Kentucky, with the latter to closing in early 2018.

Coming of our last call, I spoke about opportunities within our portfolio to explore adding other users including residential. Sales at our condo project at Ala Moana have surpassed $900 million mark with 95% of the units sold. The success of this project can be attributed to our partners, The MacNaughton Group and the Kobayashi Group, along with our GGP team involved in the project and we look forward to exploring more opportunities together at Ala Moana.

I'm very pleased to announce an agreement in principle with AvalonBay to add residential units to our center in North Seattle. We're in early stage still, so I've to state that this is contingent upon satisfactory completion of customary due diligence procedures and necessary approvals from the local municipality. As the project moves along, we'll update you. But this represents our belief that high-quality retail centers can be densified with other users, given the location and market demand. We're all about live, work, play and creating mini cities. We look forward to working with AvalonBay team as we proceed with this project and look to explore similar projects at other locations.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Michael, to review our results and outlook in greater detail.

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Thank you, Sandeep, and good morning everyone. I will begin with some brief comments on our guidance and then we will open it up for questions. As Sandeep noted, we came in at $0.37 in the quarter, an increase of almost 7% quarter-over-quarter.

For the fourth quarter, we had some items that impacted our previous fourth quarter guidance including some closures, some reduced recoveries and some increase in marketing costs. In addition, we are receiving less interest income as a result of the thorough (12:25) restructuring. We had some incremental G&A expected in the fourth quarter and there was dilution from the warrant exercise.

Our share count for the fourth quarter is expected to be around 963 million to 964 million shares. In the capital markets, we obtained a $325 million financing on Mall of Louisiana for an interest rate of less than 4%. This transaction was done in the CMBS market and we also continue to see strong bids from life companies and CMBS market players. We recently locked an A property at under 3.8% for a 10-year term. B malls continue to be very selective. A mall spreads are approximately 140 to 190 over treasuries. And again, depending on the B mall, it probably would add 50 basis points to 75 basis points to get at CMBS transaction.

Both the conduit in single borrower markets continue to be aggressive. As there is not a lot of B mall comp data out there, the CMBS market continues its learning process that not all B malls are the same and we are part of helping that education process and expect to continue to be.

Finally, I am especially grateful to Sandeep for forwarding me the opportunity to be his partner along this GGP journey to show (13:52) unending optimism and friendship, to the rest of the senior team and everyone else at GGP who I've had the great honor to work with side-by-side these past several years, and finally to the board of directors for their encouragement and support.

And now, let's open it up to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from line of Daniel Santos with Sandler O'Neill. Your line is open.

Daniel Santos - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Hey. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just two questions for me. My first one is on street retail. Now that your stake increased at three locations, just wondering if you could provide some color on what drove this stake increase? Whether this was a result of partners not performing with any GGP-provided financing? And then any color on cap rates and valuations?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So, we were able to – the opportunity to basically clean up our partnership with (14:57) district wide no change of cash, we were able to buy it at our purchase price plus our CapEx investment. Pricing was done to appraise those by (15:07) and it also gave us complete control of the three assets on Fifth Avenue and on 57th Street. So we thought it was a win-win situation to have full control of the assets.

Daniel Santos - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Got it. And then, if you could just give us an update on leasing demand at Norwalk, and whether either of the department stores might consider backing out if given the option?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I'm only smiling because we are 65% or so pre-leased at Norwalk. And as much as we would like to see a department store downsize, so we can add in other users, both have dug the heels (15:54) in to keep the size of store that they have currently. So the demand actually from large format users exceeds the space we have. And so currently, both department stores are driven to open the store in 2019. There is obviously a hole in the market – there are very few holes in the market in our business, and they both feel they need to have the better representation of their stores in this market.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from Vincent Chao with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hey. Good morning, everyone. I just wanted to go back to the fourth quarter guide. Michael, you'd mentioned some reasons for being a little bit lower than maybe prior expectations. But on the same-store guide, it was expected to be 3% to 4% in the second half, you did 2% here in this third quarter. I guess, was that in line with plan or would you say that you're tracking more towards a lower end of that 3% to 4% range now at this point?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

So the second quarter, we came in at to – we probably had a little bit of expenses that hit us. So it probably would have been a little higher, but for that. The fourth quarter, all the guidance numbers that I gave you, half of them impact the same-store number and half of them impact the rest of the company.

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

And there was no one particular item that – there was no one particular item that stood out; there was minor items across a variety of categories and properties.

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Would it be safe to say, you're then tracking to the low end of this 3% to 4% or do you think it will maybe come in even below that, given (17:39)

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

No, (17:39) the third quarter is 2% and the fourth quarter is 2.5%. I'd say, the second half is 2.3% give or take, as a midpoint (17:50)

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thank you. And then maybe just another question. I know Sandeep you outlined the capital priorities, stock repurchase development and redevelopment and debt reduction. So if I look at the liquidity, I think you got $300 million of cash and then $462 million post quarter end from the warrants, and then a fair amount of credit line availability. But I guess, how should we be thinking about funding of the pipeline which I think requires maybe $700 million or so, and then stock repurchases and other capital priorities?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

So specifically with respect to the warrants, we use the cash from the warrants to pay down the line which left us a little bit out on the line; not much, and the line had essentially been used in the third quarter for the Seritage acquisition and the stock buyback that Sandeep mentioned. So on a go-forward basis, we feel very comfortable with our funding. We're in the process now of looking ahead towards 2018 and we feel pretty good about our liquidity position. Given the line, cash availability and unencumbered assets, we probably have order of magnitude around $2 billion of liquidity.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from Brian Hawthorne with RBC Capital Markets.

Brian Hawthorne - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hi. Can you talk about the lease versus paying customers, the spread there? And then what are your expectations for that going forward like in fourth quarter and into 2018?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Could you repeat the question, please?

Brian Hawthorne - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yeah. So I was looking for more details on the percent of customers that are – or the percent of occupancy at lease and then the occupancy that's actually paying, the spread there between those two?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Not at the number we track. But if I had to guess, I'd say that if people are in our properties, they're paying us rent.

Brian Hawthorne - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Well, right. But like – there is like a percent of customers that are actually in your stores – in the spaces already paying and then there is a percent that have leased, but aren't in there yet?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Oh, I don't have that number. Well, I know (20:12) that I understand...

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Occupied versus leased.

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Yeah, occupied versus leased. But it's probably less than half a point of occupancy, but it settles up by the end of the year.

Brian Hawthorne - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. That's it. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jeff Donnelly with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jeff J. Donnelly - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning, guys. And Michael, I just want to say that your presence will certainly be missed. I guess, a question on Neshaminy. Just you bought out your partner's interest earlier this year and now you bought out the anchor box. Can you talk more about the opportunity you see at that site? I mean, do you think that property is going to be more like a case study for redevelopment? I'm just curious what your plans are.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I'd say, hi, good morning, Jeff. Again, the Sears box, if you know the site well, I (21:04) presume you do, sits on Route 1, and we obviously bought the asset from our partner at a very good cap rate. And we feel that we could de-mall a portion of it and the Sears portion specifically could be de-malled and we've actually got an executed lease with the entertainment user.

And so, we think that we could open up the shopping center with the entertainment user, with a few restaurants. We have a very success with AMC Theater here, Uber successful, Boscov's Department Store. And so, it becomes sort of a hybrid entertainment retail shopping center. But I think the key to the success would be to open it up and give that exposure to Route 1 and the key to that was acquiring the Sears box.

Jeff J. Donnelly - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

And I was just curious, how did you think about the cost and sort of the returns obviously of moving forward with the redevelopment versus going the other way to the extent you've just explored the selling interest?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

We actually think you need to stabilize the shopping center. And we think big picture with the investment we're making in the acquisition of the Sears box, it'll still be, call it, a double-digit acquisition if I include the CapEx dollars invested to turn the shopping center around. So you can say, with acquisition cost plus redevelopment cost, if I take the income and divide it by that number, you'll still probably get to a 10% return.

Jeff J. Donnelly - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

That's helpful. And just one last one for you, Sandeep. I'm just curious what your thoughts are on – and I guess, I'll call the accounting for sort of store-based versus online sales for retailers because it strikes me that sort of the original idea that landlords had a few years ago of using a store-based POS system for tracking sales might be sort of underreporting the true sales that the stores – or the true role, I guess I'd say, the stores play in sales. I'm just curious what your thoughts are on, I guess I'll call it, the integrity of sales reporting by retailers? And maybe more broadly, how do you think leases may be evolved to sort of better crystallize the value of stores to omni-channel retailers?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Well, I think that – look, we all felt that if the sales went to the POS system which means if you bought online and you pick it up in store and the inventory came up with store inventory, then you would record the sales into the store. And if you bought online and returned in the store, actually what happens is you get deemed at the store level. Again, there is a huge return part that's occurring, that's bringing the sales. So there is an issue, we firmly feel, with the sales reporting that occurs.

In addition, not all retailers are running it through POS system of the store when they buy online. So yes, there is an underreporting. And then there is a third aspect to it which is, almost every retailer including the largest online retailer in the world, commented that the uplift they get by having bricks and mortar store is dramatic. So, I think the presence of having the flagship locations which sort of demonstrate the entire merchandise of a retailer, is becoming very important. And I mean at the end of the day, maybe the word is – the word that Jack Ma says is really one retail, right. So you really have to be channel agnostic, because at the end of the day we all understand the benefits and the uplift being created by the bricks and mortar stores.

Almost every e-commerce retailer is growing through the growth of their store base, so that's a very interesting position. But it's UNTUCKit, I forget I think they've got like 25, 30 stores open now; Warby Parker, I think by the end of the year are going to have 70 stores open. So we're starting to see almost every retailer open bricks and mortar stores and they all sort of go towards the best retail. And again, that's why I fundamentally go back and say that if you own the top billion square feet of the 8 billion square feet of retail in America, long term you're going to win, but your points well taken.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from Craig Schmidt with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Craig Richard Schmidt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks. I was wondering how the company's efforts to sort of pivot away from apparel tenants. I know you had said, Staten Island Mall maybe a 20% apparel. What are you targeting for Norwalk and how are your efforts at your other malls to maybe move into other categories coming?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Good morning, Craig. So in the A's, again which are the top sort of 80 malls which account for substantial portion of our NOI and growth, the apparels already down to like 41% of total square footage. So, we're already seeing that. So effectively, (26:14) about 35% of total sales. So we're saying that basically we'll get to the 35% to 40% marker on apparel. And just as we get there, apparel sales will probably boom and we'll have to reverse course in 2022. But – and I'd say, there was a smile on my face.

But the answer is that there is tremendous demand. Obviously, look, I think when people fail to realize, I look at our peers and look at ourselves, we are 95.4% leased. And by year end, we're going to get at 96% leased. I don't know how many businesses sort of sit there. And with all the headwinds and the conversation, we're sitting at 96% leased. The other fact I'll tell you is that the new deals that we're doing in 2018, only 25% of the new deals are apparel. So, we're half leased for next year and we've reduced our bad exposure (27:17) dramatically.

So the demand from retailers exist tremendously to fill in the best space. I mean, I try – I look at all, whether it'd be all my competitors and I watch their occupancy and it's pretty fascinating. They were all sort of sitting there 94%, 95%, 96% leased. Now, we're continuing to lease in a year like 2017, where you can lease 10 million square feet of space and 4 million of that square feet is new square footage. The renewals were like, whatever, 6 million square feet. So that's just an amount of demand that continues to show growth.

Craig Richard Schmidt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. And then just real quickly, when does Lidl open up at the Staten Island Mall?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I think it opens next year. We could have delivered it already to them, so I think it opens in 2018.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from Nick Yulico with UBS. Your line is open.

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Well, thanks. Couple questions. On the third quarter Same Store NOI growth, it looks like it was – if you exclude the termination fees, it was up about just over a flat, call it, for the quarter. I'm trying to understand why it was so low X term fees if – and your occupancy was up 10 basis points year-over-year?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Nick, I'll sort of – I tried to answer that question in my comments, I'll sort of repeat my comments. When people look at termination income, there's also lots of real rent that tenants stops paying rent. And the reason you actually terminate income for a large part is either because you actually believe that the real estate has no value. So effectively, the lost rent is a $11 million. And so, you've got to take that into account. Bankruptcies were $19 million.

So if I take term income, lost rent and bankruptcies, as a matter of fact I had to make up another $4 million of income in the business. So as a matter of fact, I sort of take the different position, the business actually outperformed the problems that you see. So effectively, the growth was 2% flat because the bankruptcies and the lost rent versus term income seem to wash itself out.

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. And then on the share count that was cited for the fourth quarter, it sounds like that assumes that you're not buying back stock in the fourth quarter. Is that correct, because I thought the plan was to buy back some stock to manage some of the dilution from the warrant exercise?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Yes, that was the plan and we certainly did a big chunk of that in the third quarter. I think we bought close to 10 million shares; 9 million shares in the third quarter. Whether or not we buy more, we'll let you know. It's always on our radar screen to do that. So we're not shy about buying our stock back when we think it's a strong bargain (30:22).

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I mean, at the end of the second quarter I think the share count was 954 million, 955 million shares. At the end of the fourth quarter, we think as Michael said, it'll be 963 million shares. We don't forecast share buybacks in resulting to what the dilution was as a result of the warrant exercise. So excluding the 9.3 million shares that we bought, the share count still did go up.

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. And thank you, and then last question on the JVs to the New York City street retail assets...

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Hello?

Operator

Oh, it looks like he may have dropped out of the queue. Our next question is from Caitlin Burrows with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hi, good morning. You guys mentioned that you've leased over 10 million square feet this year which was your goal, and so that's good progress. I was just wondering though with Same Store NOI trending below the original target, I'm wondering if the rates you're getting are below the budgeted level? And kind of what's your view on the trend for market rents?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

No. As a matter of fact, if you look at the spreads – I mean the spreads were almost 10%. On the contrary, if you look at NOI weighted spreads, they were over 14%. So where it counts which is the better-quality assets, the spreads were actually better. The reason you're seeing that, as Michael said, a numerous sort of little, little mix and match (31:57) that basically push that, if you think about half a point on Same Store NOI growth, I think where we're talking about $5 million.

I mean in a $3.3 billion revenue basis and effectively really the reason on the Same Store NOI, besides the mix and match (32:14) is effectively the retailers are coming online later than we anticipated. So we never anticipated them to come online, October 1. They're coming online November 15. It's a timing issue. The leases are signed.

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

I guess just on that timing issue. I think some of your peers have referenced that too. What kind of drives that delay in coming online?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Numerous factors; delivery of space, construction time it took, just numerous factors. I mean, it's just – they have until X amount of time to open and they usually – it's – look, we are in a boom, so you can't find construction workers, you can't find labor, you can't find electrician. So this sort of creates the delay in their opening because it behooves them and behooves us to open as quickly as possible, because opening stores generate sales. So there are external factors that prevent you from opening sometimes. Sometimes the tenant moved out later, so the delivery was made up (33:15) by us; there are a whole bunch of factors.

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. And then also I was just wondering, it sounds like you guys are comfortable with your liquidity. But with again the lower same-store growth versus your original targets, given with 4Q earnings, how do you balance the desire to make acquisitions especially on those two retail side and (33:35) complete share buybacks versus leverage? I know you previously stated you'd like to be under 8 times for 2017?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Okay. The good news is, we will be under 8 times for 2017. We have a pretty good idea where we're going to be. And so, effectively we're fully funded, as Michael said, for next year as redevelopment pipeline between cash flow and where we stand. And so, effectively, we're not going to – we're not a net acquirer. We did acquire, like we said, JV interest, but it took no cash. And effectively, we will balance between share buybacks and redevelopment activities. I mean, that's really where predominately our capital is going to go. And we are going to be below 8 times this year, we have an idea what next year looks like which means we will climb further down with debt to EBITDA ladder.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Steve Sakwa with Evercore ISI. Your line is open.

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Thanks. I guess, a number of the questions I had were been addressed. But Sandeep, just kind of big picture. If we look at where you are sort of through the nine months and the 2.5% that you're sort of forecasting for the fourth quarter, it kind of puts you around 2% for the full year which is probably below your original expectations. As you sort of think about a number of the headwinds that might have impacted your business this year, can you just maybe help quantify what those might be in terms of tailwinds going into 2018?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I would sort of sit back and say that we look into – I might just answer one question and then I'll come back to that. Again, when you look at the third quarter growth of 2%, looking at the things that wash itself out, it's on top of a 4% growth in 2016. And I think people sort of sometimes forget to realize that in 2016 Same Store NOI growth in the third quarter was 4%.

And so, if I now look at 2018, effectively, there are going to be headwinds. (35:41) talk about tailwinds, they're going to be some headwinds which is, they have some weak tenants out there. But we don't view the amount of weakness next year should be as good as it was in 2017. If I was to sort of sit back and say, what the tailwinds are (35:57) is that basically we're ending the year at 96% occupy, and effectively we don't have that much vacancy. So, we can be a lot more picky with our tenants and we can guide better.

And I think the other aspect of the tailwind will be that, reading today's newspaper, there is a forecast of retail sales that will be up over 4% by NRF, and I think they expect it to be a good holiday. If the holiday turns out to be as well as we all think, then I think that gives all the retailers strength to open more stores next year. We also keep talking about store closures. The irony is, in 2017 there are more store openings than closures.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from Jeremy Metz with BMO Capital Markets.

Jeremy Metz - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hey, good morning, guys. I just want to quickly clarify (36:55) NYC investments. I think you mentioned them being at your existing basis, that was the purchase price, is that correct (37:01), which is below the appraisal (37:03)

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

We had a basis what we paid, we had capital that went in. That is approximately evaluations that we got from (37:17) It might have been a small difference, but it was not material in our opinion.

Jeremy Metz - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. Thanks. And just sticking with those longer term, now that you control those and the leasing (37:29) assets, we should expect to see you hold or would we expect to see – look to monetize those maybe sooner versus later at this point?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

When we make that decision, we will let you know. You'll be the first to know.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Christy McElroy with Citi. Your line is open.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey, it's Michael Bilerman here for Christy. Sandeep, I am curious about raising additional capital from here, and I recognize and Michael talked about the liquidity position that you're in. But you've taken a lot of the proceeds you've got from the warrant exercise and recycled those into the Seritage boxes, into your stock as well as completing the street retail recapitalization, and you sold a lot of forward commitments. And your stock is clearly below sort of where it was in April, where you started that whole strategic options, alternatives in our office, discussion about sacred cows and things like that.

So, I am just curious now whether you start to look to your asset base more strategically about raising additional capital to help you continue to execute this plan of buying back stock, investing in redevelopment, opportunistically buying boxes, because at some point you're going to need to raise some form of equity capital to keep this thing going?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So Michael, we've always done that. We've always been cognizant of capital. We've sold joint venture interest in Ala Moana ahead of its time. We sold joint venture interest in Fashion Show Mall ahead of its time. We constantly look to sell assets that are lower revenue producing so that we could be – so that the disposition versus any allocation of that capital could be accretive.

And so, all those thoughts are in our minds and we are looking at our portfolio with things to do to raise additional equity, because we think equity is a good thing to have. Currently, we have plenty of liquidity, but it's part of running our business on a daily basis, but we look at how we can generate additional equity. So, we do that every day of our lives.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Ki Bin Kim with SunTrust. Your line is open.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks. So I'm looking at your lease spread page in your supplemental. On the suite-to-suite, is about – represents about 4.7 million square feet, and obviously for the total leasing it was about 9.8 million square feet. Could you help me better understand the difference between those two buckets? And how much of the 9.8 million square feet of leasing, that's not in the suite-to-suite, is related to like development for brand new space versus boxes that you had to reconfigure where it's not technically suite-to-suite? And tied to that, if there's any kind of commentary you can make on lease spreads that's not represented in the suite-to-suite bucket?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

On the development deals, sometimes it's in, sometimes it's not; it depends on whether or not it's fresh space or it's a replacement of something else. Deals that are gross transactions are generally not included in the spreads, very short-term transactions sometimes that are generally not included in the spreads. Those are basically the bigger chunks of it.

Remember, the spread calculation is intended to give a fair view of what we think market rents are for similar spaces. Business is complex as a mall and a company of our size, we think that's really not a bad indicator to tell you how market rents were doing. It's very difficult to do it on every individual space, because you don't necessarily feel like you have a comparison.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

And by the way, it's been no different over the years. About 50% of the space has been always suite-to-suite. And I think the one other question you asked is, what percentage of the 10 million square feet is – they're mainly all anchor redevelopments – are redevelopments, are densification anchor redevelopments, and I think it's a couple of million square feet for the year. But it's been no different than it's been in any past year.

And I was sort of – sort of I was thinking about what Steve Sakwa said. I would say that one thing I want to reemphasize is that, half the leasing for next year is complete. And I think that's just a tremendous aspect when you think about our business going into 2018. You're starting off with 95% tenants that just rolled (42:26). And so, you're not looking at huge exposures in any one given year, exposures to lease 1 million or 2 million square feet in any one given year. So you're starting off in our business, which is a recurring rent business in a pretty good place.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Christy McElroy with Citi. Your line is open.

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey. Good morning, guys. I just wanted to follow up on Michael's question on capital raising. Are you still expecting to secure JV partner for the Norwalk development and maybe you could provide an update on that? And then last quarter, Sandeep, you also talked about the possibility of selling another couple of B malls this year. Is that still in the plan?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So the answer to your first question is, yes, it's on – it's – we are still finalizing our JV partner for Norwalk and stay tuned. We only announce deals with B malls when they close, not when contracts are signed.

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. And then just thinking about the FFO in Q4 and thinking about the net impact of the street retail purchases, how should we think about the yield on those acquisitions and then offset by any repayment of the partner loans on those assets?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

In the fourth quarter, I think the net impact is going to be small, Christy, when you layer everything in because 685, the biggest warrant, (44:04) doesn't close until the last day of the quarter. So I think it's around $2.5 million, $3 million net FFO when you add in all the items.

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And then what would be the full impact on first quarter?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Next year?

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Yeah.

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

God, I don't have that one. We'll have to get back to you on that one.

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question is from Haendel St. Juste with Mizuho. Your line is open.

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Hey, good morning. I guess, first, Michael. It's been a pleasure, thank you. You'll be missed. I guess, Sandeep, a question for you. Can you talk a bit about the joint venture partner project with AvalonBay in Seattle. Maybe some broad strokes on the economics there, yields IRRs (44:51). And should we assume that you prefer to use JVs as, I guess, a preferred structure in pursuing these non-retail opportunities?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I think, yes. First is, we preferred joint ventures like we did in Ala Moana. We did a joint venture with someone who is an expert of the field. We like to continue to own 50% of the asset, because we like the recurring income. As we've all learned, you sell condominiums, they have one-time impacts and then you got a comp against those one-time impacts.

So, we do like joint ventures. We contribute our land at the fair market value of the land based upon the underwriting of the expert as to their yields they need to achieve to do a development. So we do put in the land at that value. And we – they match funding for the land value and then thereafter we're 50/50 partners. They manage the asset, they lease the asset and we continue to be a 50/50 joint venture partner.

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Can you maybe add some color on what the minimum yield (46:00) would seek?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Again, this is a joint venture with another public company. It's too early in the game to talk about that. And at this stage, we (46:13) there is tremendous demand from residential developers to participate in our projects. We've actually taken (46:23) we've taken a lot of our assets out to see the demand and we've gotten demand for 32 of our assets to do some sort of densification. Again, you know all too well, the yield that these public companies on the residential side develop to, so I'm sure you can figure it out.

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Fair enough. Lastly, long term, I'm curious what your view on perhaps the appropriate portfolio balance in the new retail paradigm. Is that you're bringing more non-retail users into your portfolio and as you position GGP along the lines of your live, work, play mantra.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I'm going to say something. The only reason the residential developers or hotel developers or office developers are even interested in this location is because it has a very strong retail base. I think people tend to forget that if there was no retail base and there was no start of a community, you couldn't attract those users. Oakwood Mall, you couldn't attract a hotel or office; Pioneer Place, which is in Downtown, Seattle – sorry, Downtown Portland, I'm thinking Seattle because you said Seattle, but Downtown Portland, we opened a (47:39) in the third level.

The first level has Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, Gucci; the second level has H&M, Zara; and the third level has a (47:47) and the basement has a food hall. They didn't come here because it wasn't well established. These are the strongest retail properties. The mixed use only goes to where there's the strongest real estate. When you look at Des Moines, Iowa and we have Jordan Creek which is an A-plus asset, if you drove that 15 years ago there were farms everywhere. If you drove there today, there is Microsoft, there is Hewlett-Packard, there is residential, there is hotels. The creation of that area was created because of a very successful shopping center.

So what I – it's almost the reverse. They come because this is very strong, because the millennial wants to eat there, work there, play there, be entertained there, shop there, and we are providing that infrastructure day one. And so, we need to say what percentage? I'm going to answer your question, I think we said that in the last call, we could easily see 10% to 20% of our income come from non-traditional retail users. But again, what is traditional? I mean, today we're putting in supermarkets, we're putting in the Target's, we're putting in the Whole Foods of the world, so which would again not be, what I'll call, traditional. So I think I gave a breakdown last time, I don't have it with me, on how as a matter of fact if you were to look at the real estate how it's actually diversifying.

And I think the big takeaway there is, great things happen to great real estate and it's always been that way. And so, the evolution is that these people are coming into the properties because the real estate is so good and because you're able to provide all the other amenities which the consumer wants. And so, we could see 10% to 20% easily, but I want to point out that if there was no successful retail shopping center, the residential developer would not be showing up at my doorstep.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Carol Kemple with Hilliard Lyons. Your line is open.

Carol L. Kemple - J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons LLC

Good morning. Your tenant reimbursements as a percentage of expenses were down a little bit, still well over 100%. Was there anything one time or should we expect them to be at a similar level going forward?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

That's a number quarter-over-quarter, Carol, that just changes based on activity in the quarter, prior-period adjustments that come through. I think of it more as a moving average, trailing 12 average to see if you want to look at a consistency element.

Carol L. Kemple - J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons LLC

Okay. And then on the theory that Oxmoor – at Oxmoor Center and Crossroads Center, did you all initiate the termination or did Sears?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

We did.

Carol L. Kemple - J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons LLC

Okay.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

We actually have an alternate use at Oxmoor where the lease is signed.

Carol L. Kemple - J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons LLC

Okay. Well, I'm very excited to see what comes in the Oxmoor Center. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Floris van Dijkum with Boenning. Your line is open.

Floris van Dijkum - Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

Thanks. A question for you, Sandeep. As we look at your leasing spreads and your sales on an NOI basis, obviously your better properties, your eight properties are performing better. As you think about your B malls, how do you weigh the sale of B malls versus the redevelopment? And particularly, as you're starting to invest more money in Neshaminy and the one in Louisiana, how should we think about that?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So firstly, we continue to prune our B mall portfolio and we've been doing that steadily over the years. Even in 2017, we will continue to prune the portfolio and continue to sell the assets. At times, you have to make an investment to be able to get an asset ready for sale. So as long as we believe that our investment will have an accretive return upon a sale, we will make that investment.

So in Neshaminy, albeit you have a very successful Boscov's and the AMC Theater, until we solve the problem for the Sears which we have been able to because we actually do have a signed lease with another entertainment user to go in there, it will then become an asset for sale. Sometimes when you have an asset with a department store that has declining sales, it's what actually scares the new buyer away. This actually helps us find that new buyer for the asset.

In the case of Gretna, again if you've been to the asset, Sears sits in the front entrance. It's a highly successful shopping center with new decks (52:53) new H&M. And effectively, by taking away the dock box (53:01) and in this case Sears have closed I think sometime either earlier this year or last year, it was important for us to acquire it and be able to redevelop it for a bunch of restaurants, which is what (53:14) entrance for the shopping center right on the highway and be able to again open other shopping center. So we do think which are accretive from what we view the NAV of that asset to be.

Floris van Dijkum - Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

Great. Great. Thanks. That's it from me.

Operator

And our next question is from Michael Mueller with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Michael W. Mueller - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah. Hi. Sandeep, when you were talking about being a good chunk of the way through 2018 leasing, can you give us any sort of commentary about how the rent spreads were trending there relative to the stats (53:51) you've been putting up so far this year?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Again, we set a record. We give you the rent spreads every quarter and you'll just – again, I don't want to guide to 2018 numbers in 2017.

Michael W. Mueller - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And I guess, second question, looking at the development and redevelopment pipeline, is there anything substantial that's in the shadow pipeline beyond Norwalk in Staten Island that we could see popup over the next couple of years?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I wouldn't say anything to the scale of those, but again the pipeline – I think we say it's about $1.5 billion or so. And again, we spent about $600 million to $700 million this year and you could see us spend, call it, on the lower end of that number next year. But there is no one big project like Staten Island.

Operator

Our next question is from DJ Busch with Green Street Advisors. Your line is open.

Daniel Joseph Busch - Green Street Advisors LLC

Thanks. Floris actually touched on my question. But just may be as a follow up, Sandeep, related to the box redevelopment. Where do you draw the line between opportunities to improve in assets like Neshaminy, Crossroads, Oakwood, in your analysis on whether to redevelop to potentially get remove some of that risk to sell versus not wanting to invest your capital, potentially trying to sell the asset or just simply hold the asset because the invested capital doesn't make sense. I'm just curious where that line is because these are, I guess, three malls that you would consider below portfolio average as they sit today?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So DJ, again, it's asset-by-asset. Again, you got to put into perspective, we bought two Sears and terminated two Sears, that's four deals at a price of about $20 million. Again, the investment capital in those kind of assets based on the quality is substantially lower than you would have, call it, the Ala Moanas of the world or the Willowbrook in Texas of the world. So again, it's got to be substantially accretive to NAV to make that happen.

So there is a lot of thought process when we do that, because we have to make sure it is about Uber-accretive to us so that you can actually make a sale of the asset. And the new buyer sits back and says, the asset is a growing asset versus a non-growing asset. So it has to be Uber-accretive.

Daniel Joseph Busch - Green Street Advisors LLC

And just as a follow up. You've been doing Sears deals back since I guess 2011 or 2012, but it looks like you're getting more proactive. Are those conversations getting easier or are these deals getting easier to do?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Again, it's not easier, they're more difficult. I think we look at each individual opportunity as and when they arise. And so, we've got a fairly good pipeline at this stage of the game. And if you ask us, you wouldn't see us making very many more acquisitions, so there are a coupled in the pipeline, but you won't see us doing a lot of acquisitions. That's what I meant to sort of answer the question about, is there any large project – I was thinking through it, I would sort of sit back and say, a couple of large projects that could come online is Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco, where we acquired the Macy's box.

I don't know earlier this year we have it fully leased as of right now and we've sent them the termination notice and you could see that, that will be a sizeable project that could be I think a $100 million project. And the second large project is Tysons Corner, again being a Macy's that we acquired which probably won't start next year, but it will be a 2019 project. It will be a large project in the pipeline. So sorry for not pointing that out earlier.

Operator

And our next question is from Linda Tsai with Barclays. Your line is open.

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi. What was NOI growth in the A-rated centers this quarter? You said on the last call you expect it to grow 4% this year. Are you still hitting it in 2017, and do you view it as sustainable or growing in 2018?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

I think for the third quarter, Linda, it was around 3.5%. I don't recall the number we have forecasted for the fourth quarter.

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And then, just ...

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

But again, sticking with the sales growth in the fourth quarter that seems pretty sustainable. And again, if you look at the NOI weighted spreads which sort of reflect the quality of the A portfolio which is almost 14%, 15%, you can see it's sort of fixed there, but the A quality assets that actually which are 80% of our business is actually private.

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. And then just on Norwalk. This is a brand new mall and what would think incorporates attributes of the mall that feature. What sort of amenities or traffic driving elements might this property offer?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Again, it's going to have all the things that you think a new set of lifestyle sort of project will have. It will have more food, it will have more entertainment, it will have lesser power, it will be more – I use the word multi used from a tenant mix perspective. So it will have the things that people want to go, again hangout in, fitness, yoga, SoulCycle – it's not SoulCycle, but enough things like SoulCycle because that exists at the shopping center. So it will be a place where people want to go, congregate and hangout.

Look, every study shows you that every millennial actually prefers to go into a shopping center, they go hang out. And so, you got to create an environment for them to come and ponder and sit in the community and you know why does Apple open these phenomenal stores because they want to come and be part of in center of a community. And so, we are creating something where you do want to come and be part of the community.

If anyone's been in Fairfield County, today there is really no place for anyone in Fairfield County to go and congregate and we're trying to create something that's indoor-outdoor with the mix of uses that will allow someone to come and congregate which is why we are 65% pre-released today.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions. So I'll now turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Once again, thank you all for joining our call this morning. We look forward to seeing everyone at NAREIT in a few weeks. If you have any further questions, call Kevin Berry and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

