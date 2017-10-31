A Lance Armstrong Economy

The objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

New Home Sales

If last month's surge is not a one-hit wonder, it could mark a renewed acceleration in the rate of new-home sales as we start the fourth quarter, but it looks more like a statistical outlier. It was reported that new-home sales rose 19% nationwide to an annual rate of 667,000, led by a 26% increase in the South, where sales rose to an annual pace of 405,000. It seems odd that consumers would choose to buy new homes in advance of, or shortly after, one of the most devastating hurricanes pounding the East Coast. There were no revisions to prior monthly estimates, but I suspect this number will be revised lower.

Pending Home Sales

Contracts signed to purchase existing homes were unchanged in September, but down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis in what is a clear deceleration since the spring. Sales fell the most in the South (-2.3%) last month for obvious reasons - Hurricane Irma. This makes the strength in the new-home sales report far more suspect.

Durable Goods

This report was a good one for a third month in a row. Orders for durable goods jumped 2.2% in September, lifted by commercial aircraft, yet orders were still up an impressive 0.7% when excluding the transportation sector. Orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital expenditures or business investment, rose a very strong 1.3%, with the prior month being revised up to 1.3%, as well. The shipment of these goods, which is used to calculate GDP, rose 0.7% to close out a strong quarter. It is too early to tell how the storms are impacting these numbers, but my guess is that replacement and rebuilding efforts will steal forward demand to a certain extent. Inventories are clearly building, which lifts the rate of economic growth, but it isn't sustainable unless there is a commensurate increase in consumer demand.

Q3 GDP

The initial estimate for the rate of economic growth in the third quarter was 3%, which translates into 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Inventory building contributed 0.73% to the overall number, but it was likely boosted by weather-related disruptions to the supply chain. Consumer spending contributed 1.63% to growth during the quarter, with the purchase of replacement vehicles following the storms being the most significant contributor. It is also important to remember that millions of consumers have been forced to tap savings and/or borrow because of the storms, which boosts growth today at the expense of tomorrow.

This economy reminds me of Lance Armstrong when he was in his prime. In other words, accelerating at a rate of speed far greater than it should be under ordinary circumstances. Our deficit-financed growth is Armstrong's steroid-induced speed on a bicycle. Neither lasts forever, and both have negative long-term consequences. Investors rarely consider how much we must borrow to maintain our current rate of economic growth. In fact, most would probably like to see a reduction in government spending, unaware of the relationship between the two.

We borrowed more than $650 billion over the past 12 months to grow a paltry 2.3% in real terms. This is not sustainable, and when we either raise taxes, reduce spending or do a combination of the two, it will further slow growth substantially. It is simply a matter of time.

